Mark Wahlberg feels pressure ‘whether it’s putting on weight, losing weight, whatever’

Yahoo has a body image series pun-tastically named It Figures, where they talk to different celebrities and experts about body confidence and self-esteem. Their latest conversation was with Mark Wahlberg. I actually think this makes sense, cause Wahlberg’s fitness regimen is arguably the biggest asset he brings to his projects. During his talk, Wahlberg touched on his productive hours between waking up (insanely) early and getting his kids up for school, and also the pressure he feels to get in the precise shape required for a role. The struggle is real, nevertheless he persists:
Mark Wahlberg works hard — just look at his alarm clock for proof. The actor, who previously woke up at 2:30 a.m. and more recently has added an hour of snoozing to arise at around 3:30 a.m., says this routine allows him to prioritize fitness and then leave the rest of the day to deal with the “too many other things” he has going on.
The actor acknowledges that his early rising time isn’t for everyone but doesn’t understand people’s reactions to his personal choice.
“When I kind of talked about my schedule at that point in time, it got a little blown out of proportion and people didn’t know how to interpret it. … People thought I was taking an hour and a half long shower,” he says, referring to the daily schedule he shared on Instagram in 2018. “But it’s just getting up early, having my prayer time, meditation, doing my workout, and then reading and doing all the things that I need to do before I even get the kids up for school. It just worked for me.”
Bedtime is a priority for Wahlberg too. “I want to get to bed as early as possible to get my eight hours of sleep.”
His routine aligns with ample research suggesting that the early morning might actually be the best time to exercise for various reasons. Wahlberg’s fitness goals, however, tend to be driven by his work.
“I always feel an immense amount of pressure when somebody takes a risk on me and says, ‘OK, I want to have you starring in this film. And you know, you’re supposed to show up like this,’” he explains. “Whether it’s putting on weight, losing weight, whatever it is, I have to deliver. I have to be prepared, I have to bring something to the table and I take that very, very seriously.”
“I always feel an immense amount of pressure when somebody takes a financial risk on my $30 million salary!” Yeah, the least he could do is get the physique right. Remember last year when we were laughing at the “look at the weight I gained!” Oscar campaign he did for Father Stu? Well the joke’s on us, cause he did get a Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama nomination… at the Satellite Awards (and lost to Brendan Frasier). So there. Call me unforgiving, but all I ever think of when I see Mark Wahlberg is the $1.5 million he swindled out of a few week’s worth of reshoots for his supporting role in All The Money In The World (on top of being paid ten times the amount the actual star of the film made). And that’s really not fair of me, because it ignores the blithely callous statements he made about the Trump presidency.
This dude is awful. But he’s right about one thing – it really is so much easier to get things done and concentrate when nobody else is awake/around to interrupt or distract. Especially kids, because you absolutely have to prioritize kids, but it’s really true of anyone. Stop interrupting me when I’m trying to accomplish stuff! Unless you are a cat, lol!
The thing about actors having to gain/lose weight for a role has always bothered me. It’s got to be terrible for their health.
Imagine thinking that your schedule preoccupies the minds of enough people that it had to be clarified so that they know “how to interpret it.”
Marky, you do you, which seems to consist in large part of talking out your a** about yourself, your ambitions, your prowess at handling terrorists, and your schedule. Very few of us care about your views on world events, or even happenings in your own world.
Wahlberg is still a wanker then, I see🙄
So he’s going to bed at 6:30pm to get 8 hours of sleep? How does that work when you have kids? Sounds like avoiding the kids on both ends of the day.
It sound like he spends time with his kids in the morning. Time with his wife, on the other hand, who knows how that goes.
How much time could he get in the morning? Like I get a few grunts over breakfast and then carpool where everyone has their earbuds in.
He seems about as clever as a box of hair. What a putz.
I hope he’s haunted 24/7 by the ancestors of the Korean dude he blinded.