Princess Beatrice is ‘annoyed & upset’ by her inclusion in Netflix’s ‘Scoop’

Everything around Prince Andrew’s 2019 Newsnight interview was a disaster of epic proportions. Andrew’s standing and reputation has never been the same, and these days, the story is always centered on Andrew and HIS mistakes, his screwups, his associations with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. What was funny/crazy at the time of the 2019 interview was that there was a wealth of reporting that Princess Beatrice was very involved in setting up the interview. Beatrice sat in meetings with the BBC people, Beatrice advised her father to do the interview, and Beatrice was the first one thrown under the bus by Buckingham Palace as they scrambled to manage the crisis post-interview. It took them days to realize that they ruined Beatrice’s reputation as well, and then suddenly palace sources claimed that Bea had nothing to do with it and had advised against the whole thing. Well, in Netflix’s Scoop, they include Beatrice and her presence in some of those meetings. This apparently will not go down well Beatrice.
Princess Beatrice ‘will be annoyed and upset’ over Netflix’s dramatisation of Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview and her involvement in it, an expert has claimed. Royal expert Jennie Bond – who was the BBC’s royal correspondent for 14 years – said Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter will be dreading the drama, which will be available to stream from Friday.
Speaking to OK!, the expert explained how the release of the dramatisation will ‘broadcast the whole story’ to an even wider audience.
She said: ‘It’s altogether very bad news for Andrew, and, indeed, for his whole family. Beatrice, in particular, will undoubtedly be annoyed and upset that her part in setting up and monitoring the interview will now be made so much more public.’
Last year, a BBC producer revealed that Princess Beatrice attended a negotiation meeting with her father ahead of the interview. Producer Ms McAlister said the duke had announced he had brought someone with him to the negotiations, and said she had thought he meant a lawyer. Writing for the Mail, the producer wrote: ‘To be frank, the only thing worse than speaking to a prospective interviewee about allegations of sexual impropriety and sex with a 17-year-old girl is having to do so in front of his daughter. Princess Beatrice was polite and engaged, but, unlike her father, she was evidently anxious about the meeting and clearly there to protect his interests. I’d heard she was close to the Queen. The Prince’s eldest daughter was now, I felt, the person who could make the difference between us getting the interview or not.’
Honestly, I had forgotten the part Beatrice played in the saga before I went back and looked at my old coverage. The palace really did toss her under the bus immediately and for no reason… well, no reason other than her own bad judgment, because she really did think that the interview was a good idea. Now I’m starting to wonder about all of the recent stories about how the York princesses need to become working royals… it feels like a setup, right? People are like “oh, Beatrice is fine, she should be a working royal” right as Scoop is coming out and reminding people of Bea’s involvement in one of the biggest royal disasters of the past decade.
Sorry, Bea, you inserted yourself into history. Trust me, I know from experience how hard it is to deal with your father’s public shaming, but this is different than that Cthulu fascinator you wore to Kate’s wedding. There are consequences to these decisions.
Right. I’m unclear why she would be ‘annoyed & upset at being included’ in the story; she might be embarrassed by her actions, but she was part of the story. And as you say, inserted herself into the story. She probably thought she was protecting her doofus dad (he is rather a dim bulb). I’m not so sure an intelligent woman would actually expect being kept out of the story; she played a part in it. It’s fact, not fiction; unlike this article. I think maybe the Mail’s writers or that so-called expert are simply projecting their own thoughts & feelings into this.
At least Beatrice auctioned that hat off for charity and raised GBP50,000. No lemons to lemonade with this disaster.
They need fresh blood to cover for the recent Can’t shaped catastrophe that is happening. They have run the bus over Bea and Eugenie before so let’s bring them back for some more cover stories for the missing Wales.
@susanCollins, exactly Susan, another royal female being sacrificed on the alter of “, protect saint Kate at all costs”
Mary that’s it exactly. Hope your doing well and are home now.
Have you seen Sarah York around the Windsors lately? I think that she is the new distraction/ under the bus-fictum. Wait for the wedding announcement soon.
I actually think her wanting to be a working Royal is what tracks in these stories, not them setting her up now. I think she thought, see I can totally handle the complex job being an official family representative will take. She does these visits, and is a patron to charities and goes to premieres all the time. It feels like someone fluffing up a CV for a job. And if the interview had gone well she would have traded on that as another example of why she should be “hired”. It feels like her and her husband would LOVE to be the real ” secret weapon”. But since that family has a monkey paw, every time they make plans like this it goes pear shaped.
I agree with you totally. She seems really desperate to be a “working” royal; her audition included a DM staged photo op where she was seen hugging Piers Morgan; and also doing her best to cosplay Kate. I mean, you’ve got to be really desperate when you start dressing like Kate, who now dresses like Meghan. Speaking of her husband, I’ve often wonder if she got him to marry her on the grounds that he was going to get lots of visibility as working royal?
Dee(2), I don’t know that she does want to be a working royal. The fact that she’s kept her daughter under wraps makes me think she doesn’t want to have her daughter used as a scapegoat.
I think she could be a working Royal and do that still, remember the ” rules” and protocols about what is allowed and isn’t for part time royals only seem to apply to Harry and Meghan.
Then let her be annoyed and upset. She has a right to her feelings. Netflix has a right to show how she was involved, and that Beatrice involved so she could tell Virginia’s side.
I wonder if we should be asking whether she wanted to be involved or whether her father brow-beat her into it. He had handlers and aids. Where were they? Did they jump ship?
Yep. They said that none of the key BP aids were involved. That’s what surprised Ms Metes and the BBC crew at the time. The senior courtiers knew (because of his entitlement and arrogance) that he would screw himself. Even the queen was in formed only after it happened.
Definitely think it was stealth like the Diana-Martin Bashir interview with regards to QEII and KCIII.
Sooo, I’m not feeling sorry for her or seeing her as being thrown under the bus. This is an insiders account of how the interview was set up and she was part of that process. She was in meetings. Obviously, she’s not her dad nor should she be painted by his sins. But is a BTS account of how the interview happened and she was factually a part of that. Not having her in it would be remiss and look like protection. Like sorry but she was there.
The Royal looking for fresh blood in the water. No matter what, I feel for Beatrice for the simple reason that this creep is her father and she’s been raised to think that’s normal and fine.
She’s been raised to see him through the delusional lens that whole family does, and so to attack her for that is really an attack on the entire royal family, which they deserve in this case.
I mean, did she really do all that or is this like “Kate the Princess of Wales definitely does the tedious, unforgiving work of photo editing all on her own, to hideous effect, simply because she wants to and not because we thought this would make her seem relatable and now this attempt at girl-bossing has blown up in our faces so sorry as we roll the royal bus right over her” ?
Because it’s kind of feeling like the latter. They used Bea repeatedly to cover for her father, all the way down to his ‘alibi’, and imho that’s the tell. They don’t want to drag anyone else into the mess, and since Andrew already said she was his alibi then she gets to be the ‘mastermind’ behind the whole interview. Another tangled web from the royal machine.
The royal children are trapped in the Windsor machine. It’s intergenerational tradition and trauma. Andrew ran his finger down his daughter’s backside in broad daylight viewing floral tributes to his late mother, and it just passed with no comment or condemnation by these same court stenographers masquerading as journalists. The York girls are ‘Crown Property’ for Andrew and the firm to use. There was no way the York daughters could extricate themselves from their parents’ dark shady doings. Even though I think they try sometimes both ladies are stuck in. Bea is just irritated to have this come out now, while William is wilding, and rain on her ‘last regent for George standing’ campaign that’s barely gotten off the ground. Harry was wise to see the writing on the wall; no royal role for his kids or security for them but all of the negativity the Rota could throw at them, and give his children a private life.
Edit to add I just read @JANETDR, posted beneath, mentioning that disgraceful behaviour too…Andrew is disgusting.
I have my doubts that Beatrice will be upset about this. She believes her father is innocent and did nothing wrong which is why she helped him to get that interview.
Bingo.
And honestly, I really don’t judge family members who stick by someone terrible. She seems to have stayed just inside the line of sticking up for him while not attacking his accusers. By not judging, I mean they are all terrible people, but it’s not an additional charge against her.
I don’t know why the media treats Jennie Bond as some kind of trusted source. She’s a royal reporter, but mostly she just makes it up. I really doubt she spoke to Beatrice about this. She says Beatrice would “undoubtedly” be upset by Scoop, but she’s just guessing.
As for Beatrice: well, she was there, so much as she might want it, she can’t be written out of history.
p.s. would be nice if Netflix could do a series of these. Next up: the real story behind the fake photo scandal.
My vote for next up: Middletons, the true story.
OMG, that would be the most tawdry, trashtastic book/film of the decade, of England’s Faux Nouveau Riche Grifters. It would almost be too nauseating to read!
If I were Beatrice, I would have been upset about how he was fondling my backside after my grandmother`s funeral in front of a crowd, but…
Agree. JanetDR. That was such a bad look and the sycophantic UK media as per usual paid it little heed.
That was the creepiest thing I’ve ever seen on live TV, because of did that in public, what does he do in private.
The dig his fingers into the separation of her bum and then cupped her bottom in front of everyone. It makes me physically sick. This is the man they compare Harry to, who has done nothing like this – ever. That’s how sick this whole family is.
That was not Beatrice. It was Eugenie.
Whoopsie! Well, just as bad but not really related to this post ☺
That was Eugenie’s, not Beatrice’s.
Yeah, It was disgusting.
You know how you don’t end up in Netflix original series or movies is by not involving yourself in things. Funny how her sister understands that but she didn’t. I don’t care are her being annoyed I care about the fact that Andrew’s victims will never get justice because of who spit him out.
^^ Sure @JanetDr and @Carrie, but that was Andrew’s younger daughter, Eugenie, whom he noticably fondled while they were looking at flowers and cards left at Balmoral gates after the Queen’s death.
(This is in response to posts in #11. Not sure why my response populated here)
That makes me wonder if Eugenie isn’t the one who had to deal with their father as a scapegoat type, while Bea believed his denials and got golden child treatment.
It’s always so enlightening how siblings can essentially have vastly different experiences on the same household.
That’s this family’s MO. Throw the lowest ranking person under the bus whenever possible. That’s why the ratchets want the York princesses to do royal work–so they have 2 more women to sneer at, body shame, and throw whatever misogynistic bs their way. No wonder Eugenie moved to Portugal.
Then distance yourself from your human trafficking father, Bea. But no, you didn’t and don’t do that. No sympathy. You’re not a kid anymore. By now you should have an autonomous sense of right and wrong. You’ve shown us who you are.
Wow – Rufus Sewell looks amazing in character.
Andrew can’t complain about that casting. They definitely did him a favor. Way better looking than Andrew.
Andrew has always involved his children and (ex) wife in his scams and shenanigans from the beginning. Just to name a few instances:
* Beatrice was his alibi for the Pizza Hut birthday party, reg. the Virginia Guiffre S-trafficking allegations;
* Sarah was filmed and exposed when she did her cash for access to Andrew scandal;
* And don’t forget the most recent one: the scamming of millions from the Turkeys widow who was looking for a safe haven in the UK, to park her husband’s millions when she flew the country. Andrew and that woman’s financial advisor parked a lot of her money on Beatrice, Eugenie and Sarah’s bank accounts, which they all recently had to pay back (at least some of it).
The whole York family are scammers. They don’t like it when they’re exposed in the same way as Andrew. So, Bea can spare me being annoyed.
There does seem to be a PR campaign happening. There’s an article in the Times headlined: How Princess Beatrice’s husband created the perfect Belgravia family home. They’re testing the waters. Will the public tolerate the idea of Beatrice as a working royal after the interview?