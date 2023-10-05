No, the Sussexes are not trying to befriend Duchess Sophie or her husband

The Duchess of Edinburgh – aka Sophie, the Countess of Wessex – has always been a part of the smear campaign against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I would argue that maybe Prince Edward has maintained a friendlier energy towards the Sussexes, but Sophie has made it clear that she can’t stand Meghan, refuses to curtsy to Meghan and that she hated Meghan on sight because she “sensed” that Meghan “had an agenda.” Except now Sophie is trying to rebrand herself as the keen peacemaker of the monarchy, the one holding this whole family together, and she alone can somehow make peace with the Sussexes on behalf of the whole family. Even Page Six’s sources weren’t buying it.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly trying to win back the affection of the British royal family by cozying up to King Charles III’s youngest sibling. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have allegedly reconnected with Prince Edward and his wife Sophie in an attempt to make amends with Harry’s estranged relatives, entertainment commentator Mark Boardman told OK! Magazine (via the Daily Express). “Meghan and Harry have reconnected with Sophie and Edward, and this renewed connection may serve as their gateway back into the royal household,” Boardman claimed. However, an inside source exclusively tells Page Six that there is “no truth to this speculation.” “There have been no conversations between the families mentioned regarding the matters being suggested, or in this case fabricated,” the source says. The British journalist claimed in the new report that “despite a significant age gap, both couples have endured substantial public scrutiny over the years.” Boardman asserted that Sophie has “consistently been a confidante” for the red-headed royal and that recent interactions between the two couples signal the “ongoing bond” between Harry and Sophie. Harry, 39, and Markle, 42, have reportedly grown particularly close with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh since Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Express that the Sussexes’ friendship with Edward, 59, is quite new. “The relations between the couples have not previously been close,” Fitzwilliams told the British tabloid. The late Queen allegedly hoped that Markle and Sophie, 58, would help the “Suits” alum adjust to royal life, but a relationship had never formed. “Neither were born royal, both, especially Meghan, have suffered from press harassment. Both had ambitions to combine being royal with other activities after joining the royal family and found it was not possible.” The royal insider pointed out that there has been “no evidence” of the Sussexes ever having a falling out with Edward and Sophie amid their estrangement from other family members. “Were the Sussexes to connect with them, they have, unlike Princess Eugenie, real influence,” Fitzwilliams said, adding, “Who knows what the result might be!”

[From Page Six]

This reminds me of something I noticed circa 2020 – the royal experts and royal historians simply had no precedent for the Sussexit, so they made all of these wild comparisons between “the Sussexes going to America” and “King Edward VIII’s abdication.” Like, these people can’t see what’s in front of them nor do they understand that a new history is being written and not by them. They treat all of the royals like interchangeable soap opera characters, with Sophie being given Kate’s storyline from 2021. Sophie isn’t secretly befriending the Sussexes because she loathes them and she’s jealous of them and she’s most likely just as f–king racist as the rest of the family. As for the bitterness towards Eugenie… it would never even occur to Dick Fitzwilliams that the Sussexes maintain a relationship with Eugenie because they love each other? Like, there’s no agenda there. The Sussexes aren’t looking for “a way back.” It’s the Windsors who are desperate to figure out a way to pull the Sussexes back, but they’re truly too stupid to navigate their way out of a wet paper bag.