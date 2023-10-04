The judge in Donald Trump’s NY fraud trial issued a gag order on Trump

I genuinely think people have become numb to the frequency with which Donald Trump threatens people, targets people and encourages his MAGA army to inflict harm on his “enemies.” It’s barely even a headline or a news story at this point, that’s how often it happens. Trump is currently facing four criminal trials across multiple jurisdictions and over 90 felony and misdemeanor charges, including violating the Espionage Act and inciting an insurrection against the republic. He’s currently, as of this week, on trial in New York for his lengthy history of fraud, especially in regards to his business practices. The bench trial began on Monday, which is the same day Trump posted a threat on his Nazi social media, Truth Social. He was trying to smear Judge Arthur Engoron’s law clerk. On Tuesday, the judge issued a gag order.

The New York judge presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial on Tuesday issued a gag order after the former president attacked his clerk by name and shared her image on social media. “Personal attacks on members on my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate, and I won’t tolerate it [in my courtroom],” said New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron. He added later to “consider this a gag order for all parties from posting about any members of my staff.” The judge rebuked the “untrue and personally identifying posts” about a staff member. “Schumer’s girlfriend, Alison R. Greenfield, is running this case against me. How disgraceful! This case should be dismissed immediately!!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, along with a picture of the clerk and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. The post appeared to show a photograph of Greenfield standing next to Schumer, without any more context. Fact-checkers note that false rumors about Schumer and infidelity appear to trace their origins to a now-shuttered satirical website. Engoron didn’t mention the former president by name, but the remarks clearly referred to him. The judge said he ordered the post deleted, and it was. Trump deleted his Truth Social post.

If Trump violates the gag order, the judge could actually send him to jail for 30 days. Or, you know, a fine or something like that. I hope the other judges take notice of Judge Engoron’s quick work here- don’t dawdle, don’t play games, shut down Trump’s bullsh-t quickly and if he does it again, hand down some FAFO jail time. Of course Trump attacked the judge’s female law clerk too – he’s always looking to threaten, bully, assault, malign, smear or rape the closest woman he can find.