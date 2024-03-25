DM: Prince William has the ‘weight of the world on his shoulders’ right now

Following the Princess of Wales’s cancer & chemotherapy announcement on Friday, the weekend was full of stories about… Prince William. How William is doing, how William is coping, how William is the hero of this situation. Even though it’s clear, in retrospect, that William’s staffers were the ones throwing a woman with cancer under the bus to protect their clownish media strategies. That’s all been wiped clean, I suppose and we’re being introduced to Heroic William, the man who would stand by his wife through thick and thin. Interesting. From Rebecca English’s piece, “When I saw William this week, he looked like he’d the weight of the world on his shoulders. But he’s proving what a class act he is.”
He is a man born into centuries of tradition and steeped in duty – but is a husband and father first. Time and time again over the years, Prince William has made clear that while he takes seriously the burden of his future role as king and his current responsibilities as heir to the throne, he will never put them before his wife and family. Those qualities will be needed now, more than ever before.
William has always made clear how proud he is of Kate, both personally and in the way she has embraced her role. Indeed not so long ago, while talking to me about his own work, he made a point of bringing her into the conversation, stressing how he would see her sitting in their lounge, night after night, poring over papers relating to her groundbreaking work on children’s early years. It was abundantly clear he wanted the world to know that she was his equal, and more. And he has always emphasised that it was Kate who was the brains behind their joint Heads Together campaign with Prince Harry to break the national stigma around mental health.
But more importantly, I would suggest, it is the princess’s grounded brilliance as a mother, and the joy and happiness that she and their family have brought him, that has irrevocably changed William’s life.
He is a child of a broken marriage and warring parents, and grew up in the white heat of the public limelight. Kate’s steadiness, diligence and discretion have been just what he needed as a man. I don’t think any of us can even begin to understand how difficult the past few months will have been for William. Just watching what his wife has been going through: The worry of major abdominal surgery, the joyous news that the surgery had been successful, and then the heart-stopping diagnosis that, in fact, cancer had been found. Add to that his father’s own surgery and subsequent cancer diagnosis… well, that’s a hard load for anyone to bear.
…It is also a sign of the solidity of their relationship that both they and their staff were at pains to stress yesterday that their children have been at the heart of everything they have done since January, in spite of the sometimes hideously unbearable provocation they have received, particularly on social media.
Indeed, as aides briefed a small group of journalists, including myself, about the cancer news that they were about to break to the world yesterday, there was not one attempt to finger-point at the gossip-mongers who have caused the prince and princess so much distress in recent weeks. The fact that the couple have not publicly lambasted the trolls, and instead focused on their children and those who have found themselves in the same, frightening position, shows what a class act they are. Several of us asked whether their statement had been issued now to counter those vultures. And while it was made clear that they hoped that speculation would now end, it was also stressed the announcement was very much being made around the children.
Much is being done, right before our eyes, in real time, to pivot everything around Kate’s statement. Palace incompetence is being buried and forgotten, conversations about manipulated photos (blamed entirely on Kate) are being wiped clean, and William’s odd behavior this year is also being rewritten, clearly. Some of what we could see in the past few months can legitimately be explained by William and Kate focusing on their children and Kate’s recovery. But there is a lot being buried, whitewashed and covered up too. Also: why the f–k did Kensington Palace allow that Tatler cover story to go through? It’s insane in retrospect – there’s barely any mention of Kate, and it’s all about embiggening William alone.
Damn, if he’s got the world on his shoulders, what’s the woman forced to announce her diagnosis alone on a park bench carrying – Jupiter lol?
LOL – I just spit out my coffee.
Exactly. It’s not surprising that no one in the media has been pointing out the elephant in the room — the Princess of Wales sitting alone on a bench, announcing her news alone. Rather recalls another Princess of Wales sitting alone and miserable on a bench. Who in their right mind thought it a good comms strategy to throw her under the bus over photos she had nothing to do with and then have her announce her cancer diagnosis alone?
It just makes William look like the total jerk we all believe him to be.
GMAFB! Poor sausage
I’d leave it at GMAFB!
He literally can’t get fired from his job…which hasn’t even been a real job since the 18th century.
Someone on Twitter called him “Billy Idle” and now I can’t call him anything else.
(Although that is kind of an insult to Billy Idol)
Willie Idle
This piece will never be anything other than nauseous. 🤢
From a grammar nerd: thank you for the correct way to use the word “nauseous!” Ahhhhhhhh balm to my old soul.
My first thought was, “gag me with a spoon.” And thank you both for the grammar lesson.
“Gag me with a spoon” really needs to make a comeback. And yes! Nauseous means something so gross it would make one nauseated. And when you’re feeling unwell, you feel nauseated! I try not to be a jerk who corrects grammar unless asked but it is fun when someone else knows those obscure language rules!
Um, after blaming his wife for the Frankenphoto he supposedly took and supposedly posted for Mother’s Day, this guy literally called his wife “the arty one” when trying to decorate a cupcake (ie, he threw her under the bus and then backed over her again) during the ensuing fallout.
When has he been praising K?
I can’t believe that regular UK citizens with the weight of just being able to feed and house their families, in addition to medical problems in family members, fall for this line of propaganda.
Kaiser, might I suggest that you add a warning to put on muck boots before reading that excerpt? Because that hagiography is the biggest pile of horseshit I’ve come across in quite some time.
Someone’s gotta find Becky English’s romance pen name. Here’s a hilarious quote she wrote about making eyes with William.
https://x.com/scobie/status/1771144853734281326?s=46&t=Y0OeEXif8mMcMgPE2AExEQ
😭 I see why they can’t stand Omid!
I shall play the World’s Smallest Violin for him.
Seriously. He is a 41 year old man who doesn’t have to worry about how he is going to keep his job, roof over his head and food on his table while also supporting his sick wife. He doesn’t have to worry about medical bills and waiting lists for treatment. He has staff to do all the dirty work of maintaining his household.
What his family is going through sucks, but he needs to pull up his big boy undies and deal.
Absolutely horrible strategy but not surprising coming from William and his team. “Just make it all about me and make sure that I look faultless.”
Oh is that why his posture in that photo looks like Mr. Burn’s morphing into a snail?
Not Keen poring over pie charts in the lounge late into the night! She’s the brains behind Heads Together because Harry’s a bit dim, you see, and William is…also not the brains behind his own charity?
William is so not a class act. Kate shows no brilliance and did no groundbreaking work on early childhood. The experts in the field did. William has been skipping out of work for years
No, he isn’t hunched over due to carrying the world on his shoulders – he’s spineless. THAT’S why he is hunched over.
👏
Unfortunately for Becky English they didn’t time the screaming about Harry and Meghan properly; there’s not enough cover for the British media to pull off this absolutely audacious about-face.
The comms strategy clearly being deployed now is to completely MIB-erase the last two months from public consciousness. They’re going to scream about Harry and Meghan for the next week, we’re going to get all these new details that were clearly and obviously missing from the narrative for the past few months (Charles went to see Kate lots! Will is such a good dad! They’re definitely a loving family!), then they’ll do a big story surrounding Easter (all fluff, maybe some Andrew/Fergie distraction, definitely more H&M hate), and then they’ll go semi-dark and pretend to be healing in private when actually they’re just trying to get the public to forget and praying Meghan does something to give them more alternative content.
They want the average non-royal watcher to say “yea, the internet kind of went crazy but Kate has cancer and that’s really sad, they have kids, oh now they’re talking about Harry and Meghan, I can tune back out because I don’t really care about any of this stuff.” That’s the plan, let’s see how they roll it out.
@Sunday, 💯
The more I read the rota articles the more I believe Kate does not have cancer. If would be really vile to use cancer to rehab your image.
Controversial, but here is my take.
She hasn’t got cancer at all. Never did. Nor did she have any surgery of any kind.
This was about divorce and she won. She is back in (and her family paid off) and she’s off for a period of time. The price she paid was putting out a video to cover up for all the shenanigans KP got up to on her absence. No one would ever question cancer.
They’re all vile lying liars.
What a way to ‘win’. And at what cost. They have no real pride.
Is this what he wanted anyway? He wanted all the spotlight, all the attention, everything, at the expense of his brother and sister in law. Now he’s got it, everyone should be rejoicing. Even the King is now out of commission. Isn’t this what he wanted? Now he’s basically steering the ship himself. He will be king very, very soon, and he will have it all. He and Camilla wished upon a star, and now, they are seeing what those wishes manifest.
The BM and KP can do their whitewashing but the damage is done. My brother who is a typical sports obsessed American guy, now has an opinion about William, Kate and the royals. He thinks Huevo is a “douche.” If my sibling noticed, everyone knows.
My mom, who doesn’t follow the royal family and gets a lot of her news from Fox, reacted to the video of Kate with sympathy for Kate and disgust for William
“..papers relating to her groundbreaking work on children’s early years”..Lmao, what work is that?
Is that picture of William on the Tatler cover from his Great Caribbean Flop Tour? If so, that’s just like Tatler to stab the knife in while grinning in his face. They are all still laughing at William behind his back and he’s too stupid to notice.
Peg isn’t going to step up for his father or his wife. His lackeys will do the stepping up while Peg gads about, happy to have an excuse for an extended vacation. He’ll show up periodically, pledging to cure cancer, giving the odd smile. His life won’t change.
“ William has always made clear how proud he is of Kate, both personally and in the way she has embraced her role.”
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
As if we haven’t watched him, for YEARS, being rude and dismissive to Kate.
Oh ffs, William is always allowed to put his wife , he doesn’t but they always want us to know he is allowed to put his wife and children ahead of everything else, but Harry , how dare he. Who does he think he is? I am really growing tired of the Kate has cancer so let the world stop moving and give her and her husband and young family all the space and time they need . Regular folks with far less get cancer all the time and if their husbands or spouses don’t go to work, the medical bills that are through the roof won’t be paid . Becky English is one of those B who uses every chance she gets to go after Meghan so she has a f-g nerve calling people who refuse t follow the palace line of lies trolls .
He is still being written about as if he is a child. The reference is to the heads together campaign which was quite a few years ago now and happened with Harry doing the heavy lifting. He has done nothing with it since. The focus on his family is fine but he is using it as a reason to avoid working and to me it shows they have nothing to write about the work and achievements since he became heir to the throne since there are none. He had opportunities to show his mettle in the last few months and he did nothing. He could have stepped up when his father and wife were ill and shown the world he was a King in waiting. The problem with William, apart from the well documented rage is there is very little of substance to him and all the puff pieces in the world cannot hide that fact.
Yeah that Tatler piece seems counter to what is being pushed now. It’s interesting that the press love that William views Kate as his equal but criticised Harry for doing the same with Meghan. The hypocrisy, lies and gaslighting are just galling. KP has learnt nothing from their eff ups of the last 3 months and is continuing as the did before Kate’s surgery announcement with no push back from the press.
Yeah willy always puts his wife princess chop chop first. I think not, or willy wouldn’t go awandering as he does, EVERY DAY. People need to be on “chopper watch” at Anmer!! Cos willy’s away days are quite frequent!
And there is not enough white wash in the country to clean up this clowns image! If the world is weighing on his shoulders, then the world is indeed fkd
These people are so hopelessly trying to be middle class. It’s never going to work.