Princess Kate’s event this week was all about baby-burps and bunions?

You guys know that I’m rarely looking at shoes, right? I’m not a shoe person – I’m a purse person. I will always check out a woman’s purse. Many of you are shoe people, which is how you guys catch sh-t like “Princess Kate wore the exact same style of Aquazzuras as Meghan.” It’s why you guys saw Kate’s bunions before me as well. Kate stepped out yesterday to chat with mums and babies, and she wore a Cefinn dress which I still sort of like (although most of you hated it). In the few full-length photos of Kate, you guys spotted her bunions:

I can’t believe it’s my job to post princess-feet photos! But there you go. This just makes me feel sorry for her. I’ve got a bunion coming along on my left foot because I walk so much and it sucks. I wonder if Kate has considered having the corrective surgery?

In the meantime, Kate was mumbling along during the event when one of the babies interrupted her with a loud burp. Kate leaned over and exclaimed “good for you” to the baby. The fact that this is a huge headline in the British media – “burping baby interrupts Kate!” – shows you the very real desperation for royal content. Pretty soon, those outlets might have to actually do some follow-up reporting on the Middleton family’s bankrupt business and how badly Party Pieces screwed over their creditors.