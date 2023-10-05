Prince William & Kate went to an antiques auction in Berkshire last week

It definitely feels like we’re no longer in the era of “Normal, Middle-Class William and Kate.” They’re the Prince and Princess of Wales now, with access to the Duchy of Cornwall piggy bank, and they’ve been on a spending spree for the past year. New bot farms were purchased, a growing communications staff, a hunt for a new and well-paid CEO, a new dresser for William, plus someone has to buy all of those cheap wigs for Kate. So would it surprise anyone that William and Kate were doing a little auction-shopping recently?
As withering put-downs go, few equal the inspired snobbery of the remark recorded by the late Alan Clark in his diary that ‘the trouble with Michael [Heseltine] is that he had to buy all his furniture’. But, though the line – which Clark attributed to fellow Tory minister Michael Jopling – lives on, has it now been royally dismissed?
I ask because none other than the Prince and Princess of Wales indulged in what might be described as fervent window shopping last Friday when they paid a discreet and entirely private evening visit to the salerooms of auctioneers Dreweatts, in Berkshire.
‘They were looking very, very interested,’ a devotee of the antiques trade tells me, adding that ‘everybody was all of a twitter to see them. It was the beginning of the very big champagne reception that auctioneers always have before a serious sale.’
And few sales are such landmark occasions as the one that lured in Prince William and Catherine. Beginning on Wednesday, it’s the three-day auction of the extraordinary collection amassed by Robert Kime, who oversaw the redecoration first of Highgrove and then of Clarence House for King Charles.
Numbering nearly 1,000 lots, ranging from Mughal carpets to Delft vases, it’s expected to bring in at least £1.5million – a tribute to Kime’s inspired but understated style, both as an interior decorator, as he described himself, and as a gimlet-eyed antiques dealer, whose genius won him the adoration of clients like Daphne Guinness, Lord and Lady Lloyd-Webber and Lord Puttnam.
Dreweatts, and Kensington Palace decline to comment on William and Kate’s visit. Others suspect that a discreet telephone bid – or two – may be made on their behalf.
‘Not so much to buy for themselves but as presents for Kate’s parents or brother or sister,’ suggests another admirer of Kime, who died suddenly last year aged 76.
‘Perhaps not the Ushak medallion carpet for £50,000, or even the George II longcase clock for £4,000 but the 15 Bronze Age axes for £2,000. What else would you give a mother-in-law?’
[From The Daily Mail]
LMAO, Carole Middleton’s broke ass isn’t getting any of that. Please – this was William and Kate shopping for furnishings for their separate homes, I guarantee. Kate barely moved anything into Adelaide Cottage last year because she believed that it would just be a temporary situation until they were given Windsor Castle (and enough space to live separately within the same medieval fort). Now it’s dawning on her that she needs to redecorate her separation home because she’s going to be there for a while. And what was William buying? New stuff for his separate home, which may or may not be Frogmore Cottage?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, laugh with members from the Windrush Cymru Elders after the prince made a joke while posing for a picture during a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff, south Wales, on October 3, 2023 to learn about the contribution the Windrush generation made to the Welsh community.,Image: 810493649, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: GEOFF CADDICK / Avalon
-
-
CARDIFF, WALES – OCTOBER 03: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Fitzalan High School as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, the Prince and Princess of Wales will hear from pupils about the work they have been doing around black history.,Image: 810533569, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
CARDIFF, WALES – OCTOBER 03: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Fitzalan High School as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, the Prince and Princess of Wales will hear from pupils about the work they have been doing around black history.,Image: 810534278, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
CARDIFF, WALES – OCTOBER 03: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Fitzalan High School as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, the Prince and Princess of Wales will hear from pupils about the work they have been doing around black history.,Image: 810534741, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
CARDIFF, WALES – OCTOBER 03: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Fitzalan High School as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, the Prince and Princess of Wales will hear from pupils about the work they have been doing around black history.,Image: 810534863, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
CARDIFF, WALES – OCTOBER 03: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales visit Fitzalan High School as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, The Prince and Princess meet teachers and pupils working across a number of projects at the school, including the gardening project which aims to encourage young pupils to learn how to grow plants and food from scratch.,Image: 810534986, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
CARDIFF, WALES – OCTOBER 03: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Fitzalan High School as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, the Prince and Princess of Wales will hear from pupils about the work they have been doing around black history.,Image: 810535902, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff to meet with members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365, and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales, and hear about the contribution the Windrush generation has had on the Welsh community and learn about how young minority ethnic individuals are creating positive change.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Cardiff, United Kingdom
When: 02 Oct 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff to meet with members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365, and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales, and hear about the contribution the Windrush generation has had on the Welsh community and learn about how young minority ethnic individuals are creating positive change.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Cardiff, United Kingdom
When: 02 Oct 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Or is this a red herring because there are no pictures that these two are still a happy couple scouting antiques for their home? No pictures, you can telephone in a bid. I have my doubts about this story.
+100%. Pics or it didn’t happen.
Exactly! It reads like an advert and no one will correct it.
That’s what I thought, advertising for the sale. There’s some vague connection because the guy decorated Charles’ homes–maybe while Diana was there?–so they threw in W&K’s names. The article is so full of snobbery & insults–the whole having to buy furniture thing, W&K probably not buying for themselves (they’re royal!) but for Kate’s middle-class relatives. And the best (worst) dig of all: axes for the mother-in-law. Geez Louise.
Or KP is just keeping the press sweet by leaking that William and Kate visited the auction house. Kate’s not going to Singapore so the press has to get something.
This is all kkkate. She thinks she keep from being a scapegoat by showing the public like her as POW and them as a couple
Getting this auction in the press and giving us a happy families news story? Obvious plant is obvious.
Maybe they are jumping the gun and shopping for RL?
In breaking news: auction house pretends royal visit to auction viewing to drum up interest in upcoming auction.
Like that falling tree in the forest, if there are no photos did it actually happen?
No photos of the incredibly popular couple? Not one photo of the hunkiest man in all of the U.K. and parts of the US??? I’m shocked.
They didn’t do sh!t together. Just like that lady didn’t take the train to an event. They’re new communication staff is still crap.
Khates been studing Meghan more closely . Her facial expressions and how she looks at William are copying the way Meghan looks at Harry. William never reciprocates. As for shopping, they have to make the peasants realise how little they matter, its all about them.
Why would they shop together for their separate homes? Lol
I don’t think any of this ever happened
This is insulting on so many levels.
As you said above and also this family is sitting on piles and piles of antiques they don’t need to go shopping (and god forbid paying) for any.
Excellent points on both counts. There are furniture in abundance which can be restored id necessary and art work. Lots of expensive art…
If it happened, it would probably be Bill approving everything Keen wanted to buy. Vetoing things that are too expensive, tutting at her taste. He needs to know where his duchy money is going, and I guess the Middletons are only worth £2k gifts, tops?
Whoever wrote this insulted PW’s mother-in-law by essentially calling her an old battle axe:
“‘Perhaps not the Ushak medallion carpet for £50,000, or even the George II longcase clock for £4,000 but the 15 Bronze Age axes for £2,000. What else would you give a mother-in-law?’”
I have to admit that was both mean and clever.
Yup! Totally caught that … so we can surmise that this is Will’s people whispering ideas for a story 😉
Please. This reeks of a PR stunt to give the illusion they live together at Adelaide Cottage. Particularly after all the ‘Will doesn’t want her in Singapore’ stories.
Hmm. Cannot picture them shopping together.
Jais: I saw what you did there😉
This is such a weird story. It seems more about Charles and Highgrove (highlighting the person who redid Highgrove for him) than William and Kate. Why on earth would they be buying expensive antiques for Carole or Pippa??
And how was their presence known if no one at KP or the auction house is commenting?
I feel like Carole called in the story and the writer decided to spin it on her with a snarky comment.
Buying expensive things for a bankrupt while using money that isn’t your own is not a good look. Charles would never be caught doing this for this exact reason. It is a reminder that they have a lot of money that none of them earned.
@becks1; I like your reference to Highgrove. If at all true they were shopping together it’s more likely a Christmas gift for the king.
I LOL’d at the gifts for Carole or Pippa – the snark is that Ma is too broke to buy antiques for herself now (remember the story that she got access to the Royal furniture storage and get her pick of antiques for Middleton Manor). Similar with Pips – I don’t think her husband is as terribly wealthy as he used to be.
There is the possibility the press is letting it be known that W&K are using duchy money to keep Kate’s family comfy. Camilla’s ensuring her family’s comfort, W&K are now doing the same for Kate’s family.
It is possible kate showed up to look at the items and then the story was changed to pretend William would even bother. He wasn’t even involved when it came to furnishing the apartments at KP.
This is a non-story but it keeps the press off of William and Kate’s back for awhile. A white supremacist like William is not to demean himself by living in Meghan’s former house.
And I cry BULLSHT to this article!! Didn’t happen and there is no way in hell Billy would lower himself to actually (grabs my non existent pearls) gasp, SHOP!! And as they were not selling antique wigs or buttons keen wasn’t there either.
This didn’t happen. No way is William shopping for antique furniture for kates cottage much less even shopping for his OWN many castles/estates. And he certainly isnt shopping WITH Kate or for her mother. This was called in by Carol to make it look like they are still together after the Singapore stories. Regardless, the press still got in a snarky jibe in on her.
Just gotta say (shockingly) loving the DM comments as of late regarding these two.
Robert Kime was a beautiful interior designer, with a very special talent. I found myself disappointed that these two would get to own some of his pieces!
I also found the axe comment re Carole quite interesting. They never used to talk about her that way. Seemed vaguely threatening too!
One positive note from this whole business is the auction catalogues for each auction day on Dreweatts’ website. Mr. Kime had a pile of money and picked up a lot of neat things from travelling or auctions. There’s a huge bezoar, tons of ancient Egyptian statues, lovely lithographs etc. Plus there are photos of these items in his home and how he displayed them.