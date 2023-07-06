Taylor Swift & Matt Healy are either back together or they haven’t spoken in a month

The only thing funnier than Taylor Swift and Matt Healy’s relationship was their breakup. Taylor gave Matt the full Boyfriend Rollout, and it was clear that they started months before the news broke in May. Even with the Swift machinery supporting Healy, he couldn’t hide the fact that he’s pretty racist and disgusting. Which made it hilarious when Swift was in the trenches just weeks into the Boyfriend Rollout – it was clear that her people were encouraging her to pull the plug on the whole relationship, which she did by early June. Overwrought quotes were provided to People Magazine and TMZ about how Swift and Healy are still good friends, that the relationship was never that serious, that Swift absolutely did NOT dump Healy because of his racism. It felt like Swift was fighting with her team about it. Well, now the Sun – the outlet which broke the news of Swealy in the first place – claims that Healy and Swift are back in contact and probably back in a relationship.

Superstar singer Taylor Swift has rekindled her romance with British rocker Matty Healy. Sources say the pair’s surprise reunion comes after The 1975’s frontman, 34, fired a female crew member from their touring party. Friends say Matty has sacked a female crew member from The 1975’s touring team — suggesting a potential issue between her and US superstar Taylor. A pal said of the couple, who also briefly dated early in their careers: “There is just something electric between them and they seem to have overcome it all quite quickly and decided they definitely want to make it work at all costs. They’re arranging time together in between tour dates and talking all the time. He’s utterly smitten and it seems to be mutual.” “One thing that was pretty telling was when a girl who had worked with the band for a while — she took care of their image, some styling, hair and make-up, that sort of thing — suddenly left. It sounds as though there may have been a bit of an issue over her closeness to Matty. One thing is for sure, he isn’t letting anything come between his chances of making it work with Taylor.”

Yeah… I actually believe that the Swealy breakup wasn’t even about romantic, racial or socio-political drama, it was about simple logistics of keeping up a relationship while they were both on tour this summer. Swift’s people even left open the possibility of a reunion when they confirmed the breakup. So… it’s even funnier that Swift’s team ran to People Magazine with a denial of The Sun’s story:

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are not giving romance another go. Despite a report that the Grammy winner and The 1975 frontman are back together, a source close to Swift tells PEOPLE the musicians are not dating again. “They are absolutely not together and aren’t even in contact anymore. She is enjoying being single and has been spending time in the studio and hanging out with friends in New York City. This is all B.S.,” says the Swift source. “It’s complete nonsense,” a source close to the British band adds. “Not true at all.” Reps for Swift and The 1975 have not commented.

I know a secret love affair when I see one. Again, the Sun broke the story of Swealy in the first place, just as the Sun broke the news (with exclusive photos) of Swift and Tom Hiddleston back in 2016. The Sun has some kind of “in” with Swift’s team, so in this narrow situation, I kind of believe that the Sun might be more on-target here. I think the denial to People is an attempt to turn down the temperature on her controversial taste in racist incels.