Duchess Meghan’s Oscar de la Renta dress is a lot like Princess Diana’s ‘caring dress’?

As we discussed this week, the Duchess of Sussex visited the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on March 21. The photos and videos just came out on Tuesday. I saw that the Daily Mail already has a story about how Meghan ordered a delay in the release of the photos because of the Princess of Wales’s cancer-announcement video (which came out on March 22). That might even be true, although we’ve seen before that Meghan and Harry often make undercover or quiet charity visits and the information isn’t released for weeks, sometimes even months.
Predictably, the usual people are mad about Meghan’s hospital visit. They’re mad because it’s a “royal-style” visit, they’re mad that Meghan isn’t hiding away while Kate has disappeared, they’re mad that Meghan exists. The Express is mad because apparently Meghan signed an autograph for a kid, which is yet another (fictional) royal rule. With all of this anger over an American woman visiting sick kids, imagine my surprise that the Telegraph devoted an entire style article to Meghan’s silk Oscar de la Renta dress, and they compared her to Princess Diana?
The late Princess Diana kept a “caring dress” in her wardrobe – a Bellville Sassoon shift in the most uplifting shade of cobalt blue, splattered with bright watercolour carnations. She called it so, according to its designer, David Sassoon, as it was the dress she would reach for when visiting children (particularly those in hospitals around the world) in an attempt to bring some colour and joy to any ward she stepped into.
Fast-forward to March 2024 and the Duchess of Sussex adopted the same style strategy as she joined story time at a children’s hospital in Los Angeles. Her take on the “caring dress” was a £2,776 Oscar de la Renta chiffon style, the hem of which featured a floral landscape with bold stems shooting up towards the waist. If the silk seemed a precious choice for an engagement with children, it didn’t stop Meghan from hugging and posing for photos with patients and staff.
It wasn’t a new addition to her wardrobe; this is a piece that she wears at home with her own children, as we saw in the 2022 Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan. In those clips, she was barefoot in the family’s Montecito garden, her son Archie’s feet kicking around her waist as she carried him (and arguably adding some authentic mud to the picture).
Diana’s “caring dress” was also a designer number. She rewore hers on several public occasions after it was created for her in 1988: on visits to Lagos in Nigeria, in São Paulo, Brazil, and also while visiting a London Aids hospice. The repetition served to reiterate her point that bright colours and florals appealed to her audience. The press at the time goaded her, apparently telling the Princess to “give the dress a rest”.
For Meghan, some 35 years later, the floral dress feels markedly different to the beige “stealth wealth” outfits we are used to seeing her wear. As she prepares to launch her new lifestyle business, American Riviera Orchard, perhaps we will see a new chapter begin in her fashion playbook; the wholesome floral dress could be linchpin in any “trad wife” look.
Yeah, the dress is a familiar piece to longtime Meghan-watchers. She also wore it in 2022, when she and Harry brought their children to the UK. There were photos (seen in the Netflix series) of the Sussexes walking outside of Frogmore Cottage, and posing for photos inside the cottage, and Meghan is wearing the dress. I always thought it was a two-piece, blouse and muted silk skirt. Guess not. Anyway, it’s clear that this is just a dress that Meghan likes and one which has been in her closet for several years. I don’t find it particularly trad-wifey either. That being said, I am glad Meghan didn’t wear another f–king beige ensemble! I will buy ten jars of Meghan’s jam if she wears some bright colors this year.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid, Netflix, Getty.
I love the bottom half of the outfit and like you Kaiser thought it was two piece. I don’t particularly care for the top, IDK, the cuffs on the sleeves bother me for some reason I can’t pinpoint but she looks lovely and radiant. And the kids look thrilled.
And they had to admit that it’s a rewear. So now I’m waiting for Camilla Tominey to write a faux concern column that the Sussexes will have to do Cameo gigs to pay for the dry cleaning bill! I can’t wait for the fake quotes from non dry cleaners and everything!
Including the phrase “trad wife” in any article about Meghan is so dang offensive. That cult is the polar opposite of Meghan and what she is trying to accomplish with her life and business.
I agree, but it’s such a throwaway line at the end of the piece, I can’t tell if it’s one last slur or just random search engine optimization to get just a few more clicks.
It’s just more opposite day projection – the trad wife is Keen. We’ve been told her value is that she knows her place (free of those pesky opinions, silent, and walking behind her husband, as he leaves her umbrella-less in the rain) and she never met an ugly Laura Ashley-style dress she didn’t love.
Meghan was an independent, working woman before marriage and is an equal to her husband after marriage. Their usual narrative is that Meghan is dominating Harry or has brainwashed him with her Black (woman) magic…but now she’s also a trad wife? These people are stupid and nonsensical beyond all measure.
The fact that defining a woman as a trad wife is now a thing that is not seen as sexist anymore is just beyond me. I blame tiktok for this.
and Reddit, I see that in so many postings with ‘trad wife’ and it’s always used in some pejorative way.
Visiting kids and reading to them is a ” royal style “visit? No wonder they got so mad about Service is Universal they really think the BRF are the only people in Earth who can do meaningful volunteering. I used to do the same thing as teenager and used to setup the game room at a rehab center as well for adults as part of my service requirements for high school and my sorority. Just call me Princess Dee(2) I suppose lol.
In the US celebrities make hospital visits all the time so the Telegraph is off base with that “royal style visit” nonsense.
Given that John Cena still holds the record (I think) for his work with Make A Wish, which includes in part visiting very sick children….how long until he is declared king lol because, you know, he’s performing royal work more than the leftovers?
But also, Meghan literally IS royalty. So anything she does is “royal-style.” I know they mean working royal, but the way they will look for any little thing to bash her is just so stupid. And honestly, they’re just upset and jealous that Meghan does “royal-style” better than all of the other Leftover Royals combined.
Dee(2), I too volunteered for a reading literacy program. Meghan is not the only famous person who has worked with this organization — lots of celebrities have. Not only that, when was the last time you saw William, or any other royal at a hospital reading to children? They are mad because what they hoped for Meghan, is happening to their gal! BTW, where is Kate?
Oh, please, we librarians did outreach all the time to children’s groups and schools for read alouds. And we’d have children’s read aloud several times a week at the library. So I guess you can call us library royalty. In fact, the books that Meghan was reading were just two of many we’d read to the kids. We use the same style of holding the book and assuming the characters’ different voices. Meghan would’ve made a great children’s librarian.
Why is the Telegraph pretending like this is the first time Meghan has worn a floral dress and why can’t the Telegraph just write a piece about fashion without mentioning Diana and making sly digs at Meghan? Plus, the press are so obsessed with Montecito, as Kaiser points out those pictures of Meghan wearing the dress previously were at Frogmore not Montecito.
It’s such a weird thing to get wrong – it has to be intentional.
Yeah, it probably is intentional.
Yes @Becks1 Its intentional. They love to hang Kate’s crime on Meghan and Meghan’s positive attributes on Kate. Meghan and Diana are just wearing dresses. The reach that was needed to connect the two is laughable but they will pretend a sneaky strategy was at play to paint Meghan as insincere or conniving.
In actuality Kitty is the one obsessed with style stalking Diana. In the 80s Diana wore a random designer sweater to watch 2 rival rugby teams play a game and decades later Kate wore that SAME sweater to watch those same two teams play a game. She copies the big and small moments.
@B that is exactly what I was going to say. Most of their nonsense about Meghan is a reach, but this one is particularly ridiculous. Her dress looks nothing like Diana’s, and Meghan doesn’t have a name for hers, as far as we know. I have no idea what the author of this article was smoking.
But it did serve to fill column space on another day where there’s nothing else to write about The Leftovers.
Well, after mentioning the price of the dress, they had to draw attention to the gardens of their Montecito mansion. At least they didn’t regurgitate the price of the “mansion “
When I see that cute pic of Harry and Meghan in their kitchen at frogmore, I get mad all over again. I’m sure they’re over it, but man they made a really cute home there. That kitchen is so cute. Wonder if people were jealous over Meghan’s good taste at creating such a sweet kitchen.
I just hope that the Royal Family reimbursed Harry and Meghan for the renovating that house.
You know they didn’t.
@BeanieBean: We will find out when the new Sovereign Grant Report is released in the coming months. If they were reimbursed it definitely would be included in the report to distract from the Royal Family’s high spending.
Diana’s dress couldn’t be more opposite to Meghan’s and still be a dress – short skirt, short sleeves, close to the body, bright blue with an all over design.
It’s funny – it’s seems to only ones doing “royal work” right now are H&M and the BM are desperate.
I loved that dress when I first saw it on Meghan, and found one on Poshmark, but it was a tiny size and it was like $3000 or something, lol. But yeah, the two dresses look absolutely nothing alike and this article is absurd.
It is such a pretty dress & exactly, the dresses are nothing alike! One is vibrant & bright, one is muted & soft; one is short & almost body-con, one is long & floaty; one is flowered all over, one is flowered only from the hem to the waist; one is shiny, one is, again, soft; one has short sleeves, one long; and so on. I didn’t double-check, did a man write this? ‘Cause he’s clearly not really used to looking at women’s clothes & actually noticing.
“Florals for Spring? Groundbreaking.” The dresses look nothing alike, and, as Miranda Priestly notes, floral patterns are so ubiquitous as to be a boring cliché. I hope no one at the Guardian hurt their back with the absurd reach involved in this comparison.
They just had to find something, ANYTHING, to spin in a negative fashion. This is beyond farce. And to link her to the “trad wife” movement happening among some now, is utterly ridiculous.
I eagerly await the downfall of these publications. It’s long overdue.
As for the dress, she looked happy, comfortable, and damn near glowing so I’ve got no complaints.
Lots of disparaging articles about this event in the DE as well. Not wearing shoes with heels, signing her name, and of course the price of the dress/skirt and blouse? What’s William doing today to help his father who has got cancer and is having chemo.
It reads like it was written by AI with the prompt to use SEO hot keywords and stir up hate about reading to sick kids.
I guess that’s what the British tabloids are all about now that they have nothing left to feast on.
It’s a beautiful skirt, love Oscar de la Renta always.
However… so Meghan went to the children’s hospital on March 21, and the Kate video was dropped the next day. That’s interesting. We were told the video was “rushed,” was that because even with a diagnosis this serious, the priority was competing with Meghan? Or was this another total complete coincidence?
The children were engaged, and enjoying the reading, as much as she did.
Yes! She was wonderful, it’s a wonderful thing, not insinuating anything against her just feels like some weirdness on KP’s part but not sure how.
Nobody knew about Meghan’s visit until the hospital announced it, so how would KP have known about it ahead of time? Kate’s cancer video was rushed because it was becoming clear that the farm stand video was a fake and they wanted to cut short any more questions about it.
No idea, I just think it’s an enormous coincidence.
At the very least, I’m happy Meghan has a responsive team that was able to pull her story in time (if that’s what happened, time zone-wise it’s possible), because the rota would’ve never shut up about it.
It’s also been reported that the video was recorded on Wednesday, which was before the hospital visit.
Considering William and Kate have no knowledge of Harry and Meghan’s whereabouts and activities unless it’s announced, I think the releasing of the video was just a complete coincidence. KP was desperate to change the narrative after the Windsor farm shop video failed to do the job. Plus, Meghan’s outfit is a dress not a skirt.
The skirts pleats make it obvious it is a skirt and not a dress. The shirtdress shown on What Meghan Wore does not have the sewn in pleats we see on her outfit.
It’s been identified as a dress.
@Someone: it actually does. I mean, the link clearly states it’s an ODL dress, and if you click on the link you can see more clearly those sewn-in pleats (seams go all the way to the hem).
The toxic UK press is showing their @sses again. Good, because Meghan’s visit is getting positive coverage everywhere else so people will be able to see the obvious contrast. The off the charts ridiculous hatred for Meghan is very telling.
Sometimes I do feel sorry for the BRF, having to hug the unwashed, because Meghan did it, yes Harry was hugging people forever, but they never did.
Well said.
I have to feel sorry for the subjects, I imagine a royal hug smells awful 😣.. a mixture of gin soaked moth balls is the smell that comes to mind whenever I see the leftover royals.
I love that dress on her! It’s gorgeous. I do think its a fine line to walk when going to a children’s hospital – you want to wear something bright and cheerful, but for someone like Meghan, I think the children are going to want to see a princess, you know? they don’t want to see her in jeans and a sweater. They want to see the princess. So the dress works for both those elements.
Timing wise, what I find interesting is we were told that H&M found out about Kate’s cancer when the video came out. So were these pictures always going to be released after the fact (not unusual for H&M’s visits) and they just delayed them more, or were they maybe going to be released on 3/22 and Meghan intervened (indicating that she did have advance notice of Kate’s announcement?) Or did her team make a call after the video was put out?
They were supposed to be releasing them the following day but the cancer announcement came out first so they held off. Of course California is hours behind the UK.
yea the timing is just ….interesting…
It’s such a narrowly missed disaster. It would’ve been an extreme version of the Flybe stunt with Meghan being abused and lambasted for “attention-seeking” with her visit and stepping on Kate’s cancer video news cycle, and now it just sort of feels like a setup that Meghan escaped.
idk, the Sussexes don’t leak, but BP and KP do; maybe the rumored detente between Harry and Charles is real and Harry got a heads up? Truly don’t know, it just struck me as such a weird coincidence.
The pics from the Kinsey collection came out the night before so I think there was already a plan to have the hospital pics come out later so the pics from the two events wouldn’t overlap. Once Kate’s announcement came out though, I’d guess there was a conversation to delay the pics for longer.
Meghan couldn’t have known about the other video being made or released unless someone let her know. So if the original plan was to release the hospital visit on the Friday. It’s more likely the time zone difference played in her favour to hold off.
In any case, this hospital visit from Meghan had to be compared to Diana doing hospital visits because Kate has done very few hospital visits over her decade plus time as a royal. She has attended way more sports events than people in hospitals.
Welp, now we know exactly what Kate’s first engagement when she eventually returns will be, as well as what she’ll be wearing to it 🫠
“Trad wife”?! GTFO.
Meghan using her celebrity to promote children’s causes and taking the time to visit sick children is a very kind thing to do, and a huge blessing to those organizations. Her presence will motivate others to donate time and/or money.
It has nothing to do with being a royal, and everything to do with being a caring human being.
Good on her.
So true! Because of the dress vs skirt/blouse confusion I looked at What Meghan wore. They wrote about the charity with links to donate before they identified the dress. Meaning more people are likely to read about it and hopefully donate as well.
I think it’s wonderful that she made this visit and read to the children. I also think the dress is beautiful and definitely bright and cheerful for kids to see. What always leaves a yucky taste in my mouth is when people visit someone in need and they’re wearing a dress that’s worth thousands of dollars. This is not a dig at Meghan personally, it’s been happening since the dawn of time with celebrities and royals and it always just rubs me the wrong way. I understand that these people are rich and that their clothes are expensive.. but ..
Also what the heck did this mean: “In those clips, she was barefoot in the family’s Montecito garden, her son Archie’s feet kicking around her waist as she carried him (and arguably adding some authentic mud to the picture).” LOL 😝
They must get paid by the word..that sentence is ludicrous 😂
Isn’t it! ☺️
Rich people are rich. And poor people in need know that. They are usually heartened by the fact that rich people take time to visit and bring cheer out of the goodness of their hearts, if they can see that the intention comes from a place of good.
What they do not want – and indeed find patronising – is when rich people dress down or pretend to be poor when they visit. It is off-putting and insincere. Would anyone know what the clothes cost if British tabloids didn’t keep pricing up M’s apparel? She is a famous woman visiting sick children in hospital and most of them would have been expecting “a real live princess”, why should she not put her best foot forward for them? These weren’t even brand new garments: everything she wore, right down to the shoes, were repeats.
This need to guilt-trip people who have money is just weird. Wearing rags or “dressing down” for events like this would make the people she was visiting feel that they weren’t worth the time or effort to wear nice things to visit them. See, it could be spun both ways. She (and others like her) can never win.
I agree. And context is everything. It’s more respectful to dress up for visiting sick kids in the hospital, or anyone. Jeans & a sweatshirt would signal eh, on my way home, thought I’d stop in on the way. As for the whole ‘princess’ thing, not sure these American kids know or care, nor would the hospital staff necessarily even say, ‘we’re having a special visitor, a princess!’ Just not sure about that, particularly since her title is Duchess of Sussex (spare me the ‘she’s really Princess Henry’, I know, I know).
I didn’t say they had to dress poor or was I guilt tripping anyone. I just don’t like the optics of outfits that cost the price of a used car. That’s all. No offence meant to anyone.
Anything to shade Meghan…
While in other news…the British unRoyals started wearing the Queen’s jewelry to her funerals and just do it on the regular, every day since. While the other unRoyals just simply copy Meghan in everything. With Kate (fill in here), it is left to Sophie (I had to look up her name) to fill the assignment of copying…this Easter, she decided on Meghan’s hat and coat.
I was really happy this morning because they said I might be going home tomorrow, YEY, and then I picked up my Phone! Now I’m tired, very tired. I have spent alot of time arguing with stupid haters who just DONT WANT TO SEE THE TRUTH. They have tried to pull megs to peices for the visit and I think a few of my responses could lead to a ban. As I pointed out to one vile troll,, visiting sick children is not a royal “sport”, it’s not a camera opportunity or an excuse for new wiglets and buttons. People who care, who are genuine, don’t just waft in with a camera crew say a few hellos and waft out again. They engage with the children, they read to the children, they make the children feel safe, feel secure and feel HAPPY AND ALIVE. I asked for one, just one example of bone or even Billy doing this, her reply was “Kate can’t because Kate has cancer. I replied” she hasn’t had cancer for 12 bloody years!! Now apparently I’m a “sugar”, and a nasty Kate hater. I told her that I don’t “take” sugar, and Kate hasn’t got enough of a personality for anyone to be able to hate her!
Keep it coming Mary Pester and hope you get home tomorrow — as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz says…”There’s no place like home” [clicking ruby slippers together] xoxo
I absolutely love that you’re feeling well enough to get into it with online trolls! But yes, please, don’t overdo, because you don’t want to delay your leaving the hospital!! Take care, @MaryPester! 🌼
Mary Pester, you could get to go home tomorrow? I wish you could hear my cheer!!!!
You’re absolutely right, Bone Idle ‘hasn’t got enough of a personality for anyone to be able to hate her’. I’m sure that got some feathers ruffled. It’s hard to imagine that people will find something to hate about a person who reads to ill children. Tells us a lot about the kind of people they are.
Responding to derangers isn’t worth your effort–spend your energy on positive things. I hope you do go home tomorrow. I bet your hubby has missed you!
Lol Mary. Not enough personality to hate on gave me such a laugh and, yes, save your energy and joy for healing and the potential for going home! I’m cheering too.
Side note – anyone watching “Loot” on Apple+? I’m no fashionista but I’m pretty sure the Molly character wore Kate’s “Vampires Wife” green dress in one episode and the Meghan deep green sweater / leather skirt combo in another and lots of dresses that I could see Meghan wearing (especially in later episodes). I keep getting the feeling they’re pulling straight from Meg’s closet.
Betty died and they forgot about that woman before the body turned cold. They barely mention her or write about her BUT Diana is written about almost every day decades after her death. Meghan only lived there for 18months and left over 4 years ago and they still write about her everyday. I continue to be amazed as both Meghan and Diana rein supreme in that land and now I see the rota rats breaking their backs trying to figure how to link the two in articles.
Isn’t that wild? Kate will long be a footnote but Diana & Meghan will last in memory & deeds.
It’s incredible to see it happening in real time
These rota rats are idiots! The dresses are nothing alike, Diana’s was also silk!, and…I just can’t. I canNOT believe these people get paid to write such drivel.
The Telegraph for some basic info wrong, like where she was photographed when last wearing the dress. It was in Windsor at Frogmore, not Montecito. I like the dress. It’s nice she’s wearing a floral print. Never would have thought Princess Diana so not sure where they’re getting that from. I just don’t understand the framing and POV of the article. As usual , they always act so surprised and confused when Meghan is out in public , and doing it with such ease and level
of comfort and compassion that the other royals rarely do. They always have to say something cynical.
When they said ‘like Diana’ I was thinking maybe one of those Pakistani outfits she wore, maybe the long pale blue one over matching trousers, then I saw the description ‘cobalt blue’ & thought, huh? These people could benefit from some art history courses, I think, and learn to really look at patterns & colors & writing analyses. These guys aren’t even close to competent.
So now Meghan is the Diana. Got it.
Imagine being mad that Meghan signed autographs for kids sick enough to be hospitalized.
And while I love Meghan’s dress, the most important thing she wore to that children’s hospital was a high-quality mask — she is just so caring and attentive to details.
Yes, a caring woman in a dress. Not a caring dress on a woman.
Imagine them complaining that royalty aren’t allowed to sign autographs and only the biracial American one would be crass enough to do so when visiting the sick or engaging in a charity event. Apparently no royal of any real standing would ever do such a tacky thing
I’m pretty sure that Meghan wrote an encouraging note with her name on the photos for the kids, not just her autograph.
I liked the flat shoes so she didn’t tower over the children.
What’s a caring dress??! You have to laugh. And goodness wasn’t Di beautiful. Utterly captivating level of beauty.
It’s a completely different style dress lol. They’re acting like floral prints haven’t been a staple of clothing for millennia.
As for the autograph, the British taxpayer isn’t paying for Meghan and Harry anymore lol. She’s an actress with a hit show behind her. She can sign as many autographs as she wants. What Kate is going through sucks, but the rest of the world doesn’t hate to sit still for it. She’s getting vastly superior care than a hefty portion of the rest of the planet.
The sour British media make up and add stuff to their reporting, as if they know anything about H&M’s activities and projects. They have to get used to the fact that they, like the general public, in most cases, will find out after the events have taken place.
Reg. this one – it took almost two weeks after Meghan’s hospital visit, before it became public knowledge. No leaks during the preplanning or execution day or anyday after, even though so many people were involved; like the parents, the children, hospital staff and management, private and hospital security, to name a few.
And look what happened when the hospital announced it (then Archewell on their website)? It was reported around the globe by children’s charities and aid orgs alike, entertainment news outlets, regular news outlets, etc. That is her power, that is her impact.
And the SussexSquad immediately started to do what they do best – rally together on SM and start donating to that children’s hospital.
Now tell me, who is doing ‘royal style engagements’ (as the bitter royalist and British media labeled her visit) better?