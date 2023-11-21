Prince William would have been ‘humiliated’ if the Sussexes were invited for Xmas

Given all of the palace briefings about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s fictional Christmas plans over the weekend, I think we can safely say that the palace constantly uses Harry and Meghan’s names to gin up interest in literally anything they’ve got going on. This week, the royals are focusing on their Christmas plans, and Chris Ship at ITV truly got a full briefing on all of the Christmas-at-Sandringham plans on Monday. I already covered the news about Queen Camilla inviting her family to Sandringham this year – a first, and a signal that the Parker-Bowles relations are more acceptable than Harry, Harry’s wife and Harry’s children.
In any case, the point of the palace briefing to Chris Ship was to not only announce the Parker-Bowles news, but to emphasize that the Sussexes have not been invited and are not welcome at Sandringham. Ship’s palace briefing repeatedly emphasized that Sandringham would have a large gathering, so much so that Christmas dinner would need a bigger room and a bigger table, and despite all of this, the Sussexes “will not be there.” Prince Andrew will be – he’s once again taking up residence at Wood Farm, and Sarah Ferguson will be with him too. Given the Sussex news, of course Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast had to call up his favorite source, “a friend of Prince William,” to rage about the Sussexes not being invited to Christmas.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly not been invited to join the royal family at Christmas this year, with details of the Sussex-free Sandringham guest list appearing just hours after sources described as friends were quoted as saying they would like an invite.
The leaking of the official guest list to ITV.com’s respected royal reporter Chris Ship so soon after the notion of the Sussexes being invited was floated will be seen by many as a clear sign that the palace wanted to shut down speculation around the story.
The king’s office is thought to have been annoyed in recent days by the Sussex camp leaking details of a private phone call made by Harry and his family to the king to congratulate him on his birthday, which had the effect of focusing media attention on personality-driven family drama rather than Charles’ new anti-food waste project. If they have been equally unimpressed by the Sussexes testing the water on Christmas in mid-November, it might go some way to explaining the rapid rebuttal.
A friend of Prince William’s told The Daily Beast that William would have been implacably opposed to joining any party for Christmas lunch which included Harry and Meghan.
“The whole idea of them coming for Christmas was typically narcissistic and delusional,” the friend said. “There is no way William or Kate would want them there after what he wrote in his book. Would you want to sit down for a slap-up lunch with someone who had basically called you an a–hole in public? It would be a total humiliation. William and Kate are never, ever going to sign up for that, and Charles wouldn’t ask them to.”
Hector Projector rides again! Someone is “typically narcissistic and delusional” and it’s not Harry or Meghan. “Would you want to sit down for a slap-up lunch with someone who had basically called you an a–hole in public? It would be a total humiliation.” A more important question, surely, is whether you would want to sit down for a Christmas dinner with the brother who assaulted you and smeared your wife for years. Harry never even called William an a–hole, although A) William IS an a–hole and B) calling William an “a–hole” is practically a compliment given all of his other sh-tty qualities. And for the love of God, the phone call wasn’t leaked by the Sussexes!! The Sussexes also did not f–king brief Roya Nikkhah about a desire to spend Christmas among these terrible people. All of these stories have been PALACE briefings, falsely attributed to the Sussexes.
What…..what is that painting in the background of the top pic?!?? If he just saw this, I can forgive Will’s expression. Only then.
the actual f@ck……
Right? I couldn’t paint anything much less a portrait so I shouldn’t judge, but still, it’s pretty awful. It looks like satire. And I’m sure the artist painted it in good faith (but why???) so I’ll just bless their heart.
Yikes! I didn’t even notice that 🤣🤣🤣
It must’ve been painted by the woman who defaced Jesus in that Ecce Homo fresco fiasco.
Might explain why Willy looks like a donkey braying in the first and second pics. Never noticed before how his jaw and teeth protrude when he laughs or yells….
What I really find hilarious here is that they are obviously irrelevant to Harry and Meghan at this point and they can’t stand the fact that they aren’t begging to be around them or talk to them. They are just fine without them and it obviously bugs the hell out of them. Would it really be so hard to not talk about them Every.Single. Day? I guess they need to manufacture drama so people don’t figure out just how useless and boring they are.
That’s ok – he can be humiliated by the Parker-Bowles, instead.
Eurydice, I think he’s humiliated by the Parker-Bowles being there and the bm is using H&M as a cover.
I would like to be a mouse at Sandringham in December. I wonder how many people are going to enjoy this other than the Parker-Bowles.
No worries Will, the Suxxes could care less about seeing you
William looks like a braying donkey right down to the teeth.
I was literally going to make that same observation. It’s uncanny.
Wow the press and the cult are truly doing a great job of making the royal cult look like the idiots they are now. Do they think these articles make them look good with their version of snubbing Harry who has no intention of going back for Christmas or Birthdays? Or is it just they want Harry to prove they’re lying. Harry did that already he doesn’t need to continue. The lies will just keep coming.
But wait a minute, at this point, it’s not even “snubbing” because Meghan and Harry’s family have loooong left England. How do you “snub” someone who has left you behind? Why, the last time Harry was in England he was seen clutching the Hanger of Freedom as he rushed to the airport to get away from these people. Meghan wisely said, “No thanks.” Come on now. Now, they’re saying, “We’re not inviting you to our weigh-in with the pedophile uncle.” Okay. I mean, get a clue.
Yet William has no qualms whatsoever in sitting down with the woman who made his mother’s life an absolute misery and made a point of isolating HIS children at HIS father’s con-a-nation? He will be sitting at a table where the non-royal queen will be surrounded by her non-aristocratic family and lauding it over others at the table as if they were of royal blood! I think William should try to gain some perspective. He has allowed this situation to happen and there is very little he can do about it. The ONE person who could have saved him from this current humiliation is across the pond enjoying the life he’s carved for himself away from the real life drama of a Game of Thrones.
Pegs is constantly humiliating himself without any help from Harry and Meg. From his fake concern for the homeless, to his Sure Shot climate change bullshit, he’s an embarrassment unto himself and the royals.
I find it endlessly amusing that William never actually denies being a-hole. He just leaks about how mad he is that his brother told the world he’s an a-hole. Always telling on himself!
William: I’ll be humiliated if the Sussexes are invited for Christmas!
Meghan and Harry: He shoots, he scores!!! 😂😂😂
So I had to google what a slap-up lunch was. Guess it means a really good meal. But it definitely had me thinking William was gonna start up some more violence at this slap-up lunch.
I wondered if it was another of the weird Sandringham Christmas traditions – “Now everyone, turn to the right and slap the person next to you.”
I would so love if they did what @Eurydice imagined!
Could have a BBC camera and Attenborough narrate.
Please, please!
The briefing about Harry and Meghan at Christmas was definitely done to distract from the news that Camilla’s family was invited and the choice of Chris Ship to brief about the Parker-Bowles’ attendance is an interesting one. The Palace knows that the news would make a bigger splash if it was briefed to the DM or Sun.
I don’t get how Williams handlers think his rage personality is good pr. Are they leaning into the white supremacist thing?
It just makes no sense to me.
Except that this is all they have- being adjacent to the Sussex’s and any link- even childlike tantrums about their hatred – is a good way into press coverage?
I wish there was one real newspaper in the uk who would talk about the unhinged racism, plainly.
Go back and interview all those man on the street people who were elated at the Sussex wedding and Archie’s birth and the modern monarchy – and how it was a new era – and ask them how they feel now – about the royal family trying to bash the Duchess of Sussex to her end. Exiling the mixed race royal children.
The monarchy fully rejected modern life, diversity, and embraced racism outwardly.
And people need to see that plainly written every day.
It’s killing him…”Would you want to sit down for a slap-up lunch with someone who had basically called you an a–hole in public?” Willy’s a-hole behavior was outed by Harry in so many ways along with Katy’s haughty, insecure, jealousy and both wanting to be treated with deference. Now they’re in their feelings…butt hurt. They got served. lol.
I have no doubt that both the Windsors and the Montecitos will celebrate Christmas. The difference between the two is the Windsors will “celebrate” with rigid, rules based, lackluster events.
Meanwhile, the Montecito royals will celebrate the entire holiday season (Halloween thru New Years Day) with joy and wonder and actually seasoned food, and fun and presents and coziness and reverence and delight in their children discovering the seasons’ offerings. They are building their own traditions as they build their life together.
I know which one I’d want to be at and it isn’t in some stuffy, poorly heated castle.
Huh, so I wonder if the Sussexes WERE invited and they turned them down flat with zero hesitation?
So now we’re getting all these stories about how the royals didn’t want them there anyway!!!!!! They were never invited!!!! (taking a chance that H&M wouldn’t correct this story.)
Because something about these ongoing drama just feels weird to me. They weren’t invited because it would have been humiliating for William – Humiliating, really? Is that because it would have signaled to him that he’s not as all powerful in the family as he likes to think? They are asking for an invitation and Charles loves harry and would like to see him (maybe?) but also refused to invite him for christmas?
It feels very important for the royals that the Sussexes understand they weren’t wanted – even though the sussexes have not spent christmas in the UK since 2018. they chose a house on the opposite side of Canada over Sandringham in 2019. They’re not dying to be there for christmas.
But we’re supposed to think that they are?
Well, that’s definitely a thought. The addition of the Camilla Clan in a larger dining room is an interesting twist, too. Like Charles might be trying for a giant Blended Family Moment and nobody’s buying it – not Harry, not William, not Camilla – so we’re getting all these contradictory briefings to the press.
And honestly I can see William being humiliated at the inclusion of Camilla’s family.
I’m liking this take on the “invite” issue. During that supposed birthday call was a Christmas invite offered? And turned down? That would explain a lot.
My guess is William doesn’t want Camilla’s family there or the Sussexes at Christmas. But he can’t control anything about Christmas while Charles is in charge so he’s taking out his frustrations on his usual punching bag, his brother. He can’t seek refuge in the Middletons anymore since he’s on the outs with Kate and her entire family. He’s stuck where he is so he’s making up storylines about the Sussexes wanting to be at Sandringham for Christmas and not being invited so he can rub it in their faces about needing a bigger room to accommodate Camilla’s family. He’s a miserable human being.
There were stories about William and Laura Parker Bowles getting into a screaming match about how she felt that her life had been ruined by the whole cheating story. So, yes, I can imagine that William is not happy with the Parker Bowles being there.
Weren’t we just hearing that William was looking to possibly reconcile with the Sussexes, but *Kate* was firmly against it?
Make up your minds, Rota.
Seriously though: it’s like William is throwing Kate under the bus as to blame for Sussexit, but his ego and rage is so out of control, he can’t help but show how much he hates Harry. It’s hilariously contradictory.
William is the delusional one Those photographs where he looks like he is braying are hilarious
He really does look like a donkey braying. In the bottom one, he’s really putting his heart into hee-hawing.
“Would you want to sit down for a slap-up lunch with someone who had basically called you an a–hole in public?”
They’re telling on themselves again. Being all indignant that they were publicly called out, rather than making even the slightest bit of effort to address the behavior (not even to deny it!) that lead Harry to out them in the first place.
William’s “friend” who calls up the DB makes William look terrible. Always assumed it was just William but now I’m wondering if it’s actually Camilla😂
According to William’s so-called “friends,” William only ever seems to feel rage or humiliation. I hope William is getting the therapy that it appears he desperately needs.
William looks like Alien in that picture, children should be rightly terrified of anyone who looks at that with a mouth fully open and containing rotten stained gigantic fish like teeth.
Also , will these people move the f on already, Harry and Meghan have zero desire to spend the most wonderful time of the year with a bunch of backstabbing, deceptive, lying, deranged bunch of stupid lunatic.
Channeling the much missed Chandler Bing, could the Royal reporters and their sponsors “be anymore stupid”?
Harry and Megan wouldn’t set foot in Sandringham with their precious children, and will the PALACE stop briefing the press and then trying to blame Megan and Harry. The language is wrong, the syntax is wrong so obviously not the way either Harry or Megan speak. And no Billy’s friends brief, Charlie’s friends brief, Kates friends brief and camillas just about got her own colomn, but Harry and Megan issue statements for themselves. So just bloody well stop it
What I find interesting is that Ship or his close-to-William-source is implying that it was *the Sussexes* who leaked about the birthday phonecall. That seems so far from H&M’s strategy and they would have nothing to gain by doing so. So is it Charles or William who gains from pinning that on them?
Not a good look that the heir is so emotionally fragile that he must be protected from uncomfortable situations.
I can’t imagine why anyone would want to break bread with that lot, especially at a time of year where we typically count our blessings and the loved ones in our lives. Eating a Christmas dinner with them would be like eating with a pack of hyenas squabbling over carrion.
This is to get back at Harry for shutting down the stories that he was invited to Charles’s birthday party. The palace floated the story that the Sussexes had been invited and had refused the invitation and Harry was like “yeah that never happened and we were never invited.” Then Charles leaked the phone call/Archie and Lili birthday video only to blame the Sussexes for leaking it themselves. And now the palace is making up stories about the Sussexes wanting to be invited for Christmas and rubbing it in that Camilla’s extended family is invited and they need a bigger room to accommodate everyone. Oh and by the way, the Sussexes are not invited and not welcome.
It’s been nearly 4 years since the Sussexes left. The stories are growing old and the constant attacking of the Sussexes is very stale. They are hoping to distract from Kate and William’s failing marriage but… it’s not working if the recent In Touch article is anything to go by.
OK, full on Attenborough!
And here we have the Royal peacocks strutting up the walk to Sandringham with their finery on display. Isn’t nature wonderful and diverse, you can see how it’s made the male of the species the most vain spreading their coloured plumes, whilst the females tag along behind looking so dowdy!
But hold on, one of the males has gone rogue and seems to be determined to undermine the other males, he has rushed to the front, closer to our camera and is fanning his tail for everyone to see?
Looking back, one of the older hen birds is not impressed, and it seems she is pecking the head of her mate to pull the other one back in line, whilst kicking another hen bird in the ankle! Hold on, hold on, there are another two late arrivals, good lord just look at the glorious red plumage on the male bird, and even his hen puts the other male and female posing peacocks to shame. What a pity they just seem to be passing through. They would have made a wonderful addition to this somewhat, now looking washed out and dull gathering of royal peacocks.
This is David Attenborough, signing off from another day at the Royal zoo.
Brilliant!! You are absolutely brilliant, @Mary Pester!!!
@BEANIEBEAN, lol I must admit that in my morphine addled brain, I was picturing their faces on the dull peacocks!?
omg I’m dying 🤣🤣🤣
Would you want to sit down to dinner with family members who considered your unborn child a nigg*r? Would you want to have a meal with the brother who assaulted your husband? Would you want to share Christmas dinner with the people who blocked your daughter from her right to be baptized in the same chapel where other royal infants were baptized? Would you want to break bread with vipers who don’t consider your wife family?
When racism and xenophobia affects you personally, it makes these choices simple.
This story is getting tedious, this is like the world worst written soap opera. Can’t they pick a storyline and stick to it for more than five minutes ?
So………does BP throw their leftover christmas scraps out the kitchen window as slop for the bended-knee brigade, who oh so dutifully tell us all year how incandescent and apoplectic and humiliated and last-straw-giving and olive-branch-bearing, and generally schizophrenic chucky and bully have been this and every year since 2018?
And does little tommysykes head that list, now that wootwoot has been thrown to the dogs?
Inquiring minds want to know! C’mon little tommy, tell us. We know you crawl around here like the nasty spittoon you are.
If you don’t want to be called an a-hole, then don’t act like an a-hole. This is ALL on William and Kate for their own a-hole behavior. If Andrew doesn’t want to be called a rapist, then don’t rape teenage girls. If William doesn’t want to be called an a-hole, then don’t physically assault your brother. It’s actually pretty simple.
It’s clear that William thinks he is genuinely popular with the people based on that first photo of him hamming it up with his “fans.” Notice the picture of him as a baby with Mama and Papa. The only approval he has is that he’s Princess Diana’s son. That, I believe, is his only appeal to the people. And he’s denigrated his own mother by calling her paranoid. Ungrateful little bitch. And the people don’t love him. It’s Diana they loved. And he doesn’t even realize it’s her shine they love or does and is resentful and jealous of her, like his Pa.
This inbred grifter just SCREAMS narcissistic/not-so-borderline personality disorder. Good LUCK, England.
These click bait articles are so stupid and boring-how many ways are you going to write a snubbing story involving the royal family and the Sussexes-the UK side of things look unhinged and deranged for writing such nonsense-Harry and Meghan has already stated any comments they need to make will be done by their spokesperson-cut and dry and end of story.