“Former prime minister Liz Truss balks at the lettuce comparison” links

Liz Truss could not outlast a head of lettuce as prime minister, and somehow she balks at being “compared” to said lettuce? Girl, it was the best part of your 44-day reign. [Jezebel]
Lainey’s take on the Sussexes/Spotify split. [LaineyGossip]
Avril Lavigne & Tyga are over? I forgot they were together. [JustJared]
AI generated potential new “Apple products.” [OMG Blog]
Jerry O’Connell plays the bad guy. [Seriously OMG]
Pete Davidson is a reckless driver. [Dlisted]
Another thinkpiece on why The Idol sucks. [Pajiba]
Patricia Field & Kim Cattrall remain quite close. [GFY]
First-time homeowners describe the lessons they’ve learned. [Buzzfeed]
Madonna made her boyfriend sign an NDA? [Towleroad]
Gal Gadot wore Ferragamo to a Netflix event. [RCFA]
Gal Gadot looks amazing, killer dress. I love the bad guy role for O’Connell but sooo not my kind of movie. Still, fun to see him in such a different role.
When it comes to that lettuce outlasting her, Liz Truss is green with envy.
@A 🤣🤣🤣
😂😂😂
I mean, yes sure. But when have they compared trump or Obama to a vegetable?
If a prominent male politician got pissed about something then when have there ever been headlines about telling them they could have a sense of humor, that alone and especially over being compared to a food that is going bad? Holy hell, if headlines announced a comparison between trump and rotting meat and then suggested he should be put on a pretty face about it, those hillbillies would storm the capital again.
A man would not generally be expected to endure public mockery and then be told to smile and be palatable for the rest of our enjoyment.
I have no idea what her politics are and I don’t actually care, but this kind of is a shitty drag through tht she’s getting.
Also the romaine joke below was pretty funny.
Well, if she had a better head for politics maybe she’d’ve romaine-d in power longer
Absolutely. Liz was as cold as an iceberg. She deserved the dressing down and being tossed out.
OMG, between this and the above comment about Liz Truss being green with envy…..I’m dead.
The lettuce has let it be known, that he is very, very distressed that Liz Truss was compared to him, in his own words he said “at least I serve a purpose 🥬
The Madonna story is disgusting. Her current bf is 35 years younger and her previous bf was 41 years younger!!! How can anyone think a 64 year old woman dating a 23 year old guy isn’t predatory behavior?!?!?
For some reason people only get concerned when it’s an older man with a younger woman. I guess many think women are weak and easily taken advantage of so need more protection than a young man would…which is really sexist. Madonna has always gotten away with EVERYTHING. Her cultural appropriation, her dating of extremely young men, all of it.
I don’t believe that any of these relationships are actually real and the NDAs are to kept that fact hidden.
RE the AI Apple products –
The AI bots think they are being sneaky sliding in a robot between the innocent the fly swatters and the jeans.
But listen up people, don’t be fooled
Do Not Make the Robot
DO. NOT. MAKE. THE. ROBOT
Uh oh
I think they are on to me 🫣
… autocorrect kept deleting the “not” 😂
The Epstein victims joke on the Idol is beyond disgusting.
Lost all respect for anyone associated with that show.
Removed all the Weeknd songs from my playlists as well. Lots of other artists to listen to who are not involved in shit like this.
Surprised not more people are talking about this, because it’s vile.
Imagine being one of the victims and hearing that
UK friends – have any restaurants named salads after liz truss?
Is lizz truss trying to run again for prime Minister in the general election. I think she needs to answer did she take tge job by agreeing to be the brexit fall guy. Did boris say the plan was to keep her for a few days/months and give the job back to him.
This whole tory thing was suspicious. Its like everyone got some sort of secret payday or power grab. Was she really surprised they “no confidenced” her.
Liz Truss is never going to live down the fact that QE died within a few days of meeting her.
Not the fault of Liz Truss.
The fault or blame if any, is because someone in The Firm decided that QE should be standing for photos and greetings when QE was 96+ and in very poor health. The poor woman was old and in poor health for months earlier.
As for politics, The UK, Brexit, and the entire mess of the US Govt. it’s all bad.
The politicians are so busy holding their party in office, that is all they ever get done.
Work on solving the problems, damn.
Madonna makes everyone sign an NDA I think.
Madonna, Cher, and PMK Jenner are hiring themselves a boyfriend period.
Fine, whatever. Free will and over 21.
But, no one is fooled by this.
The wealthy will always have the option to date/marry decades younger.
Marc Antony just had a new baby w/his 4th wife, who is in her early 20’s. He has to be mid 50’s.
4th Wife! Try making under $80K a year and getting yourself a 20 something 4th wife. You’d get better odds winning the Powerball.
Pacino, DeNiro, Jagger, Leo, Jack, Richard Gere all involved, married, having kids with decades younger partners.
Nothing new under the sun in Hollyweird, I guess.
I hope they find Julian Sands. His family must be so grief stricken.
By the way, looking at that picture of William with his kids, it just really jumped out at me how much he and Charlotte look alike when they smile.