Joey King wore Oscar de la Renta for her Mallorca wedding

It’s been the summer of the Celebrity Divorce so it’s a nice change whenever we cover weddings. Joey King got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Steven Piet last year and they just got married this month at a villa in Mallorca, Spain. Joey’s ceremony dress (by Oscar de la Renta) is an unusual but beautiful choice: it features several large floral paillettes. It’s super striking in photos. Sabrina Carpenter sang as Joey walked down the aisle and the couple danced to “Sea of Love” by Cat Power. The photos, which the couple shared with Vogue, are gorgeous. It looks like a classic, elegant kind of wedding, which I love. The ceremony took place overlooking the sea with these very classical-looking arches. If I happen to marry rich (we can always hope), I’ll definitely be tracking down this villa.
Joey King stunned in Oscar de la Renta for her big day. The 24-year-old actress recently tied the knot with director Steven Piet in Spain, and gave Vogue a look at her picture-perfect nuptials and her unique gown.
King chose four Oscar de la Renta dresses for her wedding weekend, all of which were “perfect” to the bride. The standout look was certainly the gown King wore for the ceremony at La Fortaleza in Mallorca, Spain, which featured a dramatic strapless neckline and large fabric flower-petal paillettes.
She kept her glam and hair simple, and added scalloped detailing to her manicure to match her gown.
Sabrina Carpenter sang King down the aisle at the beginning of the ceremony, which the bride describes as “absolute perfection.” The couple’s friend, Erik, officiated as guests including Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail, AnnaSophia Robb, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaitlyn Dever and Logan Lerman watched on.
“Looking out from the altar at all of our friends and family was an unforgettable moment. We truly felt so perfectly present, and soaking in every detail was pure magic,” she says. “Between that and hearing Steven’s vows and being able to read mine to him… Nothing could’ve made this moment better. Also might I add, it was raining heavily right before the ceremony, and somehow the sun shone right as guests arrived. We were truly the luckiest people.”
After the ceremony, the newlyweds headed to the reception, which featured speeches from family members, “unreal” food and drinks, and the couple’s first dance to Cat Power’s “Sea of Love.”
“It was magical,” King says. “Looking at my perfect husband while dancing to this perfect song was a dream.”
Then the party really got going, with King noting, “We danced so hard that we looked like we had taken showers because we were so sweaty.”
“The best part was seeing all our friends who didn’t know each other just melting into one another and instantly connecting,” she says. “We are surrounded by the best people, and seeing them all together was infectiously joyous.”
I love the dress because it mirrors the girlish prettiness in Joey’s features. She’s very much in the “gamine” archetype in my opinion and those types can get away with whimsy without it looking costumey. It fits her vibe and it’s unique! I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it. I also like her reception dress, which is very feminine with a tiered tulle skirt. Normally I hate tiered skirts like that but your wedding day is the best possible occasion to go for something ultra-romantic. Something else I love is the colors of her bouquet and the flower arrangements. The soft pinks and purples work well with the soft blue that her bridesmaids are wearing. Joey and Steven seem like a super cute couple and I wish them a lifetime of happiness.
I like the second dress better. The first one is giving me mermaid/fish vibes. The setting is beautiful, though. Best of luck to them.
I agree. The cut and fit of the first dress was great, but I don’t like the fish scale look.
Her hair looked beautiful down and suited the island setting. Mallorca is gorgeous – great choice for a wedding.
Same here. I really wanted to like the first dress but I couldn’t get over the fish scale look.
What a beautiful wedding, a great memory to have for this starter marriage.
Wow, what a…backhanded compliment.
She looks lovely! What a beautiful place for a wedding. Congrats to them!
I had no idea who Sabrina Carpenter is before a recent article on here, maybe yesterday? Anywho, I kinda remember that this Sabrina was the mistress in another singer’s marriage, and now she’s bff-ing with TSwift.
If so, maybe don’t book her for singing at your wedding?! Bad juju and all that 🙂
But yes, I love her whole vibe/look! Looove it 😍
Joey and Sabrina have been really close friends for ages, so that’s why she sang at the wedding.
The relationship drama you reference was her dating Joshua Bassett immediately after he and Olivia Rodrigo broke up. No one in the situation was married, and even Olivia says she doesn’t think there was cheating; It just broke her heart that he moved on so quickly. Also, They were all in their late teens/early 20s, so it honestly wasn’t that serious. It only got so many headlines because everyone involved was a Disney star and because Olivia’s song Driver’s License came out right after the break-up and was such a hit.
Calling Sabrina a mistress is a huge stretch. There wasn’t any overlap Josh came out as gay so they might have just been really good friends. But when song came out both she and Josh got the worst online harassment. It was absolutely not justified.
Who is she?
She was in the Netflix movies, The Kissing Booth.
Gorgeous! Love it all. No complaints from here. Plus how fabulous would it be to be so rich to have a wedding planner do most everything.
At the reception I wonder if they served, how you say…coocumbers?
I loved her dress the second I saw it. Gorgeous!
Same! I like the mermaid vibes, and I love that it walks the line of classic but unusual.
I see these young women getting married, and I can’t help but think that the chances of them regretting it in 5-10 years are so high. Why not just learn to be alone before you get married? Why not grow up more? 24 is so young! Gorgeous wedding
Why not just let other people make the relationship choices that make them happy and feel right for them?
24 is fine for getting married if you’re marrying someone about your own age. It’s a different story when you start dating a 28 year old man when you’re 19….
I love both of these dresses, but she looks especially gorgeous in the second one. The whole thing looked like an absolutely beautiful wedding.
I love Joey and her celebrity friend list is so random.