Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves did a joint interview, would love to work together again



One of my favorite movies from the 1990s is Speed. It’s part of my action movie-loving origin story, lol. Speed stars Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves recently appeared on an episode of the 50 MPH podcast. They must have been the pod’s white whales, as it’s dedicated to talking about Speed! I believe this was Sandy’s first official interview since her partner, Bryan Randall, died. It’s nice to have her back and I wish her all the best. Every year, on April 23, I text my sisters the gif from Miss Congeniality, ha. I also love that movie! Anyway, during the 50 MPH episode, Keanu and Sandra talked about the first Speed, and whether they’d want to work together again. (Sandra and Keanu also co-starred in 2006’s The Lake House.) Yay, they do!

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves are eager to reunite onscreen soon.

Bullock and Reeves, who famously costarred in 1994’s Speed and 2006’s The Lake House, appeared on the May 6 episode of the 50 MPH podcast — a show entirely dedicated to the making of Speed — where they discussed the action classic action and the possibility of working together again.

“Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera,” Bullock, 59, said, after the podcast’s host Kris Tapley encouraged the pair to lobby for a third Speed movie. “Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Maybe.”

Reeves, also 59, said he holds a mutual interest in making a third movie with Bullock, whether it is a Speed sequel or not.

“It does feel like it’s — there is a siren call to it,” he said. “I think I would love to work with you again before our eyes close. We’d freakin’ knock it out of the park.”

Speed, directed by Jan de Bont, follows Reeves as a police officer in Los Angeles tasked with disarming a bomb on a bus full of passengers primed to explode if the vehicle’s speed drops below 50 miles per hour. Bullock portrays a bus passenger who steps in to drive the bus after its driver is wounded.

The movie made $118 million at the domestic box office and proved the seventh highest-grossing film of 1994 in the U.S. Bullock later starred in a sequel to the movie, titled Speed 2: Cruise Control, that was produced without Reeves and featured a hijacked cruise ship rather than a bus. Reeves has shared multiple times that he chose not to star in the sequel because he did not like its script.

While host Tapley did not ask Bullock to speak to her experience filming the sequel, the Oscar winner did suggest that a third Speed could simply pick up where the second left off and thanked the podcast “for taking me down memory lane.”

“I mean, I realize how much I block out and it’s nice to reflect on something that’s sweet. There’s not a lot of sweet, but, I just now I’m sort of filled with a full heart,” Bullock said. “I’m a little weepy, you know? It was a good time. It was a really good time. And we were very lucky. I was very lucky on many levels.”