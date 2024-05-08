Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves did a joint interview, would love to work together again

One of my favorite movies from the 1990s is Speed. It’s part of my action movie-loving origin story, lol. Speed stars Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves recently appeared on an episode of the 50 MPH podcast. They must have been the pod’s white whales, as it’s dedicated to talking about Speed! I believe this was Sandy’s first official interview since her partner, Bryan Randall, died. It’s nice to have her back and I wish her all the best. Every year, on April 23, I text my sisters the gif from Miss Congeniality, ha. I also love that movie! Anyway, during the 50 MPH episode, Keanu and Sandra talked about the first Speed, and whether they’d want to work together again. (Sandra and Keanu also co-starred in 2006’s The Lake House.) Yay, they do!
Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves are eager to reunite onscreen soon.
Bullock and Reeves, who famously costarred in 1994’s Speed and 2006’s The Lake House, appeared on the May 6 episode of the 50 MPH podcast — a show entirely dedicated to the making of Speed — where they discussed the action classic action and the possibility of working together again.
“Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera,” Bullock, 59, said, after the podcast’s host Kris Tapley encouraged the pair to lobby for a third Speed movie. “Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Maybe.”
Reeves, also 59, said he holds a mutual interest in making a third movie with Bullock, whether it is a Speed sequel or not.
“It does feel like it’s — there is a siren call to it,” he said. “I think I would love to work with you again before our eyes close. We’d freakin’ knock it out of the park.”
Speed, directed by Jan de Bont, follows Reeves as a police officer in Los Angeles tasked with disarming a bomb on a bus full of passengers primed to explode if the vehicle’s speed drops below 50 miles per hour. Bullock portrays a bus passenger who steps in to drive the bus after its driver is wounded.
The movie made $118 million at the domestic box office and proved the seventh highest-grossing film of 1994 in the U.S. Bullock later starred in a sequel to the movie, titled Speed 2: Cruise Control, that was produced without Reeves and featured a hijacked cruise ship rather than a bus. Reeves has shared multiple times that he chose not to star in the sequel because he did not like its script.
While host Tapley did not ask Bullock to speak to her experience filming the sequel, the Oscar winner did suggest that a third Speed could simply pick up where the second left off and thanked the podcast “for taking me down memory lane.”
“I mean, I realize how much I block out and it’s nice to reflect on something that’s sweet. There’s not a lot of sweet, but, I just now I’m sort of filled with a full heart,” Bullock said. “I’m a little weepy, you know? It was a good time. It was a really good time. And we were very lucky. I was very lucky on many levels.”
I would LOVE to see Sandra and Keanu do another movie together, but I really hope it’s not another Speed sequel. There’s no need to add it to the growing list of movies and franchises that have been revived or remade. We’re good! Instead, the only existing franchise that I’d MAYBE accept the two of them in is if Sandra tapped into her inner action star and joined Keanu to kick ass in the next John Wick. I can always use more John Wick in my life. (A requisite moment of silence for the amazing Lance Reddick.) But really, I’d love to see them do something new and different. And yes, I did see The Lake House but honestly, it was 18 years ago, and I can’t remember that much about it other than it felt like it was very long. Come on, Hollywood. Make this happen.
They were so Hot in Speed such great chemistry and great to look at. Keanu bless his heart for being a good dude because his acting is appalling ,I always get virtually pelted when I mention that.
Agree. It is poor. Dracula for the accent. But just generally not the best. It’s hard not to conflate his personality with his ability, the former being lovely and the latter being not too good. On a different note – that huge low slung belt Sandra’s wearing in one of the photos. What year is that? Memories of the 1980s, of wearing hot pink and neon blue or bright yellow and orange tops, sometimes massive stripes, with a huge black belt! A bit like the belt on the awful Diana statue, albeit she has it at the waist. Also, love Sandra for while you were sleeping, and house on the lake (which made no sense but is so sweet).
Omg have you seen “knock knock” it was horrible, i stopped it because I was about to pull my eyes out. But who doesnt love keanu. Speed & point break with patrick Swayze are my favorites. I hope sandra & keanu make another one, but please give me romcom. And not a movie where they film separately. Like lake house and many other movies now. Thats lame
Yes, lake house is silly with the split filming but I love it so. I think it’s because I watch it as part of my end-of-year romcomathon and I’m in the mood where nonsense doesn’t matter. Having them in different times and therefore scenes wasn’t the best. Agree that it has to be a solid romcom this time round.
My sister and I watched Speed on VHS three times every Saturday for like 2 months. We loooovved that movie. I don’t love all the Hollywood remakes, but I could get on board with a Keanu/Sandra sequel of Speed.
Seeing those photos from the London “Lake House” premiere took me back.
I was there, as a friend of a friend of Keanu, and it was fun getting to meet both of them.
Someone more intelligent than me had suggested to bring along Nuremberg sausges, a specialty from Sandy’s birthplace in Germany, and it was the perfect ice breaker that helped us secure an invitation to the afterparty at the Sanderson hotel. Can’t believe it’s been 18 years already.
So how about – if they’re intent on making a Speed threequel – to call it Slow? They’ll both turn 60 after all later this year.
I’d prefer a stand-alone story though, preferably a comedy, please. K has done so much action stuff all his life.
Okay, I’m gonna disagree with those whose take on Keanu is ‘the guy can’t act’. I agree with the few critics who see him as an actor who ‘becomes’ the character. A minority, but I’m one of them. lol
May I offer these links? Of that time he played Hamlet, on stage, live theatre. Yeah, I know. But …
https://www.winnipegfreepress.com/arts-and-life/2019/04/19/international-magazine-recalls-reeves-reign-as-hamlet
https://shaksper.net/archive/1995/104-january/2968-keanu-reviews