Jerry Seinfeld hinted at a Seinfeld reunion during a standup show

Jerry Seinfeld did a standup show in Boston over the weekend. One plucky attendee asked Jerry point blank if he actually liked his sitcom’s finale. (For you youngins, the two-part Seinfeld series finale was panned, but watch all nine seasons on Netflix and judge for yourself!) Instead of answering the question, Jerry deflected with a tease that sure sounded like a hint that a Seinfeld reunion is in the works. I mean, everything is either having a reunion or being rebooted (I put the lack of imagination at the feet of studios and producers, not writers). So I’m not surprised that Seinfeld (maybe) is getting the treatment. Just don’t tell anyone, because apparently it’s a secret:

Jerry Seinfeld has hinted that a Seinfeld reunion may be on the cards more than 25 years after the hit “show about nothing” aired its divisive finale. In response to a question from an audience member during his standup show at the Wang Theatre in Boston on Saturday, the comedian teased that a re-envisioned finale may be in the works. Seinfeld was asked whether he liked the TV sitcom’s finale. “Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can’t really tell it because it is a secret,” he responded. “Here’s what I’ll tell you, OK, but you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet,” Seinfeld said to loud gasps and applause. “And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So you’ll see, we’ll see.” Seinfeld ran for nine seasons between July 1989 and May 1998. The two-part finale sees protagonists Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer face the consequences of their tasteless wisecracking, with the foursome put on trial for making jokes and not intervening while a man is mugged in front of them. Past characters are brought into the courtroom to testify against them. The final scene sees the friends locked up in prison; Elaine, Jerry and George bicker and Kramer tries to look on the bright side of not having to worry about meals or make plans on a Saturday night. Critics labelled the finale “off-key and bloated” and Seinfeld himself has expressed regret over the show’s ending. “I sometimes think we really shouldn’t have even done it,” he said during an interview at the New Yorker festival in October 2017. “There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy.” He said comedy should be “small and cheap and quick”.

I’ve heard the trope “louder, faster, funnier” in the comedy world, but never “small and cheap and quick.” Inflation, it touches everything! Endings can be really hard to get right, and there’s certainly no shortage of TV series that have gotten it wrong, or at best, left us deeply perplexed (I’m looking at you, Sopranos). Still, I find it funny that the conversation about a potential Seinfeld return is centered around their infamous finale, instead of how on earth are they gonna do it with the original cast?! Honestly, I enjoyed Seinfeld, particularly the inimitable character of Kramer — I live in New York and every time I’m on the FDR Drive I think of him repainting the road for wider lanes. But I can’t bring myself to watch it again because of Michael Richards (Cosmo Kramer) who proved himself to be an un-funny, racist schmuck. Jason Alexander (George Costanza), for his part has had moments of being an un-funny homophobe (although his efforts at an apology were much more successful than Michael’s). And Jerry Seinfeld (he played Jerry Seinfeld, his range is astounding) has a tendency to complain about overly-PC audiences as a cover for his usually being the least funny person in the room.

So I guess what I’m saying is, I think a Seinfeld reboot/reunion can happen. It just needs to be called Benes and be a vehicle for Julia Louis-Dreyfus to do whatever she wants as Elaine.

Jerry Seinfeld hinted that something is in the works regarding the ending of Seinfeld. Larry David is involved. This video was taken at his Boston show at the Wang Theater on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/OW0wGPT4gl — Kevin Rozell (@Zellyanks) October 9, 2023

