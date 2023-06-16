King Charles has appointed Camilla to the Scottish Order of the Thistle

Now that the coronation drama is over – and what a short gossip half life it had – it looks like King Charles’s biggest priority is using his power to embiggen his wife. That’s it, that’s the extent of his vision – everyone must love Camilla, and Camilla must be showered with praise, jewels, attention and honors. Last week, Camilla was given the prestigious Order of New Zealand, an honor traditionally reserved for New Zealanders and/or people who have done a lot of work on behalf of New Zealand. All Camilla has done is stagger around Auckland a few times, I think. Well, that was not the last of Camilla’s new honors – Charles has now appointed Cam to the Order of the Thistle.

NEW

BP say The King ‘has been graciously pleased to appoint The Queen to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle’,

the highest honour in Scotland. Revived by King James VII, appointments are entirely in the personal gift of The King. It is effective from today. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) June 16, 2023

I imagine this is timed specifically ahead of Charles and Camilla’s trip to Scotland for Royal Week in July (William and Kate are going to Scotland too). They’ll probably do something for or with the other people in the Order of the Thistle, almost all of whom are actually Scottish. Although Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward are all knights and ladies of the order too. Anyway, I kind of think lavishing Camilla with all of these (unearned) honors will blow up in their faces, but what do I know? Can’t wait to see Camilla stagger around Edinburgh and neigh at Scottish peeps.