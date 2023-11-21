Queen Camilla gave a keynote address at the Foreign Press Association Awards

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla on Monday at the Foreign Press Association Awards. I know people are like “of course Camilla is cozy with the press,” but these awards were for actual journalists and war correspondents, not royal rota dumbasses. Still, it shows that Camilla has always been pretty smart about how she deals with the press. Like, I think this woman is deplorable, but I hate-respect how she’s played the game.
The Queen has condemned the abuse of female journalists and online disinformation during a speech at the annual Foreign Press Association Awards. In the keynote address, Queen Camilla said women were among the “bravest reporters of all” as she spoke of how “tough” the profession can be.
She said: “From trailblazers like Martha Gelhorn and Christiane Amanpour, to those such as Marie Colvin and Daphne Caruana Galizia, who have so tragically paid with their lives, their courage was matched only by their conviction that the truth matters. Perhaps this has never been more evident than in our digital age, where disinformation runs rife and where female journalists are increasingly targeted on social media.”
The Queen, 76, was speaking at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane hotel for the 135-year celebration of the Foreign Press Association (FPA), the oldest and largest association of foreign correspondents in the world. The King is also an honorary member.
During her speech, Camilla quipped that she had been “the subject of one or two stories myself over the years” as she said she understood the responsibilities of the profession. The Royal also used the occasion to pay tribute to the journalists who are “now risking their lives” reporting from the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East “in these most difficult of times”.
“Where disinformation runs rife and where female journalists are increasingly targeted on social media…” I mean… she’s right and she’s also part of the problem. It’s not just female journalists – although that’s a huge problem – it’s basically any and every woman with a public profile. And Camilla is part of that too. The hate campaigns Camilla has unleashed have led to innocent women being targeted online and in print. Just one year ago, Camilla dined with Jeremy Clarkson just before the Sun published a Clarkson column, one of the most vile and misogynistic columns I’ve ever read, and it was all about the Duchess of Sussex. Camilla is the bully pushing disinformation, misogyny and hatred. Just a reminder: the palace has never condemned any or all of the racist, misogynistic hate campaigns against Meghan.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The hypocrisy runs deep here. It’s giving me cognitive dissonance big time. And she’s such an odd choice to give this keynote.
That woman giving that keynote speech?
My only reaction is: “Irony is dead”.
The dress is as deplorable as she is and I find it insulting that she’s there. But the glasses are a decent look for her, elevates her usual “i can barely stand up” signature look.
I was going to say, the glasses are working for her. She looks less hung over with them on, maybe it minimizes the squinting?
The glasses are the only reason I clicked this thread. Some stylist made an awesome call getting her a pair of “smart girl” glasses.
Camilla is truly the worst.
It’s like the fox guarding the hen house with this. She is an abuser of the press and I think it’s wrong for her to be giving this speech but she has her contacts with the press and I’m sure she laughed her ass off after it was done. She is an evil bitch.
Camilla was “abused” in the press directly proportional to her active role as the side piece who destroyed a marriage and alienated a father from his son(s). Never forgot how she turned Harry’s bedroom into HER CLOSET.
Camilla then used the press to abuse and target Diana, Meghan, Harry and probably William and Kate and all those other “bodies on the streets” to make herself look better and to get what she wants.
This woman is like institutional DARVO. She’s beyond vile.
Charles really wanted Camilla on his side. Yet, it seems to be a- take her or leave her- type of marriage. Are we sure he paid for her press rehab. It seems like she works the press for him. They have a weird relationship. Like he wanted to prove everyone wrong. Now he doesn’t get invited to events. Ha.
How much of her speech did WhamBamThankYouCam slur? How many G&Ts did it take to get her up there to begin with?
I’d like to know if she had to have a full dress-rehearsal the day before like Katie Keen did for her ‘keynote’ speech.
Yes, that’s right, full dress rehearsal the day before for a 2-minute ‘speech’.
A hypocrite and a fraud.
It’s an insult to real journalists everywhere to have this gin-soaked, tabloid-cuddling sidepiece there, especially during these times when accurate and critical journalism is at risk everywhere.
There are actual journalists who have been in harm’s way and even some who have been wounded. Any one of them would have been a much better choice to give such an important speech. Another option was to have an expert on disinformation and on line hate speech deliver the keynote. But with Charles sitting on the organization’s board, they decided to go with a media manipulator and all around dirtbag.
I wonder if this was an actual keynote speech; or as we saw with Kate’s ‘landmark speech’, it was more of a short introductory note.
It’s just typical of bullies to give lessons.
Sad to say, she’s got more brains than the whole lot of them put together. Too bad she’s used them for evil.
It’s a sad and very true statement. Cam is a Machiavellian genius. She wanted to marry the hottie in her social circle while keeping the Prince of Wales at her beck and call, accomplished. Now she’s his QC without the inconvenience of a full time marriage to him, outsourcing the emotional lifting of his needs to second tier mistresses (undoubtedly vetted by and deferential to her) while she enjoys her family, booze, and horses at her own estate. To top it off, she gets to have her own invite list for the big RF day? I mean, her game is worthy of a college course.
The gall, the absolute gall, of this abusive monster talking about abuse directed at women.
All I want to know is when karma will finally reach this horse side piece and her gin soaked skin
She is very hypocritical.when Diana and Charles first married she would call sun editor Stuart Higgins with her side of the story.she cooperated with Seward and penny in gaslighting diana.
Institutional. Gaslighting.
How the fking hell can this biggest purveyor of it, condem misinformation!! I wonder if Clarkson, Morgan Roya and bond, all choked on their coffee this morning (I hope so)
I suspect Gin Soaked Sidepiece doesn’t view Meghan (or any woman of color) as fully human and entitled to the same courtesies and support that white women receive. So the disconnect between her disingenuous speech about protecting women from online abuse and her compliance in the Jeremy Clarkson abuse of Meghan tracks. It makes sense.
Being Black, Meghan is a person Camilla would never give a shit about, except to have Meg scrub her toilets. So for Cam and many British people, there’s no hypocrisy here whatsoever. Non-white people don’t count to these assholes, so the old Double Standard remains the Gold Standard.
It’s possible that Camilla is so unaware that she is not cognizant of the hypocrisy and gall of it all, or she is perfectly aware and so masterful in her conniving that she can deliver this speech with a perfectly straight face.
I don’t think ‘quipping’ about being the subject of articles over the years is such a good thing; I mean, does she actually want to remind people of what she did to Diana, or how that’s playing out with Diana’s sons?
Charles had spin doctors to help Camilla
Yeah, the glasses are good. I hope Kate copy-keens her because I’d love to see Kate in a pair of “smart girl” glasses. That would make my day and give me a good laugh, which I sorely need right now.