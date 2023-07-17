Kylie Jenner reunited with her former BFF Jordyn Woods, four years after ‘the scandal’

Back in February 2019, a “scandal” rocked the Kardashian world. Khloe Kardashian was still “dating” Tristan Thompson, and Tristan went to a party without Khloe… and he kissed Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner’s BFF at the time. Like, Kylie and Jordyn adored each other and Jordyn even lived somewhere on Kylie’s property (I think she was staying in a guest house). Khloe and the Kardashians weaponized the tabloid media against Jordyn and basically bullied Kylie into dropping Jordyn as a friend. Khloe was especially psychotic about Jordyn, even though Khloe and Tristan were constantly breaking up even back then, and I strongly suspected they were broken up when he kissed Jordyn anyway. In any case, it was a huge mess and I’m happy that Jordyn recovered from the drama and continued to thrive. Reportedly, Kylie and Jordyn did keep in touch, although they were not as close as they were before. Well, now Kylie and Jordyn are back to hanging out:

Kylie Jenner is giving Jordyn Woods a second chance four years after the infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal ruined their friendship and saw the model cast out of the Kardashians’ inner circle, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. In new photographs set to shock fans, the billionaire lipkit mogul, 25, and the social media model, 25, were pictured having dinner together on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The former best friends appeared in great spirits during their catch up, with Jordyn flashing a huge smile while heading to the sushi restaurant with Kylie. The girls night out is certainly an unexpected twist in their rollercoaster friendship that saw the once inseparable friends ripped apart by a bombshell cheating scandal that played out on reality TV and social media. In 2019, Jordyn and Khloe Kardashian’s then baby daddy Tristan sent shockwaves after it emerged they had hooked up at a party. Woods later admitted to sharing a kiss with Tristan during a sensational interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk, and she fell out of the good graces of the Kardashians as a result of the infidelity. The kiss also led to Khloe splitting up from Tristan for another time. Infamously, after Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview aired, Khloe insisted over Twitter, ‘You ARE the reason my family broke up!’ The mother of two and the model first crossed paths back in 2012 after meeting through a mutual friend, Jaden Smith, and soon developed a very close bond. The pair were nearly inseparable, and not only lived together, but also worked together on various projects.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’ll admit it – at the time, I felt sorry for Kylie, because Jordyn really was her BFF. Kylie and Jordyn were a lot closer than Kylie and Kendall, you know? Sometimes friend-breakups are harder than romantic breakups. I also felt sorry for Kylie because her sisters really did gang up on her and force her to drop Jordyn as a friend. It would not surprise me at all if Kylie and Jordyn actually stayed friends this whole time, but kept it sort of quiet until now. Anyway, it’s just a reminder: Khloe has always been completely ridiculous about Tristan Thompson; Tristan was never discreet about his cheating; Khloe was and is an a–hole for blaming the women and never Tristan; and the Kardashians really tried to destroy Jordyn Woods for no good reason.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunite four years after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. pic.twitter.com/iBZIZMJ8ob — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 16, 2023