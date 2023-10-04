Grimes sues Elon Musk over parental rights to their three children

We really don’t know much about the Elon Musk/Grimes situation other than they have three kids together and that two were born via surrogacy. Their second child, a daughter nicknamed Y, was born around the same time that Neurolink exec Shivon Zilis gave birth to another set of Elno’s (not a typo!) twins. From what we can gather via social media, the first time Grimes (government name: Claire Boucher) saw Zilis’ twins was when biographer Walter Isaacson shared pictures of them. This prompted her to post publicly, “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”
YIKES. Eventually, Grimes and Zilis had some girl talk over the phone and decided to let their kids grow up together. You’d think all was well in paradise, no? Well, apparently not! It looks like the Elon Musk/Grimes stuff may get messier. In light of Grimes’ allegations that she wasn’t allowed to see at least one of her children with Space Karen, she filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” against him in a California court last week.
Elon Musk is being sued by ex Grimes over parental rights of their three children.
Grimes filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” on Sept. 29 in a California court, according to court records obtained by Page Six on Tuesday.
The request asks the court to identify the legal parents of a child when they are not married.
The billionaire, 52, and “Oblivion” singer, 35, are parents of three children. Their first son, X Æ A-Xii, arrived in May 2020. In December 2021, they quietly welcomed daughter Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogate.
It was only confirmed in September that the pair secretly had a third child, a boy named Techno Mechanicus, whom they call Tau. The news was revealed in journalist Walter Isaacson’s “Elon Musk” biography.
I did a little bit of research and learned that a “petition to establish parental relationship” is a common legal procedure for couples who are not married. It’s a first step in deciding important issues such as custodial rights and child support. (Family lawyers or paralegals, feel free to weigh in here.) The court filings are private, so we don’t know all of the details, but I’m guessing that Grimes is currently still in her “I’ve had enough of Elon’s bulls–t” phase and wants to set up formal custody and child support arrangements to make sure she has a legal right to see her children. I think this is where it’s going to start to get really interesting, especially if Apartheid Clyde continues to play games with letting Grimes see their kids. Disclosure in a custody and (especially) a child support battle could reveal a lot more than either party want us to know.
For my fellow Star Wars nerds out there:
Is it just me or does Thrawn look like a blue Elon Musk?
That’s all I can see when this guy is on screen. A blue Elon. pic.twitter.com/3mOdPvmeT1
— 🦚ALCP🦚 (@ALCPny) October 4, 2023
These poor children though, my god. That’s a whole lot of therapy ahead.
As a mother this has to hurt so so bad. But also, I don’t think I realized that they have birth via surrogate. Which is wild when she always said their relationship was fluid? Not a relationship? Idk I feel like she did some really really stupid sh** with a f**kboi and now, the obvious is happening. Good luck fighting a billionaire in court. I hope she at least gets to see them
She wasn’t allowed to see the baby as in Elon had physical custody of him and wasn’t allowing her? Which is illegal right? All of this feels so gross and wrong because there are literal babies involved. I feel for the kids and the kids only in this situation.
As a mother I would like to feel for Grimes, but it’s hard because she knew who he was. Even if she didn’t 100% know what an awful person he is, she would have learned real quick after baby 1. She then goes on to have 2 more with him.
Only feel for the kids.
I’m so confused. Is this Grimes’ baby that Elon is blocking her from seeing?
That’s how I’m reading it. He also had twins with someone else at the same time but that’s a separate thread to the story. He and Grimes had two babies via surrogate and its one of those.
@sasha…I’m confused too. It read like Grimes had never seen the twins but then indicated that she isn’t allowed to see her first born? I don’t get it.
I believe she’s said she didn’t know about the twins at first and then wasn’t allowed to see them. In a separate issue, she is also alleging that Elon isn’t letting her see at least one of her sons but she hasn’t said which one.
Team Kids. They did not win the parent lottery….
A question for the legal experts out here: Any chance the court appoints a guardian ad litum? And if so, how might that affect the outcome?
Did she know about the 3rd kid or did (h)Elno steal one of her eggs? This situation is a total disaster.
This is what I am wondering.
This is exactly what I’ve been wondering, they may have had frozen embryos left over from conceiving surrogate baby number one, and I would not put it past that F*ckboi to steal a few to have an extra child without telling Grimes he did so.
Kinda reminds me of Kim and Kanye. They show you who they are, but you then choose to have multiple children with a raging narcissist.
Imagine the rage you would feel as a mother being denied access to your infant child! Wtf. Like he is taking care of the child, not. More like he has hired a person to do that. So a little baby is being taken care of (24/7) by hired help while the mother is denied access?! How is this not abuse?
I want to feel for a mom being alienated from her child but……Grimes is truly awful. She supports all his nonsense and once stated that Elon should raise the boys to teach them to be men. He hasn’t kept her daughter from her as I understand this mess. She played up to his Aryan, tradbabymama, nazi beliefs and now is a victim of them. Oh well.
Lulu
I totally agree. Anyone who not only chooses to procreate with what i consider to be one of the most dangerous, out of touch, useless celebrities in the world, but someone as dumb as Musk? Who gets owned every time he opens his mouth? I would be EMBARRASSED to admit that I even hooked up w/ someone like Musk, let alone had a child w/him…..😬
He’s been carting the three year old all over creation with him, obvs that’s the one in contention. Google “Elon Hungary son” and you’ll see a bunch of photos where he has this toddler looking bored as hell on his lap while Elon is meeting with the prime ministers of Hungary and Turkey in their countries. No life for a small child!
I agree with everyone saying the girl is probably with Grimes and he probably doesn’t bother to see her.
I would love to say I feel sorry for her…but I don’t. She continued to have babies with this meglomaniac because they BOTH buy into the white supremacist idea of replacement theory. Having babies for white supremacist ideologies is f-cked up. She wanted to be a Handmaiden. And now she’s being treated like one.
This is a mother being kept from her child. The first time she even knew what he looked like was a picture of him in a book! She doesn’t know who is taking care of him, how he is being treated, where he is. I don’t care why she decided to have him or if she even did or what kind of person she is, no parent who loves their children deserves this. Have some compassion people.
No
I agree with you bumblebee. I’ve been reading this blog for 15 years and some of the comments on this post don’t track as belonging to true celebitches…
And I’ve been reading it for OVER 15 years. And I said what I said.
I feel a little sorry for her, but the kids whose pictures she saw in the media are not her kids. She has two separate complaints. One is that he’s keeping at least one of her children from seeing her.
The other is that he had these twins with another woman, didn’t tell her about it, and that she hasn’t had the opportunity to introduce her children to their siblings. Those are the kids she’d never seen before she saw a public photo of them. This is a valid complaint! But it’s a slightly different one than never having seen her own child.
I’ll be honest, I don’t actually think it’s a valid complaint! I absolutely think half siblings should know each other and have the opportunity to be close, but her and Elon aren’t married, aren’t in a relationship, and the mom clearly didn’t want to involve Grimes (since she blocked her). she doesn’t have any rights to children that aren’t hers.
which is a completely separate issue from her not being able to see her kid. although part of me wants to ask her why she kept having kids with him, if that was the case.
@Bumblebee
Grimes is talking about the twins Elno had with another woman when she makes the comment about it was her first time seeing them. Elno is keeping their first born from her.
Everybody has compassion for the kids, but I feel (and others seem to, as well) Grimes should have seen something like this coming with what an ass Elno is. I hope she whoops his ass in court, though.
You don’t care that she chose to bring children into the world with a Nazi for the specific reasons of upholding white supremacy? Yikes.
Grimes gets no sympathy from me. She KEPT having kids with him, even after he went full MAGA on Twitter. He did his damnedest to give Trump his platform back, and she STILL had MORE of his kids…….???