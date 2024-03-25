King Charles & Princess Kate had a private lunch just hours before her video

Buckingham Palace is currently doing the most to piggyback on the outpouring of sympathy for the Princess of Wales. Nevermind that they went radio silent during the past month of Kensington Palace’s clownery, although some of it (not all, but some) can be explained by the fact that I don’t think King Charles and Queen Camilla were informed about Kate’s cancer and chemotherapy for a while. If we’re going by the timeline being provided by Kensington Palace and Kate herself, she got the cancer diagnosis around February 20th or thereabouts. No one is saying when Kate and William informed Charles. They’re only overemphasizing Charles and Kate’s special connection now. The Sunday Sun’s cover was all about a private lunch Kate and Charles had on Friday, before KP released Kate’s video:

The Princess of Wales and the King had a heart-to-heart at Windsor Castle hours before she announced she had cancer. Charles, who also has the disease, travelled from London for a private lunch with his “beloved daughter-in-law” Kate on Thursday. Kate was keen to speak to the 75-year-old King about his struggle and find out how he was coping. It is believed the pair also talked about Kate’s video announcement in which she said the discovery was a “huge shock” but vowed she was “going to be OK”. A source said of the Windsor Castle get-together: “It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this. The King had already been made aware that the woman he calls ‘my beloved daughter-in-law’ had cancer. They would have had lots to discuss and share because just weeks earlier the King had begun his course of treatment and dealt with announcing his diagnosis. The King left his lunch feeling very emotional. They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter. There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles.” It is understood Charles had been made aware of Kate’s cancer struggle before he travelled from London for the lunch. Queen Camilla is also said to be a pillar of support and in regular contact with Kate.

“It is understood Charles had been made aware of Kate’s cancer struggle before he travelled from London for the lunch.” Yeah, but when? They make it sound like Charles became aware just days beforehand. Or was he made aware around the same time that Buckingham Palace courtiers were gleefully watching Kensington Palace staffers throw Kate under the bus for a manipulated photo? It’s wild to me that William and Kate seemingly demanded total secrecy about Kate’s cancer diagnosis to the point where they might not have informed the literal KING for a month. There’s medical privacy and then there’s… telling your family and your “boss” what’s going on.