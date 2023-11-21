Will Carole Middleton attend Kate’s ‘Together at Christmas’ this year?

Carole Middleton has not made any public appearances since the coronation. That was the last gasp of her social standing, because soon after the coronation, Party Pieces fell into total insolvency and the Middletons left dozens of angry creditors in their wake. Party Pieces left, all told, more than £2.6 million in debt, from local businesses who extended credit to Carole personally, to small vendors whose bills were never paid, to the banks which extended loans to Party Pieces, loans which will never be paid back. Carole and Michael have been in hiding ever since, even as two separate poster campaigns went up in Bucklebury – posters which explicitly criticize the grifter Middletons. Well, now there’s a rumor or a theory that Carole might make her triumphant return to public life at her daughter’s dumb piano recital:

Over the years fans have come to expect to see Carole Middleton at plenty of high profile occasions, ranging from Royal Family weddings to Wimbledon and Ascot. However, so far this year she hasn’t been out and about so much and hasn’t been officially photographed at a public event since King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation. This might all be about to change, though, as Carole Middleton could be preparing to make an appearance to support the Princess of Wales next month.

The run-up to the festive season is a busy time for the senior royals and it’s finally been confirmed that the Princess of Wales’ annual Together at Christmas carol concert would be held for a third year running. This means a chance to see plenty of the royals in their festive best and Carole’s never missed it.

[From Woman and Home]

While there hasn’t been much gossip about this in the British media, I do think it will be significant either way. If Carole avoids the event, that means she’s still deeply ashamed about how thoroughly she defrauded people and lied about her wealth. If Carole shows up, it will be a big story and it’s clear that the British media has gotten the nod that the Middletons are NOT off-limits. Like, if Carole and Michael turn up at Together at Christmas, the Daily Mail might even pour scorn on them for showing their broke-ass faces. It’s interesting though – I imagine it is a Middleton family dilemma, especially because the Middletons all show up to this dumb event.

41 Responses to “Will Carole Middleton attend Kate’s ‘Together at Christmas’ this year?”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    November 21, 2023 at 10:03 am

    I hope if she does that there will be some protesters there demanding their money back with very large signs saying Grifter Mother of Future Queen give us what you OWE us.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      November 21, 2023 at 10:20 am

      Or show up with a loud speaker blasting Rihanna’s “Bitch Betta Have My Money!”

      Reply
    • Taytanish says:
      November 21, 2023 at 10:36 am

      I’m very confused with this KHHate red dress and the one she wore today for the SK president and First lady visit!!
      Anywho, Carole Who??

      Reply
      • Smart&Messy says:
        November 21, 2023 at 12:24 pm

        Let me help you Taytanish! This one is her Princess Klaus costume, and the other one is the South Korean flag and culture costume.

      • BeanieBean says:
        November 21, 2023 at 12:53 pm

        It’s the same. As Smart&Messy notes, adding the cape made it an homage to the SK flag. 🙄

      • jemmy says:
        November 21, 2023 at 2:26 pm

        @Taytanish – THE DRESS Kate worn on the S. Korean Leader’s visit is the same as the one Kate has previously worn . She just wore a cape over it. There are pictures taken afterwards where she was seen she mingling with the guests where she was wearing the dress without the cape.

      • Becks1 says:
        November 21, 2023 at 3:03 pm

        It’s a COATDRESS without the cape! There’s a skirt or sheath dress or something underneath the coat that was underneath the cape. It’s so stupid lolol.

  2. janey says:
    November 21, 2023 at 10:08 am

    they also owe hundreds of thousands to HMRC so will Charles be demanding a cheque from them?

    Reply
  3. Smee says:
    November 21, 2023 at 10:08 am

    I can’t help wonder if it wasn’t the RF or BP that put up those flyers about Party Pieces…. seems like one of their tactics

    Reply
    • MsIam says:
      November 21, 2023 at 10:22 am

      I wouldn’t be surprised if they had a hand in that. Charles would be down for anything that humiliated The Meddletons for sure. So would Camilla. William could use it as an excuse to publicly ban Kate’s family but he may be afraid they could spill some beans on him.

      Reply
  4. Pinkosaurus says:
    November 21, 2023 at 10:09 am

    No way she misses this. She couldn’t flounce around high-priced events like Ascot or Wimbledon without being called a deadbeat but this is a family Christmas Concert. I’m sure she’s been grifting for a freebee new outfit for months.

    Reply
  5. Laura D says:
    November 21, 2023 at 10:10 am

    It’s funny how William would have been “humiliated” if his brother had accepted an invitation for Christmas lunch with the family. Yet, he will have have no qualms whatsoever about sharing the stage with a woman (and her husband) who have conned decent hard-working people out of millions.

    Reply
    • BlueNailsBetty says:
      November 21, 2023 at 10:22 am

      “That’s just business. Harry’s revelations were personal.”

      —William, probably

      Reply
    • Beverley says:
      November 21, 2023 at 10:29 am

      Well, the Middletons are white grifters – plain, basic, and trifling – but whew, they have whiteness going for them. Whereas Harry put his lot in with a phenomenal woman of Black heritage.

      It’s no contest in William’s eyes that Harry is far worse than KKKhate’s grasping, shady parents.

      Reply
  6. Vanessa says:
    November 21, 2023 at 10:11 am

    She a Arrogant woman who didn’t care that she lied and stole from actually hard working people she shamelessly so I do think she will definitely be there with a huge smirk on her face .

    Reply
  7. VilleRose says:
    November 21, 2023 at 10:19 am

    lol the British media must be reading Celebitchy for inspiration, I feel like I was just commenting a few days ago (maybe it was yesterday) about the Middleton family showing up at the concert. It has been clear the last few years that they are being phased out. The only event we saw them at for the Queen’s last Jubilee was the concert and they were shoved in the last row of the stands (it’s also when we found out Pippa was pregnant with her third kid). For the previous Diamond Jubilee, they got to be on a boat cruising on the Thames River and were very front and center (though I don’t think they were on the same boat as the Queen). Only Carole and Mike were invited to the Queen’s funeral (no Pippa or James or their spouses) They’ve showed up to the Christmas concert the past two years because it is “Kate’s” event and it would be weird if they weren’t allowed to attend. They all came to the Coronation minus Pippa and James’s spouses. I feel if Kate and William weren’t on the outs, William would have insisted on their spouses being present.

    None of them seemed to attend Wimbledon in 2023 and the last time Carole attended Ascot was in 2022. In searching for Middleton family members at royal events I found this amazing gem from 2014 written by Pippa and also posing with a horse and a ridiculous hat lol, back in the days when she was trying to be a British socialite before she married a somewhat rich guy and had kids: https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2014/06/pippa-middleton-photos-royal-ascot. My guess is they’ll show up to the Christmas concert but it might just be Mike and Carole without Pippa and James.

    Reply
    • Laura D says:
      November 21, 2023 at 10:36 am

      Was that the year she was photographed all around Royal Ascot EXCEPT in the actual royal enclosure where QEII was entertaining her guests? It really did make me chuckle because it confirmed to me that the Middletons were only welcome when William was around.

      Reply
      • VilleRose says:
        November 21, 2023 at 10:47 am

        Oh maybe, I didn’t keep up with Pippa too much back then. But that wouldn’t surprise me that she was excluded from the royal enclosure. I just remember for awhile she was papped every single day in different outfits in London after the royal wedding going to and from work (I liked most of what she wore). I didn’t even know she had been to Ascot until that Vanity Fair article came up on my Google Images.

      • Murphy says:
        November 21, 2023 at 2:43 pm

        Yeah and now he doesn’t want them around either so there’s really no place for them.

    • BeanieBean says:
      November 21, 2023 at 12:57 pm

      Wow, she actually explained what a horse race was. Shades of Pippa Tips for Making Ice.

      Reply
    • Truthiness says:
      November 21, 2023 at 1:44 pm

      Omg I clicked on the Vanity Fair link and I was NOT ready for the hat Pippa was wearing in the horse picture. That hat needs its own zip code.

      Reply
  8. BlueNailsBetty says:
    November 21, 2023 at 10:21 am

    If the Midds don’t go it’s because they were told to stay home. They don’t regret anything so they definitely will go to the carol show if they are allowed to do so.

    I hope the Scrooge McMiddletons do go and flaunt their connection to the Windsors. I want them to flaunt how they got away with scamming so many businesses and the British government. I want it to be firmly cemented in the minds of the public that ALL of these people are terrible, no good, dirty rotten grifters.

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    November 21, 2023 at 10:22 am

    She will go and there will be some pushback in the press in the way the RRs tend to do – “Carole, an innocent victim of a nasty poster campaign accusing her of not paying millions in debt to small business owners, made her first public appearance in months in a bespoke Catherine Walker coatdress not seen on her before. The diamond earrings are believed to be a christmas gift from her daughter, the princess of wales, costing approximately 2 million pounds – incidentally the same amount the Middletons owe to their creditors.”

    (J/k we all know Kate cant buy her mom jewelry like that.)

    but that’s the kind of language I expect to see in some of the tabloids – some not so subtle digs about Carole’s wardrobe and the debt PP owes.

    Reply
    • Beverley says:
      November 21, 2023 at 10:40 am

      🎯🎯🎯

      Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      November 21, 2023 at 12:33 pm

      This was an excellent checkmate from the press (and I think acting on orders from BP) because Ma Middleton will not win either way – if she stays home she will be painted as too embarrassed for her shady business dealings (which will lead to more stories on the whole fiasco) and if she goes – ooooohhhh man! The reporters will be ruthless.

      Reply
  10. Duch says:
    November 21, 2023 at 10:22 am

    It looks like a trial balloon to see what people think of her returning.

    Reply
  11. girl_ninja says:
    November 21, 2023 at 10:31 am

    If she does show up surely there will be folks with laminated fliers criticizing ole Carole and Mike. They can stand next to the anti-monarchy protesters.

    Reply
  12. WhatKateHerselfSaidOnPageSix says:
    November 21, 2023 at 10:32 am

    Kate give your mom your plastic surgeon’s number, she needs an eye lift.

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    November 21, 2023 at 10:34 am

    I think Carole will turn up at the concert.

    Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    November 21, 2023 at 10:49 am

    I’m really curious as to who will show up this year in general. Peg will have to make an appearance, right? Will they drag the kids so they have a buffer between them? I expect Chuck and Cams not to show up, because why would they? And what about all the cousins?

    I guess I’m wondering if this year Keens little show will be as well attended, considering whatever might be going on behind the scenes. Who will show up to support her specifically since there’s not the push there was last year of making a show of family unity after the Queen’s death?

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 21, 2023 at 11:08 am

      He will likely go because the kids will be there to sit in between them.

      I wonder if Mike shows up. He’s the one that I think may take a pass.

      Reply
    • Sunday says:
      November 21, 2023 at 12:04 pm

      Great point. Will has to be there, otherwise it would tacitly confirm the separation speculation, regardless of whatever can-I-still-use-covid-as-an-excuse fantasies Will may have. If he doesn’t go then the mask would really be off between them, which would honestly shock me because I don’t think they’ll ever (willingly) publicize their split, and snubbing this would skirt dangerously close to exposing it all.

      The other royals being there would indicate how much the firm cares about continuing to prop up Kate. If it’s just Will and the Middletons, that would signal the absolute minimum support, while other royals like Sophie or Beatrice attending would IMHO mean that the family is still dedicated to keeping up appearances between the Wales, despite the obvious seething. Charles going would signal “you’ll divorce this woman over my dead body, literally” – the more support the firm gives Kate, the harder it is for Will to get rid of her.

      And of course, the final and most telling piece will be the press coverage Kate’s Keen Kristmas Koncert gets. Kate didn’t have enough clout to protect her mother from being dragged in the media, so will they be honest about her keen koncert? I really hope so but I won’t hold my breath.

      Reply
  15. Mary Pester says:
    November 21, 2023 at 11:24 am

    Carol will go to the Carol concert! She has the skin of a rhino, her husband not so much. But Carol wants to step into the Royal limelight so she can have it be known that the Royals have forgiven her, so so should the peasants. Well Carol, the Royals might forgive you, because like you, they are the biggest grifters going, but the rest of us think your a power and money hungry disgrace, gosh didn’t you train your daughter well!!

    Reply
  16. Harper says:
    November 21, 2023 at 12:20 pm

    Since it’s a private event showcasing Kate I’m pretty sure the Middletons will all be there. Now will they be filmed arriving and parading down the aisle? Maybe not.

    Reply
  17. BeanieBean says:
    November 21, 2023 at 12:49 pm

    Carole’s never missed it? It’s only been held twice. Sorta like their reporting on K&W for the EArthsh*t Awards–‘always’ arriving together, ‘always’ meaning twice before.

    Reply
  18. sparrow says:
    November 21, 2023 at 2:28 pm

    Buggering hell. Not this nonsense sing song again.

    Reply
  19. MinorityReport says:
    November 21, 2023 at 2:50 pm

    IMO, this is the tabs telling Katie that her mother better go to the concert, or else.

    Reply
  20. Macky says:
    November 21, 2023 at 5:42 pm

    Is carole and mike seperated? Did mike get bought out. Is that why carole didnt close the business responsibly.

    Are they even trying to pay the debt. Seems they said “the new buyer made an agreement that excluded the debt” and that’s it. Can’t Pippa and Carole do advertising work for the vendors. Can they do a payment plan. Carole personally made promises. At least they should pay a portion. The firms got to say “we work with Kate middletons family” so I guess that should mean something.

    Reply
  21. J.Ferber says:
    November 21, 2023 at 5:51 pm

    Of course Ma will go. Remember when McCain made clear before he died that he didn’t want Trump at his funeral, so Daughter-Lover Ivanka and hubby showed up instead? Shameless, tacky and disrespectful? Well, Ma Middleton is made of the same grifter stuff, so of course she’ll show. I wouldn’t be surprised if they did a mother-daughter piano duet.

    Reply

