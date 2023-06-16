Princess Kate’s event this week was all about baby-burps and bunions?

You guys know that I’m rarely looking at shoes, right? I’m not a shoe person – I’m a purse person. I will always check out a woman’s purse. Many of you are shoe people, which is how you guys catch sh-t like “Princess Kate wore the exact same style of Aquazzuras as Meghan.” It’s why you guys saw Kate’s bunions before me as well. Kate stepped out yesterday to chat with mums and babies, and she wore a Cefinn dress which I still sort of like (although most of you hated it). In the few full-length photos of Kate, you guys spotted her bunions:
I can’t believe it’s my job to post princess-feet photos! But there you go. This just makes me feel sorry for her. I’ve got a bunion coming along on my left foot because I walk so much and it sucks. I wonder if Kate has considered having the corrective surgery?
In the meantime, Kate was mumbling along during the event when one of the babies interrupted her with a loud burp. Kate leaned over and exclaimed “good for you” to the baby. The fact that this is a huge headline in the British media – “burping baby interrupts Kate!” – shows you the very real desperation for royal content. Pretty soon, those outlets might have to actually do some follow-up reporting on the Middleton family’s bankrupt business and how badly Party Pieces screwed over their creditors.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
She can be a queen after all. Queen of the bunions. The one she has is huge and must be painful.
I have hereditary bunions. It’s painful. I’m a runner. I love heels but I can’t wear them long. . I’ve had guys I had crushes on tell me I have ugly feet. Making fun of bunions is mean and it’s damaging to people with body image disorders. I went to look into corrective surgery after one guy I really liked in college told me my feet looked gross in flip flops. 6 months in a boot. One foot at a time. And it’s apparently the most painful surgery. My husband loves my feet. Making fun of someone’s body is distasteful. Do better.
It’s a bunion and can be surgically corrected. I’m not body shaming her so get off of that. I did say that it looked painful. I make fun of her crazy smile and jazz hands and no one says a thing. This is not body shaming.
I have them, too, so I’m not making fun. I was told by a podiatrist that I shouldn’t have surgery unless they get any worse. He has me wearing orthotics and more comfortable shoes, which has eased the discomfort. She should lay off the pointy heels.
It’s a light-hearted joke. Don’t take it so seriously, we’re not shaming or making fun of her body, she simply has bunions. From wearing 6 inch stilettos that look 2 sizes too small.
Luckily I was never comfortable in heels and never wore high-heeled, pointy-toed shoes. So guess what? I got laughed at for it. Well the jokes on all the people who shamed me for my dowdy shoes. At 70 I have lovely, healthy feet.
Agreed! I’m so glad I didn’t wear uncomfortable shoes when I was young. I may never have been fashionable, but now I have pretty feet that don’t hurt.
I have hereditary, painful bunions on both feet but am not a candidate for surgery due to (other) underlying health issues. I’m not making fun of Kate or body-shaming her; I just want to say that she really needs to change her style of footwear. Heels are the WORST type of shoe to wear when you have bunions. Instead of distributing your body weight evenly across your sole, your entire weight is placed on the ball of your foot. This puts a lot of stress on your MTP joint. Over time a disfigurement in this joint will occur, and a bunion will form. Other royal women (Princess Diana and the late Queen, for example) have worn flat or low-heeled shoes and looked perfectly presentable in whatever they wore, without high heels.
I have wide feet, and some pretty terrible bunions. I had my first character surgery when I was 20.
Even before that I knew how to buy shoes that fucking fit my feet. Those shoes don’t look comfortable at all, her bunion doesn’t even fit it her shoe?!
I have wide feet too so I never wore narrow pointed shoes. I always went for a rounded toe because they gave me more room and I also wore the correct size and width.
Waity used to wear wider toe type heels. Remember, her beige heels she wore all the time prior to Meghan? She changed her entire shoe wardrobe after Meghan.
Please all have a good look at barefoot shoes. You do not have to have surgery!
A good starting point is anyasreviews at Instagram.
I’m glad i wasn’t the only one who saw the bunions. Didn’t the Fail give Meghan a ton of shit for getting surgery on hers?
Did Meghan actually get surgery or was that just something the DM said? Either way, that bunion looks painful and it’s not like she’s going to all of the sudden stop wearing heels. Her gait and posture often look awkward and maybe this is why. Surgery is supposedly painful but if it helps in the long run, she should do it. I don’t know much about it though.
My mother refused to get surgery on her bunions and now her feet are actually deformed! The only shoes she can fit into are ones that are specially made for her – and they are not pretty.
A group of us have been trying to convince a friend of ours to get surgery for her bunions (both feet). We are all in our early 50s and she complains about how much her feet hurt, even when she’s wearing sneakers. We’ve offered to drive her around, make sure her family (4 teenagers) has meals, whatever she needs, but just get it done. She keeps putting it off and joking about the orthopedic shoes she’s going to need (and she almost never wore heels when we were younger).
My mom had one foot done in her 20s, super painful recovery but the foot is fine( still). The other she had done a year ago, with a newer procedure, equally painful recovery and she legit still has a bunion!
I saw that as well yesterday and wondered by she wouldn’t find more comfy shoes that fit or get the surgery. My dad had the surgery on both of his years ago and I think it’s still good. Fortunately I don’t have those kind but I do have what’s called a tailors bunion, at the base of the pinky toe, getting worse on one foot but it isn’t painful at all and I blame all those years I wore stupid narrow high heels all the time in my 20s!
Bunion surgery hurts like hell and your feet are never the same. If they’re not causing you pain, keep ‘em.
That said, also wear better shoes so as not to exacerbate the problem or shove it in people’s faces, Kate!
As someone who has had foot surgery, I concur. It’s brutal. Those shoes look too small as well, but it could just be the bunion making them appear tighter?
I have wide feet and I thought I think I have bunion but it’s been the same size for 20 some years so I don’t know anymore. Those Derangers are always talking about Meghan’s feet and trying to clown her.
Maybe Kate can borrow Cammie’s kitten heels.
Mine have also been the same size. The surgeon I saw said they will get worse if the shoes I wear are too tight so I live in running shoes. It’s one year in a boot if you do both feet and he said I may never run again post surgery and warned the pain post surgery would be intense so I’m keeping them. I have kids and I can’t afford to lose a year of their lives bc I can’t walk. Just keep them if they aren’t getting worse. It feels rotten every time someone tells you your feet aren’t pretty though 🙄 telling someone to just have surgery without knowing how awful the surgery is is just as damaging as telling someone to lose weight to be prettier.
Those shoes look two sizes too small. Yikes! Instead of buying new dresses, girlfriend should buy some shoes that fit.
Fashionistas caught that Kate’s dress pattern is the same as a dress worn by Angela Levin. Well Kate found someone else to copy.
I had bunion surgery on my left foot in 2010 as it was so bad couldn’t run anymore. Doctor was a bunion expert and a runner, so he knew what was up. Still have pins and a plate there but run regularly without issue. Right foot still has a bunion but I survive. But definitely have to find the right doctor. My mom had bunion surgery, which they effed up and her feet have never been the same.
Looks like both her feet were hurting – she took turns slipping off her shoes. I think the bunions look worse than they are because of the way she’s tucked her toes into the shoes. But that kind of shoe, pointy-toed with a very high heel, is the worst. We sneer at her espadrilles, but maybe she should wear them more often.
Thank you Eurydice, exactly what those photos represent – she’s making a “dome” with the top of her foot to relieve the pressure. I’m not a fan of the whitewashing/appropriating/gaslighting actions of the firm, however I respectfully suggest we all raise the level of discussion beyond the bunion. (I would guess our fascination with these images is because Kate is historically superbly controlling of every inch of her PUBLIC appearance (“perfect”, “sporty”, “glamourous,” “businesswoman” etc). And so a bunion, a “flaw” of all things, that’s kind of a breakthrough! (touch of sarcasm meant).
The issue isn’t the bunion but the vanity of wearing shoes that don’t fit despite access to so much.
If I were Kate I’d be pissed that my landmark project was overshadowed by a baby’s burp. Plus her shoes looked too tight. Kate needs to start wearing a true size.
Looks painful as hell. For someone as shallow as she is, I’m legit surprised she is okay walking around with that huge bunion visible to everyone.
I’m tall and have pretty big feet (9.5, up from a pre-kids 9, lol!) and I do NOT understand cramming your feet into a smaller size. I tried for a little while after it became apparent that my feet had permanently grown and weren’t going back to their pre-pregnancy size because I had a really nice shoe wardrobe that was all of a sudden too small, but it was awful. Be comfortable, buy the proper size!!
Princess Karen just needs to shop in the wide foot section of the shoe store and stop trying to convince her poor feet that she is Cinderella
And stop with the super-tacky white shoes. Keep Carol Middleton away from her, no style at all.
That moment with the baby is the most human moment I’ve seen from her. But it’s all overshadowed by her huge bunion – lmao.
My mum had bad bunions on both feet and opted to have surgery. To do both in one surgery would’ve required an overnight stay in the hospital, so she opted to have them done one at a time as day surgery. The recovery from the first one was so bad she’s never gone back for the second.
Those shoes are tiny! My feet are 0.5 to 1 size bigger since having my son. I had to replace many of my shoes, and make sure that I remember my *new* sizes when ordering online.
My hairstylist also had this happen and she was talking about her beautiful Louboutin shoes that she wore at her wedding which no longer fit. We ended up swapping her Loubs and a purse I didn’t want anymore because they fit me. Happy ending! Lol
First thing I saw was the bunions. I have them as well as other foot issues.
Something not mentioned yesterday was that the brand she wore is owned by Samantha Cameron, the spouse of the former Tory PM who helped bring in Brexit. The media really did whitewash that connection for her.
Common knowledge when Samantha Cameron started the firm who she was. The firm name includes initials of her children including the one who died. David Cameron was so silly to have a referendum on the EU but he was against leaving.
If Cameron was truly against Brexit he would have set a standard much higher than 50.1 as the threshold. He also would not have held the referendum with the lies in the media. Without his actions Brexit would not have happened. He may not be as uncouth as Boris, but they are both bullingdon boys and really aren’t that different.
I have flat feet which force me to wear sensible shoes. But no bunions! Reading these comments, I am very relieved I have never had them. I am also relieved that the baby only burped. 🙀
I’ve always worn sensible shoes, and still have bunions because of my foot and gait. I have a high arch and underpronate severely. It’s genetic and how I was born. And orthotics are less efficient to manage underpronation (suppination) than they are overpronation, which is much more common. Women can get bunions even when they don’t wear silly shoes.
I’m not going to win any fashion awards for my wide toe box shoes, but they’re worth it for foot health!
As shallow and vain waity is I was legit surprised she was okay with her bunions bulging out of her shoe??? Why would you cram your feet with a huge bunion into a pointy toe heel that doesn’t even fit???? I have no problem discussing her feet after everything they did to Meghan. The derangers on Twitter are constantly zooming in on Meghans feet and even noticed the back of heel had dry skin. Ive seen that picture over and over again. They are frequently posting in comments with nasty remarks about her feet. And yes the dailyfail (I believe) had whole articles written about Meghans too. And yes the dress she wore is ugly. And she is fake. She was estatic the baby burped. For one, it gave her a great excuse to stop the conversation with the mother. She always uses distractions when she is doing these chats because she is uncomfortable with having normal, intelligent conversations with people.
Thinking about it now, this dress was made for middle England who like to edge it up with posh white trainers.
Princess Chop Chop missed her chance to appeal to all the Balham yummy mummies who are possibly her hugest fandom.