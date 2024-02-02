Queen Camilla stepped out in Cambridge today & tried not to look gleeful

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla today, stepping out in Cambridge. She visited the newly opened Meadows Community Centre and had some business to do as the President of the Royal Voluntary Service. I’m pretty sure this marks Camilla’s eighth or ninth day in a row in which she’s either had a public schedule of events or been photographed in a “private” capacity, like going in and out of London Clinic last weekend. Camilla is truly having a ball – she’s so happy, giddy and full of herself. It’s clear that Camilla’s staff are running the show behind-the-scenes, as we’ve been gifted with an endless stream of sycophantic pieces about how Camilla is brilliant, hard-working and all-powerful. Speaking of, Becky English at the Mail did a somewhat ridiculous piece about how Camilla is just one of many “powerful women” supporting King Charles. Some of these quotes and asides are hilarious.

Holding up the ceiling: The news that Queen Camilla and the Princess Royal are ‘holding up the ceiling’ (as one insider described it to me this week) during the family’s current health crisis is no surprise to anyone in royal circles. For the King has long been surrounded by a team of strong, loyal and formidable female figures both in front of, and behind, the scenes. And their influence will continue to shape both His Majesty’s reign and the institution’s ability to survive in the difficult decades to come.

King Charles adored his grandmother: The King’s long-standing admiration for an iron fist in a velvet glove can almost certainly be traced back to his adored grandmother, the late Queen Mother. Not for nothing was she dubbed ‘the steel marshmallow’ (a moniker that many believe the Princess of Wales has more than inherited).

Charles loves powerful women: One former aide who has worked closely with the King for several decades, is absolutely convinced her influence has had a lasting effect on the man he has become. ‘The King is not frightened of powerful women, although he occasionally pretends he is,’ they say with a laugh. ‘What’s interesting, however, is that he won’t promote for the same of it. He doesn’t mind where the best talent is coming from as long as they are as passionate about the issues that matter as he is. He’s always liked a diverse set of voices around the table.’

Camilla’s influence: At the head of that table is, undoubtedly, his wife, Queen Camilla, who ‘can do more with half a raised eyebrow than many a courtier could ever hope to achieve’, according to one insider. Another source adds that Her Majesty has a ‘very common sense’ approach to the business of monarchy and has developed a good instinct for what matters – as her ‘keep calm and carry on’ approach to royal duties this week has demonstrated. ‘She also very good at cooling a furrowed royal brow and because she has one foot still very much in the real world, thanks to her family, can bring a welcome sense of perspective,’ they continue.

Kate’s Anne: As the two youngest working women in the family the Princess of Wales, 42, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, have also formed a particularly dynamic duo in recent years (indeed one well-placed source told me this week they firmly believe Sophie will become ‘Kate’s Anne’ when she eventually becomes Queen). It’s worth noting the princess has become increasingly confident in using her voice and proffering an opinion on the direction of travel for the family in recent years. Indeed, according to some sources it was Kate who urged the palace to stand firm in issuing their robust ‘recollections may vary’ statement after Harry and Meghan’s infamous Oprah interview, arguing that history would judge the family on what they were prepared to accept as truth. She is, say those who know her, ‘genuinely lovely – and also subtly steely’. No bad combination, you might think.