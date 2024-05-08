“Is anyone listening to Dua Lipa’s new album ‘Radical Optimism’?” links

Is anyone listening to Dua Lipa’s new album or are you listening to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” for the millionth time this week? [OMG Blog]

Lana del Rey happily posed with Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. This is big news for Swifties, but I don’t think Lana actually gives a sh-t. [Hollywood Life]

Who had the best look of the Met Gala? [LaineyGossip]

Men have a lot of loud opinions about women’s workouts. [Pajiba]

There was so much white at the Met Gala. [Go Fug Yourself]

Bradley Cooper didn’t go to the Met Gala, but he was in town. [Just Jared]

H&M dressed several people at the Met Gala. [RCFA]

Tim DeKay, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]

A Sister Wife is running a self-help scam. [Starcasm]

These are some creepy-ass photos. [Buzzfeed]