Rebel Wilson: ‘Adele hates me’ & acts ‘as if my fatness might rub off on her’

What’s your vibe on Rebel Wilson’s memoir and book promotion? Before this story, the only thing I’ve paid attention to was her big claim that Sacha Baron Cohen is a giant a–hole. Breaking news! While I believe that story, my vibe is that Rebel’s memoir is trying to be a scandalous story where she name-drops various celebrities and acts like everyone treated her poorly? Maybe that’s the truth, but given what we’ve seen of her previous storytelling abilities, Rebel’s attempts at sounding self-deprecating never really land the way she intended. I think that’s what’s happening here. Apparently, Rebel believes Adele hates her.

Rumor has it that Adele didn’t like being compared to Rebel Wilson. “Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me,” Wilson, 44, writes in her upcoming memoir, “Rebel Rising,” according to an excerpt obtained by InTouch Weekly. “There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another … I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her,” Wilson continued. According to the “Bridesmaids” alum, the few times that she and the “Rolling in the Deep” songstress, 35, crossed paths, Adele “always quickly” turned away whenever she saw Wilson heading in her direction. “As if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds. That she didn’t like being compared to ‘Fat Amy,’” Wilson penned, referring to her “Pitch Perfect” character. Both entertainers have lost significant weight in recent years.

[From Yahoo]

Does… any of this sound like Adele? I’m really asking. I would never think that Adele and Rebel look anything alike and I’ve never heard anyone compare the two women. This beef sounds like a figment of Rebel’s imagination. I mean, given what Rebel is saying here, if Adele does hate Rebel, she would be completely justified.