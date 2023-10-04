The judge in Donald Trump’s NY fraud trial issued a gag order on Trump

I genuinely think people have become numb to the frequency with which Donald Trump threatens people, targets people and encourages his MAGA army to inflict harm on his “enemies.” It’s barely even a headline or a news story at this point, that’s how often it happens. Trump is currently facing four criminal trials across multiple jurisdictions and over 90 felony and misdemeanor charges, including violating the Espionage Act and inciting an insurrection against the republic. He’s currently, as of this week, on trial in New York for his lengthy history of fraud, especially in regards to his business practices. The bench trial began on Monday, which is the same day Trump posted a threat on his Nazi social media, Truth Social. He was trying to smear Judge Arthur Engoron’s law clerk. On Tuesday, the judge issued a gag order.
The New York judge presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial on Tuesday issued a gag order after the former president attacked his clerk by name and shared her image on social media.
“Personal attacks on members on my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate, and I won’t tolerate it [in my courtroom],” said New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron.
He added later to “consider this a gag order for all parties from posting about any members of my staff.”
The judge rebuked the “untrue and personally identifying posts” about a staff member.
“Schumer’s girlfriend, Alison R. Greenfield, is running this case against me. How disgraceful! This case should be dismissed immediately!!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, along with a picture of the clerk and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
The post appeared to show a photograph of Greenfield standing next to Schumer, without any more context. Fact-checkers note that false rumors about Schumer and infidelity appear to trace their origins to a now-shuttered satirical website.
Engoron didn’t mention the former president by name, but the remarks clearly referred to him. The judge said he ordered the post deleted, and it was. Trump deleted his Truth Social post.
[From The Messenger]
If Trump violates the gag order, the judge could actually send him to jail for 30 days. Or, you know, a fine or something like that. I hope the other judges take notice of Judge Engoron’s quick work here- don’t dawdle, don’t play games, shut down Trump’s bullsh-t quickly and if he does it again, hand down some FAFO jail time. Of course Trump attacked the judge’s female law clerk too – he’s always looking to threaten, bully, assault, malign, smear or rape the closest woman he can find.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
New York, NY – Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Civil Court and against him, his sons for grossly inflating asset valuations on financial statements, begins his civil fraud trial brought by New York State Attorney General in New York City.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 2 OCTOBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Civil Court and against him, his sons for grossly inflating asset valuations on financial statements, begins his civil fraud trial brought by New York State Attorney General in New York City.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 2 OCTOBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Civil Court and against him, his sons for grossly inflating asset valuations on financial statements, begins his civil fraud trial brought by New York State Attorney General in New York City.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 2 OCTOBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Civil Court and against him, his sons for grossly inflating asset valuations on financial statements, begins his civil fraud trial brought by New York State Attorney General in New York City.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 2 OCTOBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NEW – Former President, Donald Trump speaks to the press before entering the courtroom for the first day of a civil trial brought against him by Attorney General, Letitia James.
Pictured: President Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 2 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Former President Donald Trump speaks again briefly to the media before exiting the courtroom on his fraud charges related to his NY State properties at 60 Centre Street in Manhattan.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 2 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I hope he violates the order and they send him to jail.
And he will violate the order. I’d bet on it because it’s a sure thing. Will the judge follow through and toss him in jail? My gut says it will just be a wrist slap.
I give him 4 days.
This is enough to jail him now. The judge is being too soft – I have never, ever seen a litigant target a clerk and there needs to be a zero tolerance reaction to that.
I agree, this was too soft he should have been put in jail for threatening the clerk.
Agree. That post was already very much in violation of the rules of decorum set out.
I totally agree with you Josephine. You have to set the tone with this bully – if he was any other defendant doing that the bailiff would have cuffed him and he’d be in jail right now.
And he didn’t just do it in a post. He’s showing up to court so that he can talk to reporters in the hallway & he said she was ‘screaming in [the judge’s] ear’ throughout the day.
Should we place bets to see how long this lasts? I say 24 hours MAYBE before he opens his bigly mouth and starts to threaten again. He doesn’t take no for an answer very well.
I agree. He is incapable of shutting up. I hope it FINALLY has consequences for him, I’d love to see him have to sit in jail for this.
Go ahead, diaper Don, let that lefty commie woke judge know who’s in charge! I joke but seriously won’t his lawyers have to use a big game tranquilizer gun to shut him up? Hope they do it in court so we all get to watch.
😂 at “big game tranquilizer gun to shut him up.”
Cable news is barely covering this, most attention on speaker of the house circus. Lol, I know this makes trump furious. The only reason he is at this trial is to rant and rave for the cameras.
About damn time!! Now, the other Judges in his cases need to follow suit.
As Dana Bash reported on CNN, Trump doesn’t even need to BE THERE (at his civil trial). He was never present at the E. Jean Carroll civil trial.
How long before he violates the gag order? I predict about one or two days 🤣
from what i understand he appears in person in order to avoid being deposed on request by Michael Cohen.
It really is scary how the mainstream news just pretends his threats aren’t something to be taken seriously, while college students complaining about the bad wannabe Asian food in their dorm cafeteria is a sign of national decay.
I appreciate the article noting that fact checkers traced infidelity rumors to a satirical website. I also appreciate not hearing every lie, threat and exaggeration that comes out of his mouth since the idiot craves attention and outrage. But if he does say or do something especially illegal or immoral the only responsible way to report it is with full fact checking of his claims.
The NYTimes reported that the judge’s law clerk sits right across from Trump in the courtroom, and on the day the judge issued the gag order, she was in her normal seat. Unless she wanted to move, good for her for not being intimidated!! Trump apparently also tried to physically intimidate Letitia James by looming over her in the courtroom, and she laughed it off. I love that women are sealing DJT’s coffin for him, and that his own misogyny is making this intolerable for him.
Isn’t this tampering with a case! Intimidation and threats need to be stamped on -(just like trump the maggot does) and he needs to see the inside of a cell. Like others have said, I hope the other judges follow suit,, because this man is loading the bullets for some idiot to fire from a gun
I don’t know if Celebitchy plans on making separate posts for this but one of Trump’s clown show attorneys came to court with a gaming laptop:
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/trump-lawyer-sports-gamer-laptop-181500741.html
Trump also had McDonald’s delivered for lunch:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/entertainment-celebrity/trump-brings-massive-mcdonalds-order-to-civil-fraud-trial-in-nyc-see-the-best-photos-of-the-former-president-in-court/ss-AA1hEjKM#image=1
You can’t make this ish up!
I hope he opens his nasty fat mouth today and gets a literal sock shoved in it.
I hate this man and everything he stands for. I feel bad for everyone who has to deal with relatives over the coming holidays who claim any affiliation to the Republican Party. I just couldn’t do it.
The tik toks showing the courtroom footage set to tv show theme songs were a cute bit of levity yesterday.
Of course he needs a gag order, agreeing with all the above posters. But also, HOW STUPID IS THIS? He is insulting and inflammatory to the very judge deciding the case, plus the staff, and prosecutors.
Glad to see the gag order being litigated soon in DC, Jack Smith has been adding each insult/ threat to his case as they happen.