Wait, Prince Andrew was given the keys to Frogmore & he gave it to his daughters?

King Charles’s people told Prince Harry that he was being evicted from Frogmore Cottage back in January of this year, on the same day that Spare was published. We didn’t hear about the eviction for months, when the news was conveniently leaked before the coronation. Back then, the news was packaged together with a story about King Charles also evicting Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge and telling Andrew that he should move into Frogmore Cottage. Andrew refused all of it and Andrew won – he will be staying at Royal Lodge for the foreseeable future. Which left so many questions about Frogmore and whether it’s been standing there vacant for months, or whether some other royal has been quietly using it. Well, now the Express claims that Andrew was given the keys to Frogmore months ago, and he basically passed it along to his daughters?
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are at risk of being “turfed out” of Frogmore Cottage as aides consider renting it out to the public for a large sum. The two daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson both use the home as a base when visiting Windsor, but neither are looking to move in there permanently.
According to a source, Andrew has been told that if he or his daughters fail to take up full-time residency, the home will be at risk of going on the rental market. If this does happen, the Crown Estate are likely to earn around £360,000 per year.
The four-bedroom home was previously occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, before they were issued an eviction notice at the start of the year.
The source told OK!: “The estate doesn’t want to leave the property vacant and are keen to find a tenant. Royal residences within the security cordon have been leased to people outside of the family before. Close family friends will be given the option to lease the property if a full-time tenant can’t be found.”
Sources close to the York family say that Prince Andrew is “rattled” over this decision because both of his daughters currently use the home. The source continued: “The Frogmore keys were handed to Andrew earlier this year so that he could move out of Royal Lodge. He hasn’t moved in, and he won’t. However, he’s allowed his daughters to make use of the property when they visit the Windsor estate.”
Although, according to the source, both Beatrice and Eugenie adore the home, but neither have “considered the expensive lease”, as well as other expenses that come with the property. The source added: “Eugenie uses the cottage the most when she visits the UK from her home in Portugal. Beatrice also uses Frogmore when she visits her parents or undertakes royal duties. But neither of them has considered an expensive lease or the other expenses that come with it.”
While the “Prince William secretly lives in Frogmore” conspiracy was a good one, I have to say, this explanation makes more sense. Eugenie and Jack already lived in Frogmore for a time, having worked out a sublet situation with the Sussexes. Now that Jack and Eugenie live in Portugal most of the time, it makes sense that they would return to somewhere safe and secure whenever they’re in the UK. Hell, maybe Beatrice and Edo also use Frogmore sometimes too.
So, if this story is to be believed – and again, I have no idea, but it feels possible – that means Charles evicted his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren from the home they paid for and leased, and immediately gave the keys to Andrew. Now a credibly accused rapist and human trafficker has a second home in Windsor, all because the king wanted to punish his son for marrying a Black woman and leaving the family cult.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Sad, I know.
QE2’s kids has no kind of moral values.
I blame her and Philip for that.
Didn’t Beatrice and Eugenie live in Royal Lodge when they were growing up? Isn’t it an enormous property? Why can’t they just…stay at Royal Lodge again when they visit? I don’t understand the need for access to Frogmore for either of them…
There’s space but it sounds mouldy and damp, I don’t blame them for wanting a separate space with their families.
This was my question @Lady Esther. The man has a 30-room house, why cant his daughter and her family stay with him while they are visiting?
Wasn’t Pedo Andy’s entire argument for staying in Royal Lodge that it was where his daughters and grandchildren came to stay when they visited?
Who wouldn’t want to live in a cottage beautifully renovated by the Duchess of Sussex 😍 I would 😍with that being said , I’m glad the Montecito Royals have moved on.
My calls have been heard😂. I don’t know if this is true but either way at least the rota are discussing what is going on with frogmore. Whether Andrew’s kids use it or it gets rented out, the silence around what was happening with it was weird. So we’ll see what more gets reported.
That’s what I find most interesting, why now?
In this episode of All My Royal Cult Relatives: after evicting the the Sussexes from their home in Frogmore Cottage Chuckles gave the keys to his pedo brother and told him to get out of Royal Lodge. Pedo decided no I won’t go and handed the keys to his daughters for their use. When Chuckles found out pedo told him I’m staying in Royal Lodge and I know where the bodies are buried. Well Chuckles has now had time to think and now he is going to evict his pedo brother’s daughters and pedo is unhappy. Stay tuned to see what pedo will do. Will he tell Chuckles I still know where the bodies are buried? Thanks for watching this episode of All My Royal Cult Relatives.
A masterly synopsis, I look forward to the next episode.
Make it make sense… evicting the original tenants who fixed it to their liking, don’t have to be vetted and have a bunch of security clearance, paid for it in advance …..all out of pettiness and jealousy.
Now they will put input in the market ? Hope there is a special place in hell for that 💩 father and family.
Pedo prince Andrew has knowledge about the skeletons in Charles and most certainly William’s closets.
That’s it. That’s all.
And they must be quite big for him to be that Smug all the time….
Of course this news just happens to be leak when Meghan and Harry are in New York doing a amazing job looking great and thriving . The royal family and the British establishment are so bitter they will always try to piggyback on any news about Meghan and Harry to make themselves look less pathetic. I don’t know what they think this news will do all this does is prove that the royal family is willing to cover protect a child rapist . Meghan and Harry have moved on they have a their own home in California they are thriving it’s the royal family and establishment who can’t wont let go of them .
I dont think this is about H&M at all, not directly anyway. I think the cujos are confused, having some sort of mental break, worried about their dwindling coins. Worse, they have no self or situational awareness. If they did they would not write stuff like this because it makes their principals look really bad, reminds the public just how bad/awful they are; e.g., see @Afken’s comments below. Its all very ‘odd’ looking for rational, decent-minded people.
Anyway, its purely about survival now, readership is down.
Yeah this is not about Harry and Meghan. It’s about Andrew.
1. Beatrice-a non working royal, undertakes “royal duties”
2. If the lease isn’t andrews now and he isn’t the tenant, how can he “give” it to his daughters to use?
3. Isn’t there plenty room at Royal Lodge?
4. So some outside tenant is going to live within the taxpayer funded security cordon…but not the family whose security risk level was at the time they left only equal to that of the queen?
Cool cool cool
So, it sounds like Andrew was given Frogmore in anticipation of him moving out of Royal Lodge – but, in typical Andrew passive-aggressive fashion, he’s just been holding on to what he wants until everyone else has to accommodate him.
“Hi congratulations on your wedding. Here is a home for you”
“thank you”
“btw it needs to be renovated before you move in. We will pay to make it hospitable, but the refurbisment costs are for you”
“ok”
“Now that our witchhunt was succesful and you are moving to the US we want the money from the renovation back”
“ok, but can we lease it, so that we can be safe when we visit”
“ok”
Liz dies, Charles:
“actually, not ok. please remove your stuff”
“I’m giving it to my nonce brother so my other son can have his house as his 4th”
“oh the nonce doesn’t want it. well his non working royals can use it”
“oh they don’t want it either. Maybe we can get someone else to live in it, anyone in the market for a wonderful freshly renovated and refurbished home, at no costs to us?”
I still hold that William is living in Kensington 1A.
But allowing private citizens to rent it and be under protection while denying that to Harry, Meghan and their children, the king’s grandchildren… is absolutely disgusting.
Yep. That’s what I mean. Do their media friends no realize how utterly awful this makes them look?
I truly believe they do not.
A lot of these royal reporters and royal gossip columnists are in the cult as well. Harry and Meghan committed the only unforgivable sin: leaving the cult. Therefor anything done to them is justified. Andrew stayed in the cult, so he is rewarded.
These people are morons. They had paying tenants, evicted them on the flimsiest of excuses of not being working royals and not wanting the property sitting empty, paid back the refurbishment costs the Sussexes paid them (I can’t imagine Harry not getting that money back) and now they’re not getting any rent and non working royals are occasionally living there. Cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm music.
So Charles really was trying to force Andrew into Frogmore, huh? and in pure Andrew brazenness, he said “nah, i’m staying at royal lodge, but thanks, now my daughters can use Frogmore!”
Eugenie using it makes more sense to me, since they live most of the time in Portugal as it is. But Beatrice has a home with Edo, plus her mother’s flat in Mayfair (I’d be surprised if she and Edo didn’t have a flat of their own in London) – why does she need a place to stay in Windsor when she’s undertaking “royal duties”? The only “royal duties” we see her undertake on a routine basis are the garden parties (in London) and Royal Ascot, and for that can’t she just stay with Andrew if she has to?
But regardless, they kicked out the lease paying Sussexes and are now like, oh, maybe we should have someone paying for this?
I am laughing though at Andrew just flat out refusing to move from Royal Lodge lol.
That’s really the thing. Someone is losing money. They evicted the original homeowners who were paying market rate. Andrew seems annoyed they won’t just let his daughters stay there for free😂. He is brazen. And last week, it was reported that Eugenie and Jack stayed at Nottingham cottage at KP. Can’t they just change the locks if they don’t want Andrew letting his daughters use it. This is fishy.
@Becks – I loathe Andrew with a passion and I think he should be in jail. However, if he can’t be put in prison then I’m glad he’s in RL. William must spit feathers every time he flies over Windsor in his Ubercopter! 😆
I wonder if there are talks behind the scenes about FC going to one of Camilla’s children? The woman has been VERY quiet recently.
“Now a credibly accused rapist and human trafficker has a second home in Windsor, all because the king wanted to punish his son for marrying a Black woman and leaving the family cult.”
This. This. A thousand times, this. It’s appalling.
Isn’t beatrice based in London ? She only does events there and every time we see her out it’s in London.
She had an apartment at St. James’ Palace and she and her husband allegedly bought a house in the Cotswolds.
When do we find out that Charles reimbursed Harry and Meghan? That’s all I’m concerned about.
I like to think that Harry negotiated getting his and M’s money back as part of going to that shiny hat party.
I am so f!cking petty. If I were Meg and Harry I would have ripped up all of the remodled work that was done and left that place the shit hole I found it.
I’m with you on that level of petty. I would have taken everything. Baseboards, lighting, faucets…even the stove if I had bought it.
I stopped reading after I saw this story originated in OK! Magazine. Look all of the British media lies but at least most of the rota has some sources in the royal household- those royal household sources just lie all the time and when the rota doesn’t get the lie they want they just wing it and make their own up. But OK! has literally no sources. They’re the same nimrods that claimed that Harry and Charles were talking about meeting up post Invictus in London which was always an easily detectable lie because we knew Meghan would be there for Invictus at the back half of the event and the chances that she would go to the UK or Harry would go back without her just for that after he left Germany when he already dropped in pre Invictus were pretty much at 0%.
I honestly don’t think anyone’s at Frogmore. Eugenie seems to alternate between London and Portugal and it seems the Sussexes’ cleaned Frogmore out a few months ago(otherwise Harry couldve just stayed there on his last visit with his cousuns wete actually there) so i cant see her paying to furnish a THIRD home.
I always thought Andy has dirt on upchuck I’m mean dirt from back before Willy and Harry was a thought in anyone’s head. This proves it for me for upchuck to give his disgraced brother whom he was well known not to get along with an extra house to do as he please with. Andy knows where the bodies are buried and if he gets shunned and cut off he’s going to go rogue and upchuck is more afraid of him talking than he ever was of Harry.