Rotten turtle Mitch McConnell will step down from leadership at the end of 2024

Last summer, Senator Mitch McConnell had several moments where he appeared to be profoundly unwell. More than a year ago, McConnell had some kind of fall, after which he needed extensive rehab over the course of months. When he came back to the Senate, the Republicans tried to keep him away from the cameras as much as possible. When he finally started doing those press conferences, that’s when the trouble started. He froze for a full 30 seconds during one presser in DC. A short time later, he froze again in Kentucky. Reportedly, he had some other falls which he didn’t tell anyone about. All in all, it sounds like McConnell has been hiding some very serious medical issues for more than a year. Well, now he plans to step down from Senate leadership, but he said he will serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in January 2027.
Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in history who maintained his power in the face of dramatic convulsions in the Republican Party for almost two decades, will step down from that position in November. McConnell, who turned 82 last week, announced his decision Wednesday in the well of the Senate, the chamber where he looked in awe from its back benches in 1985 when he arrived and where he grew increasingly comfortable in the front row seat afforded the party leaders.
“One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,” he said. “So I stand before you today … to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate.”
McConnell said he plans to serve out his Senate term, which ends in January 2027, “albeit from a different seat in the chamber.”
He spoke at times haltingly, his emotions evident, as he looked back on his career. Dozens of members of his staff lined up behind him on the back wall of the chamber, some wiping away tears, as family and friends looked down from the gallery above. Senators from both parties — most of them taken by surprise by the announcement — trickled into the chamber and exchanged hugs and handshakes.
President Joe Biden, who has had a productive working relationship with McConnell, said he was sorry to hear the news. “I’ve trusted him and we have a great relationship,” the Democratic president said. “We fight like hell. But he has never, never, never misrepresented anything.”
Aides said McConnell’s announcement was unrelated to his health. The Kentucky senator had a concussion from a fall last year and two public episodes where his face briefly froze while he was speaking.
While McConnell is absolute scum, there’s a completely legitimate fear that the men who come after him will be even worse. The MAGA “suicide caucus” has already run roughshod over everyone in the House, and the Senate is next. That being said, McConnell was one of the biggest pieces of sh-t *because* he was so effective at getting his way and setting the agenda. If not for McConnell, Obama would have been able to fill Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court and that would have been just one radical difference in the past eight years. Anyway, I f–king hate this turtle man and I hope the rest of his life is an utter misery.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
C’mon Mitch. Don’t wait! Go home now & never come back to DC.
Yup. Know when it’s time to move on. The time is now. Why wait?
F@ck this Foghorn Leghorn POS. He has single-handedly destroyed this country.now he’s scurrying away like the cockroach he is. I wish him nothing but the worst.
He and his ilk first bilked this country and its people out of as much money as possible. Let’s not forget to add that to the bill. He has done absolutely nothing for the people he represented, has done nothing positive in his “career.” He is a horrible human being and I join you in wishing his all the worst.
The positives in his career – he did absolutely EVERYTHING for the corporations he represented. Just look up the beef between him and John McCain in 1999 for campaign finance reform. The descriptor “corrupt” was used, and not pointed at McCain. McConnell has always been the champion of lobbyists and mega large corporations. Just look at all he fought for the tobacco industry in his long, sordid career.
Longest serving majority leader is from the eight poorest state in America. He didn’t do sh*t for his constituents.
I hope his barefoot path is littered with Legos, the milk is always sour and the bread stale, his closet inhabited with many hungry moths and his dog has medication resistant fleas.
That said…if a maga gets gets that position, we’re even more screwed.
I’m certain his replacement will be even worse 🤢🤮. At least everyone hates Ted Cruz so he will be getting zero votes for leadership.
This, but also Mc Connell stepping down does not mean McConnell is gone. He will still be very actively involved in the party, make no mistake.
He certainly is “absolute scum” which is why it’s so alarming that things could get even worse without him. My God, we’re in an awful mess. And now SCOTUS has agreed to entertain the insane notion that the 🍊🤡 is immune from prosecution for trying to overthrow democracy, thus delaying accountability (if there is any) even further. What a horror show we’re living in.
There are s surprising amount of foreigners who look at Trump and (at least halfway) believe that the SC would hold him accountable since that is their function. I’ve had tons of conversations about this and I do not think the SC will do that—they’re corrupt. My view has been that they are going to punt this to the voters. Politics has me so depressed.
It’s naive AF for anyone to believe that the people Trump put on the SC wouldn’t go to bat for him. That was always the plan.
The chance that McConnell’s replacement is better is nonexistent. I’ve been avoiding news stories about him because he is bad for my mental health and wellbeing.
I’m not sure how I feel specifically about McConnell staying on the job, because the chance that he’d be replaced by a more competent R is most likely what would happen. However, he clearly (like Feinstein) is not able to do his job and he has health issues. It is completely surreal that we cannot do anything about this! In a normal job, you can’t stay if you’re not competent. It’s sick.
I’d be happier if he’d leave the Senate altogether. The MAGA crowd coming in is terrible, yes, but they are also stupid and disorganized, so I’m hopeful they won’t cause as much damage as Turtle Boy. Now if only we could get 90-year-old Grassley out of there!