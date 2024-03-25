King Charles & Princess Kate had a private lunch just hours before her video

Buckingham Palace is currently doing the most to piggyback on the outpouring of sympathy for the Princess of Wales. Nevermind that they went radio silent during the past month of Kensington Palace’s clownery, although some of it (not all, but some) can be explained by the fact that I don’t think King Charles and Queen Camilla were informed about Kate’s cancer and chemotherapy for a while. If we’re going by the timeline being provided by Kensington Palace and Kate herself, she got the cancer diagnosis around February 20th or thereabouts. No one is saying when Kate and William informed Charles. They’re only overemphasizing Charles and Kate’s special connection now. The Sunday Sun’s cover was all about a private lunch Kate and Charles had on Friday, before KP released Kate’s video:
The Princess of Wales and the King had a heart-to-heart at Windsor Castle hours before she announced she had cancer. Charles, who also has the disease, travelled from London for a private lunch with his “beloved daughter-in-law” Kate on Thursday.
Kate was keen to speak to the 75-year-old King about his struggle and find out how he was coping. It is believed the pair also talked about Kate’s video announcement in which she said the discovery was a “huge shock” but vowed she was “going to be OK”.
A source said of the Windsor Castle get-together: “It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this. The King had already been made aware that the woman he calls ‘my beloved daughter-in-law’ had cancer. They would have had lots to discuss and share because just weeks earlier the King had begun his course of treatment and dealt with announcing his diagnosis. The King left his lunch feeling very emotional. They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter. There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles.”
It is understood Charles had been made aware of Kate’s cancer struggle before he travelled from London for the lunch. Queen Camilla is also said to be a pillar of support and in regular contact with Kate.
[From The Sun]
“It is understood Charles had been made aware of Kate’s cancer struggle before he travelled from London for the lunch.” Yeah, but when? They make it sound like Charles became aware just days beforehand. Or was he made aware around the same time that Buckingham Palace courtiers were gleefully watching Kensington Palace staffers throw Kate under the bus for a manipulated photo? It’s wild to me that William and Kate seemingly demanded total secrecy about Kate’s cancer diagnosis to the point where they might not have informed the literal KING for a month. There’s medical privacy and then there’s… telling your family and your “boss” what’s going on.
Harry could not have that private meeting with Charles without his being trashed.
This palace (Buckingham) could not be trusted. Have ALL of us that have been following and have any eyesight been saying the same thing for years?? …When you see something nasty written about H & M, take their names out and insert one of the UnRoyals over there in Britain and you will then have the truth. E.g. H & M (insert Buckingham palace) were not told as Kensington Palace did not want it to leak.
So close that she waited for the lunch to tell him. Well I think everything points to camilla not being trusted. She waited to have this private lunch with the king to inform him, just like Harry wanted to have private time with his father without cam horsying around to spread info afterwards.
If charles is not close with his own kids, 💯 charles isnt close to Kate and 💯 charles doesnt know what being close means on world peasant standards. Like, he probably meant he was sitting close to Kate, like, right next to her.
So much for the “respect her privacy” thing
Nothing comes between the Palace and their propaganda 🙄🙄 no more fake pictures, so now it’s lunch, dinner, tea etc etc 🤣🤣🤣
What I got from this article is that they aren’t that close – which throws the other headline from the Times (that Cams and Chuck are close to POWs) in the trash.
Which one is it – they either are or they aren’t and I think it’s the latter.
This is what Chuck does. Tries to paint himself as sympathetic and not selfish, using others as props to do so.
He did it w/ Harry when he used him as a human shield for Huevo’s partying indiscretions, back when he was a teen – setting Harry up for a “scared straight” (Mark Bolland’s words) trip to visit an addiction treatment center, trying to garner sympathy as the “struggling single parent”.
He did it when Harry & Meghan married, offering to walk her down the aisle after her own sh-tberg father refused to come. And it came out afterward that TM Sr. was goaded to his nonsense by the palaces and their media hobgoblins.
Both times, the situation was manipulated so that the people he was playing off of to gain public sympathy, needed a savior to step in. He creates havoc and then steps in to be the hero.
You can’t tell me Chuck was hands-off those BP comms all of these past 2 months. The man is a control freak. The visits “from Charles to Kate”, of which there was no evidence apart from some blagging tabloid bilge rat’s account, and the more obvious visits by Camilla to Charles were absolutely staged to instigate drama. I think C&C were working off one script, together, the entire time.
This is why he looks like a terrible human, and a terrible king. He’s still using people around him for sympathy ploys, it’s transparent as all hell, and if he thinks “Not My King” chants are gonna stop because he took Wiglet Christ Superstar out for a spot of lunch, well… many rude awakenings are in his future.
Hobgoblin is my favorite word!!! Thank you for employing it so succinctly.
I have to say I find it a bit uncomfortable to use some of the nicknames for Kate while she’s battl8ng cancer. Maybe that’s just me though.
This speculation by the BM is macabre especially considering the fact they are busy slapping hands of anyone who dares to question things that still don’t make sense. It’s only Monday after a Friday announcement and I feel like by next Monday they will have burned through any goodwill from this weekend. They can’t help themselves from overreaching and introducing threads that no one asked for and always ends up exposing more than intended.
So this irks me with KC yet again. He couldn’t spare much time for his actual son who traveled all the way from California to see him and he couldn’t wait and meet PH or eat with him when QE died and has never supported H&M through anything that happened to them. If he thinks it is great PR to be supportive of Kate and make that distinction even more obvious, he is mistaken as far as I’m concerned.
@equality, I agree with you however there are people out there who cannot put 2 plus 2 together and will always view the Sussexes in a bad light. I mean, they will always take what the British Media spits out there at face value. This is also fueled by the junk social media puts out there. Harry and Meghan will forever be viewed badly by the public unfortunately. Now that these cancer news are out, this will be weaponized against them.
Charles, Camilla, Will and Kate think they will always win, no matter how many times and how obvious they fumble. They will always be granted some grace. Hypocrisy is fueled by enablers.
Equality, framing this lunch as a “heart to heart” is not accurate. Since Charles has never demonstrated that he has a heart, he can’t have a “heart to heart” lunch. I feel badly for Kate now, but still, the same applies to her. So this “heart to heart” was apparently heartless.
If true, I think this is a lovely, touching gesture on Charles’ part. But where was his compassion for his other daughter-in-law when she was so depressed that she was thinking about taking her own life?
He doesn’t care about the black one or her kids. I keep hearing about why he didn’t do this or that regarding Meghan and it’s because he doesn’t like her or care about her. In his eyes she is the one responsible for Harry leaving. They all hate her and she knows it. Why do you think she doesn’t want to be near them or have anything to do with them. Those people have caused her so much anguish that she doesn’t want to deal with them. Even them having cancer can’t stop their vitriol against her or her children. Why subject yourself or your innocent children to such blatant disrespect and racist abuse from them and their sycophantic media.
Really they didn’t appear to tell their own staff for a long time if the ‘she hasn’t talked to senior staffers’ is accurate & frankly I suspect that’s true. If anything Wm & Kate are seeing they can’t truly be private in that role; they’re too high up for that.
You see that’s what bothers me about the whole story. They have people that keep their dirty laundry everyday to themselves yet they couldn’t be told just about that? That Kate had cancer?
Maybe I’m seeing too much but Kate having a cancer right at the same moment than Charles plus the fiasco around it…..I’m still suspicious.
I just want to point out that right now we readers here are witnessing the palace rewrite history in real time. For the majority of the general public who don’t pay this close attention, they will be successful. How many times have they been successful in the past?
This is about so much more than Kate being ill. If an ancient, public institution is openly lying about something supposedly innocuous and actually quite sympathetic, why should we take their word when they say that the shady bags of cash from the bin ladens were actually fine and normal, or that a son-in-law whose FIL is directly linked to Russian oligarchs and Putin himself passed away in a tragic yet ultimately straightforward circumstance, and we just blindly accept it with nary another thought?
The absolute audacity it takes for proven liars to continue to expect that we take them at their word.
Exactly. And I will say more, why lie to the teeth for something that will give them sympathy ? I still think they have another story going with Kate or more probably Andrew….
I guess it’s just fine for all the so called “working royals” to use Kate’s cancer for press propaganda pieces but wishing someone health and healing is somehow wrong.
I want to say that I for one am totally happy that Kate is Charles beloved daughter in law . I mean think about it. They have so much in common. Both Royal racist . Both mad jealous of Meghan , both wish Harry was less popular than them and did I mention both racist . So see, these two make the perfect companion for each other.Both use black peoples and people of color to promote themselves
Yes and they both now have sympathy at the same time for the same problem (cancer) while everyone brush their racism under the carpet.
Welll, I have to give BP a slow clap for the masterclass in how to stick it to KP and William over their handling of Kate’s illness. Be “open” about Charles and his health, have Cam openly visit him in hospital for a clear comparison to William not being as attentive to his sick wife, sit back as William and KP create a massive clusterf**k over doctored photos, pap walks and dodgy farm video and then sweep in to portray Charles becoming so close to his beloved daughter-in-law and garner positive PR. The funniest line is the rota saying Charles “toddled down the hospital corridor” and visited Kate while they were both in hospital lol.
Something about this just feels off to me. Like, was the lunch so Kate could tell Charles that she had cancer (although they tell us he already knew, but maybe he knew an hour before) – was it so she could tell him she was putting out the video, etc. It doesn’t sound like they are super close if this lunch was such a big deal. And where was William?
I feel like BP told KP to get its act together and fix this mess and Charles meeting with Kate was part of that, but who knows at this point.
If it’s true that she filmed the video on Wednesday, I assume she must have told Charles by then and they agreed to have lunch together before the video was released. The cynic in me would suggest that Charles likes to be in the know and involved, like when he supposedly stopped by to visit Kate in the clinic. That was all about highlighting how kind and considerate Charles is. He wouldn’t want to be caught on the back foot.
Also, practically speaking, if I were Charles and I saw how royally KP has bungled the past month, I’d want to preview the video with my own two eyes and communications team first to make sure it’s not another AI disaster! I also think ( although I can’t find the names) that BP “appointed” some staff to KP to try to clean up the wreckage and implement a strategy. Charles is a control freak and KP ( well, William) has been chaotic for too long! I would not be surprised if the king takes this opportunity to either put his people in charge of KP or even consolidate all of the senior royals under his umbrella.
Which begs the question, whither William? You’d think that he would be involved in ( or want to claim credit for) a successful strategy after all of the failures. Is he sulking? Or has he been sidelined?
Since mid-late 2023 K has appeared noticeably thinner and more obviously dependant on hair pieces/wigs. At around about the same time, KFC started referring to K as his “beloved” DIL. I think K, W, KFC and C have known about her condition for a while now. The coordinated stays at The London Clinic also indicates that BP and KP
have been sharing intel in order to manage this crisis (though we can argue about the extent and level of success).
But where was Kate’s loving and supportive husband? Was he not invited to sup with the King? I guess Peg was too busy carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders, the poor lamb.
My nice thought: I’m wishing them both speedy recoveries. Now my cynical side: this is the greatest PR that the BRF has gotten since William and Kate’s wedding.
Barely a passing mention of William in all this? But a callout that CAMILLA is also a pillar of support?
I still blame William for 99% of this mess. If he shows up at the hospital more than once, so much of this never gets steam.
Indeed. And strange that it happened to this two right at the moment they were the most in need of it…
The Royal Propaganda surrounding this is just gross.
It would be medical malpractice, I should think, if a person has “major abdominal surgery” with a 2+-week hospital stay and there is suspicion of cancer yet it took a month to find out? No. Way. I’ve had cancer. If there is any suspicion, a biopsy is done immediately and you get results within a day or two. (Pinpointing specific treatment might take longer.) For a high-profile patient everything that can be rushed will be rushed. But if she actually did have surgery, you do need at least a few weeks to heal before radiation or chemo can be started. Frankly, I think the surgery in Jan, if she did have it, was for the cancer they already knew about, and it might have spread which would explain a lot. On the other hand, no one has any reason to believe anything these people say, sadly.
Curious that they go for “Kate is the daughter Charles never had” angle when he’s never been supportive of his sons.