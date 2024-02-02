President Biden privately refers to Donald Trump as a ‘sick f–k’ & a ‘f–king a-hole’

Donald Trump is a cruel, violent, racist, misogynistic, treasonous fraud. With any luck, he’ll be in prison very soon. Regardless of all of the federal, state and civil trials, Trump is also going to be the Republican nominee for president. He won Iowa, he won New Hampshire, and Nikki Haley and the rest of them are simply too stupid, too corrupt, too deranged and too incompetent to actually do anything about Trump. So that leaves President Biden and the Democrats. President Biden has always been disgusted with Trump, so it’s not some big shock that Biden trashes Trump in explicit terms privately. Politico believes this is some kind of big scoop:

President Joe Biden has a reputation for salty language behind closed doors. But it nearly slipped out in public during his speech at Valley Forge last month to mark the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Animated and angry, he derided Donald Trump and his followers for drawing glee from political violence. “At his rally, he jokes about an intruder, whipped up by the Big Trump Lie, taking a hammer to Paul Pelosi’s skull,” Biden said. “And he thinks that’s funny,” the president continued. “He laughed about it. What a sick …” Biden let his voice trail off as the crowd cheered and chuckled. In private, he doesn’t stop short.

The president has described Trump to longtime friends and close aides as a “sick f–k” who delights in others’ misfortunes, according to three people who have heard the president use the profane description. According to one of the people who has spoken with the president, Biden recently said of Trump: “What a f–king a–hole the guy is.”

The White House declined to comment. The epithets may cut against the image Biden often projects as someone eager to take down the level of incivility and acrimony in politics. But they also illustrate a core anger he has developed toward the man he ousted from office and may very well face again.

Biden has long been troubled by what he has perceived as Trump’s encouragement of political violence, which the incumbent believes is a direct threat to the nation’s democracy and deeply un-American, according to the three people familiar with his private conversations, who were all granted anonymity to describe them. His disgust toward Trump has never been a secret but has only grown in recent months as the former president tightens his grip on the GOP nomination.

The Trump campaign chided Biden for his remarks. “It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately,” said CHRIS LACIVITA, a senior Trump campaign adviser. “But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies.”