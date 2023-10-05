No, the Sussexes are not trying to befriend Duchess Sophie or her husband

The Duchess of Edinburgh – aka Sophie, the Countess of Wessex – has always been a part of the smear campaign against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I would argue that maybe Prince Edward has maintained a friendlier energy towards the Sussexes, but Sophie has made it clear that she can’t stand Meghan, refuses to curtsy to Meghan and that she hated Meghan on sight because she “sensed” that Meghan “had an agenda.” Except now Sophie is trying to rebrand herself as the keen peacemaker of the monarchy, the one holding this whole family together, and she alone can somehow make peace with the Sussexes on behalf of the whole family. Even Page Six’s sources weren’t buying it.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly trying to win back the affection of the British royal family by cozying up to King Charles III’s youngest sibling. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have allegedly reconnected with Prince Edward and his wife Sophie in an attempt to make amends with Harry’s estranged relatives, entertainment commentator Mark Boardman told OK! Magazine (via the Daily Express).
“Meghan and Harry have reconnected with Sophie and Edward, and this renewed connection may serve as their gateway back into the royal household,” Boardman claimed. However, an inside source exclusively tells Page Six that there is “no truth to this speculation.”
“There have been no conversations between the families mentioned regarding the matters being suggested, or in this case fabricated,” the source says.
The British journalist claimed in the new report that “despite a significant age gap, both couples have endured substantial public scrutiny over the years.” Boardman asserted that Sophie has “consistently been a confidante” for the red-headed royal and that recent interactions between the two couples signal the “ongoing bond” between Harry and Sophie.
Harry, 39, and Markle, 42, have reportedly grown particularly close with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh since Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Express that the Sussexes’ friendship with Edward, 59, is quite new.
“The relations between the couples have not previously been close,” Fitzwilliams told the British tabloid. The late Queen allegedly hoped that Markle and Sophie, 58, would help the “Suits” alum adjust to royal life, but a relationship had never formed. “Neither were born royal, both, especially Meghan, have suffered from press harassment. Both had ambitions to combine being royal with other activities after joining the royal family and found it was not possible.”
The royal insider pointed out that there has been “no evidence” of the Sussexes ever having a falling out with Edward and Sophie amid their estrangement from other family members. “Were the Sussexes to connect with them, they have, unlike Princess Eugenie, real influence,” Fitzwilliams said, adding, “Who knows what the result might be!”
This reminds me of something I noticed circa 2020 – the royal experts and royal historians simply had no precedent for the Sussexit, so they made all of these wild comparisons between “the Sussexes going to America” and “King Edward VIII’s abdication.” Like, these people can’t see what’s in front of them nor do they understand that a new history is being written and not by them. They treat all of the royals like interchangeable soap opera characters, with Sophie being given Kate’s storyline from 2021. Sophie isn’t secretly befriending the Sussexes because she loathes them and she’s jealous of them and she’s most likely just as f–king racist as the rest of the family. As for the bitterness towards Eugenie… it would never even occur to Dick Fitzwilliams that the Sussexes maintain a relationship with Eugenie because they love each other? Like, there’s no agenda there. The Sussexes aren’t looking for “a way back.” It’s the Windsors who are desperate to figure out a way to pull the Sussexes back, but they’re truly too stupid to navigate their way out of a wet paper bag.
I find it interesting that Fitzwilliams is admitting that “especially Meghan” was subject to press harassment.
Other than that, I’ll take “Things That Never Happened” for a thousand, Alex.
Another episode of All My Royal Cult Relatives. Last week it was said that Sophie was the new peacemaker trying to bring the whole family together and smoothing over any tensions, but alas the information in that episode is false and terrifying to the family that wants nothing to do with the Sussexes! Stay tuned to next week’s episode to find out why was Sophie thinking she could be a peacemaker.
Lol exactly — and what’s interesting here is that Sophie now has a sympathetic writer trying to write her into the plot and justify her existence there…
Yes. Sophie and Edward are really the worst kind of royals…boring, peripheral and yet extremely self-important and believing themselves to be superior to most. Edward “Step back from the Queen!” and Sophie “Your concert sucks, don’t quit your day job” will truly be footnotes in history. “Fetch” is not happening for them—then, now, or ever.
Now it’s the Windsors that are desperately trying to attach their names to the Montecito Royals 😍
Delusional is the idea that the Sussexes want a way back in. Please, you couldn’t pay them enough. But man, none of these stories are sounding good for Kate. She’s the one who won’t make amends with Harry and now Sophie is the new peacemaker.
During his sit down with anderson cooper, harry got directly asked if he would ever want to return and he said no without hesitation. That’s not even a hint anymore. What will it take for these cretins at the palace to understand that harry and meghan aren’t coming back ever?
If Harry wanted back in, he would pick up the phone and call Charles. He would never look to Edward and Sophie for support.
I’m sure Harry loves his uncle and wouldn’t mind a relationship. (See his happy smile to his aunt Anne at the coronation) But he’s not chasing bupkus nor is he looking for a ‘way back’. And if he was he’d go to Edward (of the two, I think he’d just call his dad) not Sophie. Meghan I think is just ‘meh’ towards most members of the family. Edward gave them a smile and briefly chatted at the infamous commonwealth day service. No way either of the Sussexes would go to Sophie over him. But the whole thing is just so much royal fanfic as usual.
Sophie always gives off a desperate, thirsty energy in photos of her events. Such a contrast to Meghan’s effortless charisma.
Sophie and Edward failing miserably at “half in/half out” is why is part of why it got shut down for H&M. Also just a reminder that when derangers mention H&M filming or taping other royals to make a profit refer them to Eddie and his film company violating William’s privacy and Sophie on tape offering her services to leverage the RF and trashing certain members of the RF including her husband who she implied was gay,
Yeah, this really can’t be brought up enough.
Two things have really made me intensely despise these two this week
In honour of #BHM Black History Month, these 2 visited a posh *city farm* (Vauxhall Farm) and posed for pictures with animals 🤯
BHM in the UK is about acknowledging the contributions Black people have made to the greater good of our country, be it art, music, science, education, sport, medicine (I don’t want to nitpick the awful circumstances under which former British Empire Colonies were initially *allowed* Black people into the country.) like the Windrush generation — brought here to work minimal wage jobs that no white person wanted
I just wanted to highlight how fkn tone deaf visiting a very very YT posh farm has FA to do with uplifting local Black farmers or in anyway contributes to Black people living or owing business’s in Vauxhall — well they can’t really — not when only 4 to 6% of the people living in Vauxhall are Black
Also, another engagement of Sophie’s – the black leather skirt with slip up to her hoo ha, black leather jacket, brown booths and … white *pretty* floral blouse. My eyes
In this case I have to slightly disagree. The farm is running a programme during BHM with london (not just local) schools. The couple met with teachers and students who shared ‘stories and poems about important figures in black history’. Most of the photos released were with teachers, workers and students of color. Of course the Daily Fail would have a headline about feeding goats and highlight the animal photos in their coverage though. The daily Express at least mentions the words black history.
https://www.royal.uk/earl-and-countess-wessex-visit-vauxhall-city-farm
Sophie is important, unlike Eugenie? Ouch.
I raised an eyebrow at that as well. Eugenie is a blood royal and is the king’s niece and QEII’s grand-daughter. Sophie is a married-in. Yes, Sophie was very close to QEII but, she’s a married in nonetheless.
That line was such a low blow. What the hell has Eugenie done, to any of these people? She’s the only one of you idiots that knows how to behave like a supportive and loving family member.
If H&M were trying to get back on friendly family terms, surely their natural allay would be Anne. She is very like her father, whom Harry had a great relationship with, I presume she would be one of the siblings closer to KC, due to her no-nonsense, just get on with it approach and feelings of duty and lastly because her own children are Royal adjacent – both with activities outside the family yet being there for events.
A Sussex story a day keeps the bill collectors away, I guess. Sigh.
I don’t even understand why this story even came up. I after her nasty behavior at the Sussexes last Commonwealth service, and her coldness at the funeral, I seriously doubt Sophie is on their radar, much less any rapprochement. Sophie being the thirsty suck up that she is, saw the Sussexes surrounded by major celebrities, billionaires and the top brass of NATO and decided to try to make it seem like she has some influence. There definitely is a whiff of desperation to get the Sussexes back but they can’t bring themselves to admit how that will ever happen. They’re not going back to the toxic cage and don’t need to. Royal reporting is boring, the UK royals are boring, and after a glorious Sussex September, they’re noticing the void left so trying to fill it with this useless nonsense.
Well, apparently they have to write about something, even if it’s, as you’ve said, boring, useless nonsense. Seriously: there are only so many daily stories that can be written about the Effed Up Four — particularly if their authors are continually trying to squelch unflattering and problematic details. That doesn’t leave many people left for them to write about. Andrew and Fergie are out. All of the minor kids and Louise are off limits — or should be. Anne seems to have carved out a low key space for herself in all of this. Beatrice and Eugenie aren’t “working royals” — a false distinction that’s been pushed to diminish the Sussexes. The Real Queen’s cousins aren’t particularly newsworthy— and seem to have stepped back/ retired/ been pushed back since TRQ’s death.
So they can write about the Sussexes — which is becoming more and more bizarre, since they now haven’t lived in the UK in years; they can try to interest people in Anne’s kids; or they can sit around a dismal table and realize that Edward and Sophie are what they’re left with.
So goes the “slimmed down” monarchy. rotflmao
Anytime Harry and meghan stories come about I just think Harry’s not worth any of this
I think E.A’s trying to say no one (in this case Harry) is worth the never ending drama and harassment that family brings. It’s not meant to be malicious. Hell, even Meghan’s close friends and loved ones said the same thing.
I’m just as fascinated as you are with a comment like the one to which you responded. LOL
Talk about: tell-me-all-about-yourself-in-one-sentence!
It says:
-The kind of love that H&M share is alien to me
-I’m only 12 years old and all I know is to take not give.
– I have no concept of the kind of love that exists within a marriage/between married couples
-I do not understand the concept: “we 2 are now one flesh.”
-Vows/shmows
Also:
-I live my life based on the opinions that others have of me. If theyre against my marriage, I’ll even divorce my husband to please these strangers.
Meghan said that her friends asked her if he is worth this. I understand Meghan loves him very much, but if she was my sister or friend, I wouldn’t want her to be with him either. This mess will never end, they will try to destroy her and her story even after she is gone. Harry doesn’t deserve this either. I am just happy at least they have each other.
They’re married now. Have been for 5 years.
So what’s the agenda here?
Those who are still spouting this nonsense about whether or not either one is “worth” being on the receiving end of the calculated, sustained, hate campaign, what exactly are such persons calling for? Let’s get real. It’s divorce or death, right?
Because both the seemingly well-intentioned folks who ask if H is “worth” this, as well as racists monarchists who want M and their mixed-race children to disappear, are amazingly aligned on this matter.
Cui bono?
Why would a story about them trying to befriend Sophie elicit this particular reaction?
Anyway, I get the overall idea, but the Sussexes are free now and happy. Meghan is certainly much happier than she was because Harry decided to leave. That tells me that he’s worth the trouble – he didn’t just stay and let her continue to be targeted. People argue he’s not worth all this trouble but for a British prince to decide to peace out and live in America to defend his family disproves that to me.
But Harry didn’t “decide” to live in America, they were forced out of the UK. Always remember that Harry wanted half in and half out, but that option was rejected. So this is not his decision or what he wants.
No, they were harassed unbearably, but were expected to sit and accept being the scapegoats. Part of the reason they have been cruelly condemned for leaving is because they did exactly what the tabloids didn’t want – robbed them of material. It is well documented that Harry himself said enough was enough. Half in half out was indeed what they proposed. But when that was rejected and Harry was only given the options of out or in, he firmly chose out and got his family out of there, which Meghan has corroborated as the truth.
So they contacted the Sussex spokesperson who told them the story was bs, they didn’t like that answer, renamed the spokesperson as an”inside source” and continued with this bs article to get clicks? These people are ridiculous. I see they’re still bitter that the Sussexes’ relationship with Princess Eugenie blows their whole “the entire family hates the Sussexes” narrative out of the water. And what bond with Harry and Sophie? Why wouldn’t Harry have a bond with his uncle Edward, another “spare”? Sophie is really trying to be relevant while Edward remains an afterthought.
Someone in the BM finally acknowledges that Meghan SUFFERED from press harassment. They know they effed up by helping to drive them away. The BM is desperate to find a way to reunite the Sussexes with the RF and bring them back. These “thinly veiled orders and threats”, I mean nice suggestions, aren’t fooling anyone. Those bank accounts must really be dwindling…
That’s what struck me. It says right in the second paragraph that the whole thing is a lie, and then they go on to repeat the lie.
I would not trust Sophie Wessex, or whatever her name is now , as far as I could throw her. She looks to whoever can help her. Used to be the Queen. Now my money is on Camilla or Kate.
Sophie is literally Karen 2.0 she was mean rude and disrespectful towards Meghan there video of being openly hostile towards Meghan . She not a peacemaker she just ass kisser up she being thirsty from the very beginning from her trying to be Diana 2.0 to her kissing up to William and Kate. I’m glad the Sussex’s spokesperson said something it’s clearly that Sophie is desperate for attention.
It’s fascinating, to me, how all of England has collective amnesia about Sophie being the original copykeen, to a dead woman, at that. She was just as thirsty as Cannot is now.
Honestly, if I ever shook hands with Sophie, I would check my watch was still there afterwards!
It felt for a while that Sophie was really sucking up to Kate. Mean-girling Meghan at the CW. But let’s say, Kate really is on her way out. Sophie would then need to suck up to William more than Kate. If William decides to throw Kate under the bus and claim she’s preventing him from making amends with his brother, then this story will help Sophie. I just don’t think William wants to make amends with Harry. But maybe he wants people to think he does idk.
He only wants Harry back and on his knees for the rest of his life, while Willie abuses him in any manner that suits his fancy. That’s what William wants. He probably fantasizes about it.
Camilla has all the power. She really is the wicked step-mother. Charles will never have a “family” as long as she is sentient and operating.
This story is spun from whole cloth. And what a gratuitous swipe at Eugenie. It’s clear that that Harry is close to Eugenie, and the two couples look like they and their families will maintain a close relationship.
What happens to Bagshot park if Edward were to die unexpectedly?
Like Andrew and the Royal Lodge, they have a longterm lease on Bagshot. I think his kids would inherit the lease, but I’m not sure if they would have the money or desire to maintain it.
Richard Fitzwilliams writing in the Daily Express? That means utter trash!
If H&M did get close to Edward & Sophie, the only explanation is that he’s sick ,and good-natured H&M expressed their sympathy to Edward & Sophie.
I met Edward several times, at times with Sophie, between 2012 & 2020. Having spoken to him & been within 2 feet of him, I don’t recognise him on the photos taken this year and the only explanation is that he’s sick. Meghan would never ignore him.
Sophie will always try to insert herself in stories that have nothing to do with her. I think Edward just goes with the status quo just like Eugenie but in different manners. Edward probably just doesn’t care about anything except his own comfort (Sophie doing the pushing for the titles is a good exemple of that) and Eugenie just wants to have her cake and eat it (being friendly even with terrible people who smear her cousin’s wife on the daily).
I don’t know how he feels, I saw him looking very distraught after being seated during the coronation. He had a real problem sitting where Prince Harry would have been seated under similar circumstances within a family in a functional relationship…
I agree that he would not want to “make waves”, but his wife Sophie is another matter…
Although, I still question the veracity of this item….
Why would Harry go through the Sophie channel if he wants a reconciliation with his father? According to the rotas, Charles wants a reconciliation with Harry. So if Harry wants to reconcile with his father he could just as easily as pick up his phone and speak with him. Easy peasy. No need for Sophie to broker. These kiss-ass rotas just want an exposure/promotion for Sophie so they believed Harry and Meghan can help their aunt elevate her image to the peacemaker (second to Kate). These rotas know this article about Sophie wouldn’t be read without the names of the more popular royal Harry and Meghan inserted into it.
Is there anything to reconcile?? With all the continued leaking??
It’s amazing that anyone could just make up a story and it could be printed as the truth. People who aren’t paying attention to what’s going would probably believe that this story is true.
It could be wishful thing on some one’s part.
Royston from Newsweek bemoaned the “new serious Harry”, he want the silly persona that
the media invented to prevail.
It would not be a stretch to suggest that business in this particular
genre in the British tabloid and otherwise is doing poorly??
I didn’t even realize she existed until the Commonwealth Services of 2020 when she allowed her mask to slip inside of church and revealed her mean girl face. The piercing stare she gave to Harry and Meghan in the Church during the Queen’s last jubbly made me uncomfortable thousands of miles away. The next time I even remember seeing her was at the Queen’s funeral when she had the most evil look on her face in the car ride to the church and basically evil eyed Meghan as they all walked out of the church. I remember people talking about how she didn’t even like Diana when she entered the family and how she started copying Diana’s clothes and hairstyle. Nothing about her has shown her to be kind or welcoming to Meghan or Harry. This is the same woman who tried to sellout the royal family for profit and attention that’s trying to stick her nose out at two people who out do her in everything, even producing.
She badmouthed Diana to the fake sheik. Saying a lot of things came out about Diana after she died. Apparently referring to the Diana basing books by Ingrid and penny
Soph and bland Ed have zero to offer. They tried to be TV producers and profit off of young Harry & Will, and failed. W/O the queen these two would be SOL. *OuttaLuck.
Sophie imo was centered on getting that Edinburgh title no matter what. Charles took his time conferring the Edinburgh title on them.