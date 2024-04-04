Rebel Wilson: ‘Adele hates me’ & acts ‘as if my fatness might rub off on her’

What’s your vibe on Rebel Wilson’s memoir and book promotion? Before this story, the only thing I’ve paid attention to was her big claim that Sacha Baron Cohen is a giant a–hole. Breaking news! While I believe that story, my vibe is that Rebel’s memoir is trying to be a scandalous story where she name-drops various celebrities and acts like everyone treated her poorly? Maybe that’s the truth, but given what we’ve seen of her previous storytelling abilities, Rebel’s attempts at sounding self-deprecating never really land the way she intended. I think that’s what’s happening here. Apparently, Rebel believes Adele hates her.
Rumor has it that Adele didn’t like being compared to Rebel Wilson.
“Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me,” Wilson, 44, writes in her upcoming memoir, “Rebel Rising,” according to an excerpt obtained by InTouch Weekly.
“There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another … I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her,” Wilson continued. According to the “Bridesmaids” alum, the few times that she and the “Rolling in the Deep” songstress, 35, crossed paths, Adele “always quickly” turned away whenever she saw Wilson heading in her direction.
“As if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds. That she didn’t like being compared to ‘Fat Amy,’” Wilson penned, referring to her “Pitch Perfect” character. Both entertainers have lost significant weight in recent years.
Does… any of this sound like Adele? I’m really asking. I would never think that Adele and Rebel look anything alike and I’ve never heard anyone compare the two women. This beef sounds like a figment of Rebel’s imagination. I mean, given what Rebel is saying here, if Adele does hate Rebel, she would be completely justified.
this gives the same vibes as Lena Dunham taking about Odell Beckham Jr. just a complete projection onto someone she doesn’t actually know.
I kind of think she’s making stuff up so people will buy the memoir, because who is such a Rebel Wilson fan that they want to read her memoir?
It reminded me of the Lena Dunham/OBJ story as well.
Whether Adele is a saint or whether she goes around ignoring people all day long….it doesn’t sound like there is any kind of relationship there and Rebel is just projecting her own insecurities onto Adele. Maybe Rebel thinks she’s more famous than she is and assumes Adele would recognize her/approach her, and maybe Adele just sees a crazy fan who is staring her down weirdly or something.
I had the same thought.
Did the publisher’s lawyers really say this was okay to print? She’s making a lot of assumptions here.
Today here in Australia it’s been pulled from distribution, you can no longer order it online.
I’m 50/50 on this. I think she has some valid points but it’s overshadowed by a feeling that she’s wildly lashing out and in one case (re her character on a show here called Fat Pizza) seemingly lashing out at innocent people and those who actually helped her when she was starting out.
It’s a mess.
No, that doesn’t sound like Adele.
It sounds like Rebel Wilson met her once in passing, Adele gave her a side eye and she took it personally.
I could see people mistakening the two of them. But I kinda think Adele doesn’t know who she is, let alone try to avoid her.
WOW! she’s more repulsive than I already suspected her to be. I hope she discussed the beard ‘boyfriend’ (I’m not picking on her sexuality but her clearly fake at the time ‘boyfriend’ she was showing off on her private plane flights all around the globe on endless holidays during covid while me and millions like me were stuck in lock down in my house for about a year. F you Rebel. I hope your book tanks.
Everything I have read about this woman gives off unpleasant vibes. She is doing a hell of a lot of reaching here. I’m beginning to get annoyed that I enjoyed Pitch Perfect. Just the first one.
I truly don’t know anything about Adele other than a few of her songs, but Rebel Wilson comes across as a horrible human being. She has said some nasty things about others before this, I’m sure she does it thinking it would make her relevant. I’ve never enjoyed her in any movie and tend to avoid them if she is in the cast. (I personally think kelly Osborn and Rebel Wilson are very similar people)
She seems like the kind of person who proudly says “Hey – I tell it like it is!” but in reality is just being cruel in order to make themselves feel powerful. The kind of person who would blurt out “You look terrible in that dress” and feel like they really did that person a favor.
Yes, this 100% sounds like Adele. Between the huge appearance makeover and the sheit she pulled with her fans and concerts, it’s pretty obvious she’s drank the koolaid of her own “amazingness”. She’s got a great voice and 1-2 good songs, and that’s about it. I have no idea why people idolize her so much or think she’d never be narcissitic or rude. Especially with all the insane amount of money she earned from whining about her ex.
I agree with you about Adele, I want to like her and she comes off as an asshole at every turn. However, this story sounds completely made up by Rebel. She even says that she just assumes people confused them (I don’t think anyone did, they never looked anything alike, even when they were heavier) and she also assumes that Adele purposefully avoided her because Rebel was overweight, and not because Adele simply thought she was an asshole and didn’t want to associate.
Uhmm.. Adele may have avoided her, but why would it be because of her weight? Rebel sounds like an insufferable person, maybe Adele didn’t want to deal with her as is her right. She did the same thing to Meghan, called her “not nice”, then when they asked for more info, she confessed that Rebel’s mother was asking rude questions to Meghan, but Meghan should have been nice to them anyway.
Honestly it sounds more like you just don’t like Adele so you want to believe anything that makes her bad. She lost weight just like Rebel did, but she’s a bad person for it? She writes songs about her exes like tons of others but she’s bad for it? Like others I’ll never forget her trying to make Meghan sound like a bad person for being polite to her and her mom at first and then freezing them out when her mom kept asking a stranger (!) who has had death threats where her kids were. Honestly they sound like the assholes who have drunk the koolaid about their popularity.
ha!!!!!!!!! OMG this was so funny. I don’t know that I would attribute what Rebel is saying about her to her or not, but Adele has always struck me as someone who is probably “A LOT”, you know? Just drama and crazy, that is the vibe she gives off to me
So Adele avoided her and Rebel assumes it’s because she was fat. Maybe she just didn’t like her.
Equally, maybe Adele just didn’t feel in the mood to talk to a total stranger.
If Rebel wasn’t famous, this conversation wouldn’t even exist. Since it’s not like Rebel asked for an autograph or something and was snubbed. She didn’t even speak to Adele. Adele just “turned away from” a total stranger.
Also, why is Rebel repeatedly making a beeline for a complete stranger who hasn’t shown interest in engaging?
I’ve never once thought about Adele and Rebel in conjunction in the slightest. In fact, all this anecdote made me think was “is Rebel actually obsessed with Adele?” Like, to the point of trying to resemble her?
Awfulness of her being a victim of sexual harassment aside, (and holding in mind she is also a perpetrator of workplace sexual harassment), her vibes are absolutely rancid.
I didn’t know about that. Who did Rebel sexually harass? She did always seem like an awful person though, so it doesn’t surprise me.
Not that I need another reason to like Adele. But I sure hope it’s true. And for Rebel’s own sake, I hope she kept the Sussexes out of her so-called memoir. Perhaps she doesn’t know that Adele is friends with them, and may not care for the way Rebel felt the need to attack Meghan for protecting her children. Just a real low-brow, Trailer-T person.
Rebel is projecting her own insecurities onto Adele.
I think Rebel thinks more highly of herself than she should. She is a D-lister who is quickly riding the train to Z-list non-celebrity who wants to hang out with the popular people. She’s so childish but tries to come off as sincere.
Completely this. As others have said above, I don’t even know what warrants a memoir here. She doesn’t have a huge or impactful body of work and her experience with body image issues or being gay in her industry has been and will be presented in a much more thoughtful and thought-provoking way than her hateful namedropping and projections.
I have never heard of people mixing up Adele with Rebel. I don’t know Rebel comes off extremely insecure and judgemental. I’m not a fan.
It seems like she lost a lot of weight and now thinks that she can be a huge B word to anyone.
(I do believe the Sacha accusation tho)
I also believe the story about SBC and I find Adele unlikeable, along with Rebel herself.
Maybe some AI generated celebrity articles online mixed them up. Which is what her legal team will hide behind. But no human being would ever confuse the two. They look nothing alike. And honestly, Adele is actually funny in interviews. Rebel, not so much.
I have had zero interest in this book. When she first got famous. She embellished her age to younger and claimed she was born with the name Rebel (it’s Melanie). The Australian press clocked her on it. And she ‘fessed up.
Anything she claims in this book I would take with a huge grain of salt.
Whew! The projection is insane!
I think that she has created this fictitious story in her head and doesn’t realize that her personality is aggressively annoying and if anyone turns around after seeing her it ain’t because they are afraid of her size but her annoying personality. Every story about her she makes assumptions about what others might think or feel about her as if everyone should feel honored to be in her presence and she just can’t seem to understand why that isn’t always the case. Adele and her look nothing alike, even at their largest they never looked alike. Im almost insulted on behalf of Adele that she thinks she is so famous and popular that she thinks people would confuse the two of them even in a room where the lights are turned off and everyone was blindfolded.
To paraphrase a movie title, maybe Adele is just not that into you, Rebel, and that’s okay.
Does anyone else find Rebel insufferable? It has nothing to do with the number on her scale; it’s just her… and her nails-on-chalkboard personality.
So it sounds like she and Adele have never met but she assumes Adele hates her because she’s fat? Keep reaching Rebel, keep reaching. You probably have never even crossed Adele’s mind. Or maybe Rebel is angling for free tickets to a concert? I don’t think this is the right approach….
I don’t have strong opinions about either of these women, but the way she is actually publishing such a negative pure assumption about a person. She apparently doesn’t know it all reminds me of Matthew Perry’s statements in his memoir about Keanu Reeves.
Not your fatness just your stupidity.
What a terrible position to place another person in.
Adele us screwed if she does or doesn’t respond.
Meanwhile she, Adele, is just going about her business.
I hope she doesn’t respond, like Keanu just rose above it all.
It sounds like Rebel has too many issues for one book. Girl needs therapy to deal with herself. A book was not a good idea.
It’s a bit of a reach to assume she knows what Adele is thinking based on a non-interaction with her.
But she’s got a book to publicise so I guess that’s why she’s trying to create gossip. And it’s working, to be fair – there’s been lots of media coverage. (Still not buying her book, though).
I wonder when she’ll get round to the Tom Hardy story?
I think Rebel underestimates how beloved Adelle is and how neutral people are to her. Not even sure why she wrote a memoir because I can not imagine many people caring to read it. I have always found her unpleasant. I also find SBC unpleasant so I am happy to see her airing him out publically.
Didn’t that Trash made the British morning and evening shows made some mean nasty comments on Meghan? They ran that sh@%$t for about a month. The common denominator that is an issue to me here is that Trash. I hope everyone this Trash made nasty comments about in that trashy book sue for defamation.
I never really had an opinion about Rebel. I enjoyed her in Bridesmaids but that’s about it. With all the book snippets coming out, I am seriously disliking her. It seems like she is quite the “embellisher” . I hear her, and say, “Yeah, Rebel, whatever……..” She’s really not doing herself any favors.