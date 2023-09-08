After all that, QEII was reportedly fine with Prince Harry writing a memoir

Gyles Brandreth is a royal biographer and personal friend of King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and he was reportedly friendly with the late QEII as well. Brandreth was the one who revealed, months after QEII’s passing, that she likely had bone marrow cancer. He was also behind some of the extraordinary reporting that QEII couldn’t hear, walk or concentrate in her final years, but that she was absolutely mad at Prince Harry. Coincidentally (because I found this in our archives), Brandreth was sent out to throw a hissy fit over Princess Lilibet’s name in 2021 – Brandreth, at the behest of Buckingham Palace, claimed that Harry was supposed to submit his daughter’s name in writing to QEII for her approval. You get the idea – he’s well-connected to the Windsors and he does their bidding, but not full-time. Well, ahead of QEII’s death-anniversary, Brandreth has written a piece in the Mail about stuff that happened around QEII’s death and funeral – you can read the full piece here (it’s boring) and here are the relevant highlights:
QEII’s thoughts on Harry’s memoir: The publication of Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare — and the six-part Harry & Meghan Netflix television series that came before it — were definitely ‘events’ in the ongoing story of the House of Windsor [during the funeral]. Both appeared after the death of Elizabeth II — but she had known her grandson was writing a memoir, and there is no evidence that this caused her distress. In fact, her attitude to royal memoirs had changed over the years and she ‘understood’ her grandson’s desire to tell his own story. That doesn’t mean, however, that she would have been happy with the result. Quite the contrary.
QEII would have hated Harry’s revelations though: As you may recall, the scandalous and scurrilous elements of Spare included: Harry taking cocaine at 17; Harry trying ‘magic mushrooms’ and hallucinating in a lavatory; Harry losing his virginity in a field behind a pub to ‘an older lady’ who used him ‘not unlike a young stallion’; Harry killing 25 members of the Taliban, whom he viewed as ‘chess pieces’ taken off the board; Harry describing his frostbitten ‘todger’ and being advised to apply Elizabeth Arden cream to it, the smell of which reminded him of his mother. Prince Philip had always actively counselled against this kind of public revelation. And much as she was devoted to Harry, it would have appalled Elizabeth II, too.
William’s thoughts on Harry: As for Prince William, he was infuriated by the stuff about tensions between him and his brother and, more so, about those between their respective wives, Catherine and Meghan. Privately, William echoed his grandmother’s line following the notorious Oprah Winfrey interview: ‘Recollections may vary’ — adding: ‘In this instance, they most definitely do.’
How Charles has reacted to Spare: Little wonder, perhaps, that — beyond the fact of the book — Charles was distressed by what Harry had to say about his beloved wife. That said, visiting Windsor and Buckingham Palace and Clarence House in recent months, it has been clear to me that the Harry and Meghan saga, while causing irritation and frustration — and some sadness for the King — has not preoccupied the senior members of the Royal Family in anything like the way it appears to have gripped and fascinated the world’s media. Following the example of Elizabeth II, they are focusing on the job of monarchy and taking ‘the long view’.
[From The Daily Mail]
“She had known her grandson was writing a memoir, and there is no evidence that this caused her distress. In fact, her attitude to royal memoirs had changed over the years and she ‘understood’ her grandson’s desire to tell his own story.” And then Brandreth goes on to say that if QEII had lived to see Spare, she would have hated all of it. These people always mix up their talking points, probably because the palace communications offices are run by clowns – they want to say that everything Harry did and said affected the poor Queen’s rundown health, but they also want to make her sound like she was perfectly fine with helping Andrew pay off his rape victim and she totally signed off on “Queen Consort Camilla.” Like, it wouldn’t surprise me if QEII was in very poor health for the last year of her life, but every single thing she did towards Harry showed how much she cared about him and wanted him to find his freedom too. Still, they’re going to use her as a cudgel against Harry forever.
I do think she was fine with him writing a memoir. Maybe as a grandmother, as a woman who grew up in a different time, she wouldn’t have wanted to have read about how he lost his virginity, but that doesn’t mean she was opposed to the idea of a memoir. And she comes off pretty well in it, so overall I think she would have liked it, ha.
Agreed, Becks. The more personal parts she probably wouldn’t have liked, but I think she loved her grandson (and Meghan) and she would have approved.
This is a dynamic that has existed in that family for hundreds of years—disliking/resenting the child, the heir that will replace you and has a vested interest in your death, while caring for the grandchild—whom I suppose is far enough away to feel less threatening.
Yes! She clearly didn’t have a problem with Angela Kelly writing books about her, why should her grandson telling about his own life be a problem?
ITA, that the Queen didn’t have any problems with her grandson, Harry, and she respected Meghan too. I believe the Queen was quite happy about Harry finding his soulmate and becoming happier and fulfilled in his personal life. Interestingly, the Queen’s grandparents were more loving toward her and Margaret, than they ever were toward any of their own children! 👀 Apparently, a generational pattern among the Windsors.
OTOH, I’m not sure QE-II was able to fully articulate in her own mind exactly how the institution of monarchy was damaging and sucking the life out of any positive or healthy Windsor family dynamic. Everything was too far gone by the time QE-II reached her 90s. She had puttered around for years listening to the self-interested courtiers, and following the directives of all the old men in power since the beginning of her reign, starting with Churchill. No one learned a thing from the Diana saga, least of all, the Queen.
I believe it’s clear that both the Queen and Prince Philip dearly loved Harry, but they were too stultified in following dictates of the institution to be able to help either Harry or Will after Diana’s death. By the time Harry finally met Meghan, and his life changed for the better, both Philip and Elizabeth-II were old and tired, with their days structured around satisfying their own creature comforts.
I do get a sense though that, off-the-record/ unofficially, Phil & Betty were over-the-moon seeing Harry’s joy in starting a family with the love of his life. Those smiles on Phil’s and Betty’s faces in the iconic group photo taken at Windsor Castle two days after Archie’s birth, are quite genuine and joyful! Their favorite grandson had a son! That’s what mattered, despite the fact they both felt unable to speak out publicly against the battering Meghan (and even two-day-old Archie) were receiving from the BM and from the firm.
Yep @Kaiser, you perfectly delineated the contradictory clusterfuck narratives swamping the royal ‘death cult,’ and the despicable Salty Isle nonces! 🤦♀️🙅🙈 🤡
I think that she wasn’t upset about his book. She knew he loved her no matter what and he wrote kindly about her so why would she have not liked it. She also knew Chuckles was an ass.
Oh please. Nobody knows how QEII felt about things except QEII, all this conjecture is utter nonsense.
^^ Obviously, QE-II always kept her private thoughts to herself when in the public eye. Still, her joyful expressions when she was with Harry; her huge smile while gazing at two-day-old Archie; and her public acceptance of Meghan re the overnight train excursion, along with her happy interaction with Meghan during the engagement the following day, SPEAK LOUDER than WORDS! 🥳 👌🏽 ✊🏽
If she could handle Charles’ revelations, then she could handle Harry’s.
This! They conveniently forgets all the crap Chuck has said about his parents over the years. Talk about rewriting history to fit Chuck and his mistress.
Amen! I was going to say the same and then thought I would scroll to see if it had already been covered. People gloss over Charles’ interviews and comments over the years. He said terrible things about his parents. I think Liz was an awful mother and she raised a damaged, awful son who has turned into an awful father. Harry is breaking the chain and they can’t handle that. In fairness, while I think William can’t stand Kate, his kids seem great around him, so I’m going to guess that he is also breaking the chain in the crappy parent category.
LOL @Eurydice! Bingo! 🎯 💯 🤜🏽🤛🏽
I think Harry naming his daughter after the Queen is all people need to know about how they felt about each other. I suspect the Queen may have had her misgivings about Harry leaving the family but I think she understood why he had to do it. Meghan would not have shed a tear for the Queen if she didn’t have warm feeling towards her. That’s not to say she handled things well, but in the last few years it’s clear that she wasn’t in control and Charles was making all the decisions for her.
Exactly right! Lilibet’s name tells us a lot.
Also, I miss QEII’s hats- I would totally rock the darker pink one!
That tear may have been for all the abuse she was getting behind the scenes.
Why can’t it be for both?
Honestly, I never doubted she approved of him writing his memoir. It wouldn’t surprise me if he had given her the “heads up” about what was going to be in it. If the release date hadn’t been moved she would have been alive and would have more than likely read it. The best thing about the changed release date is that they can’t say “Spare killed QEII.”
I think she would only have had a problem with the book if Harry had lied. She knew more than most the difficulties he endured at the hands of his brother and the distance between his father. It’s always worth mentioning that not one courtier or member of the BRF have come out and flat out denied any of the events detailed in Spare.
Yeah, the memoir was a trumped-up excuse for bashing Harry.
I imagine that Willy in particular uses the specter of the queen’s supposed distress as a proxy for his own feelings for the book that accurately painted him as a monster.
Won’t anyone think of the poor old queen?
They are just mad because they (press and Royal experts, biographers, etc.) couldn’t profit off of writing these things about Harry themselves. And they can’t write ish about Baldemort and Keen either, lol.
Most of the leaks about the queen either come from Charles and Camilla or people they’ve put in place, like Edward Young. I don’t think any of them were spending time with her in any real way other than to manage her. They really don’t have a clue how she felt about anything.
@Jais, brandreth is an addled old monarchist and knows sod all about sod all, of course the Queen knew about Harry’s memoir, he would have told her that he was going to write it, the same as he got permission to use the name LILLIBET. Why doesn’t he talk about Charlie’s memoir, the one where he said “his father was harsh and hectoring and his mother was cold and emotionally distant, NO he won’t, because that doesn’t fit his obsequious, knee bending oh and your right, because that’s why Harry said” he wanted to make sure she had the right people around her “, unfortunately for her, she didn’t.
Reminds me of Harry saying that he was concerned that his grandmother didn’t have the right people around her. Given that the Firm had her working almost to the end of her life, I’d be inclined to agree on that alone. It all but confirmed to me that she was being used as a workhorse while Charles was acting as king even before her death.
Even though I wish she’d have said something in support of Meghan, QEII was at least consistent in her “never complain, never explain” mantra. (She did take Meg along for an event which she’d never done with Kate.) And it was clear that she had a long history of a good relationship with Harry — from supporting Invictus in that video, to photos of them together looking comfortable and happy, to having zoom calls with him after Sussexit. I think in Harry’s case, Queen Elizabeth really was both monarch and granny to him.
Prince Philip and the Queen had Kate accompany them to an event, and I believe the Queen, Camilla, and Kate did an event together before Kate became pregnant with George. I believe there was another event where Kate accompanied the Queen to an event at a university. Meghan had a ride on the royal train with just the Queen, and did a series of events with her. Prince Philip was already retired. However, I think it was fairly obvious that the two women enjoyed the day together, although I would imagine that it must have been very nerve-wracking for Meghan.
I think she showed it — in the examples of publicly known details which you described— which is a LOT for a possibly reserved person to do, especially a reserved person continually in the public eye. I think she made a point, too, knowing that she might be quoted for eternity, of describing Harry, Meghan, and Archie as “much loved” members of her family. I that was a huge public statement for her to make.
Lol: And I’m curious to know if the Queen ever made similar comments about anyone else. Horses and corgis excepted.
There’s no way the Queen didn’t know and approve of Harry writing a memoir. Don’t be daft. The only ones unhappy about it were William, Kate, Charles, and Camilla, because they knew what they did and didn’t know what Harry might include.
That featured walk in at the Jubilee proved to me, that QEII was supportive of the Sussexes. Her being in ill health the last couple of years also tracks with all the shifts in narrative–Camilla being “QUEEN” instead of consort, etc. Very sad that her family would allow the courtiers to take advantage of her like that.
I’m glad Prince Harry got to pay his respects on his own.
All of that manipulation to get a Queen Camilla, yet Charles would be invited more places without Camilla. He should’ve kept her princess consort.
Exactly. If being consort was good enough for QEII’s beloved Prince Phillip then it was certainly not out of line for her to agree to Camilla being Princess consort. Not Queen Consort or Queen. But HMTLQ was in poor health and was grieving, so the courtiers and her rotten son ran roughshod over her wishes.
No one is saying King Charles III doesn’t get to make any changes but he’s and the others have treated his son, daughter-in-law and children badly, all because of jealousy. Very sad.
I’m glad the Sussexes seem settled and happy in their new lives.
Charles did not care that his beloved wife was partying with Clarkson who wrote vile comments about Meghan.
I love the photo of the Queen and Prince Phillip meeting baby Archie. They look so loving and happy about their new great grandchild.
Just my two cents, but I think Prince Phillip was especially proud because Harry gave his kids his Grandpa’s last name. That was a very empathetic and kindhearted gesture. He must have known how deeply wounding it was for his Grandpa that none of his kids or grand kids had his last name.
Harry didn’t “give” his children anything, that was already their last name. And they didn’t use it anymore since they are now the Prince and Princess of Sussex. Lady Louise is the only one of Philip’s Grandchildren to bear the “Mountbatten-Windsor” as her last name. So according to you, Philip must feel so proud of Edward and Sophie.
@hyuna H & M had to actually choose their children’s last name, like any other parents. Children can be given the last name of either parent in the UK and US. So H & M could have chosen to call their kids “Markle” or “Windsor,” but they didn’t. They actively chose to name their children Mountbatten-Windsor.
Lady Louise is typically known as Lady Louise Windsor, not Mountbatten-Windsor.
The official ruling was actually that male line descendants bearing prince and princess titles would be Windsor, any other descendants would be Mountbatten Windsor. But most of the official royals have broken that rule by using Mountbatten Windsor.
The surname” Mountbatten-Windsoris” is referred only to Philip’s children and grandchildren. He has 4 children (1 king, 1 princess, and 2 princes) and 8 grandchildren. The rule is that the princes and princesses don’t have a last name, this explains why William, Harry, Beatrice and Eugenie don’t use “Mountbatten- Windsor” as their last name. Harry has always been known as Captain Wales in the army because his father was the prince of Wales. Anne’s children (Zara and Peter) are not relevant to this topic because Anne is a female and her children bear their father’s surname not hers. James and Louise are not prince/princess and their proper titles are Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Earl of Wessex. When Archie and Lili were born they were not prince/princess so their last name was Mountbatten-Windsor, but now they are the Prince and Princess of Sussex. So in short, Harry didn’t give his children “Mountbatten-Windsor” as their last name because it was literally theirs as they are Harry’s children and Philip’s great-grandchildren and at the time they did not have titles. But now only Louise uses Mountbatten-Windsor as her last name.
I always assumed she read a bit of it. There is no way she didn’t ask to be brief on that book. And harry wouldve done it.
I stand by my thoughts that Elizabeth didn’t like Camilla. I don’t think she would’ve had a problem with Camilla being exposed. Now the drug bits and whatnot, yeah I don’t think she would’ve cared for that. The war bits she would’ve approved of. She surrounded herself with people who served in wars.
A well-known fact ……
This rehash is so unfortunate….