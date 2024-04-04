Women who drink more than 8 alcoholic drinks a week are at higher risk for heart disease

I think we all know that drinking too much causes a lot of health problems, whether it’s physical, mental, or emotional. Now, there’s new evidence which concludes that drinking too much can also cause heart damage in women. A new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California has found that women who drink more than eight alcoholic drinks per week are at a higher risk for heart disease. The study included more than 430,000 adults and the purpose was to research the effects of alcohol intake on coronary heart disease. Binge drinking (more than three drinks per day) raises the chance of heart disease from 51% to 68%. The study was conducted using data originally collected in 2014 and 2015, in which patients were asked about their alcohol intake. It then followed the subject for four years, finding that binge drinking was the worst culprit.
Coronary heart disease, a definition: According to the Mayo Clinic, coronary heart disease is a common heart condition that occurs when a person’s coronary arteries become filled with cholesterol deposits and plaque. Blood, oxygen and nutrients then can’t flow as freely to the heart, and this reduced blood flow can lead to shortness of breath, chest pain and, in cases of a complete blockage, a heart attack.
Millennial women are drinking more: “There has been an increasing prevalence of alcohol use among young and middle-aged women as women may feel they’re protected against heart disease until they’re older, but this study shows that even in that age group, women who drink more than the recommended amount of one drink per day or tend to binge drink, are at risk for coronary heart disease,” the study’s author and cardiologist Jamal Rana wrote to the Post in an email.
Heart disease is the primary killer of women right now: According to the CDC, heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death for women in the United States, and coronary artery disease takes the top spot within the heart disease category. The organization already recommends that women limit their alcohol intake to one drink per day to reduce the risk of heart disease.
Ways to reduce the risk for heart disease: The CDC also recommends several other ways for women to reduce their risk for heart disease, including getting tested for diabetes, quitting smoking, getting routine blood pressure checks, managing stress, eating healthy and getting 150 minutes of exercise per week.
Contrary to popular belief… “There has long been this idea that alcohol is good for the heart,” Rana added to the Post, “but more and more evidence is challenging that notion.”
Honestly, I think these results are quite jarring but not surprising. I (anecdotally) think a large part of why young/middle age women are allegedly drinking more definitely has something to do with America’s “wine mom” culture. It’s basically a carte blanche for women to get their drink on in a destigmatized way, which is a slippery slope for a lot of people. People keep saying that Gen Z drinks less, and they’re clearly onto something. Two new alcohol-free bars just opened up in my area too, which tells me that there must be a market for them. If you are struggling with alcohol or any other type of addiction, please know that you aren’t alone. So many people are struggling with alcohol abuse. Over the years, CB has given a lot of really great resources, including a website called Smart Recovery. If you are worried about heart disease caused by drinking, talk to your doctor about getting a CT scan or similar test to get your cardiac CT calcium score to determine if and how much damage there is.
Photos credit Elevate, Justin Aikin and Alex Voulgaris on Unsplash
The Canadian guidelines since 2023 suggest women limit their wine intake to 2 drinks a week maximum to avoid negative health risks associated with drinking. See the CCSA guidelines.
https://thekit.ca/living/health/new-alcohol-guidelines-for-women-canada/amp/
Isn’t 8 drinks a week like borderline alcoholism anyway for anybody not just women. Pop culture is not helping either, like I remember the TV show Mike and Molly where molly’s mom was always drinking a GIANT glass of red wine.
I think >=7 drinks per week or 3 or more at a time is considered ‘risky drinking’
So do those stats mean that the just normal chances of having heart issues is 51%, like if you’re living your healthiest life?
I was recently diagnosed w high blood pressure, put on medication, and I’m kind of at a loss as to how to change my lifestyle for the better, but starting this morning w oatmeal! Ugh
I started using a Fitbit in August 2023. I walk 30-45 minutes 5x a week. I aim for 10,000-13,000 steps daily. I eat less processed foods and avoid foods that are high in sodium. It took about 2-3 months to see my blood pressure lower. After 7 months of Fitbit, diet tweaks my blood pressure is optimal. No more meds. Good luck!!! (I’m 55, female).
You can add banana with Chia seeds, apples/cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice or chai tea spice to oatmeal – I make mine in instant pot. I add most ingredients after cooking to give it added flavor.
Manda – you got this!
Thank you!! My life has just not gotten back on track since covid derailed all my routines. I’m currently just getting over a broken foot and a sprained ankle (both lower extremities injured at the same time and my first real injuries in life, and OMG I had no idea a foot bone takes so long to heal or that a sprain really really REALLY hurts for like a while), so haven’t been able to walk since late October, but am starting up this week! I wish the rain would stop!!! Also, I had covid in January, first time, and I think that HBP might be related to that bc I never had issues before, but I am at the right age. I am hopeful I can turn this around but I know it’ll be hard. Especially cutting the salt. Why did I have to find salt fat acid heat so compelling???
I’m not a doctor, so take this with a grain of salt, but I went to the doctor this week and my BP was even lower than usual. I exercise regularly and eat well (and don’t drink), but lately I’ve been meditating or deep in prayer daily and it seems to be lowering my BP even more. So, maybe try some meditation? It can’t hurt….Oh – and I eat oatmeal every day.
Oh goodness, you are so correct about that. I have been low-key stressed out and anxious for a while now, it’s manifesting in other ways (headaches, skin breakouts, body tension) so it really wouldn’t surprise me if that is playing a part. I have tried meditation in the past and find it very difficult but I will try again. I’m sure it would be helpful
Maybe the stats mean that drinking 8+ drinks a week increases the chances of heart issues by 51%, but if you binge drink (21 drinks a week) that boosts the number to 68%?
Another suggestion is to get enough sleep.
Lifestyle change is overwhelming so start w 1-2 small changes and stick w them for a couple-3 weeks, make them habits/matter of course, and add your next thing. I had a lot of success using Omada which was offered by my insurance company. The app gives you a health coach, a community (IF you want it), and weekly lessons of things to do. Noom is like that too. Honestly if you have insurance check w them bc they understand now how to help ppl create change. Best wishes!!
I am deep in the mommy wine culture (especially to the extent its sports related) and its…..something. It really is everywhere. I was at a soccer tournament this past weekend and I asked another parent (from another team) if she could hand me my water bottle and she kind of laughed and was like “not if there’s an orange crush in there.” Ummm…..it was 830 am. It was water. It was just a weird joke to make to someone that she had never met before in her life. Soccer games are planned around breweries, soccer tournaments around fun areas to “go out after” etc. I drink, but even then it gets to be too much for me sometimes. And I feel bad for the people who do not drink because if you aren’t comfortable going to places like that and not drinking, you get left out.
Anyway, I think part of the issue for a lot of people is that drinking ties into other less healthy choices. You maybe stay up later to finish that glass of wine, you don’t feel great the next day so you eat something junky that helps you feel better, you don’t have the energy to exercise, etc.
All those years of being told red wine was healthy for us and turns out…..not so much.
I saw a news story awhile back on how the alcohol industry deliberately increased its advertising towards women, and I think we are starting to see the result. Add the stress of the pandemic and this isn’t entirely surprising.
Also awhile back, Anne Helen Peterson wrote one of her culture study articles on how America has no safety net like other countries and instead relies on its women. I wonder how much that impacts things like this?
They literally have a drink now called “Mom Water” (with names like Julie, Nancy, etc) so I can believe there was a deliberate shift towards women.
I like these health posts! Keep ’em coming (if they’re relevant, etc), thanks!
Celebitches – In the US, a CT Calcium test can be done without doctor’s orders. A coronary calcium scan (CCS) is a noninvasive exam that can detect coronary artery disease at its earliest stages, often before symptoms are present. It’s a 10-minute test using a high-speed, multislice CT scanner that produces a series of detailed images of the heart. ALWAYS ask if they have a ‘special’ when you call to make an appointment, I got mine for $100 (usually it’s $250). A google search should help you find places in your area that offer this; I have sent MANY friends and 2 of them turned out to have such significant blockages (that they were unaware of) that surgery was required ASAP to prevent ‘widowmaker’ kind of heart attacks. Sometimes insurance will reimburse you, but $100 for peace of mind?
Thank you for this! I just called my doctor to request this.