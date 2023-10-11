Mark Wahlberg feels pressure ‘whether it’s putting on weight, losing weight, whatever’



Yahoo has a body image series pun-tastically named It Figures, where they talk to different celebrities and experts about body confidence and self-esteem. Their latest conversation was with Mark Wahlberg. I actually think this makes sense, cause Wahlberg’s fitness regimen is arguably the biggest asset he brings to his projects. During his talk, Wahlberg touched on his productive hours between waking up (insanely) early and getting his kids up for school, and also the pressure he feels to get in the precise shape required for a role. The struggle is real, nevertheless he persists:

Mark Wahlberg works hard — just look at his alarm clock for proof. The actor, who previously woke up at 2:30 a.m. and more recently has added an hour of snoozing to arise at around 3:30 a.m., says this routine allows him to prioritize fitness and then leave the rest of the day to deal with the “too many other things” he has going on.

The actor acknowledges that his early rising time isn’t for everyone but doesn’t understand people’s reactions to his personal choice.

“When I kind of talked about my schedule at that point in time, it got a little blown out of proportion and people didn’t know how to interpret it. … People thought I was taking an hour and a half long shower,” he says, referring to the daily schedule he shared on Instagram in 2018. “But it’s just getting up early, having my prayer time, meditation, doing my workout, and then reading and doing all the things that I need to do before I even get the kids up for school. It just worked for me.”

Bedtime is a priority for Wahlberg too. “I want to get to bed as early as possible to get my eight hours of sleep.”

His routine aligns with ample research suggesting that the early morning might actually be the best time to exercise for various reasons. Wahlberg’s fitness goals, however, tend to be driven by his work.

“I always feel an immense amount of pressure when somebody takes a risk on me and says, ‘OK, I want to have you starring in this film. And you know, you’re supposed to show up like this,’” he explains. “Whether it’s putting on weight, losing weight, whatever it is, I have to deliver. I have to be prepared, I have to bring something to the table and I take that very, very seriously.”