Seward: King Charles ‘regrets’ that he wasn’t a strict father with Harry & William

Ingrid Seward is still promoting her latest royal book, My Mother and I. The “my mother” in the title is Queen Elizabeth II and “I” is King Charles. It’s very odd. Even weirder is that, judging solely from Seward’s promotional interviews, the book is more about Charles and his sons, not Charles and his mother. Prince Harry’s Spare really shook up the royalists’ fever-dream books, especially since Harry wrote at length about how much his father means to him. There were so many moments in Spare where Harry’s appreciation and love for Charles just leapt off the page. Charles still apparently refuses to read Spare, and I can only imagine that Seward was authorized to write this pro-Charles drivel and revisionist history. Some highlights from Seward’s interview with Fox News:
Harry & Charles were close: “Prince Harry and King Charles were very, very close. They got on incredibly well. I think Charles probably regrets that he wasn’t strict with Harry and [his older son] William. He went on with [Princess] Diana’s freestyle of bringing up children. Diana allowed them to do, more or less, what they wanted, which was very fashionable in those days. You let children just get on with things. I think Charles probably regrets that he wasn’t a bit stricter, because it might’ve given both boys a few more boundaries.… Children all need boundaries, and I don’t think they had too many.”
On Harry’s escape to California: “I don’t think that the king would worry about Harry living halfway across the world, because it is not that difficult to get from LA to London, as we know. But I think what’s sad for him is that he doesn’t see his grandchildren and that Harry has been such a disruptive force to the whole royal family. That doesn’t stop Charles [from] loving him. But I think he’s very upset by Harry’s behavior and especially upset by Harry’s remarks about his wife, about Camilla … Charles just has to be there with open arms. Otherwise, it’s just going to make things much, much worse. And I’m sure he wishes that William and Harry were on better terms, but there’s nothing he can do about it. It’s between them. But he did say, ‘Please boys, don’t make my last years miserable,’ which is exactly what they have done.”
On Diana’s death: “I think Charles was in shock, in enormous shock, and was probably … trembling himself. So what he did was just sort of patted Harry on the shoulder, which is what you might do when you are in shock. It’s quite hard to suddenly let emotions go and hug someone. . . . You are quite mechanical. So I completely understood why Charles was like that, but obviously Harry held it against him.”
“So I completely understood why Charles was like that, but obviously Harry held it against him.” The first fifty pages of Spare are heart-wrenching not because Charles didn’t hug his 12-year-old son when telling him that his mother had died. Spare is heart-wrenching because Harry describes being left alone for hours to process his mother’s death, and describes how no one would just come and sit with him at any point and tell him that it would be okay, or talk about grief or what have you. The profound neglect of this 12-year-old child was the story. Harry had to tell himself that it would be okay and he created a years-long magical-thinking belief system that his mother wasn’t really dead.
As for Charles’s potential regrets… like, one son moved to a different country, and the other son is a 41-year-old man-child who throws violent tantrums. Maybe stricter parenting would have changed some of that, but who even knows. As Harry wrote in Spare, it didn’t seem like Charles had any idea how to be a father. And from what we’ve seen of him for decades, his priority was always Camilla, not his sons.
Maybe he could have just been present in both his marriage and his son’s lives instead of being off shagging his side piece.
This, @seaflower! This right here.
C-Rex needed to grow up first before he could be an adult, marry and raise children in a loving stable home.
I mean, it would be insane if Charles DIDN’T feel this way, now that he can look back with hindsight and see how things turned out.
Charles is a lot of awful things, but I don’t think he’s completely stupid, not like William is. At the time, he was simply more concerned with his own reputation and relationship with his mistress.
Now he needs to live with the mess he created.
The firm tried to raise him to be a James Bond and he ended up as a Gomer Pyle.
Boom! Precisely that. Notice how Seward twists this to say that it was Diana’s parenting style?
Charles can do no wrong according to Seward. Pitiful.
Hard to be a strict, or let us rather say “good,” parent when you don’t really give a shhhh about anything but being a tampon.
Never seemed to me he had much of a father either. I don’t think the royal “ways” really included fatherhood as a priority. Even now, he looks back and thinks he could have been stricter – missing the point entirely that he could have just… been there?
Clearly Harry broke the mold – hard to say about William. He talks the talk, but is that just to get out of working?
I agree, Molly. First off, being strict and having boundaries are two totally separate issues! The most important thing is to love your child, listen to them, guide them and help them on their journey to adulthood and independence. Depending on the child, being strict can lead to your kid being dependent instead of growing up. Teaching your kid right from wrong, hugging them, letting them make mistakes and showing them how to fix them. Saying that Diana just let them run wild also seems to be missing the point and blaming any negative outcomes on her.
children need all those things (love, presence, support etc) plus consistency. They need to know what to expect. Lenient or strict, either can work depending on various factors. It does no good, and really, it does harm, to swoop in and put a kid in a tough love sort of program (scared straight, or whatever did they make Harry go to when it was rumoured that he was smoking marijuana, for example) with a big public show of caring, and then leave for months on end and pay no attention. Consistency of presence and in what is expected, and what is forbidden; this is only fair. And from a young age, children understand fairness.
Diana had them both make their own beds and not let staff do it. And earn their allowance money And certainly they did not run wild.
It seems to me that if it wasn’t for Spare we would have never known the truth of what happened in Harry’s bedroom after the death of Diana. In the movie The Queen, that scene was played out as Charles being comforting to his sons. Talking and consoling, and patting their heads. I didn’t hear Ingrid or any other RR correcting that narrative. Spare is also where she got the line about Charles lamenting about his final years. That was done uncredited too. Harry’s book has opened up so many if his wounds and put a bright light on that false fairy tale life. Too bad it wasn’t more appreciated by those he spoke about and used as a guild towards self improvement.
William and Harry are such an interesting “nature vs. nurture” story imo, but the world they grew up in was so skewed and dysfunctional, especially with the emphasis on the wellbeing of the heir above all else, that their relationship can’t really be looked at as any kind of case study.
Diana’s early influence seems to be what saved Harry, so anyone who tries to blame her for their outcomes by saying she let them “run wild” or whatever is insane (and disingenuous, considering she missed so many of their formative years). I think if she’s looking down right now, she’d be so proud of Harry and completely disgusted with William, but if she’d lived, they’d probably be totally different people.
Charles needs to just stop with the image polishing. It’s a well-known fact that his first words upon hearing that Diana died were, “They’re all going to blame me!” Not immediate concern for his two young sons. He was definitely more worried about how it would affect his planned timeline to marry Consort Sidepiece. He can take a seat and shut up.
Diana never had much of a mother, but she figured it out.
Agreed. Her mother was cold and uninvolved-Diana was nurturing and loving.
Maybe better behavior himself and not throwing tantrums would have set a good example and not given them the idea that talking to women any old way is acceptable? That would have been more useful than more discipline. There was structure from the nannies and the schools (where they would have spent most of their time). It’s normal for teens to rebel against that. What isn’t helpful is the coldness and treating your family like rivals and throwing each other under the bus for good press. Children learn more from the examples of the adults around them than they do from strictness and lecturing.
Even now is he even seeing or talking to either son on the phone regularly? According to one brief Will and QC have a weekly Sunday phone call? If Charles regrets putting royal status/ duties/ mistress before his only sons, why continue to neglect them now? It is not too late to be a better father to both sons is it? He put out a public message of support to his beloved DIL, how about restoring good relationships with both sons, Meghan and Archie and Lili?
He’s encouraged the rift and propaganda pieces it took the focus off of his mistress/wife. He should have a lot of regrets especially now that he is facing his immortality.
Way to throw Diana under the bus! Her parenting style may have been a bit more permissive, but the point is it was a million times more affectionate and loving.
And Charles’s shock at Diana’s death was no excuse for not reaching out to Harry and for (like everyone else) virtually neglecting him in the days and weeks that followed.
I’ll say this, though: it’s time to stop repeating the nonsense that Chuck wanted to be Camz’ Tampax. He was making a joke about being inside her and said that, with his luck, he’d come back in the next life as a tampon. Dumb joke. But, just as H&M never said they were leaving because they wanted privacy, Chuckie never said he wanted to be a tampon. There’s so much more to pile on him about, lol.
Diana’s parenting style was in no way more permissive. Kaiser is right: this Bedell Smith woman is indulging in the usual royalist revisionist propaganda. There is actual photographic evidence of Diana spanking William in public. She did not fear or tiptoe around her sons when they were growing up. She tried to set boundaries, and instill in them an understanding that there were many people who did not have the lifestyle that the royals had. She tried to make them understand the meaning of the word privilege. However, she was acutely aware of the outsize influence which people like the poisonous queen mother exerted over William, telling him how great he was and insisting that he never be punished for anything (but Harry was).
A grandfather that never once stood up for the Sussex children, probably saw Archie twice in person.
How can he be missing them?
Archie and Lili are doing fine, before you know it, summer will be here and Archie will be in camp, squealing like his fellow camper..
Oh puhleeze, miss me with this bullshit. Dogsh*t Charlie is a lousy father and a downright wicked grandfather. If he gave a damn about his part-Black grandchildren, he wouldn’t have withdrawn Archie’s security and ignored Lili’s christening. If he really wanted to spend time with them, why would he evict them from their own home?
Charles loves only Camilla…and *maybe* Anne. He’s emotionally stunted and inherently evil. There’s absolutely nothing he could have done differently, because he just didn’t GAF.
And he wouldn’t have yanked Frogmore Cottage out from under them.
Charles has spent the past 18 months doing everything he can to make the Sussex family vulnerable as well as avoiding them as much as possible. But sure, Chucklemuck deeply misses Archie and Lilibet. (rolls eyes)
As always, this. Sigh. Seward is out there peddling the lie that Charles is sad about not seeing his grandchildren. Bullshit. If that were the case, he would not have evicted them from their safe house in a secure location.
He. Does. Not. Care.
Mary P was talking about furniture being moved into Frogmore Cottage, at nighttime, presumably to avoid attracting attention. I wonder whose furniture it is.
So I was one of the ones who imagined that William was staying at frogmore😂. Mostly I’m just curious as to what will happen to this well-renovated house in a prime and secure location. @amy bee mentioned this years financial report Ana do hope they shed light. Bc Harry and Meghan were paying market rent and so far it’s been presumably sitting empty. Is the w crown estates losing money now due the Sussexes being evicted? Or did Charles cover that cost, essentially lying money so that Harry and Meghan could not have their sanctuary? If @MP is correct and furniture is being moved in, I would love to know who. Is Charles renting it out to a random? Has he returned the keys to harry(highly doubtful)? Is William moving in to hide his frequent elevator use? Is a secret lover moving in? Is Carole moving in(highly doubtful)? I will be forever curious as to what happens with frogmore. Especially since the spin was how dare the Sussexes think they can have a second house and leave it empty. While his dad and brother have how many houses?
I assume he just respects Anne. She’s a useful worker.
All of this! Harry and Charles were close? LMAO. Not if you’ve read Spare. While i have no doubt that Harry loves/loved his father what comes through is the distance between Charles and both his sons. He didn’t know how to comfort them or communicate them. And a man who let his mistress throw a teenage Harry to the press certainly didn’t prioritize them.
I doubt Charles has the self-awareness to look back at his parenting. But cool story.
IMO he only has the self-awareness to look back on how it impacted him and his reputation. He’s only ever cared about himself and his sidepiece.
I thought it was understood that Charles & Camilla’s “love story” was a post-facto framing for PR.
Charles spends years rotating between his core 3: Kanga, Camilla, Diana. Presumably there were others in a second tier.
Kanga + Diana both unexpectedly die young–within 3 months of each other.
Diana dies leaving the Ritz. Camilla + Charles’ first public outing is called “Operation Ritz.”
It’s hard not to look at those facts and believe Chucky cut a deal with someone who was willing to know her place and never outshine him. And then they flaunted their power.
Could have should have didn’t. Chuckles for whatever reasons (camzilla and his self centered attitude) was a poor father and husband to Diana. He is now reaping what he has sown. Yes Harry does still love his father after everything he was put through. Peg the heir is as self centered as his father who never gives a crap about anyone but himself.
More fairy tales. If Charles regrets anything, he still has time to do something about it.
Replace “strict” with “better”, then we can have a conversation.
“Not being strict” is not the same thing as “neglecting.” Charles, you neglected your sons. And now you want to walk back your c*ck up of “raising” William by dragging Harry into your failure to bring up William.
Naw, bro. BP PR is getting too complacent. Y’all have had a lot of wins lately, but don’t relax your grip on the wheel.
From what I have heard/read about Charles’s own neglectful and affectionless childhood, it is a little understandable that Charles was a clueless, negligent parent himself. But only a little. A traumatic, dysfunctional childhood does not doom a person to being a bad parent. In fact, it can have the opposite effect. That Charles believes he wasn’t “strict” enough towards his sons shows he has no insight and probably hasn’t thought that much about it then or now. He didn’t care. At the end of the day, that was the problem. He didn’t care. He had two sons and did his royal duty. And that was all he cared about. What a big jerk.
Diana had a fraught relationship with her absent mother, yet she did better.
Both Charles and Diana had difficult childhoods. Diana’s mother was absent, but it was not her choice, she lost a bitter divorce battle thanks to her mother taking side of the Earl.
Just they both together decided to work on it through counseling. Instead Charles made Saville counselor.
Diana s grandmother fermoy openly backed charles . She kept her grandchildren with their father by testifying against her own daughter
Do we know that Charles believes that he wasn’t “strict” enough with his sons? Or do we only know that Seward believes that Charles believes this? It’s amazing how a whole industry of British Royalty focused media is based upon unnamed sources and opinionated self-proclaimed royal experts.
So if he had been stricter with Harry…….what, harry might not have married the Black American actress? Harry is in a good place in his life now, despite his upbringing. he’s more than fine.
Now for William…..some boundaries and being stricter might have been useful.
But I think what Spare made clear was that Harry just wanted (and still wants) his father in his life. He wanted his father to support him the way the institution always supported William. Even when he was talking about maybe going to college, Charles and the courtiers were like “eh probably not for you.” The support never seemed to be there.
Re: Diana’s death, I think that was a good place to start Spare because it really emphasized how harry was always treated as the Spare – his room was smaller than William’s, William was told first about his mother’s death but didn’t come to see harry, even the line about knowing his role was to donate organs if necessary to William – that all came out in the first few pages. It immediately set the stage for a cold family who always viewed Harry as the Spare, nothing more, and it was heartbreaking.
Charles should be regretting that he neglected and exploited his children to protect Camilla.
He should have regretted spoiling William who noe cannot be controlled. Diana did take her son’s to get them interested in charity work.
Two things:
1. If the book is about the late Queen and her son, grammatically, the title should be My Mother and Me.
2. I’ve been a royal watcher since living in London for a couple of years in my mid teens (late 70s, shortly before Diana came on the scene), and have followed this site since it’s early days, and this noticeable uptick in criticisms/comparisons of the late Diana are troubling….So many articles regurgitating the same old same old regarding current issues, but now many of them are suddenly being peppered with Diana’s name, and not nicely. In many cases, they have to employ some pretzel logic to tie her in to the discussion. Why? What’s up? Because there is a reason/order to do so. Mary Pester, do you have any ideas?
Alice, Meghan’s foil in the BM, if you will, is Kate. Diana’s has to be Camzilla, no?
Yes, I understand the why, what I’m wondering is, why the sudden upticks in her mentions. Diana has been mentioned in basic rat pieces quite a bit more over the last week or so. If I’m noticing it, it’s pretty obvious. But why? Why are they bringing her up so much more than usual? I assume it’s attempted distraction, or is it just that H&M aren’t enough right now for clicks/$? Or…what in the hell is so bad that even Diana has to mentioned so frequently?
Alice, sorry if I wasn’t clear. I think that Camzilla has been advertised as the savior of the BM recently, and that’s led to negative articles about Diana. They aren’t combining the two of them, but here are a couple of examples that praise QCC:
https://www.celebitchy.com/865065/air_mail_prince_william_kate_are_more_private_and_can_be_very_stubborn/#comments
https://www.celebitchy.com/864810/dm_leading_lady_queen_camilla_is_absolutely_out_there_leading_from_the_front/
My sense (and have also been watching them for longer than I care to admit, well before Diana) is that the Royal Rota are just throwing everything they can think of under their wheels right now, to keep themselves going. IN a time when almost all the young attractive members of the family have disappeared, for one reason or another, from public life, they have absolutely nothing to write about. You can only run shock stories about Diana, or stories about long dead royals, or one more Meghan and Harry bashing fancyfest, before it gets old. As I said elsewhere, I expect them to start spilling the tea on each other, and cannibalize themselves before long.
ML and Underhill, thank you both. Perhaps a last ditch effort to change the subject to something, anything, interesting enough to have us looking elsewhere. It’s not working. The leftovers are just too dull, and thanks to abject incompetence on the part of KP, it seems the entire world is now asking, “What’s going on over there?” I do love the smell of popcorn in the morning!
Eleven AM tea and popcorn, lol.
@Alice, THANK YOU! The incorrect grammar was annoying me so much.
And I agree with @Underhill that they’re just so desperate to for something to print at this point. They’ve got nothing. It’s still so disgraceful to Diana’s memory, though.
Like nails on a chalkboard!
It would make sense if there was an ellipsis … as in, “My mother and I … (would like to thank you, blah-blah-blah).”
Yes I noticed it too. Is it the phone pest story in Harry’s trial? Are they all involved, Rupert, Morgan, Charles, Camilla, the press and the police?
https://bylinetimes.com/2024/04/03/princess-diana-phone-pest-story-links-both-rupert-murdoch-and-piers-morgan-to-the-criminal-media-nexus-of-police-corruption/
Being a stricter father would have required being a present father, and he had checked out of being that once Harry went to boarding school.
Seward so biased against Diana. Charles let William do as he pleases after Diana died and condoned harry being scapegoat ed. Diana did not treat the heir more special and even had will and harry doing chores for their allowance money.
As usual, Ingrid Seward provides the same level of insightful analysis as a Magic 8 ball.
Charles was NEVER a father, the boys were either in school or at Balmoral, with the occasional ski trip photo op thrown in for good measure. Diana DID discipline the boys, there is even video of her doing it, but she also knew the value of showing love and affection to them. Charlie was to busy playing “im a tampon” to bother with the boys. The late Queen and Prince Philip were more stable in the boys lives than Charlie was. It was Philip who spent the evening with Harry before he left for Afghanistan, telling him “just make sure you come back alive”, why does this stupid woman insist on trying to rewrite history. All Billy wants is the throne and all Harry wants is a father! If Charlie was so unhappy about the rift between his sons, he shouldn’t have bloody helped cause it by letting his side peice play them against each other, he wouldn’t have let the press rage a war on Megan and he wouldn’t have evicted Harry, Megan and the children from frogmore
Yes Charlie and Harry talk regularly now, much to Billy’s disgust, but it’s to little to late even for Harry’s soft heart.
I wish Charles could bring himself to give some time to Harry and his family now, even if it is too late. Maybe if (a big IF I know) he recovers he could…fly to LA, wouldn’t that be something? He never would. I am however very very curious about just whose furniture it was that got moved into Frogmore cottage by the light of the moon. Wishing you good health.
@UNDERHILL, so am I lovey and Heather is trying to find out for me, but she has to be careful as her jobs at stake
Still the T she has given so far has been spot on
Mary P, We don’t want to get anyone fired, or anything like that. I can wait. Thank you sincerely for all the tea you bring. I always look forward to your posts.
So weel said, agree completely
Mary Pester, if they are talking then I’m happy for Harry’s sake. It would be worse for H if KFC died when there was no contact. That’s the positive side to this. I think the bm wants the children in the UK so that they can get photos. I doubt KFC cares if he sees them.
Sooooo much water under the bridge. You reap what you sow.
Let me fix this: King Charles regrets not being an involved caring father instead of taking the role of a benevolent Uncle with his sons.
Diana was a very hands-on mother who made up for what Charles lacked in being a father. She was affectionate, attentive, engaged, so what about that makes it a “freewheeling” parenting style? She was a real mom doing real mom things with her boys but certainly lowered the boom when the boys were acting up. There’s plenty of video evidence of her giving William some very pointed marching orders when he was ‘Williaming’ (i.e. being a loud, aggressive, stubborn brat…some things never change).
by “strict” does he mean present and loving? Invested and emotionally connected??
Sigh. If only Charles had prioritized the school run, everything would have turned out better.
😂
@Alice I have also noticed more references to Diana recently and DM commentators trashing her as a lying hysteric and even going as far to say Diana/Harry both paranoid but William truly begotten by Charles counteracts both their hysteria. So Diana/Harry BAD and Charles/William superior blue blood VERY GOOD.
Lady Digby, the problem with that is when Billy Idle gets the throne he’ll show exactly who he is. How will that blue blood help then?
It’s absolutely ridiculous that she claims those boys “had no boundaries”. The two of them had more boundaries than any other kids on earth when they were growing up. Every bit of their lives was tightly choreographed, planned and staged except for the small parts when Diana could get them away from it all to just be kids. They had zero agency, that’s why Harry did what he did. He decided he wanted to be in charge of his own life, not the palace goons. The Brits will never get that through their heads.
Maybe he could have tried not being neglectful and modeling a respectful relationship with their mother. Just spitballing here.
The excuses they make for Charles … I’ve had to help my kids through grief and you know what? I was shocked, too, by our losses when they happened, but I pulled myself together to comfort my kids and be present for them, because that’s what parents do.
Charles not only didn’t prioritize his sons, he threw Harry under the bus to make himself look better.
And Camilla is still Charles’ priority, or he would have stood up for Meghan when Camilla’s pal wrote about wanting to see Meghan dragged naked through the streets …
So we are never going to hold Charles accountable for being a bad husband and dad? Like we are going to continue to make up excuses for him being dog-sh-t? No wonder he will never change and try to be a present father and grandfather, people like ingrid sewer gives him excuses after excuses to never change. And last but definitely the most important part, if chucky wanted to see his mixed raced grandchildren, then he won’t have kicked them out if the house that was gifted to their parents and them . You know the same house the parents paid for. Sick of these people and their continued abuse and refusal to lay blame at Charles and William feet for being bad people
Having someone like Seward presume to know & write about the private thoughts & feelings of my family members would drive me absolutely mental.
I’m sorry the RF have to deal with it.
Ivy, what is KFC and the Escort dealing with? The articles always make them sound so wonderful. You’ve got the bm covering for Billy and Bone Idle while they continue to smear H&M whenever they appear anywhere.
Seward is friends with Charles. Seward s late husband went to school with Charles
There are a bunch of vicious women who appear in the UK royal reporting media, friends/friendly with Charles and or Camilla, who are waging a war against Princess Diana for over four decades (in some cases, maybe three or two decades) now; they are doing everything possible, and are taking any opportunity to change her life story and the horrible treatment she endured from Charles and Camilla, the British royal family and the tabloids press.
After Diana’s death, till this day, they’ve been taking any opportunity – with their columns, commentary, articles, books/biographies and/or documentary appearances, to tarnish her character and reputation. It’s a concerted/deliberate effort. And since his courtship, engagement and marriage to Meghan, they are targeting Prince Harry by extension with their racist, vile attacks.
The most horrible ones amongst these women are: Ingrid Seward (the worst and most systematic amongst them), Bel Mooney, Carole Malone, Jane Moore, Jan Moir, Jennie Bond, Amanda Platell, Janet Street Porter, Alison Boshoff and Sarah Vine.
Be aware when you see them appear in (their) royal stories, in any media, in any shape or form.