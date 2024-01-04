Many Danes believe Queen Margrethe is abdicating to protect Prince Frederik

When Denmark’s Queen Margrethe suddenly announced her abdication on New Year’s Eve, many of us immediately thought about the recent troubles involving her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, and how he was caught carrying on with a woman who is not his wife. In the days since Margrethe’s announcement, the British media has been discussing it openly – why Margrethe is stepping down, why it’s happening now, and whether this was her scheme to “save” Frederik and Mary’s marriage. It’s clear that Margrethe had many reasons to step down, and one of those reasons is likely “to force Frederik to get his act together.” Well, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast has Danish sources and they had some interesting tea:
Danes believe that the abdication has to do with Fred’s affair: While many Danes believe that Margrethe, 83, an immensely popular and trusted figure, decided to call time on her 52-year reign precisely for the reasons she herself gave in her speech—she said that “now is the right time” and she has recently had major back surgery—others concede that the fresh start comes at what has seemed to be a rare moment of peril for the popular Danish royals. For example, one Danish aristocrat who is acquainted with the royal family told The Daily Beast, “There had always been an assumption that she would carry on, if not forever, then certainly for many more years. So it was really a huge surprise when she announced she would stand down, and it is hard for people not to connect it with the recent trouble.”
Fred’s alleged affair with Genoveva Casanova: [The rumors began] after Spanish publication Lecturas published pictures of Frederik and Casanova out in Madrid, grabbing dinner and watching flamenco. Casanova “flatly” denied the rumors, and while the Danish royals did not comment, their camp let it be known that they claimed the stories were false. That might have been that, were it not for the fact that Mary then posted a few atypically ambiguous Instagrams. On one she said, “Sorry for not posting anything this month, I just needed time for myself and other things. I’ve just decided that I will post only the most important events of November and I then [sic] all the events of December.”
The average Dane on the street: One typical citizen, a teacher who asked not to be named, told The Daily Beast that it was simply about her “stepping down while well enough to be able to provide support for the handover” and being able “to give [Frederik] the crown while he was young enough to be useful, unlike the perception of King Charles.” Of her son’s supposed affair, the teacher said, “That’s not her way. No one cares either way.”
Practical Margrethe: That may well be the case among patriotic Danes, but in more global forums the suspicion that Margrethe was seeking to “save” Princess Mary and Frederik’s marriage is proving hard to dispel. For example, one Danish expat told The Daily Beast, “Margrethe is an immensely practical woman, and my hope is that she decided to do this just because it is clearly a sensible way of doing it. But the very sudden nature of it is undeniably a bit odd.”
I hope that we can acknowledge that Frederik’s alleged affair was part of the consideration for his mother, although (as I said) I think there were several other factors too. But I’d just like to point out that, from what I’ve seen, the affair story was already dying out in the European gossip media because the Danes had effectively stonewalled every inquiry. Fred didn’t even have to make a general denial on the record. They just no-commented on the entire scandal and starved the story of oxygen. Now, with the abdication, it’s like the story has new life because everyone’s talking about Fred’s wandering sceptre and whether Mary was prepared to hire a divorce lawyer. Maybe Margrethe’s abdication was the biggest Streisand Effect for Fred’s affair after all?
Her Majesty The Queen Margrethe turns 80 on April 16, 2020.
Past, present and future. The portrait of the Queen, Crown Prince and Prince Christian is taken in the Red Salon in Christian IX's mansion in Amalienborg.
Denmark's Queen Margrethe and Crown Prince Frederik pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, during her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, in London, Britain, September 18, 2022.
Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark celebrates her 50th birthday
Featuring: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark with Crown Prince Frederik, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 06 Feb 2022
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark attending a Gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace for the Queen her 50th Jubilee of Government in Copenhagen.
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 11 Sep 2022
Prince Christian of Denmark gala dinner to celebrate his 18th birthday at Christiansborg Palace
Featuring: Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Prince Christian
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 15 Oct 2023
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain during their arrival at Vilhelm Lauritzen Terminal at Copenhagen Airport in Copenhagen, on the first day of the 3 day state visit of the Spanish Royals to Denmark.
Featuring: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 06 Nov 2023
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark attending a state banquet at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Monday November 6, 2023. The Spanish royal couple is on a three-day state visit to Denmark.
Featuring: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 06 Nov 2023
King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Queen Letizia of Spain attending a state banquet at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Monday November 6, 2023. The Spanish royal couple is on a three-day state visit to Denmark.
Featuring: King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Queen Letizia of Spain
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 06 Nov 2023
Spanish and Danish Royals during a Wreath-laying Ceremony at the Danish National Monument of Remembrance at Kastellet in Copenhagen, on day 2 of the 3 day state visit of the Spanish Royals to Denmark.
Featuring: Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 07 Nov 2023
Members of the Spanish royal family during the return arrangement at the Glyptoteket in Copenhagen on day 2 of the 3-day state visit to Denmark
Featuring: Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 07 Nov 2023
New Year's Eve dinner and banquet for the government at Amalienborg Palace
Featuring: Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 01 Jan 2024
She’s been making huge moves for the last two years. I think she was preparing and getting her house in order to hand things over.
The suddenness doesn’t appear to be sudden ti her. But her recent back surgery I think was much more of an accelerant than her son’s dick issues.
Same. This is only sudden to us because we are not privy to her plans.
Also, I think Fred’s wandering eye was a factor in that she thinks if he has more responsibility and busy work he’ll be less likely to keep embarrassing the family and monarchy.
This is what I think. Looking back it seems clear she’s been planning on this for a while. Maybe the affair was the final push, but it also seems deliberately timed – she’s abdicating on January 14, the date of her own accession to the throne, so if she wanted that kind of symmetry she wouldn’t have abdicated in May for example.
But this just seems too well executed to not have been plannned – no one seemed shocked at the New Years Day party, etc.
It was to happen anywaybut she probably wanted to secure Mary on the top seat with her cheating son while she is still there so that there are
no divorce (yet) and avoid the new king winds up alone on the throne or accompanied by a girlfriend or someone she or the people wont approve of like casanova lady.
Yes, it’s her actions over this period of time that make me believe she absolutely has a bigger plan and this is not a knee-jerk response. She’s been doing a lot of housekeeping. Was she originally thinking 52 years was a the magic number? Maybe not but recent activity strongly indicates it was coming at some point in the not too distant future.
Her eldest grandson turning 18 in 2023 and thus being available to do things is likely a major reason too.
(As opposed to the Uk where 40 year olds still can’t pull their weight)
I agree with this completely. I also think she can’t be blind to the backlash that Charles has received since QE’s passing. She needs a smooth transition so they can keep their monarchy strong for the future. Now they will have a still youthful King and Queen who people can grow old with. (Instead of a grumpy selfish King and his frumpy piece.)
It is weird to me that Danish people don’t care about his affair. Isn’t that kind of thing national security risk? He wasn’t having an affair with someone in his circles, country. He was in another country with a foreign woman. She could get blackmail material on him, who will be the head of state, very easily. I understand they don’t care about morality of the affair, but they should be horrified about how he put himself and his country in danger. Maybe, I watched too many spy movies.
LOL! I really don’t think that Denmark is that big of a strategic player in the European scheme of things in relation to other western powerhouses like Germany, France or the UK, so worrying about little old Denmark’s importance as a hot bed of intrigue via their King’s wandering dick is a little silly. Sadly, most people couldn’t find Denmark on a map or the name of the new King.
Wow, you didn’t need to burn Denmark that hard. lol.
It is true though. And I’m a Dane.
We may not be a big power, or a big international player – but we are a prosperous nation that affords its citizen a functioning security net, free healthcare, free education and sizable discounts on medicine for people with chronic medical needs. So, I think we’re good.
Besides, Denmark had to come to terms with a reduced importance and the resulting wound to the national pride in the 19th century, which was not a good time for the country. A national bankruptcy in the early 1800s as well as the UK stealing the Danish fleet and firebombing Copenhagen. Having to cede Norway to Sweden after Napoleon’s defeat. A civil war in the 1840s and a catastrophic military and territorial loss in 1864 in a war that was entirely the making of self-important nationalists who couldn’t accept that the nation was no longer as important. The 19th century sucked for Denmark in a lot of ways.
@ArtHistorian – don’t forget getting rid of Iceland in a nice deal with the US. I love Iceland! Also can’t wait to visit Denmark.
I don’t think she abdicated because of the affair rumors. Why give your son the crown if his marriage is in rough waters? I just think it’s a combination of her health problems, seeing what happens when a monarch stays on the throne for too long (Elizabeth) and probably just wanting to put her feet up and enjoy however long she has left.
She watched how Charles affair tarnished the British monarchy and how his reputation has never recovered. Granted that is mostly due to Diana’s death but still Charles is/was messy which didn’t and still doesn’t help him. Her health played a major part in this as well as her son’s inability to keep it in his pants. He has a long history of allegedly cheating so might as well do it now before he gets someone pregnant. Margrethe can focus on her health and just being granny while her son will actually have something to do instead of going to other countries chasing another woman and her DIL can be rewarded with for her loyalty. Everyone wins.
Me thinks Daisy isn’t a warm and fuzzy granny.
Crown Prince Christian is 18 now. This is a good time for a step up to ease him into the heir apparent role.
I think that it is mainly the British tabloid press and international gossip forums that suspect this. Sexual scandals are really only scandalous here if there are criminal elements to them.
The British press want to talk about William’s affairs but do it in this indirect way. They don’t really care about Denmark. Same with the “Kate and Mary are the same” stories. It’s all trying to talk about the thing they are afraid to openly.
Reading about the BRF for the last years, I feel a general sense of who’s who. For example, Robert Jobsen is generally sourced from BP. Or Camilla Tominey from camp Middleton/parts of KP. So it’s hard for me to read about the Danish royalty and really know what to say. The BRF family uses Sykes to get narratives and info out, meaning it’s not necessarily true but it shows what William wants people to know about him, mostly how he despises Harry blah blah. Just saying, for me, it’s harder to gauge and understand the other royal families. Some people love Mary. Some call her a social climber. In my eyes, she’s got style and a work ethic. Her husband seems like an idiot. They’re still part of the “I’ve got special blood” royalty game, which is forever weird and messed up. Kaiser pointing out how the abdication is having a Streisand effect with the the affair is interesting analysis though.
ClownSykes has no sources close to the brf inbreds……meaning, chucky & bully’s households. He seems to be peripheral to aristo circles in britain and those biiitches are notorious gossipers so thats how he gets his 3rd and 4th-hand gossip about the uk royals.
Thats why its mucho hilarious that he says things like: “For example, one Danish aristocrat who is acquainted with the royal family told The Daily Beast…” yeah right; “told the daily beast” my arse.
Sykes is the perfect example that proves that literally anyone wishing to participate in the clickbait economy, specifically focusing on the british royals in particular and, in fact, without jumping on the H&M bandwagon but instead, provide bully and kkkHATE stories, can do so, even merely by using chatGPT.
If we’re to believe what Tom Sykes has written here, do we need to follow what he says about H&M or his flattery of Peggington?! In other words, I think he’s invested in creating a scandal for clicks and he most certainly is not the most trustworthy source for what is going on in Denmark.
Presumably Fred has cheated before, since what is it about this time that’s different? Or QM2 thinking that this is marriage-saving, which makes no sense. Ask any woman who is about to divorce if the actions of her MIL could save the marriage to her husband. My guess is that the husband’s actions are far more important.
I honestly doubt many Danes think that she abdicated because of the gossip about an affair. The story has had much presence here – I do think that the British tabloids want people to believe that this is the case since they like juicy sexual scandals and they won’t write about Andrew’s criminal sexual activities.
I’m not a Dane, but my understanding of previous Danish scandals makes me think that the Danes would be * way* more upset by an arrogance scandal than a sex scandal. Didn’t Fred get in piles of trouble that time he told his driver to cross a bridge closed to other traffic? With Danes saying this kind of arrogance would make him a bad king? Meanwhile in the UK Sophie’s motorcade can run over and kill an old lady to crickets from the press.
Criminality would be a HUGE scandal! For both royals and politicians. I don’t recall the incident you mention but if he did that then he definitely deserves to be in hot water. However, there was a politician some years ago that was stopped for drunk driving and that was the end of his career. More recently, a former Danish minister (a racist right-wing Karen) was convicted of illegalities during her tenure and then she was cast out of Parliament as “unworthy to be a member of Parliament).
Does Denmark have an aristocracy? Sykes is a blowhard and Will’s mouthpiece and sounds like he’s trying to create more drama with this situation than actually exists. I think the current queen was getting her house in order, hence the stuff that happened with her 2nd son and his family having their titles downgraded, then packed off to the US. I think something definitely happened with Fred and that other woman because Mary was clearly upset when that story broke. As for the rest, maybe seeing this past year of the British monarchy and how messy and uninspiring they still are also factored in. Doubt this will have a major impact on the daily life of your average Danish citizen.
There is an aristocracy of a sort – i.e. some people with titles, a few still have a castle or a manor house they try to keep afloat. However, they are totally irrelevant politically and socially, i.e. they are fringe. We mostly see them for royal parties or in the tabloids because some are trying to be celebs/influencers but they are small fish. The most visible is the baroness (can’t remember her name) that appears in various reality shows (she used to have a line of tights you could buy in the supermarket) – and being in a relationship with a violent footballer. She has recently been somewhat visible due to an acrimonious family feud over the fate of the family estate/castle.
Am I the only one who thinks a kingship cannot stop him from getting a divorce if Mary wants it. Henry the whatever had so many wives and made himself the head of the church in Order to swap wives .
Anyone who thinks Margrethe abdicated impulsively, isn’t looking at everything she’s been doing the last year. I truly believe that she didn’t want a repeat of the brf. By abdicating now, she can put more emphasis on her health and she can keep stability by helping Fred. Fred and Mary are in their 50s, so they present more vitality to the Monarchy especially as their son just turned 18 and we’ll probably see him a bit more.
It seems I read here that Margrethe and QE2 were close. I wonder if they ever talked about this? I think Margrethe is really smart to this after preparing for it.
Now, who thinks that someone can’t divorce if they’re King and Queen? Who are the bm trying to convince?
Daisy and QEII were close – and Daisy looked absolutely wrecked when she paid her respects to Liz’s casket before the funeral. I was kind of shocked by how devastated she looked because I didn’t think that they were that close.
Frederik’s affair may have partially hastened her decision to abdicate but I think it’s largely due to her health. We know she had major back surgery and I’m guessing she is also starting to have mobility issues and pain because of it, she walks around with a cane. Watching the Buckingham Palace clown show try to hide Queen Elizabeth’s health issues and lie to the public about it may have clued her in that getting old and infirm on the throne wouldn’t be a fun process. We know she was close to Queen Elizabeth and that probably influenced her decision a lot. She slimmed down the monarchy by taking away her grandchildren’s prince/princess titles and replacing them with count/countess. She sent Joachim and his family away to live in the US. She has been working on this for awhile and I’m guessing while she may seem okay now, her health may have taken a turn for the worse and she decided she could no longer go on and wanted to be around for the transition. And yes, she may have figured she would give Mary and Frederick something to distract them with instead of letting them focus on their marital issues if she knew Mary might be considering divorce. But I think she may have been planning this for awhile. The question is did Frederick and Mary know about her abdication beforehand? I almost feel like she told no one, not even her family members, about this before she announced it.
I just came here to LOL at the random Danish teacher murdering King Charles with her opinion!