Prince Harry & Meghan flew from Canouan to Atlanta on Monday?

I’m really curious about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s activities and movements over the past week. One week ago, they did their appearance at the Project Healthy Minds’ Mental Health Summit, with an Archewell Foundation summit attached. We have no idea where they stayed or when they traveled into or out of the city, which is a good thing – it means their security is great and the British media is seething. Then they turned up in Canouan at some point, and we can assume that they flew directly from NYC to the Caribbean last week. And now? Now they’re in Atlanta??
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted after touching down in Atlanta days after jetting off for a romantic weekend getaway in the Caribbean, DailyMail.com can reveal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen flying into the city on a private flight on Monday as they returned from their brief holiday to the tiny island of Canouan in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show the royal couple disembarking the plane and leaving the tarmac where they were greeted by staff and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents. Meghan, 42, sporting a post-vacation glow, came prepared for the cooler Atlanta weather in a black long-sleeve maxi dress, brown slip-on sandals, and a blue scarf.
She wore dark sunglasses and tied her hair back in a messy bun, and carried a souvenir tote emblazoned with the words ‘Cream of the Islands’ while clutching a sunhat. Equipped with his weekender bag, Harry, 39, was also dressed casually in a white polo shirt, olive pants, and shoes, and topped off his post-holiday look with a black cap.
The Sussexes’ two young children were not seen returning with their parents and appeared to not have joined them on their trip.
It is unclear if Harry and Meghan have traveled to Atlanta – where close friend Tyler Perry is known to have his own massive studio lot – for work or leisure.
I’ll admit that my first thought was the same as the Mail’s – “I wonder if they’re spending time with Tyler Perry.” Obviously, H&M are very well-connected and I’m sure they know tons of people in Atlanta, but Tyler is clearly a very important friendship for them, and Tyler is Atlanta-based. Anyway, love that no one knows! Move like sharks, Harry and Meg!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Invictus Games Prince Harry and Meghan at the Wheelchair Basketball Final Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex together with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Wheelchair Basketball Final between France and the USA during the Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 13.09.2023
Invictus Games Prince Harry and Meghan at the wheelchair basketball final Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex together with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex in good spirits upon arrival for the wheelchair basketball final between France and the USA as part of the Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 13.09.2023
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan as spectators on the tribune, Sitting volleyball Mixed Team Prelim Rnd Pool A, Match 10, Ukraine UKR vs Nigeria NGR 0:2, on 14.09.2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf, from 09.09 – 16.09.2023 in Duesseldorf Germany
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan as spectators on the tribune, Sitting volleyball Mixed Team Prelim Rnd Pool A, Match 10, Ukraine UKR vs Nigeria NGR 0:2, on 14.09.2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf, from 09.09 – 16.09.2023 in Duesseldorf Germany
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex laughing during the award ceremony Invictus Games 2023, Wheelchair Basketball Final USA France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13.09.2023
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex attend the swimming medals ceremony on stage in the Invictus Village and hand out medals to several of the winners. Day 6 of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf in and around the Merkur Spiel Arena. 21 nations participate in the games this year.
I’m waiting for the spin on this one from the derangers. The best one I’ve come up with is they are moving to Atlanta so Meghan can join the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta or something haha.
(Royal Reporters, if you’re reading this, give me a shout out!)
Maybe the kids are staying with Tyler…
I’m happy for them. They are living their lives without restrictions from Charles and the British Press. Now for his Prince Pegs takes America project, will Will hit LA next or Atlanta?
Will needs to stay away from Atlanta. We don’t care if you’re royalty, especially if you are holding up traffic.
I went to college in atlanta and I swear I still have PTSD from the traffic there.
It’s probably just a stop over.
When I fly to Curaçao, the flights come from either Atlanta, Miami, New York or Charlotte.
But, hey, they could also add in a visit to Tyler Perry.
Yeah Atlanta is a stop over for a lot of destinations im sure.
There’s a saying that you can’t even go to hell without going though Atlanta first.
I’m guessing they wish to be in Atlanta for some reason or another as a private jet doesn’t need to “go through” Atlanta.
@Snuffles … Yep. I guess the Daily Mail doesn’t know that Atlanta is one of the main International airports for departures and arrivals in the U.S.
In fact (I just looked this up, info from 2022), the top six International Airports are: 1) Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport; 2) Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport; 3) Denver International Airport; 4) Chicago O’Hare International Airport; 5) Los Angeles LAX International Airport; and 6) New York City JFK International Airport.
If they were flying private why Atlanta and not just back home? Maybe they did stop there to visit Tyler? Maybe the kids were there with her mom. Tyler is the godfather to Lili. Lots of what ifs with this which will make heads explode on salt isle lol.
Ooo — you know that Marvel films quite a bit in Atlanta, right?
I wanna drop “Meghan in a Marvel movie” into the mix to see how big the freakout is 😀
Hahaha yes please!
I posted in the other thread that I was hoping they flew to Curaçao from New York they were meeting Tyler Perry there with Doria and Kids but after reading this I bet this is somehow related to Tyler Perry. Maybe he just provided his private jet or something like that.
Whatever the reason for their presence in Atlanta, this Daily Fail column looks like it was put together from the photos and a sprinkle of speculation only, absolutely no direct knowledge of the Sussexes’ actions at all – and it shows. They described what the Sussexes were wearing (spent a lot of time doing that, which is something that ‘What Meghan Wore’ could have done), the Fail also wrote about where they were sighted, where they were last seen, then did the Fail Deluxe of speculating about whether they were in Atlanta for personal or business reasons. The Daily Fail “can reveal” indeed, they’ve got nothin’.
Or then they hopped on a large commercial flight to head back to LA. Atlanta is a hub. Good for them for taking some time off for themselves in such a beautiful spot.
All I’m going to say is I hope she packed socks because it’s freaking freezing here. 😀
Oh, and we love our American Duchess and she’s absolutely welcome to relo to ATL. Not for RHWA, just to bring her glow here.
all left-field speculations aside, i wonder if one of the HBCs are honoring Meghan for her humanitarian work
She could go to Spelman homecoming and hang out with Angelina Jolie (because her daughter goes there).
Throw in Lili spending quality time with Uncle Tyler and make it a weekend of black excellence!
Ooooh good call out! It’s fall- Clark Atlanta has homecoming this weekend…. Maybe something tied in with that, even if she isn’t alum.
OMG i wanna see Meghan and Angelina hanging out at Spelman. PLEASE.
Angie is filming the Maria Callas story overseas.
@jan
Why you gotta ruin the fun?
Look, as far as I’m concerned this is what happened. Meghan and Harry dropped Lili and Archie off in Atlanta to hang out with Uncle Tyler. They popped over to Canouan for a few days of sexy time.
Now they’re back in Atlanta where they are going to stay in town for some HBCU events, a King Center event connected to their Online safety advocacy, then they are going to Spelman Homecoming and they’re going to hang out with Angelina Jolie and Zahara. Angelina and Meghan are going to discuss Meghan modeling for Atelier Jolie.
@snuffles — I love your headcannon here, let’s pretend it’s true !!!
I love that they get more attention in stealth mode than the basic Windsors do in yellow blazers. Rock on H&M on YOUR TERMS
I love it too. It is so much fun to watch these two thwart the media and royal family, at every turn.
can’t wait for the british media to start posting about private jet, sustainability and Travalyst….
just waiting for the barrage of articles now. anticipate they’ll be milking it for days.
Who cares? Travel to the smaller islands in the Caribbean is difficult. Take it from someone who lives in the Caribbean.
Agree. Was down that way this summer ( different islands)and unless willing to spend a fortune, we took multiple flights and a ferry to get to our destinations. I think they were in ATL to get a flight back to California. Maybe they took one of Tyler’s private jets down to Canouan because it can be hard to get to that part if the world last minute and quickly on a commercial flight, without everyone knowing about it. Atlanta is a major hub so maybe they they just changed flights, maybe stopped in to say hi to Tyler. The Daily Fail seems way more interested in the Sussexes travel than the working royal family who are right there in London.
This exactly. Those small islands can only handle small planes. You’re going to have to change to something bigger once you hit the mainland. Not sure about private jets, of course; never traveled that way!
exactly. but you’re both thinking like normal rational people. and the BM loves to cater to reactionary non-rational people.
We have to stop caring about what the reaction of the press and royalists will be to Harry and Meghan living their lives. These same people didn’t have a problem with William and Kate taking private jets to France over the weekend. The press tried to make Harry and Meghan travelling with a convoy of SUVs a thing and that story went nowhere. Most rational people don’t care what press and royalists think about Harry and Meghan do and you should too.
you are on the wrong website then. the BM cares, they write about it and it’s covered here and we talk bout it/defend meghan/harry. i’m pointing out a pattern.
I love this for them
❤️ that they’re traveling and we know nothing
Love that she has a souvenir bag.
I love that they’re able to travel and enjoy themselves like this. But my question is how did the Fail get this scoop and the pictures? Do they have spy’s at every U.S. airport. It’s downright creepy how they stalk H&M.
Once somebody leaked where they were, they could have bribed someone for flight plans leaving the island.
When it come last to flying into and out of these Caribbean islands, there are only a handful of airports they have to go through. My guess is that they posted people at each location and waited for them to arrive.
It’s so pathetic, I love it.
Happy (and relieved) that they can now better escape the creepy stalkers that are the British media because the attention they received during that NYC trip was beyond worrying.
The kind of dress Meghan is wearing makes for the best travel wear, in my experience — cozy, easy to rearrange when using public facilities. Of course, she looks far more chic than I ever will, even when she’s not trying.
I’m so glad they got away for a break. They deserve all the happiness they can get.
Suck it, Salt Island.
I travel a lot & love seeing celebrity travel photos. They’re always way more chic than me–not that I’m chic at all!
OMG, stop stalking them. I want to see them as much as anybody, but the stalking is just bringing me down and then they have the nerve to talk about them so badly, yet they need them.
Friend and I watched all six episodes of Harry and Meghan on Netflix recently. Her conclusion was the real hero out of it all was Tyler Perry and I can’t help but agree. Harry and Meghan were so vulnerable at that point and he was such a gentleman to step up the way he did, I will forever like him for that.
I love 2 things about it. 1) Harry and Meghan have a powerful person in their corner who respects them, believes they were abused (and said so), and will help them and 2) Perry cares nothing about the British royal family–he said he didn’t want to be godfather if it meant going to the UK and being around “those people.” For people who expect to be fawned over everywhere, who expect to be treated as the highest level of society, to be looked down upon was brilliant. It really chapped royal asses. It blew a great big hole in their belief that the royal connection is all that anyone cares about. And for a black man to shun the royals was (chef’s kiss).
Yes, he literally saved a prince and his family- Meghan and Archie at the time. He also said he did it because Harry was Diana’s son- his mother was a big Diana fan, and Tyler Perry really honours his mother. Almost makes you believe in fate!
not of fan of where they went. canouan promotes enclave tourism which harms the local community and environment. as a figure in a company for sustainable tourism, i wonder if anyone told Harry.
Frankly, it is none of anyone’s business. This couple are not employees of the British or US Government, nor are they part of the UK Royal Family anymore, so why is tracking their every movement so important??
And who cares what they were wearing and if they had their children with them??
Incredible reporting by someone who obviously needs to have a real job to do.