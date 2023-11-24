Black Friday deals from Roomba, Instant Pot, adidas, Lancome and more



From CB: It’s Black Friday! There are always so many Christmas gifts and home products I want to get this time of year. Last week I got a Tineco iFloor 2 wet dry vacuum from Walmart for $99 and it leaks! It clogs up so easily with my dog’s hair and even when I clean it out it still leaves dirty water on my floor. It’s great for a few passes though so I am considering returning it and getting a Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro for 39% off for Black Friday. It’s on sale for $199 and it retails for over $329! Plus unlike the Tineco this cleans rugs. Here are some deals and some items that I’m looking at on Amazon. I hope you had a great Thanksgiving if you celebrate.

46% off shower steamers for spa aromatherapy at home



From CB: These shower steamers by Cleverfy are so nice smelling and I’ve reordered them several times along with buying them as gifts. The blue six count gift box is now on sale for under $14, which is 46% off the list price of $25. These are made with essential oils and are vegan and cruelty free. This listing has over 7,900 ratings, 4.3 stars and a C on Fakespot but I’m vouching for them! People love them as much as I do. “My mom loves essential oils and these steamers were the best gift for her. She said they were very calming and soothing for showering.” “I have a couple friends for whom I buy these shower steamers. They now ask if they will get more at Christmas or their birthday. Who am I to say no?”

50% off an Urban Decay Naked mini eyeshadow palette



From CB: I love the Urban Decay Naked palettes and have a couple of full size ones. You can get 50% off the Naked2 (matte) or Naked3 (shimmer) mini palettes. These are typically $33 but you can get them for under $17 this Black Friday! These would make great gifts and stocking stuffers. The Naked3 has 4.7 stars, over 2,700 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say the pigment is excellent and the shadows have low fallout. “This palette is fantastic. Pigmented, long lasting, neutral colors that I think will look great on anyone. Have yet to be disappointed in Urban Decay’s products but I always wait to buy on sale because it’s on the pricier side.” “My everyday go to. I get so many compliments! This is the only palette you need!” Their full size palettes are also 50% off!

48% off a bestselling hyaluronic acid serum



From CB: Neutrogena hydroboost hydrating serum has a list price of almost $27 and is currently on sale for under $14. This would make an excellent gift for yourself or a friend. It’s oil free, noncomedogenic and is said to help skin retain moisture while reducing fine lines. This listing has over 18,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say they can really see results after just a couple of weeks. “I’m 52 and have used this for a while. Feels light weight and there is a noticeable difference to my skin . Brightens my skin and lines are less noticeable.” “I purchased this item along with the vitamin c as I am nearly 50 and need to start looking after my skin. I suffer with breakouts and quite large eye bags but only after using this for 4 days my skin now feels amazing. My eye bags and puffy eyes have nearly disappeared! I did not expect for my skin to look so much healthier after a few short days.” Their Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Moisturizer with Sunscreen is also on sale for over $13 off!

50% off Lancome Lash Idole mascara



From CB: I always want to try luxury mascara but I can’t justify the price point. Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara has a list price of $30 but is currently on sale for $15! This listing has over 2,400 ratings, 4.5 stars and an B on Fakespot. People say it’s expensive but that it’s long lasting and is great at extending lashes without clumping. “I was hesitant to spend $30 on mascara, especially one I had never tried, after having buyer’s regret about some less expensive brands. But wow. It’s worth it. The mascara goes on smoothly without clumping, and my lashes look and feel fantastic. ” “I never write reviews but this is an exception. I have sensitive eyes and usually end up with raccoon eyes two hrs after putting mascara on but not with this one. This stuff is awesome, lengthens like crazy and no transfer under eyes 10 hrs later.” Their waterproof eyeliner is also on sale for 40% off!

58% off comfortable sweat pants he’ll want to wear all day



From CB: My son loves his adidas tracksuit and I’m sure he would like another pair of pants for Christmas. These adidas men’s Tiro23 sweat pants are on sale for up to 50% off, with some sizes and colors under $30. These have 94 ratings and 4.5 stars on ReviewMeta. Reviewers say they’re warm, comfortable and have become their favorite pants. “Perfect for winter weather. I like how warm they are and comfortable. Nice fabric and great quality. Definitely buying more colors.” “I saw these online listed on sale so I snagged a pair for my husband. They’re his new favorite pair of lounge pants around the house!” Women’s pants are also on sale for 40% off!

33% off an air fryer you’ll use every day



From CB: My air fryer’s handle broke off after about five years so I’m looking for a new one. This air fryer by trusted brand Instant Pot is on sale for under $80 for the 6 quart size. It has a window so you can see your food as it cooks, and you can put the basket in the dishwasher for easy clean up. This listing has almost 24,000 ratings 4.7 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say it cooks quickly, that it’s easy to use and clean and that they wish they bought it earlier. “I love this Air Fryer! I use it everyday!! There are just two of us and it is a perfect size. Cooks evenly and is fast! I cook everything from salmon to brussels sprouts to cake. I especially like how easy it is to clean with just soap and water with a sponge.” “Now that I have this, I wish I hadn’t waited so long. I find SO many things to make in this oven. It helps me avoid using my big oven. This saves energy, is easier to clean (by far), and is more effective in some cases because of the concentrated heat and air.” The Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker is also on sale for $69 off!

42% off an iRobot Roomba vacuum for a cleaner home



From CB: The iRobot Roomba 694 has a list price of $279 but is on sale for under $160. This would make such a great gift for a loved one. This has almost 20,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it’s great at cleaning both carpet and bare floors, that it has a large bin and that it’s excellent at picking up pet hair. “I am not sure how I did without one before. I can run it as often as I want and it goes over my throw rugs, my rug under my dinning room table. I especially love it for my laminate and tile floors.” “I can’t live without my Roomba. It runs Monday- Friday at 10am. Makes several trips back to empty then starts again until finished. I have one golden retriever and this handles the hair beautifully.” The iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop is also on sale for $200 off!