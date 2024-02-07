Mirror: Prince Harry ‘is making plans to spend more time in England’?

To recap, Prince Harry flew fourteen hours to have a 45-minute sitdown with his father, and then King Charles immediately flew to Sandringham and Harry checked into a hotel overnight, having seemingly been banned from staying at any royal property. All of those big reconciliation narratives and “what if Harry comes back to work for the firm” fantasies were blown up in less than an hour. Charles doesn’t give a sh-t. Harry loves his father but cannot change him or force him to be a better person or a better father. But please, let’s hear from some “sources” who insist that Harry wants to spend more time in England now:
Prince Harry plans to ‘spend more time’ in England following dad King Charles’ cancer diagnosis – and Meghan has given her blessing.
The father-of-two was pictured as he touched down in London from California where he now lives with wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. It comes as Harry hopes to put the rift between his brother Prince William behind him and be a support to William as he takes on more responsibility while King Charles undergoes treatment.
Harry is ‘keen to start healing his rift’ with Wills for the sake of their family, and Wills is coming around to this idea too, says a source close to the family. An insider told us: “Harry is making plans to spend more time in England so he can be there physically for his father. Meghan has given him her blessing to do this as she knows family is paramount. It’s early days yet and they are working out logistically how they can make it work as Harry’s life is now in the States with his wife and kids. Harry and Wills have always been there for each other through tough times, and it looks like they will restart building their relationship again. The brotherly love never really went away. It will take time.”
I honestly did have a moment where I hoped that Charles’s cancer diagnosis would help Charles reevaluate his relationships with his sons and perhaps even begin to repair some of the damage with Harry. But no, it’s clear that won’t happen. Granted, we don’t know what Harry and Charles said to each other, but three facts in evidence show that Harry won’t be welcomed back for frequent visits: Charles only gave Harry 45 minutes; Harry wasn’t invited to Sandringham; Harry wasn’t welcomed overnight at a royal property and had to stay at a hotel. The Windsors don’t want him back, especially because Harry has been so successful and he’s not broke and divorced.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Glad he is safe and leaving. I don’t think he wanted to stay at any royal place because they would have watched his every move and reported it to the gutter press. Harry is very aware of how things work. I hope Harry got what he wanted from the visit. It’s ridiculous the stuff they are saying especially the part that says Meg gave Harry permission to visit more often. She has always left what Harry does with his family up to him she doesn’t need to give permission. Rotten gutter press!
Wishful thinking on my part, but part of me wishes the Sussexes would purchase a country bolt hole in the UK. With an Aga. 😂
Seeing pictures on Twitter X of Harry at Heathrow airport and comments that he’s already left !!
(unverified)
The rota 🐀🐀 and palace 🤡🤡 not having a good day …..
Just a quick point about the hotel bit: I’ve basically cut off my family too and last year I went back for a short period due to a family issue and I actually chose to stay in a hotel, despite the extra cost and hassle, just for the freedom. So Harry may have chosen the hotel, just to be able to come and go as he pleased without any constraints.
Also given that BP leaks like a sieve, Harry keeping them out of the loop as much as possible also makes a lot of sense when you don’t want the RR tracking your every move.
I also firmly believe he would not choose to stay at a royal property, it would have been a hotel or with friends.
“Banned”? Or possibly Harry feels safer staying in a hotel. I would.
Yes! It could have been his choice! That’s what I said above too
My thoughts exactly. Plus, the rota would be gleefully reporting that Charles snubbed him.
That they’re not reporting that Harry snubbed Charles by not accepting an invitation from Charles to accompany him to Sandringham is interesting.
Very much this. Maybe Harry knows if he stays on a Royal property, then Royal people will have information about where he staying, and put it out to the rota.
I wouldn’t blame him for wanting to make his own plans, especially for just one or two nights
Exactly what I thought. He chose to stay where he stayed. No way he trusts staying on a property owned by the firm.
LOL no he isn’t. And I can’t be the only one getting whiplash from the wild swings in stories from “William will never forgive Harry” to “it looks like they will start rebuilding their relationship again.” What the what???
I wonder if it’s competing narratives from KP and BP? Or KP and a sector of the press who are trying to pressure them to repair the rift?
Harry’s not going to come back unless 1) the family apologizes unreservedly to Meghan, and 2) the press a) apologizes to him and Meghan for the non stop stochastic terrorism, b) cessation of the former and c) pay up some damages, fire people, etc.
No. Harry’s not coming back. If they met all his terms, he might show up occasionally to stupid stuff like Trooping or church on Easter or something, but the Sussexes are never going to work on behalf of the crown again unless there’s an act of G-d. Obviously I’m speculating, but the Sussexes are still philanthropists who live lives of public service, but they now do it on their own terms. I can’t see any situation where they come back to the firm in any way.
Oh my god!! Seriously?! We’re going to be subjected to weeks and months of this dribble, I think that I’m going to have to quit looking at these articles, maybe get back into my workouts and meditation. Anything that’s not a brain drain.
They have to write their words and get the clicks somehow, the legit storylines are banned (where IS Kate??) so there’s not much left to work with. Won’t anyone think of the poor reporters!
The pathetic firm only wants Harry back on way, humiliated and desperate. So keep thriving Harry! Then you’ll be free from living that that antiquated, awful family. For all their prating about serving, I have never seen a less kind or charitable group.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they used the cancer to get him there to admonish in person for the hurt egos over Living legend of Aviation and the One Love premier. Plus it sure got everything off the front pages that is happening over there so they fed the invisible contract that was getting restless.
The man was in the country for a DAY. LMAO. He ain’t coming back y’all.
Spending more time in the uk just means that on his next trip he might stay a whole 36 hours😂
yes, he’s so desperate to spend more time in the UK that he left…..24 hours after he arrived.
I hereby re-christen the RF, rota, & Derangers citizens of Denial Isle.
Den-isle.
Ye gods, I am sick and tired of Charles and William’s treatment of Harry. Frankly, I’m just sick and tired of the Windsors. They are the most stunning examples of a dysfunctional family I have ever seen and I spent over 35 working with children with parents like this. Harry has a wonderful life with Meghan and the children in California. Why would he want to go back to those very questionable people. They can’t straighten out their own lives, they seem to revel in crisis and revenge. Stay away Harry, you’re too good for them.
Sure, Harry flew 14 hours for a 45-minute sit down. He also flew 14 hours for a one hour coronation. And he’ll fly 14 hours for Charles’ funeral, too.
And maybe Harry is making plans to spend time in the UK, but that doesn’t mean he’ll spend that time with the RF.
Harry made his visit and now he can move on and enjoy Vancouver next week. Things are what they are and history will not be kind to the Windsor for the treatment of Harry and his family.
Do we think that maybe part of Harry setting boundaries involves NOT staying where he’ll be affected by the toxicity of the royal family, courtiers, etc? Am I being too optimistic here?
That’s exactly what it is.
I don’t know several things can be true at the same time. I think the travel was neccesary to give both H&M and Charles some peace in the press in the next couple of weeks so just hygien admin for organisations that know what they are doing (not BPs usual mo but hey learning curve maybe). I think Harry really wanted to show up for his dad and speak to him directly. Hopefully Charles appreciated that gesture not so sure about Camilla. I’m sure business was attended to at the meeting as well if there was any like a short briefing on the state of things. Best case scenario is that they either have or will work towards taking care of the ravec decision so that it at least is easier for Harry and his family to visit if they wish to do so.
Every time I see Harry enter the Uk, as a mother and grandmother, I just want to hug him and tell him it’s all going to bd ok. His family and the press have stirred up so much hate for him and his family, they don’t feel welcome here. Worse for Harry as this is his home he served his country. Now he is publicly not welcomed here by certain factions of the public and his own so called loving family. Any if he is every in Scotland he is most welcome for a chat a cup of tea.❤️
They are obsessed with Harry. They kicked him out of his house. Why would he spend more time there.
I think Peg has been the “shadow king” for a while now. I think he’s the one that threw Harry & Meghan out of Frogmore. I think he’s the one that tried to evict Pedo, then relented when Fergie got sick. I think Peg & Keen are taking a nice long break because they feel like it. The late Queen gave the appearance of working & being in charge, but we know Chuck was running the show. That’s my speculation for today.
I disagree that William is running anything but his mouth.
If he actually had any power at all, Andrew would be exiled out of the country and Royal Lodge would be given to Prince George out of spite (he could use it for sleepovers!).
Harry would not be allowed in the country even to see Charles, and he would never have allowed Camilla to get good press these last few weeks.
William can’t even be a shadow prince of Wales. He is too lazy
Shadow king? No. Petulant baby that throws such nasty tantrums that everyone just lets him get his way or avoids him, yes.
RF directions to Rotting Rota: focus on Harry, detract from PoWails
Yup! This. 👆
Harry is not going to spend less time with his own family to try to please William. He would want an apology. What sort of person would sacrifice being with his family to cater to his brother
The article says Meghan knows family is paramount. That part is true. The family she and Harry have created is paramount to both. If Harry spent more time in England, it would mean less time with his own family which is paramount. No way would he leave them for anything less than urgent.
So I saw a Twitter clip of Tina Brown…saying the monarchy desperately needs Harry back and that he’ll have to start taking on more royal duties…I mean…what?
Tina Brown wrote nasty things about diana. I doubt harry cares what she has to say.
I’m sure he doesn’t but she’s basically saying the monarchy with just William isn’t enough, which yeah, obviously. But it’s arrogant to assume Harry would agree. La la land.
It’s so funny they’re trying to sell this as that man has already left the UK lmao. Harry spent a whole 24 hrs there this time after having every trip he made back there last year last less than 3 days as well but these people want us to believe he wants to spend months at a time there….sure jan.
Harry was very clear when Anderson Cooper asked him if he’d be willing to live in the UK again and work for the firm there: NO. Given everything his wife was subjected to in the UK it is not happening. He told Anderson the only thing he’d be willing to consider is working in the Commonwealth. That’s it. And that would still require some changes and concessions from the Firm that we know they will not give.
Right, Harry (and Meghan) are fine with him hanging out with his toxic family and leaking courtiers and rats, leaving his two adorable children in California with his beloved wife. Suuuure. Nothing Harry has ever done has indicated he’s willing to spend significant time away from M, A and L, and he’s never once acted like he cares to have a relationship with his creepy brother and neurotic sister-in-law.
Harry has always wanted to spend more time in England but the BRF has blocked his security. KC gave him a police escort this time. Let’s see what he does next,
Look, at this point he knows who he’s dealing with so he has no expectations of them. Also, let’s not conjecture that he wasn’t invited somewhere. If you were Harry, why would you want to stay at any of the Royal homes/palaces? So people can spy on you/ listen into your calls or just be rude AH’s? My guess is that he prefers hotels because he can come and go as he pleases, can talk to whoever he wants without someone blabbing about it the next day or taking the chance that his calls are being listened to ( I doubt they’ve stopped). Of course he knew how much time he was getting with Chuckles, everything is by appointment. These people need to accept that he is NOT coming back or planning to spend a significant amount of time there.
Poor rota 🐀🐀🐀 They ran H&M out of the country permanently, which wasn’t really their intention. Now they want them back, but are finally realizing that the Sussexes just aren’t that into them and won’t be back for more abuse.
You see, RR, it really is YOU and not them. They’re DONE with all of you, the small, petty bigots of Salt Island. Y’all got what you claimed to want. The gorgeous, dynamic Sussexes have left your burning house. Now go make do with the pale, stale, boring leftovers.
I’m new to the sight this is just my second post. I have been reading for a while now. my thought is that William will become the regent for King Charles and at that point everyone moves up. So would his son move up? If anything happened to William then his son would be king, then Prince Harry would have to be his regent because he is under 18. Maybe Prince Harry had to sign papers to that affect. Thus the in and out.
I can’t imagine any reconciliation between Charles and Harry as long as Camilla breathes. She was always between Charles and Diana, and Charles and his sons. Charles chose Camilla above all else. She is his downfall as a husband, a father, and king. In history, I’m sure, he will be a pathetic figure who waited a life time to be a weak, petty king. Good thing he did some good as Prince of Wales. Charles is ruled by Camilla because of his need for her, and that has made him the a terrible husband, father, and clearly, now king.
If Harry has, in fact, already left England after meeting with his father for only 45 minutes, I feel I can make a judgment call here: Harry was told to come visit, that Charles would love to see him and have him there (I think this bc the police escort shows he had the king’s blessing to visit). Once he got on that flight, plans were made for Charles to go to Sandringham immediately after Harry arrived. Harry got there and was like “so why am I here? You knew I was coming and you made plans to leave as soon as I arrived?” And they said something like, “we told you plans could change, it was your choice to visit.” Harry got a hotel, called a mate for a pint, went home. I know this to be true, based on absolutely zero evidence except that the rota rats aren’t that clever and it’s so predictable.
It’s just so bizarre how it all went down. Even the Royal sympathizers are like, “he only met with Harry for 45 minutes? And then he left and didn’t invite Harry to Sandringham?” Make it make sense.
I feel like Harry has always been clear that he does want to spend more time in England, thats why they wanted to keep Frogmore, that’s why he’s fighting for security, etc. It was never “I’m leaving England and never going back.” I can’t remember if it was one of his interviews or Spare where he talked about wanting his children to have that connection with his birth country.
That said – wanting to spend time in england has NOTHING to do with this line – “It comes as Harry hopes to put the rift between his brother Prince William behind him and be a support to William as he takes on more responsibility while King Charles undergoes treatment.”
It’s not about him wanting to support William or anything like that. What utter BS.
Harry’s flight was delayed because of stormy weather… the helicopter circled Sussex (the place not Harry) for 13 mins to delay landing in BP. The meeting was short because of the delayed flight.. Harry was supposed to be at Clarence House much earlier….apparently
Sucks to be the Windsors right now. They are getting exactly what they deserve. Harry is happy and free. Bye Windsors