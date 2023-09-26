Pete Davidson is dating Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline



After a summer and early fall chalk full of celebrity divorces, I’m surprised we haven’t heard anything about Pete Davidson’s love life until now (looking at you Deborra-Lee Furness – I kid, I kid!). But in all seriousness, after taking some personal time to work on his mental health, Pete Davidson is reportedly dating “Outer Banks” actress Madelyn Cline. The two were spotted spending the night together in Las Vegas after Madelyn attended Pete’s stand-up comedy show.

Madelyn Cline attended Pete Davidson’s stand-up comedy show in Las Vegas amid rumors she’s his latest girlfriend. We hear the pair spent a quick 24 hours in Sin City, where they stayed in the luxurious Crockfords Entertainment Suite at Resorts World. We’re told that while the duo were in town for the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s show, “Pete Davidson Live,” at The Chelsea on Saturday night, Cline and Davidson “spent a majority of their time” at the Allē Lounge on 6. News of the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” actress and “King of Staten Island” star’s burgeoning romance broke last week — just one month after it was revealed that Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders had broken up. “They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” a source told Us Weekly. “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

[From Page Six]

I say this every time Pete Davidson dates someone that isn’t Ariana Grande, but hey, good for him! I didn’t even mind the Kim K year. I thought the stories about him taking her son to Wal-mart and running errands with them were endearing and enjoyed the Kanye trolling. My take on his love life is that most people are simply fascinated by his chick-magnet pull, lol. He clearly has *something* that attracts women to him. Honestly, I like Pete and wish him all the best. It’s entirely possible that I’ve missed something, but he strikes me as a decent person who struggles with his mental health but is proactive enough to seek help when he needs it or at the very least, surrounds himself with people who he trusts to tell him when it’s time to get help.

I don’t know much about Cline. I liked her character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. I’ve only seen a handful of the first season of “Outer Banks,” which I watched while donating blood platelets. I’m not sure if they’re compatible or not, so I can’t make a real judgment call right now. If Pete and Madelyn really are happening, then judging by his very public dating history, we’re most likely all going on this gossip journey together. May their relationship be happy and drama-free. Maybe Pete can hold off on the questionable tattoos for a little while, though.

