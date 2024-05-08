“Is anyone listening to Dua Lipa’s new album ‘Radical Optimism’?” links
  • May 08, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Is anyone listening to Dua Lipa’s new album or are you listening to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” for the millionth time this week? [OMG Blog]
Lana del Rey happily posed with Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. This is big news for Swifties, but I don’t think Lana actually gives a sh-t. [Hollywood Life]
Who had the best look of the Met Gala? [LaineyGossip]
Men have a lot of loud opinions about women’s workouts. [Pajiba]
There was so much white at the Met Gala. [Go Fug Yourself]
Bradley Cooper didn’t go to the Met Gala, but he was in town. [Just Jared]
H&M dressed several people at the Met Gala. [RCFA]
Tim DeKay, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]
A Sister Wife is running a self-help scam. [Starcasm]
These are some creepy-ass photos. [Buzzfeed]

4 Responses to ““Is anyone listening to Dua Lipa’s new album ‘Radical Optimism’?” links”

  1. DARK says:
    May 8, 2024 at 12:58 pm

    I’m on Not Like Us and Hinds Hall

    Reply
  2. trilion says:
    May 8, 2024 at 2:00 pm

    My favorite MetGala look was Gigi’s Hadid’s. Once I realized it was a deconstructed tux, I saw the charm and the humor. She looked fresh and fun. For face/head styling, Doja is my #1.

    Reply
  3. Grant says:
    May 8, 2024 at 3:07 pm

    I am definitely listening to Dua and NOT Kendrick Lamar.

    Reply
  4. Jake says:
    May 8, 2024 at 3:36 pm

    I’ve listened to it several times. It’s only 36 minutes.

    Reply

