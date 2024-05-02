Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. ‘fizzled out’ after seven months of quiet dating

A few days ago, Kim Kardashian made a dramatic hair change. She went back to “icy blonde” and cut her hair/took out her extensions. The new hair color does nothing for her, but the point is that something happened recently which made Kim decide to give herself a big makeover. We’ve just learned what that something is – she and Odell Beckham Jr. apparently “fizzled out.” Kim did a “breakup blonde” makeover. I barely remembered that Kim and Odell were together, and they mostly avoided being photographed together. They were seen on Oscar night, after the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Kim also attended his blowout birthday party last fall. So they were dating (or whatever) for about seven months.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are going their separate ways. “It’s over and just fizzled out,” a source tells PEOPLE of the pair, who were first linked in September 2023. The split comes after the SKIMS founder, 43, and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, 31, were spotted exiting the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together in March. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that they were “hanging out pretty much all night once he got there.” “There wasn’t a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time,” the insider added. “They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together.”

[From People]

TMZ got the breakup confirmation at the same time as People Mag – thank you, Kris Jenner. TMZ’s sources say that Kim and Odell have just phased into a friendship and there’s no bad blood (ha). They still respect each other, no one’s bad-mouthing anyone. Which sounds fine – Odell was seen out with another woman a few weeks ago, so maybe that was it. Or maybe they were never super-exclusive in the first place. Kim making sure that everyone knows she’s single ahead of the Met Gala is so funny. Is she going to try to find a new boyfriend there?