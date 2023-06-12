Princess Eugenie’s baby Ernest has already been added to the line of succession

On May 30th, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their second son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Ernest joins big brother August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who is now two years old. Buckingham Palace announced the news of the birth on June 5th. I still believe it was timed that way for two reasons: one, white royals are afforded the chance to actually recuperate and spend time with their child before making a birth announcement and two, the palace believed that they could overshadow Prince Harry’s appearance in court. In any case, Eugenie got to announce the birth how she wanted, on Instagram, with the first photos. Then less than two weeks following Ernest’s birth, he was added to the line of succession:
An official change to the British line of succession has been made! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s second baby, Ernest George Ronnie, has officially been added to the line of succession on the royal family’s website.
While Ernest was born on May 30th, his name was only recently added to the official list, making him 13th in line to the throne, just behind his big brother, August Brooksbank.
He is also the first of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren to be born following her death in September and the third grandchild for the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson. With his addition to the official order of succession, Princess Eugenie’s uncle Prince Edward moves down a place, and Edward’s teenage children — James, Viscount Severn, and Lady Louise — subsequently move down a slot.
From what I can tell, Ernest was added on June 9th or 10th, meaning it took Buckingham Palace about ten days to update the line of succession online. Which is, traditionally, pretty standard. New babies are usually put on the list within a week or two. Which makes it even more notable, racist and appalling that Buckingham Palace made a point of waiting OVER SEVEN WEEKS in 2021 to add Princess Lilibet’s name to the line of succession. Following that disgusting move, one of King Charles’s first moves as monarch was refusing to update Archie and Lilibet’s titles for more than six months on the line of succession.
Photos courtesy of Eugenie’s IG, Cover Images and Avalon Red.
Anyone know how long it took to update Edward’s entry to the Duke of Edinburgh? I assume minutes like the POW titles that even W&K didn’t seem to be prepared for.
I guess Edward’s wait was in getting the title at all after QE’s death. Punishment for something in KC’s mind or just reluctance to let him have the title?
Actually Charles dragged his feet on granting Edward the DOE title for six months and finally gave it to him on his birthday in March.
Not surprised by this at all. It’s easier for the family to accept Eugenie’s children than it is to accept Harry’s.
Well of course they did. The we are not a racist family quickly put the white baby line of succession.
Are UK safe sleeping guidelines very different from US ones? I’m sure the little guy will be fine and has people watching him like a hawk, but all of that bedding would be a huge no-no here.
From years ago in the Netherlands: the blankets being at the bottom of the bed for a child this age is great. The swaddling, hat, plus blankets is okay depending on the temperature and Ernest’s ability to stay warm. The cloth around the bassinet is generally frowned on.
The racist games these people play. It’s clear as day. And it’s not cute. These are little babies. The disrespect to Archie and Lili is something else. Congrats to Jack and Eugenie though.
Precisely this, Jais. This family simply cannot deal with Meghan and her children at all and it doesn’t take a brainiac to figure out why. Interesting that Eugenie and Beatrice followed in H&M’s footsteps when announcing the births of their children, and this is completely acceptable.
Is registering the birth in the order of succession so quickly a sign that KC is debating whether the Yorks should be included amongst the (semi)working royals?
Gotta make sure that all of the “pure” white babies get that acknowledgement.
The updating of this website for Princess Eugenia is just another example of how discriminatory Harry’s birth family is and has been for his family and children. They always out themselves. Proud of the Sussexes for publicly claiming their children’s titles forcing their hands.
Also, how gross that the Princesses marital status must be included, when it clearly doesn’t supersede their title and has no bearing on their position in the list. Ick.
They are so obvious.