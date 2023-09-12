Joey King wore Oscar de la Renta for her Mallorca wedding



It’s been the summer of the Celebrity Divorce so it’s a nice change whenever we cover weddings. Joey King got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Steven Piet last year and they just got married this month at a villa in Mallorca, Spain. Joey’s ceremony dress (by Oscar de la Renta) is an unusual but beautiful choice: it features several large floral paillettes. It’s super striking in photos. Sabrina Carpenter sang as Joey walked down the aisle and the couple danced to “Sea of Love” by Cat Power. The photos, which the couple shared with Vogue, are gorgeous. It looks like a classic, elegant kind of wedding, which I love. The ceremony took place overlooking the sea with these very classical-looking arches. If I happen to marry rich (we can always hope), I’ll definitely be tracking down this villa.

Joey King stunned in Oscar de la Renta for her big day. The 24-year-old actress recently tied the knot with director Steven Piet in Spain, and gave Vogue a look at her picture-perfect nuptials and her unique gown.

King chose four Oscar de la Renta dresses for her wedding weekend, all of which were “perfect” to the bride. The standout look was certainly the gown King wore for the ceremony at La Fortaleza in Mallorca, Spain, which featured a dramatic strapless neckline and large fabric flower-petal paillettes.

She kept her glam and hair simple, and added scalloped detailing to her manicure to match her gown.

Sabrina Carpenter sang King down the aisle at the beginning of the ceremony, which the bride describes as “absolute perfection.” The couple’s friend, Erik, officiated as guests including Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail, AnnaSophia Robb, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaitlyn Dever and Logan Lerman watched on.

“Looking out from the altar at all of our friends and family was an unforgettable moment. We truly felt so perfectly present, and soaking in every detail was pure magic,” she says. “Between that and hearing Steven’s vows and being able to read mine to him… Nothing could’ve made this moment better. Also might I add, it was raining heavily right before the ceremony, and somehow the sun shone right as guests arrived. We were truly the luckiest people.”

After the ceremony, the newlyweds headed to the reception, which featured speeches from family members, “unreal” food and drinks, and the couple’s first dance to Cat Power’s “Sea of Love.”

“It was magical,” King says. “Looking at my perfect husband while dancing to this perfect song was a dream.”

Then the party really got going, with King noting, “We danced so hard that we looked like we had taken showers because we were so sweaty.”

“The best part was seeing all our friends who didn’t know each other just melting into one another and instantly connecting,” she says. “We are surrounded by the best people, and seeing them all together was infectiously joyous.”