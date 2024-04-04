Will Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt soon finalize their divorce after eight years?

I understand why Angelina Jolie’s ride-or-die fans are basically doing forensic analysis of all the ways Brad Pitt has tried to screw her over. Like, I get it and I think it’s smart to create a record of everything too. But I also think some of the Jolie fans are missing the bigger picture, which is that Pitt is a wreck and it’s increasingly obvious that he’s in a pretty desperate state. Selling off his extensive real estate holdings, getting “friends” to cover his MIR NOLA debt, selling off his stake in Plan B, and waging a half-assed legal fight in multiple jurisdictions across the US and Europe – the man is not well and he’s about to lose it all. In the middle of all of this is the fact that Angelina and Brad’s divorce still hasn’t been finalized. They bifurcated the divorce years ago, so they’re legally divorced, but they have spent the past eight years taking each other to court over money and custody of their children.
Many commenters called this years ago, that Angelina was playing a longer game so that the kids would be old enough to age out of court-ordered visitation or joint custody. While I think that might have been part of Jolie’s strategy, I also think the kids didn’t want anything to do with Brad after he terrorized them and attacked their mother on a plane in 2016. In any case, just before Easter, the Mail had an exclusive report on how the Jolie-Pitt divorce is winding down:
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s years-long bitter divorce battle is finally nearing the end – as the actor has now reportedly dropped his pursuit seeking shared custody of the children he has with his ex. A source told DailyMail.com that the couple, who have been embroiled in a nasty courtroom showdown since they split in 2016, are currently in negotiations and are finally approaching the finish line in their epic legal war, with an end expected by the summer.
While Brad, 60, had originally sought a 50/50 arrangement relating to their six kids, an insider has now revealed that he is no longer contesting the matter. That means that Angelina, 48, will retain primary physical custody of the children and he will have visitation rights.
One factor in that decision is that much of their brood has ‘aged out’ – only Shiloh, 17, Knox, and Vivienne, both 15, are still under 18 – and Shiloh will pass that milestone in May. The older children – Maddox 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19 – are thought to have difficult relationships with Brad; and as adults, in the eyes of the law, are now not covered by any custody agreements.
Adopted son Pax allegedly hasn’t spoken to the Fight Club alum since the now-infamous private plane fight which ended the marriage, and is said to not even regard Brad as a parent anymore. Back in 2020, on his private Instagram account, he called Brad a ‘world class a**hole’ and ‘despicable person’ who made his four youngest children ‘tremble in fear,’ as previously revealed by DailyMail.com. He added in the scathing post, shared on Father’s Day: ‘You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you’re incapable of doing so.’
In addition, Zahara now goes by ‘Zahara Jolie’ rather than ‘Zahara Jolie Pitt,’ which is her legal name.
A source from Brad’s camp described what has gone on between him and the kids as ‘textbook parental alienation’ and claimed it was Angelina’s intention to draw out the divorce until the children were 18.
Her friends, though, have insisted: ‘Brad has nobody to blame but himself. All Angelina wants is to heal their family and move on.’
[From The Daily Mail]
You can’t cry “parental alienation” when Zahara joined her mother in Washington to advocate for the Violence Against Women Act reauthorization to include new provisions for traumatized and abused children. Now you can whine about “parental alienation” when the FBI report on the plane incident included information about how Pitt choked one of his children. Be for real. Anyway, I hope this story is true and Angelina can finally be done with all of the legal drama. It’s also worth noting that custody wasn’t the only outstanding issue in their divorce though – they’ve spent the past eight years arguing about money, and I still don’t believe that Pitt has made all of the financial disclosures to the family court.
Funnily enough I just read today a random FB post claiming that Shiloh had chosen to live with her father… that can’t be true, surely?
Your comment shocked me, so I googled it. Apparently a bunch of lesser tier tabloids reported this about 2-4 days ago according to my feed. I cannot find any pictures though, and I’m willing to bet that if it is true, Brad will soon be papped in Shiloh’s presence. Brad’s image rehab needs a picture with his kids.
The title of this article made me smile: finalizing a divorce that’s been in the making for 8 years and “soon” don’t belong in the same sentence.
Who knows whether or not it’s true, but that is the story that’s going around.
Oh, please. That story originated from InTouch. Enough said.
I highly doubt that it is true. If it was Pitt, it would have been running to People magazine with the “news.” Not to mention that it would be in updated court filing regarding custody, but there aren’t any.
Pitt, his fans, and the tabloids have this weird obsession with Shiloh. Much like Kayan, his fans, and the media with North
Last we heard, Brad was still only allowed supervised visits with his children because of past behaviour and history of substance abuse. That’s why we never see him in public with the kids who had not yet aged out of having to see him. As far as I know, that requirement has never been dropped from their agreement.
Unless something has changed recently and I missed it, I’m not sure if he would be allowed to have full custody even if one of the children wanted to live with him.
@Jay
Yes, I haven’t seen where there’s been any changes to the supervision, part of his visitation either. According to California law, the kids have all been of the age to choose if they want to visit him or not.
Like I said, no charge has been filed, so the story screams BS.
I hand no clue about that InTouch magazine wrote an article Sandra Bullock and her husband splitting up when he actually passed away. OMG, they are more like out of touch.
It wouldn’t 100% surprise me. When parents are divorced and teens are involved, teens sometimes choose to go to the other parent because they think that the grass is going to be greener on that side, even when they know that the other parent has been abusive. Didn’t the same thing happen with one of Charlie Sheen‘s kids. It’s like they are entering adulthood and they are questioning things, and they want to see for themselves. It happened in my family, after a few months, living with dad and seeing the drug use and the lifestyle, the kid came back to live at mom’s house.
After the gross situation with In Touch and their cover story on Sandra Bullock and her deceased partner (it’s a bitter breakup!!…oh he’s dead, whoopsie.) you should have no time for anyone or anything that uses In Touch as a source. Might they get something right once in a blue moon? Sure. But after the Sandra situation they have ZERO credibility.
Why wouldn’t it be true? His parents have been in contact with the kids for sure. Or did Angelina block them as well?
“Why wouldn’t it be true?”
Well, he tried to strangle one of her brothers or sisters, ot maybe her?
Has it really been eight years? Definitely time for everyone concerned to move on.
Good god, yes. Eight years to settle a divorce is ridiculous. Yes, I’m about the only person around here who does not think St. Angie is 100% saint.
Do you think women need to be saints to prevail in cases of domestic abuse? Or are lower tier women also entitled to protect their children from being choked?
Who was choked? It’s amazing how people completely disregard any evidence by actual officials who looked into the matter. Brad’s a recovering alcoholic. That much HE has admitted to. Jolie scared off a well known lawyer and has been dragginf this forever. I’ve always wondered what personal trait of hers is the one her fans highjack for themselves. It can’t be solidarity and empathy for other women lol.
@Armorie
😆😆
It’s amazing how his fans never read the court documents and F.B.I flies with third-party witnesses that backed up the abuse claims, or doesn’t read documents that prove that he’s the one dragging this divorce along with the multiple lawsuits. Not to mention you trying to use his alcoholism as an excuse for abuse.
Should we talk about how many lawyers that have dropped Pitt in the divorce alone, not to mention all of the other lawsuits. I wonder what it is about him and others that make people like you be fans of abusers.
I didn’t say anything about anyone’s behavior, just that I don’t think she’s *100%* saint. Nor did I say he is perfect. I’m also not making any statements about domestic violence.
I rebel against the sinner/saint mentality in social media. It’s rarely that.
Imagine thinking it’s effective to argue you “rebel” against a specific mindset after being called out for using that mindset.
I wonder if eventually all of the kids will legally drop Pitt from their name? Or are they hanging on to it out of respect for their mother since she has always maintained wanting to remain a family and wanting her children to have a healthy relationship with their father? I also wonder if somewhere down the line, one of them writes a book or an essay for the New Yorker or something about all of this.
Which of her children is most likely to write a book about “Daddy Dearest”?
No what is happening is the kids are waiting until all of them are18. And then at least one book will come out. And probably more than one. Then what is he going to say. When they all go after him and he can’t refute it.
He will still accuse Angie of conspiring against him and forcing the children to participate. His rhetoric is clear: it’s always Angie’s fault.
I could see all of them changing their names as they each reach 18. I would, in their situation.
I hope if one of them does write or speak about it, all of them are on board with the decision. It’s a lot to have gone through, and to have to rehash it and deal with all the media chatter about it.
They had to have had some sort of “temporary” custody/visitation arrangement throughout this period. A divorce can’t drag on for eight years and the result be that one parent can just tell the other parent, whelp, you can’t see your kids until the divorce is finalized. I think this has gone on so long because of money. And that Brad Pitt seems to have lost his mind and wanted to make AJ miserable.
Could it be that Brad Pitt deliberately stalled the case so that he wouldn’t have to pay child support or be obliged seek custody for Maddox, Pax and Zahara?
I would totally buy that, although again, I do think there are temporary child support orders put in place while the divorce terms were being worked out. I don’t know if AJ ever asked for any kind of child support though given she has her own money.
I vaguely recalled something about it, so I just looked it up. She claimed in court documents that he hadn’t paid, and she requested 50% of their expenses. Totally fair. He of course claimed he paid, her attorneys said he hadn’t.
It also mentioned that he did loan her money for the house she bought when they left, and charged her interest. What a dick. I wonder why she didn’t just go to a bank for a loan?
This case and the Depp/Heard case to me had something fundamentally in common: in both, a man who considers himself (and our culture considers him as well) to be a High Value/High Status person got left by a partner, and now that said person has to “punish” the partner for leaving. Depp succeeded in ensuring his ex got shamed/slammed (and punished) for leaving. Angie had more power, more money (even though she had more money tied up in his bullshit than she should have or likely ever will again), and the kids. All of Brad’s attempts to financially abuse her (my guess is that he wanted to drain her money through his fights as a way to either bring her back or “make her pay” for leaving) will finally be over.
Angie’s situation reads like the glow-ups the women on reddit experience after a divorce–losing their dead weight of a husband, and woman and children build a successful, high-functioning life while the man wallows in his misery and gets mad at her for prospering while he flails (seeking 50-50 custody to avoid paying child support, but then flaking on the custody when they see how hard it is to take care of kids). Dude’s been flailing for a long time. Golden boy is now an old man, and he’s likely now going to have to take account for his horrible financial decision making.
Well, Shiloh is choosing to live with him so there is that
According to whom? InTouch magazine, lol?
LMAO! In Touch was the magazine that had a cover story on Sandra Bullock and her long term partner breaking up the same week it was confirmed he had DIED of ALS (and she had nursed him through it). In Touch as a source? God, I know Pitt and his fans are getting desperate but that’s just pathetic!
The reports are made up, and what makes it obvious is that most of them report that Shiloh is moving into Pitt’s Los Feliz house. He sold that house over a year ago.
Brad seems like exactly the kind of revolting person who’d treat his biological children differently. I can see him not caring that the older kids, who don’t share his genes, don’t want to have a relationship with him. I almost typed “nothing would surprise me” but that’s not true – the thing that WOULD surprise me is if he suddenly stopped being a controlling narcissist.
Wait a sec. SHILOH IS TURNING 18 NEXT MONTH !? !? !? Fetch the smelling salts! Wonder if S. will be applying to college, or getting into some aspect of show business, or something completely different. The older kids all seem to be doing so well. Angie did (and is still doing) such a great job raising them. ❤️
Whatever happened on that plane truly traumatized and terrified the kids. We’ve gotten bits and pieces from court documents over the years and at some point when the kids are older, it’s possible we’ll get their side of what happened. Brad probably barely remembers anything, it seems he was plastered out of his mind. I have to think that wasn’t the first instance of domestic violence but it may have been the first time the kids truly felt trapped since they couldn’t leave the plane, they were stuck in it and couldn’t go hide or leave like they maybe could in a giant house. Angelina probably did play the long game, waiting for the kids to age out of mandated custody visits with their dad. Now that Shiloh is on the cusp of aging out, Brad has finally seen the writing on the wall. What is the point of battling over the two 15 year old twins when four out of 6 kids refuse to see him?
Also insane to me Shiloh is almost 18! I saw a picture of Nicole Richie’s kids and was shocked to see Harlow and Sparrow were now teens! Harlow looks just like mom and Sparrow looks just like Joel.
So,there is no road to redemption if you’ve had a substance abuse problem and say or do things that have hurt others?That a price must be paid for life?That you can never make amends on your road to recovery ? I know how hard it is to forgive oneself for past transgressions. I hope at some point Brad and his kids find a way to forgive him.
The road to redemption starts with actually changing yourself. Being truly repentant. Not just going “the _insert substance here_ made me do it.” You have to actually make amends. And it’s up to the victims to decide to accept – it’s well within their rights to go “No, you hurt me too much, too many times, and too badly.” I honestly don’t care how “hard” it is for the perpetrator to forgive themselves, there are some actions that are unforgiveable, from a second chance standpoint, in my opinion. And if it’s a price you pay for life, well, that still comes from choices that person made. Choices have consequences. And some of them, yes, last for a lifetime. If that makes you feel bad for the perpetrator and not the victim, I urge you to take a good long look at yourself.
I don’t know whether to hope Pitt and his kids reconnect or not. A lot depends on what actually went down in all those years before the separation, and the years since, all of which we might never know, and whether or not he sobers up and turns his life around.
I think its interesting how much the entire site of CB was utterly, ragefully, vitriolic against Aniston for not having kids with Pitt, and called her all sorts of horrific names and made all sort of insinuations because of it, some of that attitude even lasting to this day… and then several years later, all of CB is talking about how horrific of a man and father Pitt is and seemingly always has been since the start. We NEVER know the full story of someone else’s life. And I find Shiny Happy Perky Instagram Perfect (or in this case, People Magazine Photo Shoot Perfect) lives are never that beneath the surface, and rarely even good or healthy.