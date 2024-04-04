Women who drink more than 8 alcoholic drinks a week are at higher risk for heart disease



I think we all know that drinking too much causes a lot of health problems, whether it’s physical, mental, or emotional. Now, there’s new evidence which concludes that drinking too much can also cause heart damage in women. A new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California has found that women who drink more than eight alcoholic drinks per week are at a higher risk for heart disease. The study included more than 430,000 adults and the purpose was to research the effects of alcohol intake on coronary heart disease. Binge drinking (more than three drinks per day) raises the chance of heart disease from 51% to 68%. The study was conducted using data originally collected in 2014 and 2015, in which patients were asked about their alcohol intake. It then followed the subject for four years, finding that binge drinking was the worst culprit.

Coronary heart disease, a definition: According to the Mayo Clinic, coronary heart disease is a common heart condition that occurs when a person’s coronary arteries become filled with cholesterol deposits and plaque. Blood, oxygen and nutrients then can’t flow as freely to the heart, and this reduced blood flow can lead to shortness of breath, chest pain and, in cases of a complete blockage, a heart attack. Millennial women are drinking more: “There has been an increasing prevalence of alcohol use among young and middle-aged women as women may feel they’re protected against heart disease until they’re older, but this study shows that even in that age group, women who drink more than the recommended amount of one drink per day or tend to binge drink, are at risk for coronary heart disease,” the study’s author and cardiologist Jamal Rana wrote to the Post in an email. Heart disease is the primary killer of women right now: According to the CDC, heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death for women in the United States, and coronary artery disease takes the top spot within the heart disease category. The organization already recommends that women limit their alcohol intake to one drink per day to reduce the risk of heart disease. Ways to reduce the risk for heart disease: The CDC also recommends several other ways for women to reduce their risk for heart disease, including getting tested for diabetes, quitting smoking, getting routine blood pressure checks, managing stress, eating healthy and getting 150 minutes of exercise per week. Contrary to popular belief… “There has long been this idea that alcohol is good for the heart,” Rana added to the Post, “but more and more evidence is challenging that notion.”

[From People]

Honestly, I think these results are quite jarring but not surprising. I (anecdotally) think a large part of why young/middle age women are allegedly drinking more definitely has something to do with America’s “wine mom” culture. It’s basically a carte blanche for women to get their drink on in a destigmatized way, which is a slippery slope for a lot of people. People keep saying that Gen Z drinks less, and they’re clearly onto something. Two new alcohol-free bars just opened up in my area too, which tells me that there must be a market for them. If you are struggling with alcohol or any other type of addiction, please know that you aren’t alone. So many people are struggling with alcohol abuse. Over the years, CB has given a lot of really great resources, including a website called Smart Recovery. If you are worried about heart disease caused by drinking, talk to your doctor about getting a CT scan or similar test to get your cardiac CT calcium score to determine if and how much damage there is.