Dave Bautista: Chris Pratt convinced me to adopt a 4th pit bull from Millie Bobby Brown



By all accounts, Dave Bautista is a solid dude. He’s a hard worker, reportedly a pleasure to be around on set, and just seems inherently likable. Well, Dave is also a huge dog lover who owns four pit bulls. Last week, Dave stopped by The Tonight Show while doing the promo tour for Dune: Part Two. Millie Bobby Brown had appeared on the show the day before Dave did, and at the start of her interview, she brought her dog, Winnie the Poodle, out on set with her. It was pretty adorable and Winnie was a very good girl during her mom’s segment.

Winnie must have really charmed Jimmy because he brought her up again during Bautista’s segment, prompting Dave to share the “gotcha” story for his white pit bull puppy, Talulah. Specifically, how he adopted Talulah from MBB with none other than Chris Pratt acting as the go-between. It all began last February, when Millie and Pratt were filming a movie together as she was trying to find someone to adopt Talulah.

Bautista, a hardcore dog lover who already owned three pit bulls at the time, told host Jimmy Fallon that Pratt “hit me up and he said, ‘I know you’re a fan of this breed, and my costar is trying to adopt her out.’ “ “And I said, ‘I’m sorry man, you know I’ve already got three,’ ” he said, adding, “I just kept looking at her picture, and I was just… I just fell in love with her.” So, despite his nearly full house, Bautista decided to bring the white puppy home, and told Pratt to connect him with his costar — whose identity the Dune star did not yet know. “He said, ‘Well let me hook you up with my costar, Millie,’ and I said, ‘Wait a minute — Millie Bobby Brown?’ “ Bautista recalled, adding that his reaction was, “No way!” The actor, who adopted Talulah over a year ago, added, “I like telling people this story.” “It sounds weird to me when I say, ‘And Chris Pratt hit me up, and I got my dog, you know, from Millie Bobby Brown,’ “ he told Fallon, adding, “I sound, like, super Hollywood.” Bautista said he was also working on a film at the time, so he told Brown he would be home and able to grab the pup in a week, to which she replied, “Don’t worry about it, I’ll have someone drop her off.” “So literally the day I got home — I was overseas in Rome — I got home, and I was there, and I waited, and these two guys showed up, like, in the middle of the night,” he recalled. “They drove her down from Atlanta, and dropped her off, and I took her in. She’s been with me ever since.” And while Bautista said he has never actually met Brown in person, he did thank her for orchestrating the adoption when he first welcomed Talulah last February. The actor shared the news of the pit bull’s adoption in an Instagram post featuring several photos of the pup — including a family photo with Talulah, Bautista and his three other dogs. “Hey all, I’d like you to meet the newest member of my Valentine’s day crew, Talulah Bautista!” he wrote in the caption. “Big love to @prattprattpratt for introducing me to @milliebobbybrown and @joeysfriends22 – Thanks to Millie’s love for rescue animals she made it all possible for me to adopt and give Talulah a forever home!” “I’m so grateful, thank you! Welcome to the family Talulah!” he added.

[From People]

Awww, looking at that picture of Talulah that Pratt sent him, I can see why Dave would have fallen in love with her. She’s so cute. I admit that I don’t know much about dogs, but my family did just adopt a kitten a few weeks ago after seeing her picture on a local rescue’s website. I completely understand the sentiment of falling in love with a potential new pet based on its picture alone. It’s also sweet that his ex-wife adopted Talulah’s litter mate, Delilah. Dave’s other pit bulls are Ollie, Maggie, and Penny, all rescues. Judging by the adorable pictures of the four of them on Dave’s Instagram page, little Talulah fits right in with the family.

You can watch Dave’s interview below. The story about Talulah’s adoption is at the beginning.