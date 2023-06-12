Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge while renovations take place this summer

It’s been clear for months now that King Charles’s big Windsor real estate shuffle fizzled the moment he “evicted” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage, their family home which was renovated at great cost to them, and to which they had a valid lease. Once Charles punished them, his lust for revenge was over. He stopped caring about evicting Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge, and it definitely seems like Prince William is the only one raging about that at the moment (William wants Royal Lodge for himself). Well, Andrew is still worried that he could be evicted at any moment, which brings me to this weird story in the Mail:
The Duke of York is refusing to leave his home during building works for fear he ‘might never get back in’. The royal, who no longer has official duties after being forced to quit over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, shares the 30-room, £30million mansion with just his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York. The King believes the property could be better re-purposed but Andrew, who took over the house from the late Queen Mother on a long-term lease and has ploughed up to £7million of his own fortune into renovations, is refusing to budge. The Mail understands some necessary works are being carried out later this summer which will include roof repairs paid for by Andrew himself.
Royal Lodge has seven bedrooms across the two uppermost floors. It would make sense, sources say, for the prince to temporarily move to nearby Frogmore Cottage – Harry and Meghan’s former home which the King has suggested Andrew could permanently ‘downsize’ to.
But the source also claims that Andrew – rightly or wrongly – fears he could be permanently evicted if he were to leave the property, even temporarily. ‘It’s become farcical,’ they said. ‘Andrew has roof repairs scheduled later this summer which will take several months to complete and has been advised that staying in the house during those renovations could prove problematic. But he is reluctant to leave.’
Buckingham Palace declined to comment, however another source insisted there was no need for the Duke of York to move out. The Mail understands that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, now based in California, still hold the tenancy of Frogmore, which runs out in July. Princess Eugenie is currently living in the comfortable five-bedroom home with her husband and two children. She gave birth to her second son last week and the arrangement allows her to be close to her parents and ensure Frogmore remains occupied.
Another source added that despite the dramas surround Royal Lodge and the costs needed to repair it, the Duke of York is adamant that he will remain in his home and not become Frogmore’s new resident.
‘They originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers,’ the source said. ‘But he is adamant that, as he has so many years left to run on his lease and he spent millions from his own fortune doing up the place that he is not going to leave his home. He feels very strongly, perhaps with some justification, that they are moving the goalposts suddenly and it is hugely unfair. No one knows how it will be resolved but Andrew is insistent. It was clearly convenient for Harry and Meghan to leave Frogmore as they were paying for a property they don’t really use. But Royal Lodge is the Andrew’s home.’
It has long been rumoured that the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are currently living in four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with their three children, might move in. But it is believed that the Crown Estate wouldn’t rule out renting the Royal Lodge commercially either in order to get the best return.
A thought occurred to me as I was reading this… is this all for show? Are Charles and Andrew putting on a lil’ skit for the gullible rubes? This feels performative to me – at this point, Andrew must know that Charles only really gives a sh-t about “punishing” Prince Harry. Charles has made it perfectly clear that Andrew is still included in almost every family occasion, that he’s still welcome at state events, and that there’s no “rush” on moving out of Royal Lodge. Andrew must know that the hunger to evict him died down as soon as the main story – the eviction of the Sussexes – came out. In fact, I still believe that Andrew’s name was in the mix solely as another “humiliation” for the Sussexes. They spent millions to renovate and decorate Frogmore, believing it to be their forever home, and Charles offered Frogmore to Andrew free and clear. Also: is Eugenie still living in Frogmore? Hm.
He is afraid to leave cause he thinks they would move him out and he is probably right.
That top photo is the best Andrew photo EVER.
So are they eventually just going to lease this house to Eugenie and Jack? Why do I have the feeling that whoever next leases frogmore cottage will not be paying market-rate, as the Sussexes were paying. When the Sussexes’ lease is supposedly up in July, who will be paying the lease next? And at what cost/month?
Yup I could see that happening which means the crown would be getting less money to in essence continue the same arrangement. I think H&M would stay with their cousins if they ever visited.
Someone said last week that they wouldn’t be surprised if Eugenie still was at frogmore despite all the stories coming out that she’s somewhere else.
Sure enough here we are with them saying she’s still staying there.
At this point no one really knows what’s happening. Every time Harry pops in to London they say this is the LAST time he’s staying at frogmore…I feel like they’ll keep saying they for years. Lol.
But seriously the only thing we know is that they were evicted as they have confirmed and Andrew isn’t moving out.
My theory is that H&M sent the lawyers to ask for their money back when Chuck informed them the lease was over and things aren’t resolved yet. Maybe they won’t be resolved because whatever organisation deals with those things doesn’t want to give them their money back (or can’t) and the lease will come to an end naturally (next March I think). Meanwhile H&M could be letting Eugenie and Jack stay there since they already took all their things back last year.
After all, the important thing was for the tabloids to publish that Chuck had thrown H&M out and that’s done already.
Colour me confused as I thought Eugenie and Jack were living at Ivy Cottage now?
Just where will the mailman deliver their post to?
#getitrightDailyMail
No one knows but that doesn’t stop the speculation and royal story gravy train.
The truth is buried somewhere in the millions of versions they print
£7million “of his own fortune” lol sure Jan. I might believe Andrew saw the Queen’s money as his but I will not believe he has any of his own fortune to speak of.
Andrew isn’t even going to the grocery store. He knows good and well if he leaves he is OUT.
Charles and William have what 4-12 houses/palaces between them, let Andrew stay out of sight and keep his mouth shut.
All this nonsense about who live in which giant estate is baloney to me.
I’m still surprised that Andrew didn’t get packed up and shipped to the far ends of the UK like they did to Wallis and Edward.
The look of contempt on Andrews face in the first photo, this scum truly does think he is better than us, the Poors. Scum!
Andrew knows that the king is fundamentally untrustworthy.
@rnot, that’s because he is untrustworthy
The Sussexes appear to have accepted the reality of not having a home in the UK and moved on. What was meant as punishment for the Sussexes has blown up in those folks faces. They are the ones constantly mentioning the Sussexes eviction, the Sussexes do not. Harry referenced being homeless while in the UK while giving his testimony, he did it cheekily. Harry’s family have used every tool in their arsenal to try to humiliate the Sussexes and the Sussexes rise above it by not commenting publicly on it. All the digging and clawing for negative content on the Sussexes is not bringing them the engagement they so desperately need and want. What the gutter press and royals there are doing is showing how much they need the Sussexes in order for them to remain a factor in the 21st century. They bet on the wrong horses, their golden gooses are gone.
Harry being homeless in the UK means he can’t be counselor of state I believe. Guess that was one of the reasons to evict him, the main one is just pettiness. I’m surprised the British press they are still gloating about the eviction. It doesn’t look good at all abroad. People are disgusted that Charles could do that to to his own son.
This headline gave me such delight. Thank you for that. Imagine poor, poor Andrew feeling trepidation and a touch of fear for the first time in his life. Who will be the white knight rescuing the most prestigious member of the Royal Garter? You know if the guy hadn’t been such a dick his entire life, he might have had someone to turn to, aristocrat, billionaire land owner, maybe a sheik or two? He must have seen pedophiles in action in his day, why isn’t he blackmailing one of them? Is it because they have the same info on him?
He probably misses his mother more than any of them.
The picture of Andrew with Virginia G I assumed was a blackmail picture. They say it was a private picture but it was never private. I’m beginning to think Andrew isn’t blackmailing anyone because he was also an owner. It wasn’t just Jeffrey epstein giving him loans. Andrew was like a Mascot.
It was said that Andrew was like a mascot but could he have also been an owner? Andrew just spent his cut really fast. Possible. The hole in my theory is Andrew was too broke!
I love when articles refer to “his/her own” money. Where did Andrew get the millions of dollars he put into the property? Did he work for it? Of course not. Inheritance and gifts from his mother.
As is common practice with the tabloids, each story or event has a hundred spins. The Frogmore Cottage eviction has probably had close to 50 already (I didn’t count) so we’ve likely got another 50 to come. The Andrew Royal Lodge saga probably has another 50 stories remaining too. Hmmm!
Initial news on the eviction: As reported by the tabloids in March, the Palace evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage in January upon the release of Spare. The Sussexes confirmed in March that they received a request to vacate the property.
I believe Charles is a cruel father to Harry and his family. I will never forget that cruelty in all of this. There was no need to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage. They spent their own money to renovate and furnish it and were paying a commercial rent to lease it. Now it is empty and there is no income being generated from the property; evicting them was vindictive. But God willing, they will thrive away from that institution.
I keep thinking I remember that when H&M paid that money (during the pandemic) that the money went to TQ because coffers were pretty low. I suspect that the Crown Estate didn’t know what to do with it, because they had already planned the renovation of Frogmore Cottage at the time. It’s possible that the money would have to come out of KFC’s pocket to repay H&M. I can’t imagine that their attorney is going to let that go, so Chuck is going to have to pay.
It must really anger certain people in the UK that H&M don’t make comments about any of this stuff. When this was reported, their coms team simply confirmed that they had been asked to vacate. That’s it and nothing more. The tabloids couldn’t do anything with that.
So, Harry stayed with Eugenie and her new baby last week? LOL. I love it. Does that mean he saw Fergie & Andrew? And barely anything still leaked to the press? Delightful.
Just like he wouldn’t leave so he couldn’t be served with a subpoena.
There seems to be some confusion as to when Harry was told he had to leave Frogmore and whether Eugenie lives there. Anyway, I don’t believe Harry stayed at Frogmore last week and I agree with Kaiser that Charles and Andrew are taking plebs for a ride.
Eugenie is back at Ivy Cottage, I don’t believe that Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage.
We actually don’t know because it says the complete opposite here. Until Harry or Eugenie says so themselves who is living where we won’t really know for sure
You can hardly blame Andrew for being paranoid – H and M were made to “repay” the renovation costs of their gift from the queen before being kicked out by Charles. If I recall it correctly, the Queen was barely in the ground a week before Angela Kelly had the locks changed on her grace and favour cottage! So it’s not an unjustified fear.
It gives me great joy to think about Andrew essentially squatting amongst the ruins if his grand house like a sausage-fingered Miss Havisham.
I think, actually, that this is the best possible outcome for Charles. He doesn’t actually want or need Royal Lodge: he wants Andrew out of the picture. He’s basically put his brother under house arrest and fully dependent for security and funds from Charles, which is how Charles wants it. If he were to evict Andrew, there is every chance he ends up in yet another scandal or racking up debts to shady characters because he wants to pretend to live the high life. At least at Royal Lodge, the damage and embarrassment he can cause should be minimal. And Charles can always hold the terms of the lease over his head to gain compliance – it has been stated that Andrew must be responsible for the upkeep costs or forfeit his cushy lease. If Charles ever wants to make an issue of the condition of the house, I’m sure he could. He does not want to – yet.
Do I feel sorry for Andrew in his gilded cage? I do not. His troubles are of his own making, and since it seems unlikely he’ll have to go to real prison for his deeds, this is the next best thing.
“It was clearly convenient for Harry and Meghan to leave Frogmore as they were paying for a property they don’t really use.”
So Charles was just doing them a favor by evicting them? After they spent millions? Is this the new British media fiction so Charles isn’t seen as a cruel ass?
Andrew is there to stay he knows all the secrets.
You can forgive everyone for allowing Andrew to attend his mother’s funeral. But the 2nd function after Elizabeth died is when I knew Andrew was probably sticking around. Obviously qe2 made a deal for Andrew to retain his titles, some place to live, AND go to main events. We know this because they tried to get marginalized him at Philip’s funeral. Someone was working the press real hard. It could’ve been Edward, lol. But Elizabeth kept him.
Now that time is passing the deal is becoming clearer. I still think Charles wants Andrew banished from public. Andrew simply wont let him.
He wants Andrew to live in frogmore cottage. Harry or william was supossed to eventually get royal lodge just because its grand. Added benefit of kicking out the favorite son. But, charles paid a heavy price to name Camilla queen consort.