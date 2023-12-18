Prince Harry gets such ‘bad press’ in the UK because the papers are ‘terrified’

In the British newspapers, there was precious little attention given to Prince Harry’s landmark legal victory against the Mirror Group Newspapers. A High Court judge ruled that Harry had proved 15 out of 33 instances of phone hacking or illegal newsgathering by the Mirror, dated back to when Harry was in his teens and early 20s. The pre-verdict coverage was exceptionally nasty for Harry for years, because the British newspapers act as a cartel, especially when it comes to existential threats like “hacking victims seeking justice.” None of the red-top papers featured Harry’s victory on their front pages, and only the Guardian did any kind of substantial coverage of what Harry’s victory means. The Guardian also published some interesting columns, and I wanted to talk about this one written by James Hanning, a former editor with the Independent: “You may not like Prince Harry but his win against the Mirror is huge – and he’s not finished yet.” Some highlights:
Phone hacking was widespread across the tabloids: How did it work? Initially, it was done by experts sitting in dingy suburban offices, but then the editors and their accountants realised there was no need for the experts, and it became a free-for-all. Why pay for a hack to stand on someone’s doorstep when you could get someone in the office to do some “finger-fishing”, as it was sometimes called, on any number of people? Anyone could have a go….All this was denied for years, of course. No, no. Anything the press did was in the public interest, though that was debatable, and certainly not in the face of laws designed to stop illegal snooping. One newspaper even had a “hack off” contest, to see who could hack the most phones in a given period. It was won by a senior executive who has so far escaped justice.
A curious suggestion: About a dozen years ago, I was told that a senior executive on a red-top paper had suggested to the police that there be an amnesty for phone hackers. He knew how widespread and how normal it was. He knew it was systemic and smiled upon, and had been made indispensable by bosses, but to my knowledge the police dropped the idea pretty quickly. The bad guys would have got off without penalty, and any number of Milly Dowler moments – the hacking of that murdered girl’s phone by the News of the World – would have been buried.
Harry isn’t done: You may or may not like Prince Harry. You may think he is a damaged young man who has had too much therapy following the highly public death of his mother. Even allowing for the creation of hateful narratives about the influence and ethnic background of his wife, in most circumstances he would be a candidate for widespread public sympathy, but there is little sign of that in the way his activities are reported. If you have ever wondered why Prince Harry gets such a bad press, consider the context. For Britain’s most popular newspapers, the backstory is terrifying. This is a man on a mission, and while you may say he is tilting at windmills in trying to reconfigure the British media, it will clearly take more than a bit of personal abuse to stop him. The newspapers may or may not be guilty, but the legal costs, let alone the reputational ones, of trying to prove their innocence, and the costs of defending subsequent claims from aggrieved celebrities, will be breathtaking.
How Britain got to this state: Quite how things have come to this ought to be a mystery, but it isn’t. The former Press Complaints Commission was asleep at the wheel and almost completely failed to keep tabs on how new technology had made unlawful snooping a piece of cake. And the police crossed their fingers and hoped that, after a few junior execs had gone to prison and a lot of money had been spent, the last-chance saloon had learned its lesson. They had no idea of the depth of the problem, that there was in effect a boozy lock-in going on. That is the party Harry and his friends want to break up, and he, Elton John and others have the money to do it.
Here’s what I don’t understand – when someone like Piers Morgan comes out and throws his “hit dogs will holler” hissy fit, why didn’t all of Piers’ former colleagues stand up and promptly throw him under the bus and talk about all of the times they witnessed him hacking or talking about hacking? What’s stopping the Mirror from wrapping this all up in a “few bad apples” defense yet again? Is it because all of this is based on mutually assured destruction among tabloid journalists and editors? The code of omerta where no one can admit what happened – and what is still happening – because the whole system falls apart?
If Harry and others, like Elton John can join together and end this, that would be a huge feather in their caps.
It would be a hugely significant victory which would lead to reforms and greater accountability in the British press.
With the added benefit of taking a major tool of abuse away from Chucky, Bride of Chucky, Wonder Wiglet and Workshy Wanderdick.
Despite the British media’s en masse heads in the sand -HEADS WILL ROLL.
The enormity of this landmark case is receiving near zero coverage by the British media with no mention of the:
-judge’s landmark findings of evidence against the British media’s illegal operation
-judge’s acceptance of the validity of the receipt for payment of phone hacking
-judge affirming credibility and validity of Scobie’s testimony
-judge recommending investigations in pursuit of those involved currently AND retroactively
This explains everything -Why Piers Morgan lately has been acting so strangely, why ALL of the British media joined forces with the Royal Family’s unrelenting attack on Harry & Meghan for so many YEARS. They knew what was coming when Harry left the fold, had enough, and could no longer be silenced.
It is about time that all the anonomyous gossipers, spokespeople, socalled friends, courtiers and defamers were exposed. Names and pictures need to accompany every one of their statements. It has become insane. The british media keep quoting invisible sources, expose them and see how long the stories last. The so called expert writers also need to reveal how much time they have spent with their subjects, if any. Harry and Meghan have repeatedly stated that any statements about them come directy from them not from others. This has been ignored time and time again. The brf and bm repeatedly make statements and declare facts as stated by the invisible. Publish their names and pictures instead of hiding, perhaps they dont even exist and they are just more lies invented by a very bitter, twisted and jealous brf.
“You may think he is a damaged young man who has had too much therapy following the highly public death of his mother.” Completely unnecessary line. It adds nothing to the article. Is it impossible for any writer in the UK to not include a slam line?
Diana was labeled damaged by Charles supporters in the media. Harry is now subject to this gaslighting
I saw this article this weekend and this is why when people go on and on about the great Guardian coverage I just can’t buy into it. They consistently have to repeat some sort of tabloid narrative, and they don’t seem to realize that they have been impacted by these media narratives as well. If you can go on to write why the media frames him the way he does because of the threat that he poses, then why give more weight to nonsense as if disliking him is justified by anything that needs to be repeated in print? How is it a legitimate criticism that you think someone else has had too much therapy?
Isn’t the therapy line a dig at William who said it initially? Fleet Street know a lot more about what’s going on than the public does because they’re not allowed to publish due to letters from the lawyers.
I really believe that there’s a certain British mindset that engenders or even requires tabloid-type reporting. It’s in the way that even the non-taloid outlets, can’t resist the dirt. for example I recently saw guardian opinion pieces referring to omid as the Sussexes’ guy and calling Endgame the Sussexes’ book. Just like the tabloids. It’s as if the guardian feels it necessary to insert this stuff in it’s reporting.
I believe this tabloid mindset is in the blood stream– the aristocrats require it for their survival, because it distracts the hoipoloi from their dickensian existence; as such, any efforts to get rid of it will probably fall short. This is not to to say that Prince Harry is wrong for trying. It’s just that he has to come to terms with the fact that the average Brit, either by direct consumption of tabloid junk, or through complicency, is largely responsible for the state of affairs regards journalism on that island. I mean, those people seem to love curtsying and bowing to other human beings.
They have no problem with the press relinquishing it’s role as 4th estate, because they love the idea of being subordinate–“let Charles and William enjoy their gold carriages, for god’s sake!!” You can almost hear them say. “We’ll go hungry! Our children will go hungry, for one day we might get the chance to bow to our betters!!”
Yeah that line was messed up. Assuming the author was trying to show how Harry’s depicted in the tabloids but it was unnecessary. Honestly, this article is pretty good in that it gives facts into how bad the phone hacking was. There was another opinion piece in the guardian that had a seemingly positive headline by Barbara Allen but inside it was really snarky and just repeating tabloid narratives as truth. It was much worse than this. Recommend not clicking on it. I sincerely wished I hadn’t.
One minute the royals are advocating for better mental health practices, the next they’re bashing therapy as damaging because apparently you can get too much of a good thing.
Not all therapy is created equal and there are a lot of cranks, quacks, and frauds out there. Harry’s father has just given a Christian healer some top medical post.
If the tabs are terrified I’d think Harry would get better coverage.
They’re bashing therapy because therapy teaches victims how to see patterns of abuse and how to deal with that, and the press are one of Harry’s chief abusers.
They don’t like seeing their victims feeling empowered, and unmoved by their tactics.
I can’t locate the article anymore, but I followed H’s trial in the Dutch news as well as the English (language) news. In one of the Dutch articles, they had to explain the hold that the BM has over the citizens of the UK, and how much they’re able to determine how the British think. They then explained how the BM has driven the way in which the Brits see the RF and H(&M).
I think that this comment is James Hanning trying to reach British people whose “reality” is that H is a “bitter, woke, Americanized” twerp. He’s trying to make contact with the majority of Britains who believe that so he can point out why H is suing, how the papers have destroyed his rep, and why he can (£££) sue successfully.
This is kind of my take on on it too. He’s saying that even people who hate him need to take two things into account:
1) the context in which they hate him. The British press has a vested interest in making Harry as unpopular as possible (and at this point so does the royal family.)
2) Even if you hate him, this is bigger than Harry. harry is taking on the press establishment in the UK, something the head of state (his father) opposes him doing, and he’s winning.
I think the comment was in there to get ahead of responses to the article like “he’s just a whining rich guy.” He’s not saying Harry IS this person, he’s saying EVEN IF you think this about him, he’s still doing something important here.
My stepmom is Dutch and often follows royal gossip through Dutch media, and she has shown me articles in the past which demonstrate that they’ve got the BM’s number when it comes to the toxic tabloid press and how disturbingly influential it can be in shaping British public opinion. It kinda made me jealous, because it seems that our (American) media is increasingly just reprinting any old bullshit narrative fed to them by the BM, no questions asked.
I am glad other media ecosystems outside the BM can see this for what it is. The anti-Sussex narrative is so pervasive that I have seen even left-leaning pundits and journalists still wade into the discourse with the caveat that they need to treat both the Monarchy and the Sussexes with the same level of disdain. I remember seeing a clip on TikTok of an ex-journalist with ties to the Labour Party who told a story about how his former editor would not allow him or any of his colleagues to write any stories perceived as negative about the Wales. But in the same breath, he made it be known that he thought H&M were overprivileged complainers. It’s a bizarre version of bothsidesism that completely misses a lot of important context and actually downplays the BRF’s flaws by creating a false equivalence that anything the Sussexes have done is on the same level.
I read a bunch of the (very few) newspaper articles that covered Harry’s victory and every single one was just like this – paragraphs of why Harry is so awful and such a whiner and so hated and then would cover the case. Man the state of the UK media is just utter garbage.
I think the line is ridiculous on purpose to show how deranged Harry’s haters are.
That’s how I read it.
Me too.
I think this is a way of countering Piers Morgan’s bluster that Harry is a California-tanned monarchy-killer. Even if Harry is all of these things and even if people don’t like him personally, that still doesn’t change the fact that Morgan and his lot are criminals.
I do think he’s trying to reach people who don’t like Harry with this line, to say “it’s still an important win.” But it’s also that weirdly British “stiff upper lip” thing — emotion is unseemly, *working* on it is bizarre and American, and why would you want to be in touch with your feelings? Like, address Mummy’s death in a session or two to get over it, but actually looking at the ways you’ve been damaged and unlearning your unhealthy defenses and developing new healthier ways to process things? That’s brainwashing, or at best, Californian nonsense.
Well apparently they want to be entertainers as well as journalists and they need to get reactions. They can’t be boring like newspapers around the world. So yeah that’s probably why they can’t write an article about Harry without a slam line in it. Of course the other reason would be fear of being labelled too sympathetic to PH which is like a scarlet letter of sorts these days.
Quick edit: have just seen the journalist who made entertainer reference I used is Boris Johnson’s sister, a connection I was unaware of and it makes so much more sense. I’d fricking floored. That bloody family.
Wow take shots at Harry while taking shots at BM. Way to keep yourself safe. I have said before that the tentacles of corruption are far reaching and probably reach within the police. Hopefully something will be done but as long as they are in bed with government, cult and anyone else doesn’t look promising.
Rachel Johnson, Boris’ sister and the woman who wrote about Meghan thickening the Royals’ blood, said she doesn’t want Prince Harry to destroy the industry that she loves. The British press protect each other and will continue to attack Harry because he’s seen as a threat to their way of life. It was interesting to see the silence of some of the royal rota when the verdict came out. Very few tweeted about it or tweeted about it the next day. Earlier in the week they all tweeted about Harry losing his summary judgement and being made to pay legal fees.
Wasn’t aware she was Boris’ sister. OMG, now I understand. What a crap family.
The Scum and Fail face similar trials next year so must be quaking in their boots at the likely outcome. Piss Moron came on raging because Harry is exposing their illegal activity and ending their “fun” and corrupt business practices. They won’t be able to rubbish Doreen Lawrence, the mother of Stephen Lawrence, in an unhinged hate campaign like the one aimed at Harry and Meghan. Instead the Fail are already claiming poor grief stricken mother has been mislead by others with agendas of their own. No siree would the Fail hypocritically front up a long campaign to bring Stephen’s killers to justice whilst secretly phone hacking his mother whose cause they are meant to be championing. Milly Fowler phone hacking exposure ended the News of the World. Fail could share a similar fate if they spied on Doreen Lawrence of all people.
Kaiser, I think you nailed it when you said it’s a matter of mutually assured destruction. All the tabloids did it, and they know their competitors did it. If one falls, they all fall.
“What’s stopping the Mirror from wrapping this all up in a “few bad apples” defense yet again?”
I think part of it is that Piers and whatever other scumbags are involved clearly have dirt on anyone and everyone, and anyone in a position to “wrap this up” knows that it’s the mutually assured destruction Kaiser mentions.
But, I think another part of it is simply that it’s become personal for Piers and his ilk. This is their social circle, the people they’ve surrounded themselves with for the past few decades. That’s part of the problem, that tabloid and aristocratic circles overlap quite a lot, like Camilla’s wormy son hobnobbing with the worst of them. They aren’t going to throw their buddy under the bus, whose always good for a spilled secret or two and has the ear of the queen consort, especially not for some California prince who wants to take all their toys away and ruin all their fun!
The unnecessary swipes at Harry even in *this* article show that the cowardice in British media runs deep.
🎯
“Camilla’s wormy son” I laughed for five minutes. That’s a great line, thank you for that, @Sunday.
Harry’s situation is unique in that his and Meghan’s character assassination is a two pronged attack by the media and the institution. The sole purpose is to make a xenophobic, racist public dismissive of anything H&M do with deliberate misinformation, gaslighting etc. On her radio phone in show last night, Rachel Johnson (who wrote about Meghan’s “exotic DNA” in a piece for the Daily Fail) was crying that Harry is destroying the free press and accused him of “goading” them. As to Morgan, some are coming forward but no high profile types yet; one guy did a short thread on X but then quickly locked his account and it’s now deleted, https://x.com/i_ammukhtar/status/1736092690981294371?s=46
The current government has no appetite to look into this nor do the police, even though a senior High Court Judge has ruled Morgan and other management at The Mirror knew about hacking. I’m 64 and can’t recall a more corrupt period in my adult lifetime.
It does seem like thirteen years of Tory rule have got you a Banana Republic—or, rather, Banana Monarchy.
Thanks for that link, Mads.
“What’s stopping the Mirror from wrapping this all up in a “few bad apples” defense yet again? Is it because all of this is based on mutually assured destruction among tabloid journalists and editors? The code of omerta where no one can admit what happened – and what is still happening – because the whole system falls apart?”
—Yes, apparently.
It could be mutually assured destruction, but it could also be that the RF and the government are intricately involved in this.
So much so that the leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer, has ruled out press reforms should Labour win power in the next election.
It really makes you wonder.
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/dec/16/labour-backs-away-press-reforms-after-prince-harry-phone-hacking-victory
JFC. So all of the press, royals, AND government are gutless. This does not bode well for anyone in the U.K., that is not rich and white.
Unless and until the unholy relationship between the palace(s) and the tabloids is severed, nothing will change. Even a more measured coverage of Harry’s trial from publications like The Guardian still manage to skewer him as an over-therapied California whiner. The tabloids are circling their wagons and pulling together, all singing from the same songbook with the cooperation of the BRF and useless governing bodies (read Tory). There’s always strength in numbers, and as long as the BRF and tabloids don’t rat each other out I think this will be a long, drawn out battle with some wins, some losses for each side.
I’m really curious if there is anyone that is so beloved in England, people would start to wake up to what is being done to them if they speak out. It’s clearly not Prince Harry, Elton John or Hugh Grant, is there anyone?
The toxic British media and their main contributors (the Royal family) are feeling the earthquake under their feet. This is the mutually assured destruction they are all worried about. But the really stupid thing is, they brought it on themselves. If Charlie, camzilla, wank and keen, hadn’t been so desperate for the sort of good press Harry and Megan were getting at the time, they wouldn’t have sold their souls to the media monsters. Once they had made that pact, they had to keep feeding the monster to stop it turning on them, and the only food that would do, was harry and, or Megan, with a dose of both at the same time. Well now, the need is still there, but the Palace is running out of red meat to throw them. Once those other verdicts start to come in, just watch the dynamics change. More dodgy money stories, more rage monster stories, keens divorce house with no roses allowed and more middleton drama. Harry and Megan will not feed the machine or step back, Harry isn’t made that way. So the Royals better be ready, because even though some people still won’t believe it. Many Many more will, and there’s the danger. Then you have the repercussions for the media, yep shredders at the ready Mr editors, you wouldn’t want some of those “scoops” getting out would you lol.
The tabloid ignored the verdict, but BBC, ITV, and Sky TV this discussed the verdict and had several current and former journalists that called out Morgan. They also talked about the impact this will have on the papers. They read Harry’s statement.
ITV, BBC, and SKY are different media, although they appear to becoming television tabloids. I used to respect the BBC, but they have really sunk to a rather low level of journalism and are too influenced by the Unholy Trinity of the Tabloids, the Government, and Royal Family. They appear less and less able to navigate the shark infested waters. Sorry to mix the metaphors- can’t think of anything better on the fly.
I saw the Sky News interview with Sarah Jane Mee and Dean Piper, former Mirror reporter. https://news.sky.com/story/ex-mirror-journalist-says-he-was-asked-to-give-coronation-street-star-flowers-containing-listening-device-13033764
If the link works it’s a 12 minute interview. Dean Piper gives an account of how phone hacking and other unlawful practices were common at the Mirror when Piers Morgan was editor and confirms that Morgan was fully aware of and supportive of phone hacking.
“The code of omerta where no one can admit what happened – and what is still happening – because the whole system falls apart?” – I guess that is what the Johnson woman BoJo’s sister was yammering on and on about on her LBC program? Well, I hope it happens “it falls apart” sooner than later. Could not happen to a better set of ppl. And I hope they take down Charles & Camilla and William & Kate with them. Maybe the interpreted Nostradamus prediction is right after all. I wait patiently though for that Monarchy was not built in a day.
This is the M.O with the British Media.
ONCE THEY’RE CALLED OUT, THEY IMMEDIATELY GO UNDERGROUND FOR 24-48 HRS.
WITHIN THAT TIME, THEY’RE BRIEFED BY THE FIRM ON WHAT TO SAY.
THEN, IT’S FULL FRONTAL GASLIGHTING.
THEY PUT ALL THE BLAME ON H&M FOR:
1. TRYING TO DESTROY THE MONARCHY.
2. DESTROYING FREEDOM OF THE PRESS.
3. FOR TALKING TO OPRAH.
4. FOR ACCEPTING HELP FROM TYLER PERRY.
5. FOR NOT STANDING UP 4 KING TAMPON & THE STEPFORD GHOST.
FOR 6 YEARS NOBODY IN THAT FAMILY PROTECTED H&M.
THEY LIED TO PROTECT WILLS.
BUT, REFUSED TO TELL THE TRUTH TO PROTECT H&M.
THANK GOD FOR THE SUSSEX SQUAD!