Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas issue a joint statement confirming their split

I think we’ve pretty much established that Joe Jonas is divorcing Sophie Turner because she won’t be a tradwife and give up her acting career to raise their kids. Instead of just saying that, Team Jonas has been leaking all of this bullsh-t about how Sophie has been “partying” and Joe has been raising the kids. Part of me honestly believes that Joe is not only trying to paint Sophie as an unfit mother because she works, but he’s also trying to stop her from moving back to the UK permanently. For days now, Sophie and her team have been silent as Joe ran the table in the American media. Well, Joe and Sophie issued a joint statement, published on their respective Instagram pages.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have broken their silence on their divorce. On Wednesday, Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, each posted a joint statement to their social-media accounts regarding the end of their four-year marriage.
“Statement from the two of us: ‘After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,’ ” they both shared on Instagram.
“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,’ ” the statement concluded.
The pair turned the comments off on their respective posts.
I need Sophie to get smart here – these “speculative narratives” weren’t coming out of the ether. There has been one narrative, introduced by Joe and his team, all to paint Sophie as an unfit mother who drinks, parties and works as an actress. I’m really concerned that Sophie was caught off guard here, but maybe Joe has genuinely been treating her like sh-t for a while and she’s actually fine with divorce.
NEW 📷 Sophie Turner via Instagram pic.twitter.com/tAL0ZW8GTk
— best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) September 6, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I know i might be naive here, but there is actually no real proof that the rumours about the divorce have come from Joe. Just cause people think they are, or people think its obvious that its him, doesnt make it true.
The TMZ angle is clear and always originates with the male partner.
Yup – anything from TMZ is always the male perspective.
This is my take, too. I’m going to believe what both have said out of their own mouths/social media just like I do about the Sussexes. The media lies and spins.
I wish them both well and hope they find peace and happiness.
TMZ, tabloids are not making Joe hero for the goodness of their heart. His team is leaking to them and in some articles, it is stated they reached out to Sophie’s team for comment, but not Joe’s. They cannot be more obvious, even daily mail commenters noticed the hit job.
I said it on another JJ/ST thread, but now they’re (TMZ/JJ) saying JJ saw or heard something ST did/said on ring cam…?
lol. I saw that. First, he is divorcing her because she is a party girl / bad mum. Now, he heard something she said on ring cam. But, not saying what he heard so everyone can speculate on it. Such an a**hole. I hope that Sophie can reach her inner Sansa and feed him to hounds. I hate it when women take the high road.
Sorry, but yes, you’re being naive.
First, the leaks benefit Joe and paint Sophie in a poor light.
Second, if the quotes from sources were fictional, they’d make something up that was consistent with what we already know about Sophie – history of depression, introvert, history of an eating disorder, etc. There has been no history of her being a party girl, it actually conflicts with what they’ve both said in the past about her being a homebody. There also hasn’t been a lot of evidence of him caring for the kids by himself. If there were recent photos of him with the kids or something, then sure, a tabloid could just run with that, but that was new information (and deliberately twisted, IMO.)
Third, the same tabloid with the quotes about Sophie being a party girl and not being around the kids is the one that reported Joe was shopping for divorce attorneys days before he actually filed for divorce. Meaning, they had inside information that turned out to be true. They got it from people close to him. The same people that leaked those things about her.
Fourth, there’s now a new leak to the same tabloid (TMZ) about how Joe saw something on a ring doorbell camera.
He’s behind it all. And he’s not stopping even after that joint statement.
NikoMikaelX,
Kebbie summed up the nastiness nicely. To add to that, Joe Jonas did not go out of his way to correct the description of Sophie as a terrible mother. That is not amicable behavior on his part at all! Instead he posted a couple of pictures of himself with his wedding ring…and then filed for divorce in Florida. Plus, TMZ is based in LA. Joe went to divorce lawyers in LA first—that’s where this started.
Also, I live in the EU, but am a US citizen. I have to get a notarized letter if I want to fly to the US with my children without my husband. The one time I did this, even with the letter, my 4 and 2 year olds (at the time) were separated from me for 30 mins for questioning. That was so traumatic we have never repeated it. Sophie wants to live in the UK. She’s going to need Joe’s permission to travel there with her kids, and if she wants custody in the UK, he needs to give her permission for that too. In a few years they’re going to need to go to school—that could be one reason for the nastiness.
Logically, Sophie’s publicist wouldn’t be running to TMZ to talk about Joe’s feelings about the divorce and what he’s planning on doing.
I agree. With his upbringing and morals I doubt he would do that to the mother of his children, even if it was true.
lol.
Wishing her and the kids the best. I hope any “sources” leaking will now be silenced and they can settle this quickly, amicably, and with the girls’ best interests at heart.
Unfortunately he leaked something new to TMZ like an hour after they put out that joint statement
The marriage wasn’t wonderful if it’s ended after 4 years. But I get what they’re trying to do here. Hopefully, Joe will stop running to TMZ now.
I just need to stop thinking the vibe I get from celebs through the media means anything at all. Couples I believed in who didn’t make it:
Susan Sarandon/Tim Robbins (maybe this one shouldn’t count because they were together 23 years and their relationship did not play out on social media, but I loved the idea of them)
Angie/Brad – Didn’t we all believe this was the real thing? Six kids and counting? Now I can’t even remember ever thinking Brad was anything other than a boozy abuser. I’ve never been into him, he’s not my type, and I thought his treatment of Jen was horrific, but I really did think he and Angie were the real thing.
Joe & Sophie – They’re much younger than me, and I wasn’t especially invested in them as a couple, but I did think their social media presence was the real thing. I’m not some teen who can’t distinguish but I’ve never had a relationship play out online because of my age/generation, so I’m still somewhat naive in this area, I guess.
Pretty sure that’s it. I’m not a romantic. Oh, the Obamas. Deargawd if that ever proves to not be real just kill me.
I don’t think Joe has to do much to keep her in the US. Aren’t both of her kids American citizens? Unless they both agree to it a judge isn’t going to let her take the kids.
Which makes the public tantrum over having to be responsible for his own kids even more pathetic.
they’re likely both citizens of the UK as well, unless the UK has gone absurd with their immigration policies recently. It usually takes around a year to get the certificate of birth abroad.
If Sophie wants custody of the kids in any way shape or form, she will need to stay in the States if Joe doesn’t want to relocate to the UK. Dual citizenship doesn’t really mean much when a home country has been established.
Let her take the kids? She’s their mother. They’re dual citizens for sure. Why in the world wouldn’t a judge grant shared custody? This is not an unprecedented scenario and for sure Britain and the U.S. have intervened in custody disputes before. There are countries where one can abscond with children, but not a Britain/U.S. custody share. It is a tough call over where they live full time and attend, school, though. This is where I really feel bad for Sophie. It won’t hurt Joe’s image one tiny iota to have his kids mostly live in England while he mostly lives in the U.S., but it could very much hurt her image and career to not be their primary care giver because this is happening so publicly. She’ll always be able to do prestige work in Britain, but A-list work in the U.S. is very unfair to women. It’ll be hard for her to raise them in Britain and work in U.S. productions and be their primary parent.
She may be fine with the divorce, but she needs some very smart lawyers to protect her interests, especially with regard to child custody. Hopefully, both sides will now go quiet.
Now TMZ is reporting about Joe seeing/hearing something on their Ring camera that made him pull the plug.
His team is clearly leaking to TMZ. Gross.
I am convinced Joe is using Brian Austin Green’s publicist and playbook. He abandoned his first child with Vanessa Marcil and has spent years hiring paps etc to act like he was the only parent. Now he is doing it with Megan Fox always posting happy family pictures acting like he always has the kids. Going to TMZ to make snide remarks.
This entire thing is gross, and lets say it is true she is a bad mom (i don’t believe it) then he as a good father would not want that public. So the kids aren’t hurt later on.
He’s getting dragged for the bad mother narrative he set up now he’s going for the ‘bad behaviour caught on a Ring doorbell’ – like am sure they have better security than a Ring doorbell.
This reeks of desperation on his part to setup the narrative that he’s the victim and it’s all her fault when the rumours are he’s been cheating with a teenager (read these here and on Twitter). It’ll all come out in the wash and I think he’s trying to get ahead of it.
I saw that. I mean, what could you possibly see that would make your marriage over on the spot, pretty much? Given that Sophie has had back-to-back children, I mean. If I saw some crazy behaviour in my partner who I just had two children with, I might think they have PPD or something is going on that we could work through. I guess he wants us to assume she was cheating?
Or it was something involving one of the kids.
Well I’ve gone from indifference towards the collective Jonaii to actively disliking this particular Jonas. It always baffles me why celebs do this when the easiest and quickest route to getting what they want would be to just file the paperwork and not talk to the tabloids about their ex-partners.
She is better off without him. I think this is his hand moving the narrative because he came off looking obvious. I don’t think Sophie knew he would pull this or she would have been in the country. I hope that her friends and family back home supported her and helped her see that he isn’t worth it.
I hope she’s okay and that she has a strategy to deal with Joe. He like Costner and Pitt are all cut from the same raggedy cloth. Trash.
Wow!!! Marriages are not a walk in the park. I was thinking previous divorce reports over the past few days were all tabloid fodder but now they’ve issued a statement. I hope they work out a parenting arrangement that works well for the children. 😔
If this douche canoe wanted a stay at home house wife he should have married a 30 something year old willing lady from his church instead of 23 year old up and coming working actress with a high profile. His reputation says he likes them young which really creeps me out and he seems to have control issues, and now this barrage of crap thrown at Sophie through the press?
Only good thing about this is she seems to have realized how unhappy she was and that she needed to escape this situation. My guess is she doesn’t necessarily feel trapped by having children, but by having children with Joe specifically, since there seems to be a lot of pressure from the MIL and his family to fit in and “behave right”.
Also, Florida? I’m also european and I can see why Sophie would be freaking unhappy in Miami (no flack to all of you who like living there, but without family and friends it would literally be a death sentence for me)
Men like Joe don’t want traditional women, they want free women so they can trap them.
Yeah he isn’t dumping her because she isn’t a tradwife he is doing this because she is 30!!! It is rumored he was having an affair with a 19 year old fan.
More than likely he is another Leo, Mayer or Gyllenol.
The Jonas family always rubbed me the wrong way. They seem to be very paternalistic from their parents down but I’d thought of the kids Nick was probably the most controlling and misogynistic, given that two of his exes publicly called him out for controlling them and his biggest hit is a cringefest about how he got jealous and insecure that guys were attracted to his beauty pageant queen girlfriend**, and that Joe was just a slutty partyboy who grew up and settled down but unfortunately it’s looking like he also wanted what his father has: a docile housewife- but for some reason he decided the way to get that was by marrying a 23 year old working actress.
**this is the reason why i was worried when it was announced Priyanka married Nick. Hopefully his weird controlling phase was just a youthful phase he grew out of but unfortunately it looks like it might just be their family’s mo.