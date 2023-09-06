Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas issue a joint statement confirming their split

I think we’ve pretty much established that Joe Jonas is divorcing Sophie Turner because she won’t be a tradwife and give up her acting career to raise their kids. Instead of just saying that, Team Jonas has been leaking all of this bullsh-t about how Sophie has been “partying” and Joe has been raising the kids. Part of me honestly believes that Joe is not only trying to paint Sophie as an unfit mother because she works, but he’s also trying to stop her from moving back to the UK permanently. For days now, Sophie and her team have been silent as Joe ran the table in the American media. Well, Joe and Sophie issued a joint statement, published on their respective Instagram pages.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have broken their silence on their divorce. On Wednesday, Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, each posted a joint statement to their social-media accounts regarding the end of their four-year marriage. “Statement from the two of us: ‘After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,’ ” they both shared on Instagram. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,’ ” the statement concluded. The pair turned the comments off on their respective posts.

[From People]

I need Sophie to get smart here – these “speculative narratives” weren’t coming out of the ether. There has been one narrative, introduced by Joe and his team, all to paint Sophie as an unfit mother who drinks, parties and works as an actress. I’m really concerned that Sophie was caught off guard here, but maybe Joe has genuinely been treating her like sh-t for a while and she’s actually fine with divorce.

NEW 📷 Sophie Turner via Instagram pic.twitter.com/tAL0ZW8GTk — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) September 6, 2023