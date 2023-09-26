Pete Davidson is dating Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline

After a summer and early fall chalk full of celebrity divorces, I’m surprised we haven’t heard anything about Pete Davidson’s love life until now (looking at you Deborra-Lee Furness – I kid, I kid!). But in all seriousness, after taking some personal time to work on his mental health, Pete Davidson is reportedly dating “Outer Banks” actress Madelyn Cline. The two were spotted spending the night together in Las Vegas after Madelyn attended Pete’s stand-up comedy show.
Madelyn Cline attended Pete Davidson’s stand-up comedy show in Las Vegas amid rumors she’s his latest girlfriend.
We hear the pair spent a quick 24 hours in Sin City, where they stayed in the luxurious Crockfords Entertainment Suite at Resorts World.
We’re told that while the duo were in town for the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s show, “Pete Davidson Live,” at The Chelsea on Saturday night, Cline and Davidson “spent a majority of their time” at the Allē Lounge on 6.
News of the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” actress and “King of Staten Island” star’s burgeoning romance broke last week — just one month after it was revealed that Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders had broken up.
“They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” a source told Us Weekly.
“They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”
I say this every time Pete Davidson dates someone that isn’t Ariana Grande, but hey, good for him! I didn’t even mind the Kim K year. I thought the stories about him taking her son to Wal-mart and running errands with them were endearing and enjoyed the Kanye trolling. My take on his love life is that most people are simply fascinated by his chick-magnet pull, lol. He clearly has *something* that attracts women to him. Honestly, I like Pete and wish him all the best. It’s entirely possible that I’ve missed something, but he strikes me as a decent person who struggles with his mental health but is proactive enough to seek help when he needs it or at the very least, surrounds himself with people who he trusts to tell him when it’s time to get help.
I don’t know much about Cline. I liked her character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. I’ve only seen a handful of the first season of “Outer Banks,” which I watched while donating blood platelets. I’m not sure if they’re compatible or not, so I can’t make a real judgment call right now. If Pete and Madelyn really are happening, then judging by his very public dating history, we’re most likely all going on this gossip journey together. May their relationship be happy and drama-free. Maybe Pete can hold off on the questionable tattoos for a little while, though.
photos credit: Avalon.red, Getty and via Instagram
I see Pete and see a poster boy for red flags. Yes there’s plenty of nice things about him I’m sure but why the hell would you willingly dive into that.
I don’t know why you’d willingly dive into that, unless he is attracting someone with just as much baggage as him. However, I do think Pete would be a doting/attentive/funny partner…maybe that’s the big allure?
Also, he doesn’t kiss and tell either. So I think the famous women will like that.
Yeah he seems like a guy who loves hard which is probably really flattering and fun to be around but woo boy, the baggage! I’m still happy for him though. Madelyn is super-cute.
I completely agree. On another note, I really don’t think him trolling Kanye was funny or cute. KK introduced an incredibly unstable person into those kids lives after a few months. Do we hear about them all being in touch? And I think he gets a pass for his behaviour by being all ‘aw shucks, I messed up again’. I completely have sympathy for his mental health struggles but he and his team are media savvy and know exactly the right type of image to put out.
Wait, how did he mess up and how was he unstable? It seemed like the parted ways amicably
He’s definitely grown on me over the past couple years. I bet he’s fun to date in a casual way. The famous ladies know he will be discrete and has probably been with women more famous than them so he’s not clout chasing. The want-to-be famous ladies know they’ll get lots of press coverage and name recognition.
I had a real ladies man in my post college circle. He said an older man had told him the secret was to be good in bed and keep your mouth shut. Word will get out.
The Outer Banks is a guilty pleasure show of mine. We started watching it when we were in a temporary housing situation while having work done on our house, because they didn’t have the cable or news channels we normally watch. The previous occupants had been watching it so we just dove in. It’s silly but fun.
Well, good for them I guess. I think Pete seems like a nice guy. Madelyn was in a relationship with her co-star from the show, Chase Stokes, for a couple of years I think. They broke up over a year ago. I doubt this will last but I’m sure they’ll have fun.
Maybe Pete needs to experience being single.
Seems like he just jumps from relationship to relationship.
Maybe he could put a little more work into himself if he wasn’t always in a relationship.
Agree. Dude can’t be single…just like Jennifer Lopez.
I think in addition to not kissing and telling he’s a good listener which is a skill a lot of men lack.
He’s empathetic and kind, which are also skills a lot of men lack. He works on himself – which very few men seem to bother to do. I’m way too old but would absolutely date him in an alternate universe. (One where our ages were closer and I was gorgeous, haha)
Seeing ad how Pete recently admitted to being high off his ass around Kim K’s kids, I’m a lot less generous in my view of him.
And any woman who dates him and doesn’t FULLY UNDERSTAND that she probably won’t last more than 3 months with him, well, I pity that woman. There is something extremely unhealthy about his non stop, continuous cycle of meeting a girl, going SUPER public with her, declaring her “the one”, and then promptly dumping her (and in Kim K’s case, talking a GANG of shit about her)
I thought Pete and Chase Sui Wonders (she’s beautiful and well educated) would last, but I was wrong.
I also like Madelyn, but with his repeatability, they may just be short-term (having fun) relationship.