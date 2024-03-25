Times: King Charles & Cam are ‘very close’ to the Waleses, ‘even more so at the moment’

Unsurprisingly, Roya Nikkhah at the Times of London got another exclusive this weekend. This is a piece which provides major cover for Kensington Palace’s mismanagement in recent months and answers every single outstanding question over the Princess of Wales with “this is the way Kate wanted it.” It might even be true in certain situations but it reeks of convenience in other places. On Friday, March 22, the Princess of Wales announced that she was going through chemotherapy to deal with the remaining cancer found after her abdominal surgery. Roya’s new piece is all about a royal family working together, in lockstep, except for the Sussexes (who get a prominent mention in this piece). We’ll see.
Charles visited Kate at the London Clinic: “There is a very strong relationship between their majesties and the Waleses. They are very close, even more so at the moment,” a senior royal source said. A source close to Charles said: “The King has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position. When they were in hospital together there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout.”
Some of the oldest family tensions have fallen away. William and Camilla, whose relationship was strained for many years, have also become closer. The two have been in regular phone contact in recent weeks. Many royal watchers noted the genuine warmth and affection between the pair as they walked shoulder to shoulder at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey this month.
The Sussexes: The tighter bond between the King’s family and his heir’s only highlights the wide gulf remaining between the Waleses and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose Californian exile seemed further away than ever on Friday. It is understood that Kate’s cancer diagnosis was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan, whose short statement soon after the announcement said: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.” A Kensington Palace spokesman would only say: “We do not comment on private conversations.” However, several sources confirm that there were no such conversations and it is thought Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television, at the same time as the public.
Why Kate made such a personal statement: “It allowed her to speak directly to the public who, overwhelmingly, have always been with her and her family and who don’t buy into the noise and gossip,” said a close friend. “It was all her, she wrote every word of it, it came together very quickly.” Her candour in delivering a video message with so much detail about how she and William have processed the news and handled it with their children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, surprised even those closest to her. “I didn’t expect this,” said a close friend who Kate turned to for advice when she had decided to make the statement.
Kate knew she needed more time: The timing was determined by Kate’s keenness to quell further speculation about her health and her marriage, since her cancer diagnosis meant she would not be returning to royal duties as quickly as expected. “What had shifted in the last few weeks was the sense that she felt: ‘I’m not going to have a normal return to work after Easter that everyone is expecting,’ and everyone was anticipating some kind of update around Easter.” More profoundly, Kate felt a duty to share her condition with the public to offer hope and solidarity for others experiencing the same challenges and to reassure the world that she is “well and getting stronger every day”.
Why Kate did the video: The friend said: “It wasn’t really about the drama of the last few weeks, though obviously that has been upsetting. She felt she had to do it because of who she is. It was more that she knows she is a public figure and has a wider leadership responsibility. She knew she had to share the news because of how it was going to affect her work and her short-term future role, and [it was about] what was the most compassionate way she could deliver the news, so that it would land with the public in the least shocking way. A written statement, she felt, would be too jarring. It was about people seeing her, and her reassuring people that she was positive about it. Knowing it was news that was going to shock people, she wanted to do it as compassionately as possible. When things are really tough, that gratitude to the public for their support is their mantra.”
Other motivations. “She also wants to be able to carry on with as active and normal a routine as possible and not have it become a huge issue when she goes to a farm shop near their home in Windsor, with people then suggesting that’s a PR move. Moving forwards, they will be very strict on enforcing their right to privacy.”
How William felt about Kate’s statement: While William was closely involved in Kate’s decision, it was one he dearly wished she had not felt compelled to make. “She did it with his full support and advice, he joined all the conversations around it,” a close friend said. “On every level he wishes she didn’t have to do it. But it was her decision, it wasn’t begrudged and he fully supported it.” Some commentators questioned, on social media, why William wasn’t sitting with Kate when she made her shock announcement. “This was her as a strong woman sharing an innately strong message to the nation. She didn’t need anyone sitting next to her,” said a royal source. “He has been supporting her and the family in the background.”
“…And not have it become a huge issue when she goes to a farm shop near their home in Windsor, with people then suggesting that’s a PR move.” Yeah, how do I say this? Kate should not have been put in a position where people were constantly asking for proof of life, nor should have felt forced into announcing anything before she was ready. But those pressures and forces were the result of the incredibly clownish operations from Kensington Palace. The conspiracies about the Windsor Farm Shop video were based on the fact that not one week prior, a half-dozen photo agencies killed a manipulated image which came out of Kensington Palace. People didn’t believe the video because it was genuinely weird and questionable. Kate has been poorly served by her staff, advisors and her husband, all of whom thought it was a grand idea to throw her under the bus for the manipulated-photo debacle. Those same people are continuing to say it was all on Kate, she was the one making these decisions AND that Kate felt she had no other choice. And that she didn’t want William by her side on that bench??
A few more things from this piece… King Charles has tentative plans to go to church on Easter Sunday in Windsor, and after Easter, Charles and Camilla will be off for a short break. Then Charles plans to do some events, probably in May and June. KP aides also say that Kate “may attend some engagements in the coming weeks if she feels well enough.” Yeah… everyone’s fine with Kate taking time away from everything and just focusing on her recovery. That’s sort of why this whole thing could have been managed better from the start, so this past month of unforced error after unforced error wouldn’t have led to a choked-up princess sitting alone on a bench, telling people she has cancer. As for the aside about the Sussexes… maybe just stop mentioning the Sussexes in the same breath as the Windsors? Try that.
Considering Harry found out about his grandmother’s death via the BBC, I doubt he was shocked to find out about Kate’s cancer through the media. He and Meghan feel sorry for Kate, but I doubt they want to be involved at all.
The Brit media wants to frame it like H and M are the little matchbox girl, staring from the outside, wishing they were included. I highly doubt they want any part of this circus.
Well it’s all back to normal Kate is a saint and it’s all out abuse on the Sussexes .
It is beyond belief to me that Charles having cancer and an uncertain future can’t come out and demand the abuse of his youngest son and family to stop .
I will never understand as long as I live that he has allowed this to continue for so long .
He absolutely disgusts me , as does William .
I think that Kate is completely out of the loop on the messaging strategy and will continue to be thrown under the bus for any hint of criticism of KP. Even though she is back to sainthood in the press, it is telling that every lie that William and the KP staff told the press has been blamed on Kate and what Kate wanted. They were forced to lie and be lazy, y’all. It’s what Kate demands!
What struck me most about this entire clown show the last few weeks is that William is allowing his staff to be protected and Kate to be blamed for everything, even when it doesn’t make any sense, as with the photo editing when we know they have a whole team working on their SM posts. KP staff absolutely know she can be victimized to save themselves and William.
KP may have learned that Kate needs to be shown a little bit more but I don’t think she has any control over anything they say about her. It will be interesting to see if William’s recent single dad energy continues in the articles planted with his chosen Rota writers, or if he is resigned to staying married to the saintly Kate after this debacle.
Yup, they could stop the attacks on H&M and won’t. It never stops being shocking and it’s why Harry won’t return. They’re a sick family and it’s not just dysfunctional personal dynamics but also an institution that is rotting into oblivion.
Well said. KP keeps deflecting to the cruelness on Kate. Deep down there was a huge concern about her situation, amidst her disappeareance and the desperate provision of unconvincing ‘proofs of life’. A lot of ppl didn’t believe she was sick, but something terrible had happened to her. There were plenty of dignified ways to deal with what must have been an uncertain prognosis and her wishes for privacy.
They have pretty much destroyed the good will with their response. You can’t repeatedly tell the public it isn’t cancer only to blame the public because it was cancer! Well now the public truly doesn’t believe a thing printed or released from KP. Blaming the Sussex’s may work in the uk but it isn’t working anywhere else. Articles like these leave a person feeling like they need a shower, it’s just so slimy.
The woman has cancer and they’re still placing all the blame for their shambolic PR on her. That’s quite the strategy.
I’m still half inclined to believe that she’s not in the same place as William very much or even at all.
So did Kate not feel this “duty” to the public during the weeks she put out zero statements and let things build up? What a load of BS.
Kate is a strong woman ok? She dont need no egg sitting on a bench with her. She came up with the text and quickly. This definitely comes from moma middleton. Even the explanation makes them detestable, although it was a heartfelt video. Wish her well
The media tries their best to protect peg. At some point they may not be able to.
William couldn`t come out and offer an odd smile? Better to let her do it alone? And they are still claiming that farm shop video was real?!
Kate sitting alone on that park bench reminded me of another Princess of Wales sitting all alone on another park bench a long time ago.
I hope whoever is thinking about grooming their little girl for George is taking a good hard look at what this family does to the women who marry into it.
The British media is such a farce. Are we supposed to ignore the fact that sickly Kate from the bench video in no way resembles the spry Kate in the shopping video? It’s not being a conspiracy theorist to point out that those two women do not even look like they were born in the same decade. Let’s just ignore that fact so they can act like everything has been kosher all this time and that the public, and not KP, is responsible for this ridiculousness.
My first and so far only thought about this newfound “closeness” between the Wales’ and their majesties is that, WandK will regret it. Camilla will at some point turn on them just as she did the Sussex’s. Cam can’t stand anyone, especially Charles’ sons, being “too close” to him, having his ear as it were. The next year is going to be fascinating to watch how all of this plays out.
I think this is all window dressing no way is their mutual trust between the keens and camilla.
The way Camilla has been grinning and Charles releasing a video way earlier and that clear photo in the car in the midst of the KP mess? Chuck and Cam have been trolling the s**t out of KP. There is no closeness in that family.
Exactly. More juvenile game playing.
This closeness between Camilla, Charles, Kate and William is all PR BS.
I am sure that Charles has not been happy with the pair and their attitude to work, and now he must be even more bewildered.
Camilla out performs both Kate and `William at every turn.
There is absolutely no reason for William to be absent for 4 weeks over Easter. No reason at all. Kate has plenty of support.
Instead of still talking aim at H&M shouldn’t illness the great leveller make them realise that life is short. Too short for feuds and fights.
They should accept gracefully the good wishes sent by them.
“Many royal watchers noted the genuine warmth and affection between the pair as they walked shoulder to shoulder at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey this month.”
The fact that this is written by Nikka is clear evidence that she’s just a stenographer for the palace, which explains the gratuitous Sussex reference. I think the monarchy has decided it cannot exist in a world where the Sussexes are thriving. As for all that other stuff, the rewriting of history in real time is quite uncanny — it’s as if we haven’t just witnessed a complete dumpster fire in which BP has been trolling KP by showing them how it’s done.
BTW, either it was Kate in the farm video, or it was Kate in the AI video. Both can’t be true. They can’t present her one minute as a spritely, healthy woman who can carry, no practically sprint with, her market bags, then next minute present her as a pale seriously frail woman who needs months off for recovery. Which is it?
Damage control the happy families spin. I doubt Camilla and William are buddy buddy. Charles probably did not TOddle down any corridors to see Kate. I wonder how Camilla feels about the lovey dovey stories about Kate and Charles. And Charles is a bad parent ignoring his other daughter in law.
Wonder how Charles feels about being described as “toddling” as if he is ancient, weak or a child.
If Charles hadn’t been booked into the same hospital as Kate for treatment, he definitely wouldn’t have been visiting her. Also, no mention of Camilla visiting Kate all the times that she went to see Charles in the hospital.
Can you imagine Will sitting there next to her while she was being vulnerable? That man is an ass. He would do all sort of faces. Watch him in any video where she is talking, he looks disgusted. I understand not all marriages work, sometimes you need to act for public or your children. But, Will doesn’t even try to look like he likes her company.
My dad — whom I never in a million years would have expected to give a rat’s ass about any of this — said the other day that he thinks that the reason we haven’t seen or even really heard about William spending any time with his cancer-stricken father is because Charles is disgusted with William’s behavior and doesn’t want to see him. And I can buy that. William’s behavior towards Kate has really been beyond the pale. (And yes, needless to say that Charles was a shitty husband in his own right, and him being upset about this would be quite hypocritical, but that’s Charles for you.)
To my mind, this all adds credence to the idea that we have been watching the Mids struggling with PW over how to handle this… with William on the side of obsessive secrecy. Also, every time I hear about how “incredibly protective” William is of Kate, I think about how protective and controlling are not the same thing. Do I believe that all this makes Kate a sainted victim? No, I believe this makes her a mean girl who now has cancer and a chance for redemption if she uses this experience to reassess her humanity. Peg is the villain of this this piece, I have little doubt.
There can be a very fine line between protection and control. Abusive men will blur it every time.
I really do not believe that Kate has any redeeming value, whatsoever. She’s the sort who in moments like this, becomes meaner and angrier. It’s like that saying about how money doesn’t change you, it just makes you more of whom you are. It’s the same with crises. You can see from their silence in the face of all the vitriol towards the Sussexes sinse her phony announcement.
Well there was a rumour a while ago that there was a ‘summit’ meeting between the Middletons and the Windsors.
Kate is simply not a good enough actress to sell all the stuff in the video about William being a source of support.
More hindsight explanations to cleanup a messy timeline that doesn’t hold up to speculation.
It’s maddening to watch the firm and British tabloids gaslight the literal world and rewrite history before our eyes. We have to remember that these people are liars, they’ve lied boldly, often, and blatantly before, and they’re still doing it.
Suddenly Kate has close friends giving details about her condition? Suddenly months ago Charles was shuffling to see her? So many new little tidbits, definitely all true and not a desperate coverup!
Yes I noticed the close friends story. Most were wives of William friends
“Kate should not have been put in a position where people were constantly asking for proof of life, nor should have felt forced into announcing anything before she was ready. But those pressures and forces were the result of the incredibly clownish operations from Kensington Palace.”
YES, exactly. The conspiracy theories were (and still are) a little extreme. But what did they expect was going to happen? Her extended absence due to a vague “abdominal surgery” was going to raise eyebrows no matter what, and they knew that, their initial statement acknowledged that. And then we had the car pap pic, we had the frankenphoto, we had william pulling out of the memorial service and his weird public appearances, the pushback on Trooping – of course those things were all going to heighten scrutiny on the situation. And then the obviously staged farm stand video. KP mismanaged this from the word “go.”
As for the Waleses being so close to Charles and Camilla….eh, I kind of doubt it. There really doesn’t seem to be any love lost between the couples no matter how much the press tries to tell us there is.
Give Kate privacy, except for a few dozen (hundreds?) articles needed to clean up kp’s bad leadership this year.
The family dysfunction was seen a day or two before the queens funeral with c and c.and the wails grinning away for the cameras
A bad omen of things to come.
Stronger every day doesn’t go along with ongoing chemo. I thought she wasn’t done yet
Camilla wouldn’t even loan Kate a tiara for the coronation. They are not close. William visited her once in the hospital. What support.
And Kate made up that silver crown to counter orders.
What a load. The obsessive privacy bit them pretty hard and, in the end, blaming K for it all seems to be just fine with her (or she had no choice in the matter), as we can see from the video. W is supporting her from behind the scenes, you guys, just not publicly or in front of a camera.
FWIW, I was convinced about the divorce announcement, truly because apparently SHE didn’t include Big Blue or her wedding band in her official Mother’s Day Frankenphoto. How foolish of me, the public, to draw such a conclusion!!
Harry hasn’t been telling the Palace his business since he’s left the UK so not telling him about Kate’s condition is not the snub that the Palace thinks it is. I agree with Kaiser that the press should stop mentioning Harry and Meghan in every article about the Royal Family. How does Roya feel that KP lied to her the week before when she was told that Kate wasn’t going to make announcement and that she might bring up her illness during an engagement. Just imaging that scenario now it’s bonkers and for Roya to accept that talking point with no pushback was a dereliction of duty as a journalist.
More gaslighting from Nikkhah about the strong and stable united Windsor family when in truth the King’s liege man hasn’t actually seen his cancer-stricken dad and only publicly visited his cancer-stricken wife once. There were no articles when the King revealed his diagnosis about how terrible it was that he had to go public. Yet Kate got privacy for months but now tiny violins for her reveal. This renewed emphasis on lashing out at Harry and Meghan is Willy’s anger at losing control of Kate’s narrative. Willy needs time to figure out his next move since CRex and AI Kate check-mated him.
Oh really, I have a suggestion for both William and Kate and charles and Camilla to have all the privacy they are demanding they are entitled to, quit . Give back the money and go live like the regular joe
Anyone else saw “… affect her short term future role?” What do they know 🤯
I remember them saying that they’re trying to to give their kids as normal a summer vacation as possible because this could be the last time they could have that? Then Betty passed away and you know the rest.
My goodness, they are already trying to crown her as a saint for merely coming clean. 😂 Maybe. This is so many levels of absurdity. Never has a princess fought with such furor, strength, and dedication! Never, in all the world, has anyone ever fought cancer better than the princess of Wales! Never has another person faced as much adversity as this darling, brave princess!! 😂😂
Not pretending Charles and Will are close, are they?
I stand as much chance of swallowing my sons football as I do this sht!
Does anyone else have a picture in their head of Charlie toddling down the corridor, candlestick in hand, night cap on his head with his nightgown under his dressing gown slippers (with crowns on them) and skinny little legs on show 😂😂
The farm shop was not keen, the womsn on the bench could have been her, and well done BBC makeup department on making her look like the frail heroine she wants to appear to be, pity about the background though, because we have breezes that make flowers and bushes move!! And PULEEEZE, there is no truce between camzilla and Billy, general camzilla is planning her next assault, even as we speak
The BM media started and fanned the flames and finally someone decided to some crisis PR to get everyone back on Saint Kate/Doting Willy train.
The word back in January when this first started was there was NO cancer which was likely why they were trying to sale the idea of Hot Single Dad Willy and let the rumors run about plastic surgery, vacationing, holding out for a bigger settlement, DV, and Rose run wild on SM. It was when it hit the AMERICAN press and AMERICAN celebrities started talking they freaked the eff out.
Let’s be real. This was a well vetted, carefully worded, rehearsed and edit video. She said her condition was NON-cancerous, but test found cancer HAD been present, and A course of PREVENTATIVE chemo was recommended. Not that she HAS cancer. This was put out to garner sympathy and quash some real ish that was about to hit the fan. The BM has created a headline that she has cancer, and folks including the media are for some reason running with the headline.
They are not close. Chuck is trying to exert some muscle as he is no longer front page news garnering sympathy, and likely will continue to be relegated to such because, let’s face it, Kate is subjectively more attractive, definitely younger, and some say the most popular.
Let’s stop falling for the okey doke, people.
Yeah, we need to keep clocking the vagueness in that statement. She still has to withstand chemo, of course, which sucks.
What I got from Roya’s long drivel was: the (presumed) FQ of 🇬🇧 is 💯 % WILLNOT. Good luck UK, with your sh1tty government & RF.