Kevin Federline denies saying that he fears Britney Spears is ‘on meth’

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail ran an exclusive story with purported quotes from Jamie Spears and Kevin Federline. The story was about how many people are “worried” about Britney Spears, and that there are significant fears that Britney is going “off the rails” again. The Mail quoted K-Fed as saying that he fears that his ex-wife is “on crystal meth” and that’s why he’s moving his family to Hawaii or something. It was pretty bold of the Mail to claim that they had those direct quotes from Kevin, especially given that he’s denying a large part of the story now:

Kevin Federline says he and his family have had to endure way too much over the years, and a recent report claiming those around Britney fear she’s on meth is just too much to handle … and he’s fighting back. The report, published over the weekend by The Sun and Daily Mail is from a series of convos journalist Daphne Barak says she had with Kevin. In one instance, Barak reports K-Fed told her, “I fear she’s on meth – I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up … It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.” In response to the story, Kevin tells us, “It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun. We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here.” K-Fed never specifically says which part of the story was fabricated, but the whole piece went in heavy on the meth allegation. He continues, “It is very distressing that she continues to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone. As was previously published, our family did speak with Ms. Barak and Mr. Gunasti a few times, and this was done in a respectful way with love & compassion for Britney and the Spears family. Her lies and attempts to exploit minors is click bait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today.” Daphne’s spent a lot of time with the Federline and Spears families, first linking up together last summer for a TV news special. She reports one conversation with Britney’s father, Jamie, where he allegedly stated he feared his daughter would wind up dead like Amy Winehouse if she didn’t get proper care.

[From TMZ]

It’s true that Kevin did sit down for a series of (paid) interviews last year, which was a huge mistake on his part. I still don’t understand why he did it – the money could not have been that good, and clearly, he made a devil’s bargain by hooking up with a British tabloid journalist who will sell this exclusive for years. Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, issued a long statement about how the Mail’s exclusive is full of lies and how the tabloid media continues to exploit Britney. Britney also responded on social media, writing:

“The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that…. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low … l’ve always felt like the news bullies me … It’s sad because everyone sits back as if that’s ok to make up lies to that extent … Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb !!!”

[From TMZ]

I feel so bad for Britney, my god. To try to navigate her life now, post-conservatorship, with so many people still trying to exploit her and profit from her name. It’s too much. I sort of want her to just move somewhere else and start over with her life.