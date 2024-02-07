King Charles flew to Sandringham after his 45-minute meeting with Prince Harry

Prince Harry arrived at Heathrow on Tuesday around 12:30 pm. He arrived with his own security, and he had a police escort from Heathrow. He traveled straight to Clarence House, where his father, King Charles, had been staying since Sunday or Monday. Charles was reportedly in London to receive treatment for cancer. Harry was photographed in the car going into Clarence House, and he was there for an hour or two. As Harry was arriving, a helicopter suddenly appeared at Buckingham Palace. Then the Sun’s royal reporter Matt Wilkinson tweeted: “King Charles has left Clarence House and a helicopter is waiting for him at Buckingham Palace. It is believed Prince Harry left moments earlier. Their meeting would have lasted less than 45 minutes.”

The Telegraph’s reporting goes back and forth – Charles and Camilla were seen and photographed leaving Clarence House about 45 minutes after Harry’s arrival. Their sources claim that Harry and Charles’s meeting only lasted about thirty minutes. They also claim that they don’t know if Harry had any plans to join Charles at Sandringham, and no one seems to know where Harry went after Clarence House, although reporters stationed outside claimed that Harry left around the same time as his father.

In the photos of Charles and Camilla departing Clarence House, Charles looks emotional, like he’s been crying. Which I believe – regardless of my opinion about Charles’s dogsh-t parenting skills, that man is sentimental, emotional even. While this whole thing is absolutely bonkers, I bet it meant a lot to Charles that Harry flew fourteen hours just to see him. Of course, a normal parent would have gussied up the guest room and served tea and made sure that their child would stay for dinner. Not Charles.

I said from the start that Harry’s visit was coordinated with his dad and Buckingham Palace, and the police escort was evidence enough of that, as was the fact that Harry went straight to Clarence House. But was THIS always the plan? A 45-minute visit, after which Charles skedaddled off to Sandringham for no urgent reason? A fourteen hour flight for less than an hour of checking-in and conversation? Oh well – Harry is a loving son and he did what he could. He made that journey for himself. While the sadistic royalists are crowing about how little time the king gave his son, Harry is the one who comes out of this with no regrets. He made the effort, his father did not.

