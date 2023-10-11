Wait, Prince Andrew was given the keys to Frogmore & he gave it to his daughters?

King Charles’s people told Prince Harry that he was being evicted from Frogmore Cottage back in January of this year, on the same day that Spare was published. We didn’t hear about the eviction for months, when the news was conveniently leaked before the coronation. Back then, the news was packaged together with a story about King Charles also evicting Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge and telling Andrew that he should move into Frogmore Cottage. Andrew refused all of it and Andrew won – he will be staying at Royal Lodge for the foreseeable future. Which left so many questions about Frogmore and whether it’s been standing there vacant for months, or whether some other royal has been quietly using it. Well, now the Express claims that Andrew was given the keys to Frogmore months ago, and he basically passed it along to his daughters?

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are at risk of being “turfed out” of Frogmore Cottage as aides consider renting it out to the public for a large sum. The two daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson both use the home as a base when visiting Windsor, but neither are looking to move in there permanently. According to a source, Andrew has been told that if he or his daughters fail to take up full-time residency, the home will be at risk of going on the rental market. If this does happen, the Crown Estate are likely to earn around £360,000 per year. The four-bedroom home was previously occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, before they were issued an eviction notice at the start of the year. The source told OK!: “The estate doesn’t want to leave the property vacant and are keen to find a tenant. Royal residences within the security cordon have been leased to people outside of the family before. Close family friends will be given the option to lease the property if a full-time tenant can’t be found.” Sources close to the York family say that Prince Andrew is “rattled” over this decision because both of his daughters currently use the home. The source continued: “The Frogmore keys were handed to Andrew earlier this year so that he could move out of Royal Lodge. He hasn’t moved in, and he won’t. However, he’s allowed his daughters to make use of the property when they visit the Windsor estate.” Although, according to the source, both Beatrice and Eugenie adore the home, but neither have “considered the expensive lease”, as well as other expenses that come with the property. The source added: “Eugenie uses the cottage the most when she visits the UK from her home in Portugal. Beatrice also uses Frogmore when she visits her parents or undertakes royal duties. But neither of them has considered an expensive lease or the other expenses that come with it.”

[From The Daily Express]

While the “Prince William secretly lives in Frogmore” conspiracy was a good one, I have to say, this explanation makes more sense. Eugenie and Jack already lived in Frogmore for a time, having worked out a sublet situation with the Sussexes. Now that Jack and Eugenie live in Portugal most of the time, it makes sense that they would return to somewhere safe and secure whenever they’re in the UK. Hell, maybe Beatrice and Edo also use Frogmore sometimes too.

So, if this story is to be believed – and again, I have no idea, but it feels possible – that means Charles evicted his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren from the home they paid for and leased, and immediately gave the keys to Andrew. Now a credibly accused rapist and human trafficker has a second home in Windsor, all because the king wanted to punish his son for marrying a Black woman and leaving the family cult.