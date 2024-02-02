President Biden privately refers to Donald Trump as a ‘sick f–k’ & a ‘f–king a-hole’

Donald Trump is a cruel, violent, racist, misogynistic, treasonous fraud. With any luck, he’ll be in prison very soon. Regardless of all of the federal, state and civil trials, Trump is also going to be the Republican nominee for president. He won Iowa, he won New Hampshire, and Nikki Haley and the rest of them are simply too stupid, too corrupt, too deranged and too incompetent to actually do anything about Trump. So that leaves President Biden and the Democrats. President Biden has always been disgusted with Trump, so it’s not some big shock that Biden trashes Trump in explicit terms privately. Politico believes this is some kind of big scoop:
President Joe Biden has a reputation for salty language behind closed doors. But it nearly slipped out in public during his speech at Valley Forge last month to mark the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Animated and angry, he derided Donald Trump and his followers for drawing glee from political violence. “At his rally, he jokes about an intruder, whipped up by the Big Trump Lie, taking a hammer to Paul Pelosi’s skull,” Biden said. “And he thinks that’s funny,” the president continued. “He laughed about it. What a sick …” Biden let his voice trail off as the crowd cheered and chuckled. In private, he doesn’t stop short.
The president has described Trump to longtime friends and close aides as a “sick f–k” who delights in others’ misfortunes, according to three people who have heard the president use the profane description. According to one of the people who has spoken with the president, Biden recently said of Trump: “What a f–king a–hole the guy is.”
The White House declined to comment. The epithets may cut against the image Biden often projects as someone eager to take down the level of incivility and acrimony in politics. But they also illustrate a core anger he has developed toward the man he ousted from office and may very well face again.
Biden has long been troubled by what he has perceived as Trump’s encouragement of political violence, which the incumbent believes is a direct threat to the nation’s democracy and deeply un-American, according to the three people familiar with his private conversations, who were all granted anonymity to describe them. His disgust toward Trump has never been a secret but has only grown in recent months as the former president tightens his grip on the GOP nomination.
The Trump campaign chided Biden for his remarks. “It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately,” said CHRIS LACIVITA, a senior Trump campaign adviser. “But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies.”
[From Politico]
LMAO, Politico crying about “what about civility???” Trump incited an insurrection in which his lunatic supporters smeared feces on the walls on the Capitol as they hunted for Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi with nooses. Civility left the building a long time ago, and besides that, Joe Biden speaks the objective truth – Donald Trump IS a f–king a–hole and a sick f–k. While Michelle Obama can believe “when they go low, we go high” for herself, the truth is that more people need to correctly and explicitly identify what Trump is and the threat he still is to America.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
United States President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Copyright: xChrisxKleponisx/,Image: 819182882, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch / Avalon
-
-
United States President Joe Biden welcomes the Vegas Golden Knights to the White House in Washington, DC, to celebrate their 2023 Stanley Cup victory on Monday, November 13, 2023. Copyright: xChrisxKleponisx/,Image: 821867028, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Chris Kleponis / CNP /MediaPunch / Avalon
-
-
President Joe Biden arrives at Atlantic Aviation in Philadelphia on 01/15/2024.,Image: 838118312, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: William T. Wade Jr./Photography / Avalon
-
-
Sterling, VA – Former US President Donald Trump and son Eric were seen golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 25 MAY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Sterling, VA – Former US President Donald Trump and son Eric were seen golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 25 MAY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Civil Court and against him, his sons for grossly inflating asset valuations on financial statements, begins his civil fraud trial brought by New York State Attorney General in New York City.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 2 OCTOBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Former President Donald Trump speaks again briefly to the media before exiting the courtroom on his fraud charges related to his NY State properties at 60 Centre Street in Manhattan.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 2 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Former President Donald Trump stepping out of the courtroom from his testimony in his civil fraud case at the State Supreme Court of New York. He has no statement for the press at this time.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 6 NOVEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I too call him those things!
That was my first thought too! Same sir, same.
Same here
Our president speaks for the nation
The world.
No lies detected Mr President, no lies detected.
People should call him what he actually is clearly and pointedly, based on what HE says and does and encourages other people to do in his name, louder and more often.
All of this. Clutch those pearls harder, Politico!
I have a friend who worked for Biden when he was in the Senate and called him the most decent man he’s ever met working in politics. All this to say, if you are that kind of person and running against the moral black hole that is Trump, I can’t imagine how frustrating it would be.
When is this man going to finally GO AWAY??!!! I absolutely loathe him.
I completely agree Mr. President.
Absolutely correct , Mr. President.
Civility, Trump doesn’t even know how to spell it let alone practice it. Especially love the beautiful belly shot, Donny.
There’s an article on CNN right now about how Trump behaved during his deposition with Robbie Kaplan. He threw papers and exhibits across a room and then said “See you next Tuesday,” to her when she and her team left. I can’t believe anyone would point out Biden being uncivil compared to Trumps pathological behavior.
That article was so awful. The “c-u-next-Tuesday” was such middle school behavior.
True, true and Trump just keeps going.
When Trump started his run for Pres. I figured he just wanted attention and another way to scam money from people.
I never thought he’d win. I truly don’t think He thought or wanted to win either.
All these awful years later, it just keeps on rolling.
Like we are trapped in a very bad movie.
Didn’t Donald have a sister who wrote a book saying this too?
Something pretty close.
I bet the majority of our military top dogs feel the same but would not say so publicly.
A niece, Mary Trump.
I’m personally fond of Rex Tillerson’s special name for him – f*cking moron! But these will do nicely too. LOL
Wow Biden is actually civil compared to what I say in private.
Lol! Me too!
“What a f–king a–hole the guy is.” PJB telling the truth. I love him even more.
Other than hard core MAGA and maybe his family (or some of them) I suspect most people would say the same about Trump. I know I wish he would just shuffle off somewhere and not return.
At times like these, I do believe my Joe Biden channels my younger sister as those are the exact terms she has always used for Donald Trump
My sister and I call that f**king asshole the Antichrist, and the term fits.
Biden speaks for all of us!
Prez Biden is going easy on that fool. I call Trump much worse.
I openly refer to DJT as “piece of s**t”, but the newest one of that makes me laugh is Orange MAGA Jesus. The fact that anyone can like or support the sick f**k is unfathomable to me.
Uncle Joe is spot on!!! Go Biden!
Isn’t that how we all refer to him?
Joe penchant for swearing isn’t exactly a secret either. He got caught on a hot mic in 2010 telling Obama during the signing of the Affordable Care Act: “This is a big f**cking deal.”
I bought the “Health Reform is a BFD” T-Shirt the Obama campaign put out after that went viral. Still wear it every time I fill out a ballot.
I find something very charming in that Biden lets the f-bombs fly liberally but says “a-hole”. Same, Mr. President, same! There’s something just way more satisfying in saying f*ck.
No lies detected, and nothing any less civil than what Cheetolini has said about other people. Carry on, my President Biden!
The worst part about Trump? He lowered the bar and now all these vile people say the worst things about immigrants, people of color, women, and gay people. It is like he made America trashy again. I say the same things about him Joe.
When Biden looks in the mirror these days, he sees Trump’s reflection.