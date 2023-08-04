Cardi B will face no criminal charges for that mic-throwing incident

Over the weekend, Cardi B performed an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. While she was on stage, a woman in the crowd threw her entire drink at Cardi, and without skipping a beat, Cardi whipped her microphone at the woman. The mic not only hit the drink-tosser, it also ricocheted off the woman and hit another woman. That second woman went to the police and tried to convince them to charge Cardi with battery. The cops investigated, but it looks like the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is Bardigang.
Cardi B is in the clear after throwing a microphone at a fan … because the criminal battery investigation has been dropped.
Cardi’s lawyers, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, tell TMZ, “This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”
As you know, Cardi was performing at Drai’s Beachclub last Saturday when she asked the crowd to splash water on her to cool her down in the burning Vegas heat … but when someone threw a cup with an unknown liquid and ice, she hurled the mic at the person. It ricocheted and hit another person, who filed a police report.
Cardi was then listed as a battery suspect but the case has gone nowhere. It was never ever referred to the D.A. The cops concluded Cardi did not commit a criminal offense.
We learned an audio production company that owns the mic decided to auction off the piece, with the money going to charities like the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which helps teens and young adults with special needs. FYI, the bids have hit $100,000.
Auctioning off the microphone for charity was a nice touch. Cardi should bid on it too. Anyway, I’m sure someone in the crowd will probably end up suing Cardi, but give her some credit: she has great lawyers. The fact that she had three lawyers protecting her on a mic-throwing situation tells you all you need to know.
People on hear hate to hear it, but in most states, since there was no injury, there was no crime. Not to mention there was no intent to cause injury—at least not on the bystander. Couple that with her not being harmed physically, there’s no there there.
Will Smith would never have been prosecuted for slapping Chris Rock.
I’m not saying it’s how it should be, especially since injuries and bruises show up differently on melanated skin, but this is what happens.
I think that’s BS. She should definitely be facing criminal charges. This just allows her to keep throwing mics at people since there are obviously no repercussions. She definitely meant to cause bodily harm. Pure BS!!
If you went down that road, the person who threw the drink would also need to be arrested for assault and battery. Cardi would likely be able successfully argue self-defense. So instead of wasting everybody’s time and money, the Vegas cops made a different call.
Cash grab much, why would anyone think that a ricocheting microphone is battery? Yeah maybe the woman she threw it at may have a case but def not the lady who it bounced onto. People are desperate for any relevance, it’s very sad.
Cardi dodged a bullet imo. Telling people to throw water on you is an invitation for trouble. Money can buy Birkens but it can’t buy common sense.
