Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon ‘spend almost all their free time together’

Brad Pitt had a bad summer. The headlines were terrible for him: questions about whether he was scabbing during the SAG-AFTRA strike, plus a sh-t ton of legal drama all around Chateau Miraval and the Miraval wine business. Brad is being sued and countersued about ten different ways, and he’s also pursuing lawsuits against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Jolie has largely moved on from Pitt – she’s moving to New York with the kids, she’s starting a new business (Atelier Jolie) and it feels like a fresh start for her, even if Pitt keeps dragging her to court. My point? Brad needs a good headline. Enter Ines de Ramon, his “girlfriend” for the past eleven months or so. They barely see each other and we haven’t heard about her in months, but sure. Here’s an update.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s “relationship is stronger than ever” as they inch toward their one-year anniversary, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. Pitt, 59, and de Ramon, 30, “spend almost all their free time together,” the insider says, noting that the jewelry designer has “become very close” with Pitt’s “inner circle of friends.”
While “things between them are going great,” the source tells Us Pitt isn’t ready to fully bring de Ramon into his family life.
“Brad still hasn’t introduced his kids to Ines,” the insider shares. “It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step. He’s dated a few women over the years but hasn’t introduced any of his children to them,” the source continues, adding that the Fight Club actor is “happy” with where his and de Ramon’s relationships stands “and isn’t in a rush to push things unless it unfolds organically.”
“Brad has been really supportive of Ines while she’s going through her divorce because he understands how it can be,” a source exclusively told Us in February. “Although Brad knows Ines is completely independent and can handle things on her own, he’s let her know that she can always open up to him about anything.”
“It’s widely known that Brad is dealing with a lot of legal drama but Ines’s feelings for him haven’t wavered whatsoever,” a separate insider exclusively told Us in July. “If anything, it’s only made their connection stronger in a lot of ways because they’re very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or the bad times.”
I would argue that Pitt hasn’t introduced his kids to his girlfriend because his kids despise him after he terrorized and assaulted them on a plane in 2016. Instead of making an effort to do better and change, Pitt has spent seven years attacking and smearing his children’s mother, bribing judges and bringing nuisance suits against Jolie. Then he sold his LA house and moved out of town, showing how much he prioritized spending time with his kids or being physically close to them. But I guess we’re not supposed to talk about any of that. As for Ines… I hope she’s getting something out of this. I actually feel sorry for her.
My first thought was,”What’s about to become public knowledge that he’s using this headline to deflect from?”
Good question, Sara. Last year at this time, Brad Pitt was together with EmRata. Then Angelina Jolie’s plane nightmare became public knowledge (due to BP suing her over Miraval) and EmRata left. However “poor” Brad had a film to promote, so all of a sudden Ines was on the scene as his not-serious girlfriend who he’d been seeing for months. In March, BP put out a similar headline about Ines and her not having met the kids…half a year ago that was seemingly to distract from the Miraval mess. My guess is that his lawsuit might be getting reported on shortly?
Personally, I have no sympathy for Ines de Ramon: she started dating him after the details from the FBI report came out, and she’s been able to inform herself about Miraval, New Orleans, and other shadiness on BP’s part. Dating this guy and allowing herself to be used to polish his image is a choice.
Zero people invested in this relationship who would care if it’s rock solid or over. I’m not sure what Brad thinks this article will do for him.
Sounds more like a friends with benefits relationship than anything more serious, if he’s been seeing her for a year and she still hasn’t met any of the kids.
The bigger question is has he seen his kids in the past year?
This was my take – no introduction because he never has the kids, or only sees them under supervision.
My conclusion too. I suspect he sees the younger ones occasionally, with or without supervision, but that the visits tend to be fairly brief and are more, “I’m going to see my dad because he’s my dad,” than anything that involves real parenting or a close relationship.
The twins came of age last year to decide if they want to see him or not, and they chose not to, so they are no longer curt ordered to see him. Shiloh stop seeing him when she came of age too.
He has no clue what they are doing or what they are into ( like Zahara in college and Shiloh dancing) he was completely clueless, and it’s sad that the public knew before him shows you he has no relationship with his kids.
The Jolie-Pitt children are not missing much, even when he lived with them, he was an absent father.
This is hard to wrap my head around, but how terrible was he as father, that none of the children wanted to spend time with him, unless it was court ordered.
If he had cultivated affectionate memories with his children when he was still married, the bond would have been unbreakable.
So he’s in the “love bombing” stage…
Nailed it
I don’t think the kids care about meeting her, Brad. They don’t even care about seeing you. But hey, at least you keep your PR team busy by releasing these dumb articles. Stay irrelevant.
Poor Ines…
I don’t feel sorry for Ines. She’s a grown woman who is being paid to pretend to be an abuser’s girlfriend. All for the sake of money and a little press. She used to be married to Paul Wesley and they split up as quickly as they got together. Girlfriend has bad judgment.
Inês is just another woman used for PR and then when it’s all over, it will be her fault and they will make her life hell for hurting “poor brad”
Run Ines, run!!!
When you do a search for “not cool” any one of those photos would come up.
I think it’s sadly hilarious that he floats this “meet the kids” idea out there, when everyone knows he hasn’t seen those kids in ages. They’ve all shunned him, rightfully so. But keep trying, Brad, LOL.