Prince Harry & Meghan flew from Canouan to Atlanta on Monday?

I’m really curious about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s activities and movements over the past week. One week ago, they did their appearance at the Project Healthy Minds’ Mental Health Summit, with an Archewell Foundation summit attached. We have no idea where they stayed or when they traveled into or out of the city, which is a good thing – it means their security is great and the British media is seething. Then they turned up in Canouan at some point, and we can assume that they flew directly from NYC to the Caribbean last week. And now? Now they’re in Atlanta??

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted after touching down in Atlanta days after jetting off for a romantic weekend getaway in the Caribbean, DailyMail.com can reveal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen flying into the city on a private flight on Monday as they returned from their brief holiday to the tiny island of Canouan in St Vincent and the Grenadines. Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show the royal couple disembarking the plane and leaving the tarmac where they were greeted by staff and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents. Meghan, 42, sporting a post-vacation glow, came prepared for the cooler Atlanta weather in a black long-sleeve maxi dress, brown slip-on sandals, and a blue scarf. She wore dark sunglasses and tied her hair back in a messy bun, and carried a souvenir tote emblazoned with the words ‘Cream of the Islands’ while clutching a sunhat. Equipped with his weekender bag, Harry, 39, was also dressed casually in a white polo shirt, olive pants, and shoes, and topped off his post-holiday look with a black cap. The Sussexes’ two young children were not seen returning with their parents and appeared to not have joined them on their trip. It is unclear if Harry and Meghan have traveled to Atlanta – where close friend Tyler Perry is known to have his own massive studio lot – for work or leisure.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’ll admit that my first thought was the same as the Mail’s – “I wonder if they’re spending time with Tyler Perry.” Obviously, H&M are very well-connected and I’m sure they know tons of people in Atlanta, but Tyler is clearly a very important friendship for them, and Tyler is Atlanta-based. Anyway, love that no one knows! Move like sharks, Harry and Meg!

