Queen Camilla stepped out in Cambridge today & tried not to look gleeful

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla today, stepping out in Cambridge. She visited the newly opened Meadows Community Centre and had some business to do as the President of the Royal Voluntary Service. I’m pretty sure this marks Camilla’s eighth or ninth day in a row in which she’s either had a public schedule of events or been photographed in a “private” capacity, like going in and out of London Clinic last weekend. Camilla is truly having a ball – she’s so happy, giddy and full of herself. It’s clear that Camilla’s staff are running the show behind-the-scenes, as we’ve been gifted with an endless stream of sycophantic pieces about how Camilla is brilliant, hard-working and all-powerful. Speaking of, Becky English at the Mail did a somewhat ridiculous piece about how Camilla is just one of many “powerful women” supporting King Charles. Some of these quotes and asides are hilarious.
Holding up the ceiling: The news that Queen Camilla and the Princess Royal are ‘holding up the ceiling’ (as one insider described it to me this week) during the family’s current health crisis is no surprise to anyone in royal circles. For the King has long been surrounded by a team of strong, loyal and formidable female figures both in front of, and behind, the scenes. And their influence will continue to shape both His Majesty’s reign and the institution’s ability to survive in the difficult decades to come.
King Charles adored his grandmother: The King’s long-standing admiration for an iron fist in a velvet glove can almost certainly be traced back to his adored grandmother, the late Queen Mother. Not for nothing was she dubbed ‘the steel marshmallow’ (a moniker that many believe the Princess of Wales has more than inherited).
Charles loves powerful women: One former aide who has worked closely with the King for several decades, is absolutely convinced her influence has had a lasting effect on the man he has become. ‘The King is not frightened of powerful women, although he occasionally pretends he is,’ they say with a laugh. ‘What’s interesting, however, is that he won’t promote for the same of it. He doesn’t mind where the best talent is coming from as long as they are as passionate about the issues that matter as he is. He’s always liked a diverse set of voices around the table.’
Camilla’s influence: At the head of that table is, undoubtedly, his wife, Queen Camilla, who ‘can do more with half a raised eyebrow than many a courtier could ever hope to achieve’, according to one insider. Another source adds that Her Majesty has a ‘very common sense’ approach to the business of monarchy and has developed a good instinct for what matters – as her ‘keep calm and carry on’ approach to royal duties this week has demonstrated. ‘She also very good at cooling a furrowed royal brow and because she has one foot still very much in the real world, thanks to her family, can bring a welcome sense of perspective,’ they continue.
Kate’s Anne: As the two youngest working women in the family the Princess of Wales, 42, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, have also formed a particularly dynamic duo in recent years (indeed one well-placed source told me this week they firmly believe Sophie will become ‘Kate’s Anne’ when she eventually becomes Queen). It’s worth noting the princess has become increasingly confident in using her voice and proffering an opinion on the direction of travel for the family in recent years. Indeed, according to some sources it was Kate who urged the palace to stand firm in issuing their robust ‘recollections may vary’ statement after Harry and Meghan’s infamous Oprah interview, arguing that history would judge the family on what they were prepared to accept as truth. She is, say those who know her, ‘genuinely lovely – and also subtly steely’. No bad combination, you might think.
The way they keep throwing royal racist Kate under the bus and blaming her for “recollections may vary” should be studied. They really want everyone to know that Kate was always arguing to call Meghan a liar. As for Sophie becoming Kate’s Anne… lmao. Poor Sophie, all of that sucking up and that’s all she gets?? Anyway, Camilla is in charge and she will be for a very long time.
I’m not sure that the little girl pictured above is thrilled to be engulfed by the arthritic Queenie.
Camilla is now going in for hugging
The child looks uncomfortable
Heck, even I’m uncomfortable looking at that photo!
Ikr? I wonder who told her to hug the old lady because neither of them looks into it. Camilla might be having a grand old time being the last royal standing (and I know she’s technically not royal), but I’m pretty sure she draws the line at being hugged by random children.
She really is indecently cheerful these days. Very unnerving. What does she know that I don’t?
I think she knows she won. I don’t think it’s just that she (and Chuck) will have the limelight alone for next 4-5 months, I think it’s going to be longer. I truly wonder what in the eff is going on at KP.
The reign of Queen Camilla is sort of fun? I know we hate her but there’s been something almost cartoon villain about her this week that’s definitely more funny than Charles and William and Kate. Maybe it’s just her infectious joy lol.
It really is giving off cartoon villian vibes which is why I think its sort of fun. I also think its fun bc its aimed at W&K, not H&M, so we can enjoy it more, lol.
I do think she obviously knows something we don’t. Maybe a Wales divorce is around the corner and she’s laughing bc out of the past 3 princess of wales, she was the only one to make it through to queen? IDK.
@matthew – it’s almost morphing into an episode of The Windsors at this point….
She has no real reign but enjoys the power trip
Where to begin. Ok are they throwing Can’t under the bus with she pushed recollections may vary? Probably. I don’t think Can’t can come up with that sentence but ok. Horsilla is definitely out there and I’m surprised that she had done these eight days in a row. Leaving the comfort of her own home and gin for that long is truly remarkable. However I do like the fact that she is showing up Peg and doing a great job of it.
I sincerely hope they’ve got top notch security surround George – and yes I’m serious. KCIII laid up in bed, William MIA. If George so much as catches a cold then people should be be looking at where he caught it and how!
Ok, this woman is 76 years old, has done public appearances 9 days in a row and doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Whereas, Kate, who is 34 years younger, would need a 2 month holiday on Mustique for having done half the work. Maybe it really is the sensible shoes.
Maybe I should take a look at those sensible British brand shoes that were named yesterday if that’s the secret of Camilla‘s success lol. We may hate this woman, but she sure is doing it right.
That poor kid parents need to find some Holly water to remove that bad juju from her. On a serious note: what is going on and why is she out 9 days in a row doing public engagement?
Charles isn’t frightened by powerful women, just popular ones. And why would Sophie be Kate’s “Anne”? Wouldn’t that be Charlotte?
‘The King is not frightened of powerful women, although he occasionally pretends he is,’ they say with a laugh.
I hope Diana’s ghost haunts Charles just for that statement alone.
Diana was a natural with children. Camilla is not. And no Becky Kate is not a steel marshmallow
“The steel marshmallow”? Who comes up with this crap?
You have to give Queen Side Piece snaps for her effort during the Kkkate crisis. The woman is pure spite in human form. She commits to her role!