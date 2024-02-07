King Charles flew to Sandringham after his 45-minute meeting with Prince Harry

Prince Harry arrived at Heathrow on Tuesday around 12:30 pm. He arrived with his own security, and he had a police escort from Heathrow. He traveled straight to Clarence House, where his father, King Charles, had been staying since Sunday or Monday. Charles was reportedly in London to receive treatment for cancer. Harry was photographed in the car going into Clarence House, and he was there for an hour or two. As Harry was arriving, a helicopter suddenly appeared at Buckingham Palace. Then the Sun’s royal reporter Matt Wilkinson tweeted: “King Charles has left Clarence House and a helicopter is waiting for him at Buckingham Palace. It is believed Prince Harry left moments earlier. Their meeting would have lasted less than 45 minutes.”
The Telegraph’s reporting goes back and forth – Charles and Camilla were seen and photographed leaving Clarence House about 45 minutes after Harry’s arrival. Their sources claim that Harry and Charles’s meeting only lasted about thirty minutes. They also claim that they don’t know if Harry had any plans to join Charles at Sandringham, and no one seems to know where Harry went after Clarence House, although reporters stationed outside claimed that Harry left around the same time as his father.
In the photos of Charles and Camilla departing Clarence House, Charles looks emotional, like he’s been crying. Which I believe – regardless of my opinion about Charles’s dogsh-t parenting skills, that man is sentimental, emotional even. While this whole thing is absolutely bonkers, I bet it meant a lot to Charles that Harry flew fourteen hours just to see him. Of course, a normal parent would have gussied up the guest room and served tea and made sure that their child would stay for dinner. Not Charles.
I said from the start that Harry’s visit was coordinated with his dad and Buckingham Palace, and the police escort was evidence enough of that, as was the fact that Harry went straight to Clarence House. But was THIS always the plan? A 45-minute visit, after which Charles skedaddled off to Sandringham for no urgent reason? A fourteen hour flight for less than an hour of checking-in and conversation? Oh well – Harry is a loving son and he did what he could. He made that journey for himself. While the sadistic royalists are crowing about how little time the king gave his son, Harry is the one who comes out of this with no regrets. He made the effort, his father did not.
True douche if he could not show more hospitality to his own son. Harry is in peace. Meanwhile I havent seen william go to his father even if he’s right there.
And he won’t go to see his father if reports are to be believed.
That is why they report breathlessly on Harry’s comings & goings. So that they don’t have to focus on the fact that William is a complete no show
I lost my dad a year ago. I have many regrets, but will always be glad for the time I spent with him at the end. I hope Harry has similar peace. But this timing just feels gross — you allow/make your kid travel 28 hours round trip to be by your side and don’t give him an hour? What could possibly have been the rush? And where is the statement “the King enjoyed and is grateful for the recent visit with his much beloved son” or something to shut up the Rota Rats?
“Harry is the one who comes out of this with no regrets.”
Exactly. Harry knows who his father is, I think he knew exactly what to expect yesterday. He did what he had to do to make sure there are no regrets on his part. its clear this visit was coordinated heavily with the palace. My guess is Charles always planned on returning to Sandringham yesterday and delayed it to meet with Harry.
Also, like I said yesterday – this is not a normal family. Harry meeting with his father for 45 minutes, heck even a half hour, feels like a long meeting considering how much Charles has blanked him over the past four years.
And harry met with Charles for longer than William has……
Yes, Harry grew up knowing about the pecking order. Efforts go up the ladder, not down – and the king doesn’t have to make any effort at all.
Now that that’s done, hopefully H&M can focus fully on IG next week.
Charles is so odd, sentimental but uncaring.
I’m glad for Harry that he made the effort, and understand why he would. I hope that’s the end of it for him as I have fears about the eventual funeral and what William might do, but Harry will probably feel that he has to attend that as well.
No Will yet? I could believe anything at this point.
Yesterday PrincessK said that Charles goes harder on Harry because, despite knowing that Harry is the star, he needs to appease William. I’d like to think Harry joined them separately in Sandringham so they can spend more time together, and that the 30 min meeting story in the media is to satisfy William.
But who knows with these people. Anything is possible.
Yeah, I know they’re an entirely weird family because we talk about it every day but even fractured families can generally suck it up for few days during a crisis. It is insane to me that he wouldn’t take the opportunity to invite Harry to Sandringham ESTATE, where they could have plenty of distance but also some quality time.
Yeah, not Charles who didn’t even have PH as a dinner guest after his beloved grandmother died. Charles’ tears are probably more about himself. If he was so “touched” about seeing PH, he could have stayed around and visited longer even if he needed a break after 30 min.
Yes I saw the pictures of Chuckles in the car and it did look as though he may have been crying at some point. What concerns me is where is Harry? The Telegraph at one point said he left for BP which is where Chuckles and Camz left from by helicopter. I hope he is ok. They followed Harry all the way to Clarence House but they have no pictures of Harry leaving?
In the end Harry came through for his Dad, i hope Charles appreciates it. I hope in years to come Harry sees this moment at a point of closure, people aren’t perfect and dont want to change if things are working out for them. Go on with your life Dude.
Harry flies for hours just to see his father. Pa gives him 45 minutes max. Just gross. Don’t tell me this is a normal family. Or any kind of a family. It’s an institution and a heartless one at that.
Yeah, it’s not a family which is what Harry wants. I hope he can accept that he’s never going to get that kind of relationship with his father but at least he’s has the type of family he’s always wanted with Meghan and the children.
Charles other son spent zero minutes with him.
Charles darling daughter in law has sent zero words of love or support for Charles.
I hope harry is back home or close to being there. And yes Charles should have made a statement about how he was so happy to be with harry.
I can’t help but feel that once again the royal family’s need to play to the press and the soap opera characters they find/see themselves as has won out over proper emotions and family time. Charles wanted Harry there and Harry wanted to be there. But I’m sure courtiers and instinct kicked in and it became an episode in the series (tracking Harry’s flight, the leaks and briefings to certain Rota, the bbc live updates, photographs tracking everyone’s coming and goings, needing to be seen as snubbing, etc). of the BRF over any possible emotional and familial reconciliation and bonding. Harry tried, that’s all he can do. It must be exhausting living like this, but they (the royals) did it to themselves
I think it was important Harry reach out before making public appearances promoting Invictus. Not that Harry thinks that way but it does take away that ammunition from British tabloids. Have to admit I’m waiting for the overnight news of any William sightings. I know they said he had events on Wednesday…
Sad to say it also takes away the ammunition of “Meghan wouldn’t let PH visit his father.”
I think it allows next week to happen without all of the “When will Harry see his father?” or “How dare H & M go to Vancouver while the King is ill?” stories that would have overshadowed it. I mean the press will still write terrible stories but the whole world just watched Harry dropped everything, fly like 14 hours each way and got maybe 30 mins of his father’s time. So he can go to IG next week and give it his full attention. Ultimately I think he went because he wants no regrets but I do think it was smart to just get it done now.
At the end of the day, Harry can say he went to see his father. That’s all. I’m looking forward to Vancouver next week.
30 minutes is a significant amount of time in this situation. They’re not a normal family. That was probably the most time they spent in 4 years.
Harry has done everything he could. Flew over, reached out and spent some time with his dad. If Charles wants to spend more time or have Harry do something else then the ball is in Charles’ court. He’s the one who needs to reach out further.
They do themselves no favors.. every single time they let their vindictive pettiness lead front and center.
I think the meeting went like this after greetings. Will you come back? No. Then the meeting ended.
In my brain:
Harry: Dad, I’m sad to hear about your cancer. Let me know what I can do for you.
KFC: Divorce Meghan, return to be our whipping boy and also do all of William’s work but take no credit for it.
Harry: … And let’s get back on topic, how can I support your cancer?
KFC: …
Harry: …
KFC: If you aren’t going to support me, I’m leaving.
Harry: *deep breath* It was good to see you, if only for a hot second. Bye.
Harry is to good for that family. All that flying for 45 minutes?