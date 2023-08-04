Roger Federer: ‘It was so fun sitting next to Princess Catherine’ at Wimbledon

Roger Federer is enjoying his retirement. He retired last year, just weeks after Serena Williams played her final match in New York. I still love that the two GOATs went out within weeks of each other – they’re the same age, they came up at the same time, and they are two of the biggest stars tennis will ever see. Roger has spent his first retirement year traveling, hanging out on stage with Coldplay, developing a new fashion line with his sponsor Uniqlo, and visiting Wimbledon for a special Royal Box honor last month. Roger was asked to come to Wimbledon and sit in the Royal Box with the Princess of Wales (and his family). Afterwards, all people could talk about was how much Cauliflower Kate flirted with Roger, how they would make a good couple (??) and how Roger’s wife Mirka looked “over” Roger and Kate’s flirty energy. Well, Rog was in NYC this week to promote his new fashion line, and he chatted with the NY Times about retirement, fashion and “Princess Catherine.” Oh, lord.
His retirement: “I always feel like I’ve reached a high point, and then it keeps going. Life without the game, and life without the fans, and life without the schedule that has dominated my life for 25 years has definitely been something I didn’t know how I would take. For the longest time I tried to come back and give it one more shot and leave the game healthy, but it was not doable. But the good/bad thing about Covid, and with my knee surgery, is that everything started to slow down in the past three years, so it wasn’t like I came from playing 100 matches and then boom, it’s over. At the end I was relieved, I think, and happy to retire. It ended in the most perfect way at the Laver Cup. I was surrounded by my biggest rivals, and my family was there and my friends. For me it felt like, “OK, I’m good now. I don’t need to chase that itch anymore.”
What it was like to come back to Wimbledon & sit in the Royal Box: “Last year I walked out on Centre Court for the 100-year anniversary celebration. It was beautiful but painful. I was injured. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play again, so it was a very emotional moment. But this year was totally different. My dad whispered to me, “Don’t you wish you were playing on court instead of sitting and watching?” and I was like, “No. I feel content watching and enjoying the game.” It was so fun sitting next to Princess Catherine. I know her quite well. She is an avid tennis fan, and she plays herself. Sometimes we have to be careful we don’t speak too much. You can talk, and then it’s super-quiet, and then you have to applaud.
Eating burgers in NYC & the buzz in the city: “I’ve always been strict and serious about being a professional athlete, but I would eat burgers, I would eat desserts, I would have a glass of wine. For me having a burger was nothing out of the ordinary, but this one was perfect looking, so I had to post a picture of it. I was so busy when I came for the Met Gala. I feel the buzz is back.
True story about the 2022 Wimbledon centenary event on Center Court: I am still shocked that the royal patron of Wimbledon skipped it entirely. Kate just… didn’t go. It was this huge moment for the tournament, they brought back so many of their former champions, including Roger, and Kate didn’t give a sh-t. As for Roger referring to her as “Princess Catherine” – I’m sure she loves that. I doubt Mirka loves it, which is probably why Roger says “Sometimes we have to be careful we don’t speak too much.” Because Kate was trying to get in his face the whole time.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Kate certainly looked like she was having more fun with Roger than she has with her own husband – which is a problem because it just emphasizes how bad their relationship is. I think its partly why both kids were brought to the championship this year – more distance between W&K, less opportunity for people to compare Kate’s interactions with Roger and her interactions with her husband.
And yeah I can’t believe she skipped that ceremony last year. She really does avoid work as much as possible, doesnt she?
Also was Roger going to say anything negative? It’s clear Mirka was not comfortable with Kate being aggressive but she could not do much either. Kate doesn’t seem to realize that people are only nice to her because of her position. In other circumstances she would not have gotten away with the excessive flirting.
And it is obvious that she and William have major issues. That she can’t interact with him with a fraction of the animation she used on Roger shows how bad it is.
He has a wonderful wife . He should praise her publicly instead of keen.
Oh, Roger has always praised his wife publicly even when the tennis establishment attacked her.
Yes – Roger always has huge praise for his wife.
That’s great.good for him. Keen does not deserve any praise. Keen should have made a point of being nice to Mrs Federer but not.surprised she didn’t considering how she has no close women friends.
@Tessa: You could hardly expect Roger to badmouth Kate in the press. I don’t know what the relationship between Mirka and Kate. I suspect that she’s closer to Pippa than Kate.
Still cleaning up the optics of Kate getting too friendly with Federer while his wife is near by.
Federer’s wife is the embodiment of conjugal intelligence. Her whole demeanor while the undersexed Barbie was oggling and whispering in direction of her husband seemed like, “I won’t even stare, because she can’t compare.”
I really look up to Mrs Federer’s self-assertiveness, composure, and sense of self-worth, because I can tell you if some woman starts wriggling her throne-maladjusted behind and giggling like a village imbecile in front of my hubby, I would say something like, ” Bissssch, see you outside. ”
#We do NOT condone violence#
I’m sure Cathy is so much fun, especially when she’s downed a couple of Jack n’ Cokes.
It was fun, yet not interesting or intellectually stimulating. Fun is a good word for Kate – it’s simple, three letters and one syllable.
@serapphina , yes! That was my take as well “fun” %, not knowledgeable, not interesting as such, just “fun”, but, tell us Roger, would your wife agree, and was it “fun” cleaning all Kates saliva of your arm, where she was slobbering all over you??
I also took away from that comment that it was fun to sit in the royal box – as opposed to competing – that he enjoyed spectating more than he had maybe anticipated.
Being a ‘fun’ good time girl was what got her into Peggy’s circle to begin with – she’s a case study is immaturity.
She had too much Adderall, couldn’t STFU.
What a kind thing to say about the simpleton sitting next to him.
Kate Behavior was embarrassing and disrespected towards Rogers wife and it’s clearly Kate gave Zero Fs that his wife was there and she openly lusting after Rogers . Once again Kate proves she not a real woman she a insecure pick me woman who has to have competition with any woman who she comes into contact with . In Kate desperate thirsty behavior all it did was have people asked questions about the Wales marriage if kate was so happy and in love with William why would she behave in that way .
I saw a royalist cooing about this. Whatever, Roger has never had the greatest friends so I’m not surprised that he likes Kate. Plus, Kate is not going to show her true self to Roger.
The Mean Girl was on full display here as she attempted to monopolize Roger despite the presence of his wife. Somewhat on twitter commented how annoyed they were that someone as talentless and vacuous as her gets to hand out Wimbledon prizes!
Derangers are so dumb because it looks bad that kate is most animated and “fun” when she’s not with her husband. And Roger is weeks later still trying to provide an explanation for her behaviour.
If you watched the beginning prior to Rogers entrance in the royal box, kate was icing Mirka and not talking to her at all. She was mean girl until Roger showed up and then got all bubbly. Really pathetic. And then days later she’s barely looking at William. Couldn’t be more obvious.
“Sometimes we have to be careful we don’t speak too much.”
Lol. That is about tennis etiquette. The royal box is at the baseline of Centre Court.
Looking at the photos, Mirka’s face says it all. A dignified smile with a soupçon of derision as if she’s thinking “Imma be polite with you but you really are a self-obsessed, man-crazy adolescent aren’t you…”
She’s always been a flirt. Witness her cozying up to Harry when he said he didn’t really know her that well.
Let’s start with the superficial: the cropped photo made me think for a moment that Kate had finally chopped off the full head of bratz-doll extensions and gone back to a bob. Alas.
In terms of content, though, why does retired Roger Federer have so much more going on than supposedly full-time senior royal Catherine? Inquiring minds want to know!
“Gag me,” said the Valley Girl Such rot. I’m sorry but I will never consider her Princess Catherine. She’s Kate Middleton. And I think I see fresh botox. In that first photo she barely looks like herself. It is changing her face so there is quite a bit of it I think.
You can see the “invisible contract” is in place. They’ve purposely hidden her bony chest in every shot … you can count her ribs normally.