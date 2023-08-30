Dalton Gomez ‘assumed’ that he would be with Ariana Grande ‘forever’

Dalton Gomez got dumped by his wife Ariana Grande and then, just days later, he had to watch as she rolled out her relationship with Ethan Slater. Ethan and Ariana’s affair broke up two marriages, with Ethan’s estranged wife Lilly Jay going public with exactly what she thinks of Ariana. Dalton has not done the same, and I even halfway believe that Ariana dumped him weeks before anything was announced in July. Dalton is apparently doing the sad-sack thing, moping around for the paparazzi and leaking these kinds of stories to Us Weekly:
Dalton Gomez is navigating a new chapter in his life after his split from estranged wife Ariana Grande.
“It’s been a little while since Ariana and Dalton split, but he’s been adjusting to his new normal and learning to accept it for what it is,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s certainly not how he expected things to play out because he obviously assumed they would be together forever.”
The insider notes that for Gomez, 28, the experience of being married to a pop star was new. The realtor was used to “living a private life” prior to the twosome sparking a romance in 2020 and finds that having his personal life play out in the spotlight can be a challenge. He never imagined he would be going through a divorce in the public eye,” the source explains. “But he’s hanging in there and is grateful for his friends and family who have been really supportive.”
This actually sounds mature and reasonable. No wonder he didn’t fit in with Ariana’s melodramatic world. I mean, Dalton could be doing the same thing Lilly Jay is doing – he could bash Ethan and give quotes about how Ariana broke his heart and cheated on him. Instead, he’s just sort of moving on with his life. I hope Ariana gives him a nice divorce settlement and they just forget about each other completely. Meanwhile, we haven’t heard much of anything about Ethan and Ariana for weeks now. I wonder if they’re even still together, don’t you?
Ariana Grande’s estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, ditches wedding ring after split https://t.co/NJorXpwD2e pic.twitter.com/hDYzOKxSRQ
— Page Six (@PageSix) August 29, 2023
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
When you get married often times the thought is forever I assume. Dalton and Lilly have handled their situations perfectly for them. Dealing with selfish spouses who cheat can’t be easy and dealing with it in front of the world is a whole other level.
Poor kid. I get the feeling he was just collateral damage in the Ariana Drama Show but better for him to be free of her in the long run. From where I’m sitting she looks like a selfish mess.
Basically. He dodged a bullet before the emotional investment got even greater. At least, unlike Lily, he doesn’t have kids with her.
I want to defend how Lilly Jay responded. She was attacked by Ari’s PR first when they lied in the press about the timing and nature of her split from Howdy Doody SpongeBob. I think she was entirely within her rights to correct the record. Dalton Gomez didn’t have the same level of misinformation to deal with so could keep a lower profile.
If he stays classy, I’m sure this can help his real estate career by giving him positive name recognition, and there will be plenty of LA-area ladies happy to help heal his broken heart whenever he is ready.
Whether Ariana and Ethan are together or not, it’s interesting that there’s been total silence ever since “give him space.”
I feel so badly for Dalton! He is probably better off in the long run without her, but this has to be an absolute nightmare for him.
Good for him that he or people close to him have gently let that leak via US Weekly.
Scooter Braun hangs out with TMZ dude, Harvey Levin. TMZ and PageSix are Rupert Murdoch gossip sites. People likes to snuggle up to celebrities and dislikes angering them. Dalton, when it comes to telling his side of the story, is going to have more difficulty airing his side of it. Plus, given how weirdly quiet Ariana’s exes are when she leaves them, I suspect he might have been silenced by an NDA.
Surprisingly cold take in this post. Dalton’s a “sad sack” and Lilly Jay is “bashing” her ex instead of moving on? They were both cheated on and are now having their faces rubbed in it. A little empathy would be a way better look.
Agree on this being a cold take in this post. Also it’s quite a stretch to accuse the cheated-on spouses of reaching out to magazines and websites to tell their side of the story. More like the publications wanted a story and have been sniffing around Dalton and Lilly. They seem like nice people who have been transgressed against enough. Let ’em be.
I think he probably signed some kind of NDA with the prenup. Otherwise he would be going off and rightfully so like Lilly Jay.