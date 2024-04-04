Princess Beatrice is ‘annoyed & upset’ by her inclusion in Netflix’s ‘Scoop’

Everything around Prince Andrew’s 2019 Newsnight interview was a disaster of epic proportions. Andrew’s standing and reputation has never been the same, and these days, the story is always centered on Andrew and HIS mistakes, his screwups, his associations with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. What was funny/crazy at the time of the 2019 interview was that there was a wealth of reporting that Princess Beatrice was very involved in setting up the interview. Beatrice sat in meetings with the BBC people, Beatrice advised her father to do the interview, and Beatrice was the first one thrown under the bus by Buckingham Palace as they scrambled to manage the crisis post-interview. It took them days to realize that they ruined Beatrice’s reputation as well, and then suddenly palace sources claimed that Bea had nothing to do with it and had advised against the whole thing. Well, in Netflix’s Scoop, they include Beatrice and her presence in some of those meetings. This apparently will not go down well Beatrice.

Princess Beatrice ‘will be annoyed and upset’ over Netflix’s dramatisation of Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview and her involvement in it, an expert has claimed. Royal expert Jennie Bond – who was the BBC’s royal correspondent for 14 years – said Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter will be dreading the drama, which will be available to stream from Friday. Speaking to OK!, the expert explained how the release of the dramatisation will ‘broadcast the whole story’ to an even wider audience. She said: ‘It’s altogether very bad news for Andrew, and, indeed, for his whole family. Beatrice, in particular, will undoubtedly be annoyed and upset that her part in setting up and monitoring the interview will now be made so much more public.’ Last year, a BBC producer revealed that Princess Beatrice attended a negotiation meeting with her father ahead of the interview. Producer Ms McAlister said the duke had announced he had brought someone with him to the negotiations, and said she had thought he meant a lawyer. Writing for the Mail, the producer wrote: ‘To be frank, the only thing worse than speaking to a prospective interviewee about allegations of sexual impropriety and sex with a 17-year-old girl is having to do so in front of his daughter. Princess Beatrice was polite and engaged, but, unlike her father, she was evidently anxious about the meeting and clearly there to protect his interests. I’d heard she was close to the Queen. The Prince’s eldest daughter was now, I felt, the person who could make the difference between us getting the interview or not.’

Honestly, I had forgotten the part Beatrice played in the saga before I went back and looked at my old coverage. The palace really did toss her under the bus immediately and for no reason… well, no reason other than her own bad judgment, because she really did think that the interview was a good idea. Now I’m starting to wonder about all of the recent stories about how the York princesses need to become working royals… it feels like a setup, right? People are like “oh, Beatrice is fine, she should be a working royal” right as Scoop is coming out and reminding people of Bea’s involvement in one of the biggest royal disasters of the past decade.