Kylie Jenner reunited with her former BFF Jordyn Woods, four years after ‘the scandal’

Back in February 2019, a “scandal” rocked the Kardashian world. Khloe Kardashian was still “dating” Tristan Thompson, and Tristan went to a party without Khloe… and he kissed Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner’s BFF at the time. Like, Kylie and Jordyn adored each other and Jordyn even lived somewhere on Kylie’s property (I think she was staying in a guest house). Khloe and the Kardashians weaponized the tabloid media against Jordyn and basically bullied Kylie into dropping Jordyn as a friend. Khloe was especially psychotic about Jordyn, even though Khloe and Tristan were constantly breaking up even back then, and I strongly suspected they were broken up when he kissed Jordyn anyway. In any case, it was a huge mess and I’m happy that Jordyn recovered from the drama and continued to thrive. Reportedly, Kylie and Jordyn did keep in touch, although they were not as close as they were before. Well, now Kylie and Jordyn are back to hanging out:
Kylie Jenner is giving Jordyn Woods a second chance four years after the infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal ruined their friendship and saw the model cast out of the Kardashians’ inner circle, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. In new photographs set to shock fans, the billionaire lipkit mogul, 25, and the social media model, 25, were pictured having dinner together on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
The former best friends appeared in great spirits during their catch up, with Jordyn flashing a huge smile while heading to the sushi restaurant with Kylie. The girls night out is certainly an unexpected twist in their rollercoaster friendship that saw the once inseparable friends ripped apart by a bombshell cheating scandal that played out on reality TV and social media.
In 2019, Jordyn and Khloe Kardashian’s then baby daddy Tristan sent shockwaves after it emerged they had hooked up at a party. Woods later admitted to sharing a kiss with Tristan during a sensational interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk, and she fell out of the good graces of the Kardashians as a result of the infidelity. The kiss also led to Khloe splitting up from Tristan for another time. Infamously, after Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview aired, Khloe insisted over Twitter, ‘You ARE the reason my family broke up!’
The mother of two and the model first crossed paths back in 2012 after meeting through a mutual friend, Jaden Smith, and soon developed a very close bond. The pair were nearly inseparable, and not only lived together, but also worked together on various projects.
[From The Daily Mail]
I’ll admit it – at the time, I felt sorry for Kylie, because Jordyn really was her BFF. Kylie and Jordyn were a lot closer than Kylie and Kendall, you know? Sometimes friend-breakups are harder than romantic breakups. I also felt sorry for Kylie because her sisters really did gang up on her and force her to drop Jordyn as a friend. It would not surprise me at all if Kylie and Jordyn actually stayed friends this whole time, but kept it sort of quiet until now. Anyway, it’s just a reminder: Khloe has always been completely ridiculous about Tristan Thompson; Tristan was never discreet about his cheating; Khloe was and is an a–hole for blaming the women and never Tristan; and the Kardashians really tried to destroy Jordyn Woods for no good reason.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram, Backgrid.
-
-
Miami Beach, FL – Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods head to dinner together at Mr Chow Miami. The duo look super trendy as usual as they make their way inside, followed by their security guard.
Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods
BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Miami Beach, FL – Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods head to dinner together at Mr Chow Miami. The duo look super trendy as usual as they make their way inside, followed by their security guard.
Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods
BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – Jordyn Woods shows up at Craig’s to have dinner with her mother and friends. After her public fallout with BFF Kylie Jenner, Jordyn steps out with her head up high and looking stunning in all black.
Pictured: Jordyn Woods
BACKGRID USA 22 MARCH 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: GOME / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Model Jordyn Woods wears tight dress while arriving at Zuma Restaurant in London.
Pictured: Jordyn Woods
BACKGRID USA 27 MARCH 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Hollywood, CA – Jordyn Woods dons camo to go shopping with a friend in Hollywood. The aspiring model sported blue camo pants and a white, off-the-shoulder top.
Pictured: Jordyn Woods
BACKGRID USA 4 JUNE 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Kylie Jenner and more attend the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.
Pictured: Kylie Jenner
BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NEW – Celebrities attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Kylie Jenner
BACKGRID USA 1 MAY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Kylie Jenner has posted a photo on Instagram with the following remarks:
Instagram, 2016-09-23 11:54:31.
Photo supplied by insight media. Service fee applies.
This is a private photo posted on social networks and supplied by this Agency. This Agency does not claim any ownership including but not limited to copyright or license in the attached material. Fees charged by this Agency are for Agency’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of copyright or license in the material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify and to hold this Agency and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against this Agency arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material.
-
-
Kylie Jenner has posted a photo on Instagram with the following remarks:
happy almost birthday @jordynwoods
Instagram, 2016-09-23 11:54:08.
Photo supplied by insight media. Service fee applies.
This is a private photo posted on social networks and supplied by this Agency. This Agency does not claim any ownership including but not limited to copyright or license in the attached material. Fees charged by this Agency are for Agency’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of copyright or license in the material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify and to hold this Agency and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against this Agency arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material.
A dude kisses her. It never ever said she wanted him to kiss her or kissed back.
And they tried to ruin her life for it.
I’m glad Kylie and she are still friends.
Tread carefully Jordyn, tread carefully.
I think its worth mentioning that Jordyn was just 20 at the time. Tristan was 28 or so and already a father x2. But Jordyn was the one who faced all the backlash from the family 😑😒
It’s pretty gross, isn’t it? The family seem like such bullies.
I’d be cautious if I were her.
I have a feeling Kylie will be a bridesmaid at Jordyn’s wedding and the Hulu cameras will be there to capture it all. Jordyn is being used by this family the same way so many others have been used by them.
The Kardash/Jenners cannot be trusted.
Jordyn better keep her distance before Kylie claims her fiance as baby daddy #2.
Yes definitely you’re right Kardash/Jenners cannot be trusted and love sleeping with their friends partners and then acting like victims.
They’ve been friends almost this whole time secretly. They are making it public now because the Kardashians need attention. Their failing show is hurting their popularity. Internet sleuths knew a while ago. I saw it on reddit somewhere a while ago. Jordan knew the name of Kylie’s baby before anyone else because she used the Wolf emoji on some post regarding Kylie’s son (before they changed the name), Please don’t fall for this family’s lies and bullshit. They think they are smarter than all of us and love to create fake drama.
Even if Kylie and Jordyn remained friends it’s embarrassing that Kylie didn’t stick up for her and wants to roll out their friendship again now that Tristan has been kicked out. I have no clue why any Black woman would want to be around them.
Stassie seemed to replace Jordyn as the #1 bff. She and Kylie had already gotten copious amounts of plastic surgery together and became blow up dolls while Jordyn continued to look more or less natural. I think Jordyn was mean girled out by Khloe and Stassie.