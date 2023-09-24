The Sussexes stepped out for a charity fundraiser on Kevin Costner’s estate

So many Sussex fans worried that Harry and Meghan would hibernate for months after the Invictus Games in Germany. Well, Sussex Hibernation Szn is canceled, y’all! Harry and Meghan were out and about in Santa Barbara on Friday, less than a week after Invictus’s closing ceremony. Meghan and Harry attended Kevin Costner’s One805 fundraiser, which was held at his huge Santa Barbara estate, the same one his ex-wife refused to vacate until a judge ordered her to. The event was to raise money for financial and mental health support to first responders in the Santa Barbara community, and it looked like there were a lot of cops and firefighters in attendance.
I honestly didn’t even know that Kevin Costner knew the Sussexes, but given that the tight-knit, moneyed community of Santa Barbara/Montecito/Carpinteria, it doesn’t surprise me that the Sussexes are known to the celebrities in the area. It even looked like the Sussexes were something like the VIPs of the fundraiser, and they appeared on stage with Costner, and Meghan presented him with some kind of award. Oprah was there too, as was Adam Levine (he performed).
If you’re wondering about Meghan’s ensemble, yes, it’s giving Rich And Happy. She always looks expensive these days, I love it. Her poncho is Carolina Herrera, the heels are Manolos, the earrings are Tabayer. She looks effortlessly chic, like she just pulled everything from her closet and threw it on without overthinking. I can’t wait for Princess RepliKate to wear some kind of button-slathered poncho. Meanwhile, Harry saw how much the squad appreciated his all-black look at the Invictus Games and he said “Imma do it again!”
One of the best parts about the Sussexes’ appearance is that it was clear from social media videos that M&H are super-popular and everyone was so jazzed to see them. Harry was chatting about polo and golf, Meghan was being the perfect society lady. PS… Yes, there are a million new stories from Salt Island, but we will get into on Monday! Please don’t threadjack!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665120, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665176, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665286, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665364, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665423, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665458, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665624, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, listen to Kevin Costner at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665694, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665722, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665747, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665918, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
Costner has a polo field and plays. Not really surprising that he and PH would have met.
Yes, they made sure to say it was a 26M polo field.
But how many bathrooms does the polo field have?? How could they leave out that important information?
I remember Vogue editor once saying that in looking at proofs, Angelina just had no bad angle. And Meghan is the same way. In every single shot she looks gorgeous and engaged! Her smile is always in her eyes.
@Duch
Ditto for me.
Looking at M in pics and vids, her beautiful spirit just shines thru her eyes which, I believe, is the ‘secret’ of truly beautiful people.
Yes! Both are ALWAYS stunning!
It really is hard to find a bad picture of her. Her smiling pics are gorgeous. Her resting face is beautiful. Her eyes are always engaged.
This sounds like a small thing, bc I agree with others about her eyes and great skin etc.
But her posture is impeccable and I think that goes a long way. I see pictures of myself where I’m hunched over even slightly or holding my chin at a weird angle etc. Meghan never seems to take those pictures because she has such perfect posture and Carrie’s herself so well.
Angelina and Meghan, my two favorite beauties! 😍 I’m manifesting to the universe that they team up someday for a project or charity initiative together, how amazing would that be!
It’s really true about her posture. It’s regal actually😂
@Becks1 — Both Meghan and Doria have gorgeous posture, it must be the yoga. I started doing something called Yin Yoga (easy, slow-flow) a couple of years ago to help me with some lower back and hip pain issues (I’m an old) and I’ve noticed a change in my gait and posture. It totally stops you slouching and hunching your shoulders. I highly recommend it!
So true @Becks1! Most beautiful women have some bad photos taken because of weird body positioning. Meghan is beautiful and she radiates from within, but I think even she would’ve had a few bad ones if it weren’t for her enviously great posture. Everytime I see the pictures of her in the white hat and coat from the jubbly, I always think i need to do yoga!
@Becks1
Must be the yoga. Hurt my knee doing it and stopped. Keep promising myself to go back or at least go back to practicing tai chi – cause yeah, I can feel myself slouching as I age.
Anyway, Meanwhile camilla got raked over the coals for her bad posture. If only they had been nice to Meg, she would have shared her skills and knowledge. Oh well.
@jaded @becks1 @wannabefarmer – it’s 100% yoga. Doria is a yoga teacher and Meghan grew up doing it. Pre -Harry yoga photoshoot showed her doing some intermediate-difficult poses.
Yoga benefits… Everything. I should have nerve damage in the arms/hands from cervical disc injury but I don’t bc yoga (doctor diagnosis of both the should and why).
For anyone who wants to try but is put off by the Lululemon blondes and Instagram poses and intimidating classes – try “Yoga with Adrienne” on YouTube. I never in a MILLION years would have thought I’d recommend yoga via a screen, but she’s that good. No ego, very open, incredible instructions. Try the 30 days of yoga playlist. Her approach seems really casual and easy breezy (which it is) but every session and sequence is thought through so clearly.
Meghan is so beautiful that it hurts….Women who are insecure in their looks, can only envy women like Meghan or Angelina or Elizabeth Taylor! I look at such beauty and I am like some people really win the gene-lottery. Most importantly, those women aren’t assholes and are very smart….so they got the whole thing
TBF, a multi-billion dollar beauty industry works over time telling women they’re not good enough and misogyny is right there to agree. Women are constantly pitted against each other to reinforce those messages. We can praise one another and admire unique women like Meghan and Angie without accusing others of jealousy.
An IG account I follow listed the CH cape as a repeat. She apparently wore it to Degeneres’ birthday party earlier this year. So she did in fact go into her closet and throw it on. I guess that’s the value of classic well made neutral staples. She also wears her clothes well.
So beautiful that it hurts. Thank you for saying that. I have been saying that for ages, I literally put my heart on my chest sometimes seeing pics of her. Harry too, close-up where you see his blue blue eyes, the one in his uniform standing guard at the funeral, the black and white one with the beard and in some all in one pilot garb, and the one in full army gear, funky sunglasses, gun, etc. Lordy, iamma stop now, my heart is racing. phew.
@Bettyrose — some people (WOMEN) hating Meghan or Angelina is pure envy/jealousy; that’s a fact! There is no need to hide that…Some women, unfortunately, have been conditioned to hate those who are out-of-this-world beautiful! The fact that those women are always very smart makes it worse for those envious women!
Although I understand the beauty industry and patriarchy, I still believe we do have personal responsibility. We can’t always blame everything on external factors or others
My other thought: we now know why Costner settled so quickly with his wife last week – when it had looked like a battle royale. she had some leverage! Costner wanted the story to be about him and his friends and not about his fractious divorce dispute.
Duch, ITA about Meghan not having any bad angles from your comment above. She’s glowing and that Carolina Herrara poncho looks fabulous on her, but it’s the genuine smile from her eyes that makes the look. And yes, Harry looks nice in black.
Great cause, but I wish KC and AL were not involved. You are probably right that KC wanted good press for this event, which helped with the settlement.
Kevin have been doing this event for years, I’m sure the first responders that need help appreciate his fundraising.
Katie Perry’s parents bum rush the Sussexes for a photo, hope Katie don’t find out, nah, her parents are just like her.
I agree. This woman has no bad angles but really it is her kindness that shines through. I LOVE the coat/poncho she’s wearing.
I always thought that about Princess Diana.
KC wife didn’t have leverage. The prenup was enforced.
It was reported that she “got more” than what was in the prenup. How much more was not mentioned. Hopefully she got a home.
No. He really doesn’t care about what people say about him at this point and you seriously underestimate rich people if you don’t think they understand a prenup and protecting your money. It’s business as usual, this was going to happen whether they settled or not and people would still take pictures with him. A) It’s a charity , not the Kevin show and B( they do NOT care. If you don’t think Oprah would have her lawyers drag Steadman face down over cobblestone if he tried to pull a similar stunt on her, you’re deluded.
Sadly, you speak the truth.
Facts, facts, facts! Prenups exist for a reason and some people work really hard their whole life, not to give it to others because they got married and are now divorcing! KC went so hard on Christine probably because of his 1st marriage and how pissed he was to, rightfully, pay that much money to his 1st wife. Let’s be honest here, Christine is clearly not a smart woman!
Love her outfit – she looks beautiful. He looks great, too.
I really appreciate how much they lend their star power to first responders and serving those who serve.
She looks beautiful and her outfit, too. But in Santa Barbara in September? That’s a heavy wool. I live in Coastal SoCal – so, the general vicinity – and it’s in the 70s with occasional 10 minute drizzles off the ocean.
And right on cue the weather and clothing police. Let Meghan live and wear what she want please!
The low in SB that day was reported as 58. Some people are more sensitive to cool than others. The woman next to her in one pic is wearing a jacket, as are the men.
@TOM — Oprah has a sweater on….not sure why there is now WEATHER clothing police!
I guess it is the new “Meghan broke new imaginary royal protocol”
Stop policing her clothing choices.. i am very sensitive to damp chills and have thyroid issues that make it difficult to regulate body temperature. We do not know her health, but she doesn’t have sweat pouring down her face so she is dressed appropriately for her. She looked beautiful.
Everybody experiences weather uniquely and differently, people are not clones of one another for us to feel hot or cold or anything else the same and identical way. You might live in SoCal etc etc, but that doesn’t mean every other person who lives with, around, or close to you should experience or feel exactly the same as how you do.
It is easily 10 degrees colder next to the beach than it is 5 miles inland.
I live on the coast in California, I have a small space heater and no air conditioning, there is usually one week of the year where I wish that my refrigerator was larger so I could crawl inside and shut the door.
This year has been chilly, there hasn’t been even been one too warm day in my house.
Ellen and Portica had on jackets, Oprah had on a heavy sweater. So….talk about them as well.
I hear what you’re saying. I have an autoimmune disease that causes random fever and chills that only I feel. Still, people … this is NYC clothing. The photos of the black leather shorts at Kristen Stewart’s party for Sofia Coppola the other day – same.
I am also in the nearby West and I’m currently wearing wool sweaters because it’s AUTUMN DARNIT and I will WEAR WOOL SWEATERS even if it means DYING AND SWEATING. I look too cute to wait. Meghan knows what’s what.
She’s an August baby, like me and probably hates the cold. Please no weather clothes police
I was just in Santa Barbara/Montecito, I left on Thursday, and it was quite chilly, overcast and damp Wednesday and Thursday so I wore multiple layers of anything I packed that was warm. I live in a very hot, dry area so the damp really makes it feel chillier to me.
True story! A group of friends went to Spain for a winter holiday. Most of us wore cardigans or jumpers when we sat outside. However, two of the group (sisters) always wore thick winter coats and gloves (because they were freeeeeezin’). When we all met up after the holiday to look at holiday snaps, there was a hiliarous shot of the sisters in their coats, scarves and gloves and behind them two young women are laid out on sun loungers in bikinis! 😆 😆 😆
In short all our metabolisms are different.
@TOM: I’ve been in Santa Barbara in the summer and one day can be warm, the next very cool. When the ocean fog rolls in it can be downright uncomfortable. Stop with the wardrobe policing, she always looks polished and gorgeous.
Her arms are bare. Some people have on Jackets, Oprah is wearing a heavy sweater. It was 60 degrees and raining in NY yesterday , I had on a sweatshirt and a shaket and I was comfortable. Everyone feels the weather differently.
When youre Meg’s frame, you tend to get colder than most people. I’m skinny, people will be walking around in short sleeves and I’ll have half a dozen layers on. This doesnt always hold true though, because did you see what Oprah was wearing?
Am I the only one who looked at picture on IG yesterday and thought it must be chilly? Look at how Meghan puts her hands together. There was a picture of Harry with one hand in his pocket and the other shoved into his jacket. This appeared to be when they were handing out awards.
It was cold, especially if you were standing still. I looked at the men in their uniforms and thought they were the lucky ones because they looked warm.
@TOM so because YOU don’t feel cold, you have declared it impossible for another human to feel differently? You are aware that individuals react differently to their environments? That some people sweat in weather that has others shivering and others shiver in a room that some find hot?
There is no temperature police. Adults are allowed to dress however they feel comfortable. I’m exhausted by the constant policing of Meghan’s body. There’s more than a hint of property ownership about it. Just stop.
+ 1,000 — also “Still, people … this is NYC clothing.” WTAF does @TOM mean by that? It seems they’re looking for any miniscule reason to bash Meghan.
She is just RIDICULOUSLY pretty.
That’s it. That’s all I’ve got
She looks fabulous here. Such an effortlessly rich chic look. The event looks like a lot of fun, clearly a big deal in Montecito judging by the names there.
I love the deranger talking point that Costner ignored H&M. Yeah, I ignore everyone who is giving me an award at my own estate. And there were actual clips of them talking and hanging out.
H&M are definitely at the top of the Montecito social pyramid and salt island will have to deal.
They tried so hard to pretend Costner didn’t like them. And then multiple videos of them talking to Costner showed up.
It’s killing the tabloids that Meghan and Harry have serious A list connections. And of course Oprah hasn’t cut them off either despite the BM trying to claim that.
I also suspect Adelaide cottage had a few pillows thrown.
Why would they care even if Costner didn’t like them? Only the BM thinks that would be a point against them.
@Brassy Rebel – IKR? I can appreciate Costner’s charity while having close to zero interest in what a 90s A-lister who financially abused the mother of child thinks about anyone.
It’s such a weird talking point, tbh. I was wondering where it was coming from, and then I remembered that Kevin Costner probably has a relatively big conservative fanbase, and they’d probably want to invent excuses for why one of their faves is working with a couple they hate that doesn’t implicate him in liking them, lol.
@Plums, MTE. He has a super conservative fanbase,* and this could NOT have made them happy, so they were doing whatever mental gymnastics necessary to try and justify it somehow — but pictures (and videos) don’t lie.
They’ve been falling all over themselves praising him for the past few months for “standing his ground” and “keeping what’s his!” i/r/t the divorce proceedings, and now all of a sudden, this? They don’t know what to do with themselves, lol.
*I have no idea if his fans have always leaned conservative, or if it’s a newer thing because of that Yellowstone show. But it became incredibly obvious when the divorce news broke who his fans were…lots of gun toters and MRAs.
He’s always played pretty macho characters, although I guess I would have assumed he was liberal being a California native and Hollywood insider (I actually didn’t even know he was on Yellowstone, which doesn’t seem to be on any of my streaming channels). But I just Googled and he seems to play the field politically. He’s an independent who has vocally supported people across the political spectrum.
@Lorelei – Kevin’s Yellowstone character is actually a Democrat. The show runner, Taylor Sheridan, is a known liberal and many of the storylines are progressive for a western show.
I think Yellowstone convinced people he was conservative. There was an event a few years ago where he was supporting a Dem (maybe a fundraiser?) in Wyoming or something and the Yellowstone fan base was NOT OKAY lol.
Wow they look great. That poncho! 😍Harry looks good in all black.
I have a similar poncho though way more downmarket 😆 But I love a good patterned poncho, especially a tweed, in the fall.
@bqm what brand? What year?
The poncho is so fabulous’. They both look amazing and I agree Meghan always look insanely beautiful! Also….”Princess Replikate?” I am l full belly laughing !!!!
I love a good poncho/cape and I would do pretty much anything to get that in my wardrobe. Sigh. I think I’ll be spending this afternoon dream shopping on net a porter.
According to the British press the Hollywood crowd included Oprah had distanced themselves from Harry and Meghan because of the docuseries and the book. Well Friday confirmed that was a lie.
Yeah, cause Hollywood is known to have has huge problems with docuseries and books. The rota is really scratching the bottom of their own rotten barrel
Yeah, I’ve never understood the logic behind that thinking. That a hit docuseries and a runaway best selling book would make them pariahs in Hollywood of all places. And that Hollywood types would much rather “hang out” with Will and Kate of all people. Its mind boggling.
Harry and Meghan look wonderful. I like the poncho she wears.
Some block party, huh? Not like ours lol. It’s so great to see them out having a good time for a great cause. I noticed Oprah looked fabulous in her bright yellow. I’m afraid to look up Meghan’s cape I want one so bad but afraid it’s out of my price range.
It’s from last year or the year before so it’s not available anyway 🙂
Thanks for putting me out of my misery, I had started to look for it online just to taunt myself.
According to the website that documents what she wears, the coat is from Fall Winter 13-14. If that’s 2013-2014 than it’s something she had in her closet.
@Sarah, check resale sites!
I saw some kind of petition for Carolina Herrera to start making it again because it was discontinued. Lots of people really want it.
It would be so cool if they made it again! Maybe they will. Remember when Nancy Pelosi wore that red coat and the designer did another run?
They both look amazing and relaxed. You can tell they have a great life in California.
Some of the videos popping up of them in the crowd talking to people really show how liked they are. There is a clip of one woman giving eyes to Harry in such a way that Meghan better go grab her man.
Also Harry’s skills at small talk remain world class. This is what none of the rest of the family have and it’s the Diana factor probably even more than Diana herself was able to do. (Diana had charisma but there was a level of reticence that Harry does not have).
H&M have that natural ease and charisma to mingle and small talk. It’s truly a skill and one I wish I possessed. I have to laugh at the BM claiming H&M were doing a “royal like walk about” when they were just mingling and schoomzing like everyone else in the crowd.
Loving all the videos. How many lip readers will the BM use to decipher what H&M were saying in the videos? Oh also body language experts as well.😂
Have to disagree that none of the rest of the family have skills at small talk. A couple of documentaries from a few years back show that Charles as POW was very good one on one as well, very personable, reasonably charming if not charismatic. (One doc I remember showed him at events at Dumfries House; in another, he was overseas buying small gifts at an outdoor market.) Harry was twelve when Diana died, it’s unlikely she was his only influence. I agree with what’s been said here before – Harry has the best of both parents, IMO both work ethic and personality wise – and Will the worst.
I cannot believe how beautiful she looks. This must be one of her best ever looks top to toe. (Harry looks great too).
Kate has her outerwear fitted so closely she can barely move her arms, it would be impossible for her to copykeen this.
I’m sorry to be rude but… is the man holding the award Kevin Costner?!
No, KC i in the white shirt in the 4th last thumbnail photo.
Meghan (and Harry) look stunning and so relaxed.
Kate wore a Zara poncho once a few years ago (I have no idea why I remember this), but Meghan’s is SO much nicer and looks about a million times better.
There were at least two awards given out, Harry handed Costner his & we see Meghan presenting to this fellow here.
Ok Kaiser a new Can’t name RepliKate I love it😂😂. Meg and Harry looked great and good they are involved in their community to help first responders. The explosions you hear are just Peg and the rest of the tabloids and royal cults heads exploding no worries.
I love MM’s poncho. She looks terrific. Harry looks great too.
I have to say though the derangers reaction to last night has been pretty hilarious. From claiming that Harry was invited but MM was not (due to her behavior at Invictious) to KC was overheard talking smack about HM (how he tried to get rid of them but they just wouldn’t leave him alone) to KC not being impressed by them. They just can’t handle that not everyone in the world thinks the same way. Most people actually wait to meet people before passing judgement on people that they don’t (especially based on stories made up from the tabloids or people with axes to grind).
I just enjoy seeing how the Sussexes just ignores the noise while they go about living their very best lives. Each of the gutter presses talking points are dismantled while the Sussexes never engages with them. It is so clear the gutter press and the royal gossipers are twisting themselves into knots trying to make Harry’s birth family apart of his new life which is such a complete waste of their time because this man has clearly moved on and is truly enjoying his life now.
The squad is correct — H looks so good in an all-black suit! M looks beautiful and relaxed, that poncho is to die for! I also really like that berry lip color on her, too. And hahahaha, all of the celebs the BM name checked as ‘hating’ the Sussexes are all in attendance happily chatting them up.
I want Meg’s coat! It’s gorgeous! Now I gotta go see if I can find an IG account or something that has all of Olivia Pope’s coats too. I love beautiful coats.
I saw the pics on Instagram yesterday and loved them…they looked happy and beautiful 😍
I would kill to look through Meghan’s closet, I know there’s so many pieces we haven’t seen that are just waiting. This poncho is old but so fabulous. She chooses staple pieces so well. And I love that they’re getting so involved and imbedded in their community. They’ve settled in a great, close knit community, a far cry from what they’ve had to deal with in the past.
They looked gorgeous and happy. I love Meghan’s poncho. I think they were guests of honor and presented KC with some type of honorary award. Everyone seemed thrilled that they were there and involved in what appears to be a close knit community. Apparently this is a yearly charity fundraiser and Oprah said that they had helped over 700 first responders and prevented 24 su**ides.
It was nice of the Sussexes to also take a photo with Katy Perry’s parents. IYKYK.
How many articles will the idiotic BM write? I’m sure they were as shocked as we were that they were at another event so soon after IG. The Sussexes are thriving, being more visible, and are still popular so the RF had better get their sh*t together or get used to being “overshadowed” by these gorgeous global philanthropists! Not like its hard. Harry stubbing his toe would overshadow them and generate numerous articles about the “royal foot.”
BREAKING: Prince Harry has stubbed his toe! Advisors at Buckingham Palace have gathered to determine the fate of the line of succession! We will keep this page updated as to this state of emergency!
Oh I do hope we get body language expert opinion on his limp!
She looks amazing – they both do. This outfit is giving a slightly older philanthropy lady vibe, but it just shows how Meghan will continue being gorgeous as the years pass.
I love how this one event completely changes the assumptions about H&M’s lives in Montecito – that they’re holed up in their palatial estate, plotting the RF’s demise while hiding from the paparazzi. In just a few photos we see them comfortably a part of the entire local community. They’re not just living a full life, but they’re a part of oIther people’s lives, too. Salt Island must be imploding.
She looks fabulous! I hope the Sussexes attend more of these events in future. Fashion and philanthropy is always a hit
It doesn’t matter what the rota, the royals or the derangers say or think, H&M are respected and well liked by the folks in their community. And we saw that they are respected and liked by people in the Hollywood community and entertainment community from their attendance at the Beyoncé concert.
Salt island harpies and haters can choke on their jealousy.
@girlninja, yep, Seward was at it again yesterday, but I though sod it and sent a stinking letter to her paper, well the rag she usually vents in, the rag that can’t be sold in Liverpool because of the lies it printed. I thanked her for the best laugh I had had since her last bile filled peice and after pointing out the facts of Harry’s fleeting visit to the UK, and the way Charlie boy behaves, I told her to stop as she was sounding like a bitter divorced ex 😂and I love the new Replikate name for princess chop chop, Megan and Harry are going from strength to strength, unlike the “left behind Royals”
Thanks for sending snark to that bile-spewing harpy Sewage @Mary Pester, nobody can do it like you can!
Mary Pester, if only we were mice so that we could see her reaction when she read that letter. SCORE!
I can’t wait to see how Kate bungles this as the British press tries to make it seem like Kate invented ponchos.
You know she’s gotten her wiglets all in a knot about now, just when she thought she perfected her copykenning Meghan goes and pulls out this wildcard.
Wiglets in a knot!! 😂
I’m already anticipating someone pulling out the one photo of Kate wearing a gray/tweedish patterned poncho when she was pregnant with George–so we’re talking 10 plus years ago. It’s coming.
Meg looks great. No notes. But, the girl must run cold. I’m in Southern California and would die in tweed. I’ve never seen anyone in California wear it – even on the coldest of days.
Lifelong CA resident in the hot central valley. I have tweed. Wear it in Fall and Winter.
@Rapunzel
Theres a very good reason why my preferred name for the derangers is “degenerates.” And that’s because I believe degenerate and all its similies come closest to describing those subhumans.
But I also believe there’s a special place on hell for folks who master the art of hypocrisy……..of pretending that they are supporters/admirers of someone but who thru their unsubtle digs at said someone, show that they’re really envious of and actually enjoy watching others drag and try to destroy the person/s the hypocrite claims to admire/support.
IYKYK
I woke at 3 am this morning, wasn’t sure why until I lay there and listened to this massive roaring wind, when I opened my curtains I saw we had had a massive snow shower overnight and my garden was white! I couldn’t believe it, snow in cornwall in September is unheard of, so I put my dressing gown on and slippers just so I could step outside to enjoy it. Imagine my disappointment, when I realised it was pillows, lots and lots of white pillows with W&K embroidered on them 😂😂😂😂must have been some temper tantrum after those pictures appeared, no UN speech hey willy boy no celebrity hang outs , and replickate is now searching for ponchos 😂😂😂
Hahahahaha @Mary Pester. Classic.
@SAS, seeing your name reminded me of something lovey, dumb and dumber were in Hereford, I think it was last week of the week before, they were pictured toasting march mallows and collecting sticks, all dressed in blazers and smart clothes WTF, just to look child friendly. Well the point of my reminiscing is this. Hereford is the home of OUR SAS, they are like the US Special Boat Services, well our elite SAS are having to rely on FOOD BANKS, how disgusting is that, and how disgusting that these two Royal posers were in the home of the SAS but all they cared about was more fake publicity shots!
Mary Pester, I thought you were going to say it was down from the pillows–hilarious!
I am sorry that any of your military service members have to rely on food banks. Unfortunately, we have the same food insecurity for military families in the US. Wages need to be raised. I can’t understand why WanK are incapable of reading a room.
😂😂😂 The pillow manufacturers must make a fortune off of those two.
Hahahaha… I was just about to comment climate change but that was funny!!
You had me going!
Love to see Harry and Meghan out and about, supporting a good cause. And from the warm reception they got, it looks like they’re very involved in their local community.
Did they mention that Kevin is “straight outta Compton”, or did they ignore that since it can’t be used as a racist dog whistle? 😏
Good memory re: Kevin and Compton! And you already know the answer to that last question.
Kevin Costner has been getting dragged on this site for months, and now not a peep about how Megan is giving him an award?
Yeah, I’m shook, I don’t know what else to say! Costner treated his ex-wife like sh-t but he’s a big deal in Santa Barbara and it’s cool that he hosts this event?
You’re right Kev treated his ex-wife terribly, but this event supported local first responders and (I think?) raised a lot of funds for them. So I’m focusing on that in this post and giving KC a pass on this particular occasion. He’ll go back to being a sh*t heel tomorrow.
@Insert. He was given an award for a charity that helps first responders and has been doing it for ten years. So credit where credit is due.
The award helps with finances and mental health for first responders so it aligns with Harry and Meghan very well.
@susanCollins, Susan do you have a link to any of the videos to this event as I can’t find them, but there again I’m in the UK so no surprise there
@Mary Pester. I don’t have any links to the videos and even if I could find them I’m link illiterate and don’t know how to do that😢😢.
Meghan wasn’t giving him an award.
I saw that too. The award was presented to a first responder by Prince Harry. Since it’s been there for years and money goes to a good cause, it was probably a well-thought out yes based on that. But, it doesn’t equate to me loving KC, although I appreciate the support going out. Also many things aren’t so black and white in human nature and nuances of responses.
From videos, it appears there were two awards given. Meghan gave one to some other unidentified guy, and Harry gave the same award to Costner. There’s a picture of Harry and Meghan and the other awardee.
I assume Megan and Harry get invited to so many events and lots of people want them to give out awards – so its really disappointing they chose this one!
It’s a charity for first responders and mental health that’s literally in their community. I’d be disappointed if they weren’t helping to raise money for responders in their neighborhood.
Haha yesterday when I saw these pics I thought “CBers aren’t going to know what to do with this.”
Costner is still A list, and in the grand scheme of Hollywood divorces, his wasn’t that messy. It was getting there, and then stopped. None of these Uber rich A listers are going to judge him for a pre nup. I mean we’ve seen Hollywood support Brad Pitt regardless of his divorce status. Do we think Hollywood is going to cut out Costner for this?
And as for H&M – we don’t know if they like Costner on a personal level or if this was a business thing. But we do know they don’t judge people based on gossip mags and tabloid reporting because of their own experiences.
So maybe they loathe Costner but weren’t going to turn down an invite here for other reasons, maybe they haven’t been following the divorce at all so don’t really care, maybe they like him 🤷♀️
That’s the thing, isn’t it? At the end of the day, we don’t really know any more than the tabloids and gossip mags. We listen to what H&M have to say in public and choose to believe them. We watch what they do in public and choose to admire them (to me, the most rational choice). But we don’t know what all these people are like in private. Given what I read, I can’t imagine being friends with any Hollywood celebrities, they all seem high-drama, super controlling egomaniacs, but there must be another side to them.
I’m totally judging him for not making sure she would have a house to share with the kids nearby. Maybe he did in the end.
But I also know divorces are messy and there is a strong tendency not to judge people for ending up in one. And yes, this event was probably a reason for getting it settled. Real question as to whether he’d have gotten a lot of these A-listers if he were still holding out on the mother of his children.
Most people in that neighbourhood aren’t going to cancel Costner over a divorce with a second wife who wanted more than the pre nup and ended up getting a bit more after lawyers were brought in. There are no allegations of abuse, cheating or anything other than a marriage breakup that didn’t end with flowers and kisses.
It is placing insane standards on Harry and Meghan to even care about this.
People dragged Ellen DeGeneres for months, too. That doesn’t stop H&M from being friends with her.
In any case, Kevin Costner’s divorce is his private life – we can gossip about it here and have opinions, but we’re never going to socialize with him in real life. In real life, why would H&M take a moral stand about a divorce that has nothing to do with them? It would be another thing if Kevin stood for issues publicly that H&M are fighting against – like if he was an anti-vaxxer or campaigning for Trump.
seems like a bunch of other rich ppl were there. i think rich ppl tend to turn a blind eye to personal messes and separate it from “business”. this seemed as much a charity event as a “showing face” event in the santa barbara/monticello community. to be invited is to be included in the circle/enclave, and I bet Harry and Meghan want to continue to grow or maintain good relationships in this community . OR they are friends with a bunch other people going (Oprah) and it seemed like a good cause and they’ll put aside any messiness attached to Kevin. all in all, rich people do these charity events as part of their socializing/being in the circle.
From what I saw on the organization website, there were general admission tickets for $350, not a bargain, but you didn’t have to be rich to attend.
Meghan didn’t give him the award. They were there to support a great cause and wisely keep their noses out of other people’s private lives. I’m sure the date for this event had been organized long before the divorce blew up — this is A level celebrity and they’re all very busy people so need to be booked far in advance.
Yep. Agree with you Jaded. The date for the event would have organised for quite a while. It is probably held the same time every year given it’s been happening for the past 10 years.
Why are M&H always being held to such ridiculously high standards? This is a community event in the community they belong to.
They have not accepted cash in a paper bag from a member of a terrorist family as far as we know. Their attendance at this event is what some want to hang them out to dry for?? Please.
Yeah, my first thought when I saw the photos yesterday was that I hated M&H being associated with him. But I’m not their publicist and they don’t seem to mind so who am I to decide that. LOL
I think the Sussexes will take a hard stance only against people they have personal issues with. That was clear to me, at least, when Harry defended Lady Sarah Hussey by saying that she had been always nice to THEM. Since they are firm friends with Ellen and Corden, then being friends/friendly with Costner isnt a surprise. I think that as fans we do have a tendency to project our moral choices on our faves. The Sussexes make their own choices. They are still setting up the foundation of their lives there, so i don’t expect them to be ruffling feathers of bigger players, especially as they try to break into Hollywood as producers.
Yes, I think they’re very careful about how they pick their battles. Lady Hussey was the RF’s problem – Camilla was getting flak and so was William during his trip to Boston. I’m sure the tabloids were salivating to get a negative comment from H&M, but that would have just deflected from the problems the RF have with their staff and their responsibility to fix things – so Harry said only what he knew to be specifically true with respect to himself and Meghan.
Also just because the Sussexes are friends with the Ellens, Cordens of the world doesn’t rehabilitate them. I choose to believe the employees who said that they were a nightmare to work with on their shows. How one treats those they consider as lesser than them is the true mark of their character. Clearly these reports dont bother people Oprah , Anniston , Kardashians etc, the treatment of the little people has no bearing on them.
This is the norm of the Sussex world, maybe they feel the same way too or maybe they grind their teeth and bear it for networking purposes. We just dont know.
@Julie – Both Ellen and Corden have apologized, so maybe H&M have decided to believe them in the interest of maintaining friendship. Harry seems to feel apologies are important, given that he requires one from his family before he’ll talk to them again.
meghan was born to be a society lady. look at that effortless EXPENSIVE style. she wears it so so well. she just oozes it. love the coat.
but oh the irony of kevin costner holding a benefit on the property he kicked his wife off of…another white man that does NOT deserve any award.
@Hangonamin
– A preteen M bravely made a very public stance against misogyny (re the sexist dish-soap commercial.)
– A young 20-Something M thought it wrong that perfectly good food from craft services was being dumped while scores of hungry homeless folks roamed just outside the set. And when others who should know better, couldn’t find a way to fix that blatant anomalous stupidity, she did.
– A young 2012-Meghan proudly took part in a public anti-racism campaign when she could easily take the easy road and pass for white.
– And as a neophyte international social-acitivist, M made everyone know her intentions when she stated that: “I’ve never wanted to be a lady who lunches – I’ve always wanted to be a woman who works.”
M isn’t new to this, she’s true to this.
You can tell they are well integrated into the community. Santa Barbara/Montecito residents have done a wonderful job welcoming and protecting them. They clearly feel very comfortable there and can move around freely and not worry about people being all up in their business, selling info to the paps.
Kaiser is coming out swinging 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣princess Replikate 🤣🤣
Camilla just wore a caped dress in France, a la Meghan. Kate has already worn caped dresses. Capes are a very handy piece of clothing and would work really well for both Kate and Camilla so I have no doubt both ladies will appear in a cape of some sort in the near future. It’s just that neither of these women have the imagination to wear some of these things until they see how beautiful someone else looks in them. By the way, Meghan’s cape here leaves her arms bare up to the elbows. Everyone else had a jacket or sweater on- I love Oprah’s big sweater which is the warmest and coziest look in all the pictures. I do love a good cape or poncho myself.
It’s interesting that Harry has worn black a lot lately. I remember when blue used to be his go-to colour in a suit jacket. In fact, both brothers were seen in their light blue jackets ad nauseum. Wonder when William will start going for the all black look. I think it would really make William look ominous.
He’d look like an angry undertaker,
Eurydice, thank God I didn’t have a mouth full of liquid. Too funny. LOL LOL
Caught a few of the video clips of the party online yesterday and lol’d when Harry described polo as “golf on horseback”. 😂. I love both of them so much.
The charity looks like an amazing organization doing good things. I did notice the ex Mrs. Costner’s name is still listed on the organization’s website alongside his in a couple places. I bet Kevin hates that, which tickles me a little.
THE dazzling Queen Duchess Meghan. Worth 1000 monarchies, all day and every day – and Harry knows it!
Twitter was hilarious yesterday. Someone cut the priest out of that picture and someone else tweeted that whoever did that was going straight to hell. And to top that off, someone could be heard in one of the videos commenting how beautiful Meg is and another could be clearly her saying, ‘she really is’. Tears on salt island. BTW, there was an article on Canada’s CBC this morning about ‘statesmen’ charles and william states-manning on different continent at the same time. Guess no one told them what sunak did while they were clout chasing.
I love that she wears ponchos because I love wearing ponchos (I’m 27 and I sometimes get laughed at for wearing ponchos but Idc💁🏻♀️) and I love knowing that I share some aspect of style with THE Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
That award looks like an egg from Aliens after a facehugger hatched from it 😬.
What makes that poncho distinctive is that cinched-waist tie. Meghan has such amazing style!
And an event honoring first responders is in the Sussexes’ wheelhouse. The fact that they were clearly so welcome in that A-list crowd—much to the derangers’ chagrin — is just gravy!
Whenever I see comments about how badly he treated Christine, I try to make myself remember that he was behaving according to the terms of the prenup, a legal document that she read and signed and which a judge upheld. Sure, he’s a jerk, but protecting assets is what people do.
I live in a coastal zone, a few miles inland. It can be warm at home, but when going to the ocean I aways wear a jacket, sometimes a scarf, hat, or gloves. Her poncho is brilliant as you can put your hands inside if you get chilly. Can be windy and cold on the water, like KC’s estate is. Meg is very photogenic.
I just love how the Sussexes went home undetected and they pop -up in their neighborhood, at a star-studded event that supports their local community. Love that little confab they’re having with Oprah and Ellen, just shooting the breeze.They both look so relaxed and friendly with everyone, mingling with the guests, which is not a mini royal walkabout, regardless of what the crazy tabloids say. Meghan looks gorgeous and I love what she’s wearing, from the earrings down to the shoes. Now I too must get a belted poncho, which is perfect for Northern California autumn.
Love Meghan’s new outfit. Wonder how it will look muddled up on Khate?
I LOVE her poncho, beautiful as always. Anybody have a good dupe of that poncho I can’t afford this😂
Meghan is doing style in a manner that does not allow it to be a sum total of her existence, she looked lovely by wearing updated classics, herring bone being one of them. The poncho is good fit on her, but is not easily replicated on others.
The Sussexes attendance can be attested to the emphasis to the First Responder’s Mental Health among other obvious status enhancing reasons, who can top a prince by birth?? That’s the real influence of “old money”.
Meghan wears it as if she was born to it…….