Kevin Federline denies saying that he fears Britney Spears is ‘on meth’

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail ran an exclusive story with purported quotes from Jamie Spears and Kevin Federline. The story was about how many people are “worried” about Britney Spears, and that there are significant fears that Britney is going “off the rails” again. The Mail quoted K-Fed as saying that he fears that his ex-wife is “on crystal meth” and that’s why he’s moving his family to Hawaii or something. It was pretty bold of the Mail to claim that they had those direct quotes from Kevin, especially given that he’s denying a large part of the story now:
Kevin Federline says he and his family have had to endure way too much over the years, and a recent report claiming those around Britney fear she’s on meth is just too much to handle … and he’s fighting back.
The report, published over the weekend by The Sun and Daily Mail is from a series of convos journalist Daphne Barak says she had with Kevin. In one instance, Barak reports K-Fed told her, “I fear she’s on meth – I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up … It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.”
In response to the story, Kevin tells us, “It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun. We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here.”
K-Fed never specifically says which part of the story was fabricated, but the whole piece went in heavy on the meth allegation. He continues, “It is very distressing that she continues to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone. As was previously published, our family did speak with Ms. Barak and Mr. Gunasti a few times, and this was done in a respectful way with love & compassion for Britney and the Spears family. Her lies and attempts to exploit minors is click bait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today.”
Daphne’s spent a lot of time with the Federline and Spears families, first linking up together last summer for a TV news special. She reports one conversation with Britney’s father, Jamie, where he allegedly stated he feared his daughter would wind up dead like Amy Winehouse if she didn’t get proper care.
It’s true that Kevin did sit down for a series of (paid) interviews last year, which was a huge mistake on his part. I still don’t understand why he did it – the money could not have been that good, and clearly, he made a devil’s bargain by hooking up with a British tabloid journalist who will sell this exclusive for years. Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, issued a long statement about how the Mail’s exclusive is full of lies and how the tabloid media continues to exploit Britney. Britney also responded on social media, writing:
“The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that…. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low … l’ve always felt like the news bullies me … It’s sad because everyone sits back as if that’s ok to make up lies to that extent … Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb !!!”
I feel so bad for Britney, my god. To try to navigate her life now, post-conservatorship, with so many people still trying to exploit her and profit from her name. It’s too much. I sort of want her to just move somewhere else and start over with her life.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Avalon Red.
Sorry to say, but I wouldn’t put anything passed him.
Given that it’s a quote and he’s very careful to bash these tabloid people, BUT doesn’t specifically deny saying the meth quote- I’m going to say that he did and they probably have it recorded. He may have thought it was off the record or that he’d have final approval or something, but I don’t think that they’d make up a quote like this without there being some truth to him saying this. Also, there’s not threat to sue, which suggests he did say it and now regrets it
K-Fed is and has always been a gaslighting, mooching, POS. Oh, you feel so betrayed by a journalist with whom you had what you thought was a good relationship? Why TF do you have a working relationship with a journalist except to talk about Britney, who is bankrolling your whole life? F. this guy. I have always hated it when people gave him cookies for “being a good dad.” Maybe he is a good dad, but you get no cookies for that. He has also been gaming this situation for 18 years. In my opinion, you want to see a good dad of a child with a famous mom and money from that mom, see Larry Birkhead. He brings Dannielynn out once a year for the Kentucky Derby, and aside from that we don’t hear shit from him about Dannielynn, Anna Nicole, or anything else.
You are 100% right – Larry Birkhead is an excellent role model for this type of situation. He has devoted his life to taking care of his daughter and has always protected her from exploitation. He also never trashed Anna Nicole in the media.
I have nothing to really say about K-Fed, nothing he does surprises me. But I do want to say how much I love the pic of Brit and her hubby! No baby doll make up or outfits…just a nice picture of a beautiful couple on a beach.
He clearly has money issues-and the gravy train is about to end as the boys are almost 18.
I read somewhere that moving to Hawaii increases the age limit of support.
So the move is to extend his payments.
I always thought going to post secondary school lengthened the support to 25, but I guess neither of the boys are so inclined?
ETA – looks like fan speculation and not supported by any rationale. Also in Hawaii the age of extended support for post secondary is 23. And I read it in the Daily Mail… my bad.
The support payments were negotiated inCA where couple divorced, I doubt Hawai law will override at this point. However, KFed will try.
Oh look daily mail at the center of exploiting another woman’s pain and paying the family to continue the grift. They’ll never stop as long as they have an audience for this. I hate this so much for Britney.
Feck the DM and this continued abuse of vulnerable people. Thank you for your comment.
He invited a DM journalist into his house. More than once. What did he think was going to happen? He should’ve recorded all the conversations at the very least to prove what was said or not said. He possibly didn’t say she was on meth but I’m thinking he still said some terrible ish about the mother of his children.
I think they did record it and that’s why his denial is so vague. I believe he did tell the journalist that Brit was on meth and I think he got mad when he saw what she said about how his family lives (basically dog crap everywhere, neither him or his wife work, he smokes ambiguous‘cigarettes’) and that’s why he issued the statement.
She also said that k-fed is moving to Hawaii and mentions it’s the only state where child support continues to 23 rather than 18. . He’s milking Britney as long as he possibly can.
Poor Britney, I second kaiser I really wish she would move to the middle of nowhere and just do her.
It only continues to 23 if the child is in post-secondary education. Are either of the boys going that route? We shall see. I don’t deny Federline is a parasite but I can’t say it would be a bad thing if those boys pursued a college degree.
@ Mia4s not a Hawaiian law expert, but from what I’ve read, in order for those rules to apply, KFed would need to apply for change of venue to amend the original award and I don’t see any Judge wanting to take that on unless there are extenuating circumstances.
His wife Victoria chose to take a job in Hawaii so inferences can be drawn from that.
I think one of the boys (Sean) is currently 17 and will be turning 18 in August, so KFed’s child support will instantly be cut in half, unless Sean goes onto higher education and even then Britney can request any financial support be paid directly to Sean (which could become very interesting…. as 18 year olds see themselves as adults and don’t like their parents meddling with “their” money).
Jayden Turns 17 in September so that could get VERY interesting also as essentially KFed still has young children with Victoria and much older children with Shar. I think his world is about to implode with a divorce potentially on the horizon when Victoria starts to realise she is the new (if somewhat poorer) cash cow.
Britney is not well and clearly not able to care for the boys alone, that said the way her parents, agents and KFed have commoditised her has been disgusting to watch.
I hope she gets the last laugh as every one scratches around in the sand for the crumbs that fall off her bountiful table.
This was probably around the time he was trying to make excuses for why the boys weren’t seeing their mom, and released that not-damning-at-all video of her trying to parent her kids. Realizing the tide turned on him quickly and he was receiving the backlash instead of Britney, he switched tacks to align with Britney again and by sympathetic rather than combative. So he needed to get the journalist to disregard what he’d said and when they wouldn’t, he cut them off. That’s my guess.
This does not surprise me – the conservatorship was something he clearly was behind as it meant a regular income. The move to Hawaii is also suspicious as he’s clearly going to make one of the boys go to college there so he can continue to grift from her.
The DM article was not kind to him or the Spears family – was full of passive aggressive snark such as that there were no flowers in the garden but lots of dog poop and the hash smoking.
This is the game book they used in 2008 to get the conservatorship – Brits lawyer should be all up in his ass over this. Me thinks that its about to rain lawsuit on the whole lot of them hence all these stories. If part of the money she’s been giving KFed all these years hasn’t been put aside for the boys then thats on KFed that should have been his responsibility to do that with his child support and expenses. There was trust funds for the boys but once Jamie Lynn got access to them the money was transferred out to the control of Lou Taylor. If they need the money go ask her for it – she’s the one that has the bulk of Brits money.
KFed just never knows when to keep his mouth shut.
Bet he got paid for the interview too.
Are we talking about the unemployed-by-choice able man who cashes $ 40 000 a month for impregnating a woman with 2 children she hasn’t seen in a whole bloody year?
It’s amazing how well star-inseminating has been paying off over the last 2 decades, how it helps one raising a brand new family as well as a pre-star one, without lifting a finger.
We all know Britney has been battling deep issues, but the public character assassination is so unnecessary and unhelpful. Perhaps the decent thing to do for all the Aubrys and Federlines out there would be to just cash SILENTLY?
Would you say the same thing about a stay-at-home mom who raised 6 kids? I’m sure everyone on here would cry sexism if it were a woman that you were basically calling a gold digger. Look, obviously he’s obviously a POS, but without him those kids would have been worse off (with Britney or her family).
– “Would you say the same thing about a stay-at-home mom who raised 6 kids?”: Absolutely, yes. I cannot count the number of times I called out women for being shameless grifting gold diggers. I see it as a question of moral principles. Women shouldn’t get a pass. Being a genuine feminist implies that women are subjected to the same exacting lofty standards as their male counterparts. I hate double standards, because either we promote equality or we don’t.
– “without him those kids would have been worse off”: Really or is it the other way round? Correct me if I’m wrong but the kids he bred are his bread winners (no pun intended).
– “obviously he’s obviously a POS”: At least, we agree on something, so why the fuss?
My outlook on Federline would have been much different had he bothered to have a job, to teach his sons about the value of work, how it creates a sense of purpose and frames your existence into self-discipline.
@Victoria
” obviously he’s obviously a POS, but without him those kids would have been worse off (with Britney or her family).”
^^ He latched onto someone who was clearly VERY vulnerable, had never gone through her own childhood and knew would likely struggle with the demands of motherhood and then conspired with her abusive parents to literally turn Britney into a dancing Bear complete with the chains of Conservatorship.
How are you able to muster any sympathy for anyone as conniving as that ?
This person has abused and alienated a clearly ill woman from her children and is now moving them away from her when she is about to be of no use to him because those children have or are about to age out.
Oh let’s not forget Daddy of the Decade had his sons spy and record their mother whenever they did spend any time with her. Footage which he publicly revealed and promised more during his sit down interview with Daily Fail. Only that backfired on him. She never once badmouthed him or his handling of their children’s upbringing during her time in forced lockdown. Yes, Kevin raised their sons with her financial support, but he also managed to get them to see her as ONLY financial support. Not as their mother, loving and care, who did everything she was told to do so that she can be with them. So f*ck’ him. I’m pretty sure he accused Britney of being a meth addict — his ass is just backtracking now, because Rosengart just hinted at suing the Daily Fail if they don’t retract.
I literally want to shower every time I see him. Mathew will see to it that Britney isn’t exploited further. By anyone.
Yeah her lawyer will cut a b!tch up just like he did to her dad!!! Her lawyers rep is deserved.
Me thinks slobbo is getting out of dodge before it rains down lawsuits – KFed and his lawyer were def in on keeping the conservatorship going. How do u think they were able to blackmail Jamie into giving him more money.
Life was so much easier for Kevin before the Conservatorship was unraveled.
The gravy train is almost over ….LMAO
💕 💗 Britney 💕 💗
Britneys career basically ended the second she met Kevin. I’ll never forgive him.
Yep. Vampire. He performed a vital energy drain out of Britney, and sucked the serenity out of her, making her emotionally, maternally, and financially anemic.
Yup. There are some people you meet in life who will support you while you are trying to lift yourself up. There are other people you meet who will happily help you drag yourself down further when you are low so that they can enjoy the benefits. Pretty obvious which type Federline is. And folks can miss me with any talk of him being such a great dad for stepping up to raise his kids when Britney became incapacitated. That was his responsibility and the bare minimum he should have done as a father. Dude is a scammer through and through.
I read the article and it used ‘ instead of ”
That signaled to me they were paraphrasing something K-Fed said or were quoting someone else “quoting” K-fed. It didn’t seem like direct quotes to me. It’s sneaky reporting or bad writing.
Astonishing (not) that weeks away from losing half his ill-gotten monthly income at Britney’s expense there are stories threatening her independence AGAIN. I totally believe Kevin is behind this ! Afterall he totally supported and abetted Jamie Spears in ripping her off for 13 years+
KFed is an idiot mooch, but have you ever heard him talk? “I fear she’s on meth – I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up” is not a sentence construction that I would associate with him. If they’d quoted him saying “I’m afraid she’s on meth,” I might buy it as a legit quote. I suspect he said something around the topic, something like she’s acting like she’s on meth, and the reporter built the alleged quote from that.
I agree with all of you… My God Kevin has been living off her money for years. The boys are his ticket to keep the dollars coming. Hawaii will not overrule California on child support. Plus the courts there do not want all that publicity. There moving to the most expensive state in the union. After 18, better hope the new wife’s paycheck can support his lifestyle Brit has paid for. The boys will catch on, if they have not been brainwashed. Brit is strong, she needs time to be crazy & lose, just toned Dow a little😉 I pray for her all the time.