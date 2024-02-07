Mirror: Prince Harry ‘is making plans to spend more time in England’?

To recap, Prince Harry flew fourteen hours to have a 45-minute sitdown with his father, and then King Charles immediately flew to Sandringham and Harry checked into a hotel overnight, having seemingly been banned from staying at any royal property. All of those big reconciliation narratives and “what if Harry comes back to work for the firm” fantasies were blown up in less than an hour. Charles doesn’t give a sh-t. Harry loves his father but cannot change him or force him to be a better person or a better father. But please, let’s hear from some “sources” who insist that Harry wants to spend more time in England now:

Prince Harry plans to ‘spend more time’ in England following dad King Charles’ cancer diagnosis – and Meghan has given her blessing. The father-of-two was pictured as he touched down in London from California where he now lives with wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. It comes as Harry hopes to put the rift between his brother Prince William behind him and be a support to William as he takes on more responsibility while King Charles undergoes treatment. Harry is ‘keen to start healing his rift’ with Wills for the sake of their family, and Wills is coming around to this idea too, says a source close to the family. An insider told us: “Harry is making plans to spend more time in England so he can be there physically for his father. Meghan has given him her blessing to do this as she knows family is paramount. It’s early days yet and they are working out logistically how they can make it work as Harry’s life is now in the States with his wife and kids. Harry and Wills have always been there for each other through tough times, and it looks like they will restart building their relationship again. The brotherly love never really went away. It will take time.”

[From The Mirror]

I honestly did have a moment where I hoped that Charles’s cancer diagnosis would help Charles reevaluate his relationships with his sons and perhaps even begin to repair some of the damage with Harry. But no, it’s clear that won’t happen. Granted, we don’t know what Harry and Charles said to each other, but three facts in evidence show that Harry won’t be welcomed back for frequent visits: Charles only gave Harry 45 minutes; Harry wasn’t invited to Sandringham; Harry wasn’t welcomed overnight at a royal property and had to stay at a hotel. The Windsors don’t want him back, especially because Harry has been so successful and he’s not broke and divorced.