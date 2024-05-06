“Anna Wintour would never invite the Trumps to the Met Gala again” links

Anna Wintour revealed who she would never invite back to the Met Gala: Donald Trump. And Melania too, I would imagine. [Just Jared]
Info about tonight’s Met Gala. [Hollywood Life]
Trailer for The Boys Season 4. [Socialite Life]
Lainey did a deep dive on Brad Pitt’s new “pap stroll” photos with Ines de Ramon. The long and short of it is that Pitt set it up. [LaineyGossip]
Someone send this to Drake. [OMG Blog]
Sandra Huller loves Louis Vuitton and I don’t get it. [RCFA]
Dua Lipa’s SNL-hosting was not good? [Pajiba]
No one knows the dress code for Variety’s Power of Women event. [Go Fug Yourself]
Megan Fox looks like CGI here. [Seriously OMG]
A YouTuber faked a pregnancy. [Starcasm]
Quirky decor pieces for the eccentric in your life. [Buzzfeed]
Speaking of SNL hosts… Any celebrity that has never hosted SNL that’d you like to see host in the future? I’d love to see Chiwetel Ejiofor do it.
I think people have this misconception of him as a dour artist. He actually has great comedy chops, like when he played Lola in the original Kinky Boots, which is a character I would love to see him reprise in Broadway. Get that EGOT, Chiwetel lol
I’d love to see him star in a comedy alongside his mate Benedict Cumberbatch, who is one of my favourite SNL hosts.
Giuliani hosted once when he was or was just formerly mayor. Or maybe he just did one skit playing a blue collar New Yorker hating on Giuliani “Friggin’ Guiliani!” I think he’d bring a whole new vibe to self-own skits now.
So many “popular” mid male comics hosted this season and bombed. I want atsuko okatsuka.
Is she still with Bill Nighy? I think it was a friendship rather than a relationship, but, either way, lucky cow!
I saw Jonathan Bailey going for a run in Central Park on Saturday morning. Near the Met Museum. He looks even better in person. I figured he was in town for the gala tonight.
Wow that is quite a star sighting. He’s dreamy.
I read the piece in the Met Gala and have questions! Are the guests supposed to wear clothes that can’t be worn again? Bad environmental message. Reminds me of fast fashion. And the idea of decay and fragility can awaken environmental awareness, but not when it’s paired with rebirth and renewal as well… again seems to justify fast fashion.
Or is the “items to fragile to be worn again” a criticism of Kim Kardashian’s trashing of Marilyn’s dress last year?
We all forget about it because fashion is pretty to look at and fun to wear, but the fashion industry contaminates more than nuclear energy. More people need to understand that perhaps it’s time to seriously consider the huge environmental impact of the fashion industry.
I didn’t think Dua Lipa was that bad? The sketches weren’t the best, but I think she did fine with the material.
She was ok. The writing was not good. Even emma stone had a bad episode. Gosling had an amazing episode just because a couple of skits were really funny. Pedro pascal and Jenna Ortega the same last season, some really good bits elevated by their riz. I thought the Sydney Sweeney episode had some moments but not in the lives.
I think hosting is hard in general. Even Kristin’s was not great.
Love Lainey‘s analysis on Brad’s (clearly contrived) pap stroll
Dua Lipa seems nice but not one that would bring a lot of life to a role like that.